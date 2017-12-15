Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Give Muslim Sisters Their Right (1845 Views)

A Muslim lady, Amasa Firdaus, who graduated from University of Ilorin and Nigerian Law School Abuja campus was barred from entering the ICC for the Call to Bar because she refused to remove her Hijab in defiance to the archaic and repugnant tradition and she was not called to Bar either.



This is the right time to put this archaic tradition viz a vis the Fundamental Human Rights to test. Justice must be seen to be done. This is a clarion call to all concerned stakeholders to rise to action and lend their supports for this movement. Hijab is not a threat to legal profession, Hijab is a fundamental right. How can we pretend to recognize Freedom of Religion as a right and take it away way with the other hand?



Section 38 of the constitution provides for right to freedom of religion as follows:

. (1) Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, PRACTICE and OBSERVANCE. (emphasis mine)



Assuming but not conceding that she was not discriminated against, insisting she removed her Hijab in order to gain entrance to the Hall which ultimately stopped her from being admitted to Bar is a clear infraction on her right to freedom of religion as provided under the above section and remedy can be sought in a court of law.



Also, there is a difference between law and tradition, with my little knowledge of law, I am confident to say that there is no LAW that clearly provides that during call to bar, women cannot cover their head. It is rather a practice or a tradition which should have outlived its usefulness.



If we all Muslims cannot stand for the truth to demand for Justice for Firdaus, Allah will ask us on the D-day 1 Like





When u guys are done adressing the issue above, then we find a solution to this present one.



Who will blame d security agents?? With d way the security situation is in d country u still dey wear hijab go crowded place. Una can find trouble ehn, and una sabi claim victim..



That was how a lady in lagos state wore that ninja cloth to an interview. And she even said she knows someone there. She say the person she knows, she called her name. Out of curiosity, the woman removed d lady's ninja cloth. She started crying that her rights were violated.. Which rights? In dis century, u still dey wear nicab go interview..



If person wear ninja cloth call my name, na race I go pick first. Why dont we start with u guys warning ur sisters in d north to stop strapping bombs under their hijab and detonate it in a crowded place.When u guys are done adressing the issue above, then we find a solution to this present one.Who will blame d security agents?? With d way the security situation is in d country u still dey wear hijab go crowded place. Una can find trouble ehn, and una sabi claim victim..That was how a lady in lagos state wore that ninja cloth to an interview. And she even said she knows someone there. She say the person she knows, she called her name. Out of curiosity, the woman removed d lady's ninja cloth. She started crying that her rights were violated.. Which rights? In dis century, u still dey wear nicab go interview..If person wear ninja cloth call my name, na race I go pick first. 24 Likes

There's a freedom of religion which is already guaranteed as people are practicing their religions in the country without any form of noticeable molestation. However, what is not guaranteed is the attempt by some people to bring their religious etiquette to counter existing laws and modus operandi. 24 Likes 1 Share

sorextee:

Why dont we start with u guys warning ur sisters in d north to stop strapping bombs under their hijab and detonate it in a crowded place.



You sound naive, OK Bokoharam also transport bombs with cars, then why don't we ban the usage of cars? #don't be silly!! You sound naive, OK Bokoharam also transport bombs with cars, then why don't we ban the usage of cars? #don't be silly!! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria is a secular which guarantees freedom of religion.

There is no right to impose your religion on others.



Organizations are not mandated to change their rules to

accommodate your religious practices.

Your religion is private and must stay so. 1 Like

Why do these people like to bastardise every system to suit their whims?



Almost everywhere in the world, they are in the habit of bending the system

because they think they are special and are better than everyone else.

If you don't want to play by the rules, do not enter the game.



I am expecting this headline next week:

Heads to roll if hijab is not allowed in law school- MURIC 10 Likes

buh u shud knw d law and what attached to it. U are a law student 4 dat mata. 4 Likes

sorextee:

Why dont we start with u guys warning ur sisters in d north to stop strapping bombs under their hijab and detonate it in a crowded place.



