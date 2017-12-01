Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" (6215 Views)

Perhaps, the below tweets from Reno Omokri is in reaction to her post which went viral.



http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/slay-queens-trashy-moneysexual-bible-warned-against-reno-omokri.html





Dear Slay Queen,



Your private parts is not a business. Its not meant to yield profit to you by reason of use. If you need money, get a job or start a business. And when I say business, I don’t mean the business of ‘boyfriends’ who ‘date’ you then ‘donate’ to you #Renosnuggets



Dear Young man,



Don’t see a Slay Queen and see only the beauty. Remember the fairytale Beauty and the Beast? That is a perfect example of a Slay Queen. She is both the Beauty and the Beast! #RenosNuggets



Dear Young man,



When you see a Slay Queen you see a beauty with a taste for expensive designer clothes. When a Slay Queen sees you, she sees a fool who will pay for her taste for expensive designer clothes that she can’t afford



Ask yourself how many Slay Queens you have seen with broke guys. When you get the answer, you will realize that Slay Queens are not into guys. They are into money. They are not heterosexual or homosexual. They are moneysexual #Renosnuggets





You can buy designer clothes, fancy cars and big mansions, but you cannot buy class. Class can only be acquired by proper upbringing. Class shows from your breed. Crass shows from your greed #RenosNuggets



Even The Bible warns against Slay Queens. “I find more bitter than death the woman who is a snare, whose heart is a trap and whose hands are chains. The man who pleases God will escape her, but the sinner she will ensnare”-Ecclesiastes 7:26 #Renosnuggets



"slay queen" modernized name for "Olosho"





Awon chakuku girls



Awon Olosho gbogbo



Awon Omo Tika.........





Exactly! Exactly! 11 Likes

Enough of this slay rubbish. Prostitutes forming class is all see as slay queens. 2 Likes

lalasticlala

I'm coming...

The bible foresaw the existence of slay queens and warned against it 7 Likes



Moneysexual got me laughing.... . No time to check time.Moneysexual got me laughing.... 1 Like

Interesting points you raised Mr Remo but I choose to pick only one, 'you maintain a relationship not a girlfriend'. 3 Likes



somebody will just say he wants to use her body to become a millionaire.



God save ur children from hell oh. Work and get ur money with pride, HIV and other STD is real, stop killing future presidents via abortion. A word dae say is enough for the wise



Though there are some sense in what Reno is saying but he should know that he is an official figure and he should maintain that status, or maybe he has a lot of time on his hands now

Sodom is her.....

This guy neva talk true. E be like say one babe don do Reign O'Mockery strong thing 1 Like

For once, I agree wit Reno.



Please keep to productive matters like his and do less of those your controversial political posts!

RENO I LOVE THIS YOUR LATEST MOVIE...



THE RECESSIONIST

SEASON 1 2 Likes

What is this one even typing?



You sure say u understand that chapter?

Without these slaymamas who do we run to when our wives/girlfriends deny us sex!



Gbenu e soun jare

Sorry

Leave them, they won't understand, until they use their private part for ritual

Even the word SLAY is voluminous enough, at least in the most common connotation.

Slay queen ma pami na

Slay olosho....repent so as not to rot in hell 1 Like



Well, I pity for all of you who are the so called slay queen...

Do you have a grown up daughter? Do you have a grown up daughter? 3 Likes

So someone cannot use her pussssssy to make money for herself in peace again?hian

Just talk for talking sake. prostitution will never go away from this world, it's been there since Jacob's children-Judas time. By the way the devil is still ruling this world, his major selling point can't stop selling. 1 Like

Reno, why are you warning the foolish patronizers of slay queens?



The only reason slay queens exist is because they have customers, once men stop lusting after big breast and big yansh amongst other superficial things, slay queens will reduce



Men are move by what they see, so the mugus will never be in short supply.



And issa business mbok. 4 Likes