The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having made the comment when he led the reconciliation committee on a visit to the former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in Lagos on Thursday.







Dickson, who commended Daniel, a national chairmanship aspirant in the December 9 convention of the party, said that the PDP would need the support and the wise counsel of Daniel and other leaders in the South-West to succeed in its objectives.



He explained that the committee was in the South-West to discuss the issues that were thrown up by the last convention which produced the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee and pleaded with Daniel to sustain continuous participation in the affairs of the party.









No part of the country should be ignored in the process of rescuing our dear country from these broom possess demons

They know this. PDP already have the SE/SS in the bag irrespective of who they field as Pres/VP. But they need an extra region i.e the swing regions NC or SW. NC because there is large christian population. SW because we never give bloc votes. If they are banking on NC, then they are on a long thing because there is no guarantee APC won't sweep the region by a wide margin despite all that's going on there so the SW is very key. Fayose and FFK can't get you votes lol. 1 Like

PDP lost 2019 the same day it swindled SW of its right at the convention

They should just forget 2019 and prep for 2023

Mr dickson PDP need south West to succeed or not, GEJ remains PDP Last president of Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

Like I always say, No region should be considered less important to PDP.



I think with the reclamation of Northcentral, Northeast and part of Northwest coupled with the inroad into Southwest, PDP will sweep APC out of office in 2019 by a very wide margin.



Nice one from Governor Seriake Dickson

Oga nobody swindled anybody...



All that is required are the following in South West:



25% - Lagos

25% - Ogun

25% - Osun

25% - Oyo

25% - Ondo

80% - Ekiti

Is it now u know that they r important yet u did not give them what they want?

Why all these wailing over the PDP chairmanship ?

You called PDP a dead party yet you are wailing and gnashing your teeth because you were defeated at the pdp chairmanship election..

You want to be chairman of a "dead party "

Their latest tactics is trying to blackmail pdp into giving them VP in 2019.

Jokers.

The likes of ike ekweremmadu and co will watch you take a VP that has been zoned to south east?

Lolz comedians.

Peter obi is PDP VP 2019.

If you want to vote pdp you vote, if you don't like, you leave.

SE/SS are PDP stronghold,all they need is to get 40% in the whole north and 30% in southwest.

That's all

This same people would have come to nairaland to brag about how sufferisticated they are,controlling the PDP and APC but their plan failed woefully now they cry foul!

Just as Southwest need to know where dey belong.....

.... Money can buy their hearts

.