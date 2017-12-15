₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by BayelsaLegacy: 10:55am
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Post-Convention Committee on Reconciliation, who is also the Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has said the party will need the full support of its members in the South-West to effectively execute its plan to regain political power in 2019.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having made the comment when he led the reconciliation committee on a visit to the former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in Lagos on Thursday.
Dickson, who commended Daniel, a national chairmanship aspirant in the December 9 convention of the party, said that the PDP would need the support and the wise counsel of Daniel and other leaders in the South-West to succeed in its objectives.
He explained that the committee was in the South-West to discuss the issues that were thrown up by the last convention which produced the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee and pleaded with Daniel to sustain continuous participation in the affairs of the party.
https://punchng.com/pdp-needs-south-west-to-succeed-says-dickson/
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by temitemi1(m): 11:05am
No part of the country should be ignored in the process of rescuing our dear country from these broom possess demons
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by Ihatepork: 11:05am
They know this. PDP already have the SE/SS in the bag irrespective of who they field as Pres/VP. But they need an extra region i.e the swing regions NC or SW. NC because there is large christian population. SW because we never give bloc votes. If they are banking on NC, then they are on a long thing because there is no guarantee APC won't sweep the region by a wide margin despite all that's going on there so the SW is very key. Fayose and FFK can't get you votes lol.
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by oloriooko(m): 11:07am
PDP lost 2019 the same day it swindled SW of its right at the convention
They should just forget 2019 and prep for 2023
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by yarimo(m): 11:08am
Mr dickson PDP need south West to succeed or not, GEJ remains PDP Last president of Nigeria.
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:59am
Like I always say, No region should be considered less important to PDP.
I think with the reclamation of Northcentral, Northeast and part of Northwest coupled with the inroad into Southwest, PDP will sweep APC out of office in 2019 by a very wide margin.
Nice one from Governor Seriake Dickson
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:00pm
oloriooko:Oga nobody swindled anybody...
Meanwhile, Lalasticlala this deserve FP tho
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by Keneking: 12:00pm
All that is required are the following in South West:
25% - Lagos
25% - Ogun
25% - Osun
25% - Oyo
25% - Ondo
80% - Ekiti
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by Okoroawusa: 12:04pm
Is it now u know that they r important yet u did not give them what they want?
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by Amarabae(f): 12:17pm
Why all these wailing over the PDP chairmanship ?
You called PDP a dead party yet you are wailing and gnashing your teeth because you were defeated at the pdp chairmanship election..
You want to be chairman of a "dead party "
Their latest tactics is trying to blackmail pdp into giving them VP in 2019.
Jokers.
The likes of ike ekweremmadu and co will watch you take a VP that has been zoned to south east?
Lolz comedians.
Peter obi is PDP VP 2019.
If you want to vote pdp you vote, if you don't like, you leave.
SE/SS are PDP stronghold,all they need is to get 40% in the whole north and 30% in southwest.
That's all
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by sremmlyf(m): 12:22pm
This same people would have come to nairaland to brag about how sufferisticated they are,controlling the PDP and APC but their plan failed woefully now they cry foul!
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by Runaway: 1:51pm
Just as Southwest need to know where dey belong.....
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by tstx(m): 1:51pm
.... Money can buy their hearts
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by mpowa(m): 1:52pm
|Re: PDP Needs South-west To Succeed, Says Dickson by oloripelebe2: 1:53pm
No sir, we don't need each other