When u guys are done adressing the issue above, then we find a solution to this present one.



Who will blame d security agents?? With d way the security situation is in d country u still dey wear hijab go crowded place. Una can find trouble ehn, and una sabi claim victim..



That was how a lady in lagos state wore that ninja cloth to an interview. And she even said she knows someone there. She say the person she knows, she called her name. Out of curiosity, the woman removed d lady's ninja cloth. She started crying that her rights were violated.. Which rights? In dis century, u still dey wear nicab go interview..



If person wear ninja cloth call my name, na race I go pick first.



hypocritically myopic! why should I blame you for the nonsense you've typed above? and what do you know about Islam and Muslims? What tenant of the Qur'an do you understand? do you also rely on the wrapped interpretation of the cherry pucked verses?



Can you answer all those I've asked you? if you can't, then don't quote me afterwards. hypocritically myopic! why should I blame you for the nonsense you've typed above? and what do you know about Islam and Muslims? What tenant of the Qur'an do you understand? do you also rely on the wrapped interpretation of the cherry pucked verses?Can you answer all those I've asked you? if you can't, then don't quote me afterwards.

cry babies. hijab is a tradition of the arabs/middle east pple. law profession and bar are not islamic, she shud go study sharia or islamic law. mtcheeew. Nuns get called to bar and do away with their dressing, but muslims na to dey cry like baby. mtcheeew 13 Likes 2 Shares

Islam and chaos are like 5 and 6. Two sides of the same coin. She has to obey and respect the ethics of the Law profession else bomb making is always a viable option for every Muslims moderate or not.



Arguing with a Muslim is like playing chess with a pigeon, it knocks the pieces over, shits on the board, and flies back to its flock to claim victory.﻿ 16 Likes

Islam is like HIV - HIV is the virus. It lies dormant for some time. Not everyone with HIV show the symptom of the diseases AIDS. Just like the so called 'moderate Muslims'. They believe in Islam, the Quran and Mohammad and the Islamic hell. But they reinterpret Islam in a way to be peaceful and live lives like normal human beings. Like in the case of HIV to AIDS not anymore different from moderates Muslims to radicals. There's always the potential that the so called moderates will get the full blow diseases AIDS in this case get radicalised - Radical Muslims are only truly following Islam to the letter. Hate the infidel - kill them, beheaded them, cut off their finger, rape their women, marry and phuck their female toddlers (as seen In the north of Nigeria and the middle east) Islam has no defence against logic and reason. It's only defence is threats and violence. Even here on nairaland you cannot comment on a Muslim thread like this one unless you swore allegiance to Mohammad. That's why just like HIV, Ebola or any other deadly virus it has to be eradicated off the face of the earth. 4 Likes

Hashimyussufamao:

You sound naive, OK Bokoharam also transport bombs with cars, then why don't we ban the usage of cars? #don't be silly!! great response great response

MrDude:

Islam is like HIV - HIV is the virus. It lies dormant for some time. Not everyone with HIV show the symptom of the diseases AIDS. Just like the so called 'moderate Muslims'. They believe in Islam, the Quran and Mohammad and the Islamic hell. But they reinterpret Islam in a way to be peaceful and live lives like normal human beings. Like in the case of HIV to AIDS not anymore different from moderates Muslims to radicals. There's always the potential that the so called moderates will get the full blow diseases AIDS in this case get radicalised - Radical Muslims are only truly following Islam to the letter. Hate the infidel - kill them, beheaded them, cut off their finger, rape their women, marry and phuck their female toddlers (as seen In the north of Nigeria and the middle east) Islam has no defence against logic and reason. It's only defence is threats and violence. Even here on nairaland you cannot comment on a Muslim thread like this one unless you swore allegiance to Mohammad. That's why just like HIV, Ebola or any other deadly virus it has to be eradicated off the face of the earth.

Like your forefathers have been trying to eradicate it. Don't you think you are failure in this??



Yeye!! Like your forefathers have been trying to eradicate it. Don't you think you are failure in this??Yeye!!