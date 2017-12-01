₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,451 members, 3,971,577 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" (6215 Views)
Nigerian Slay Queens Vs Kenyan Slay Queens: Kenyan Slayers Learn From Nigerians / Commissioner For Slay Queens & Sexiness: Lady Declares Herself, Shares Photos / Which Girls Are The Best Slayers(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by LifestyleTonite: 12:00pm
Just few days ago, a Facebook user posted that ladies shouldn't underestimate the power of their private part. She claims it is capable of buying them a mansion.
Perhaps, the below tweets from Reno Omokri is in reaction to her post which went viral.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/slay-queens-trashy-moneysexual-bible-warned-against-reno-omokri.html
Dear Slay Queen,
https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/941535315256229888
4 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by falconey(m): 12:02pm
"slay queen" modernized name for "Olosho"
Awon chakuku girls
Awon Olosho gbogbo
Awon Omo Tika.........
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Demogorgon(m): 1:42pm
falconey:Exactly!
11 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Olalan(m): 2:48pm
Enough of this slay rubbish. Prostitutes forming class is all see as slay queens.
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Olalan(m): 2:48pm
Enough of this slay rubbish. Prostitutes forming class is all I see as slay queens.
11 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by LifestyleTonite: 4:40pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Jodha(f): 5:06pm
I'm coming...
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Garshyzee(m): 5:25pm
The bible foresaw the existence of slay queens and warned against it
7 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Rolex67(f): 6:47pm
No time to check time.
Moneysexual got me laughing.....
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by iyketex007: 7:03pm
Interesting points you raised Mr Remo but I choose to pick only one, 'you maintain a relationship not a girlfriend'.
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by donblade85555(m): 7:50pm
thanks jare
somebody will just say he wants to use her body to become a millionaire.
God save ur children from hell oh. Work and get ur money with pride, HIV and other STD is real, stop killing future presidents via abortion. A word dae say is enough for the wise
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by brunofarad(m): 7:50pm
Though there are some sense in what Reno is saying but he should know that he is an official figure and he should maintain that status, or maybe he has a lot of time on his hands now
The crocodile only strolls to the LAND out of boredom in the River
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by ogilivictor: 7:51pm
Sodom is her.....
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Firstcitizen: 7:51pm
This guy neva talk true. E be like say one babe don do Reign O'Mockery strong thing
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Dee60: 7:51pm
For once, I agree wit Reno.
Please keep to productive matters like his and do less of those your controversial political posts!
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by bedspread: 7:51pm
RENO I LOVE THIS YOUR LATEST MOVIE...
THE RECESSIONIST
SEASON 1
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by donstan18(m): 7:51pm
jchioma:
What is this one even typing?
You sure say u understand that chapter?
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by jchioma: 7:52pm
Word to slay queens!
Even The Bible warns against Slay Queens. “I find more bitter than death the woman who is a snare, whose heart is a trap and whose hands are chains. The man who pleases God will escape her, but the sinner she will ensnare”-Ecclesiastes 7:26.
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by LesbianBoy(m): 7:52pm
Mr Man stick to politics
Without these slaymamas who do we run to when our wives/girlfriends deny us sex!
Gbenu e soun jare
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Icecomrade: 7:52pm
Sorry
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by wunmi590(m): 7:52pm
Leave them, they won't understand, until they use their private part for ritual
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Mendelssohn(m): 7:53pm
Even the word SLAY is voluminous enough, at least in the most common connotation.
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:54pm
Slay queen ma pami na
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by barondmoni: 7:54pm
Slay olosho....repent so as not to rot in hell
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by sajb(m): 7:54pm
This man and slay queen sef....
Well, I pity for all of you who are the so called slay queen...
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Dee60: 7:54pm
LesbianBoy:
Do you have a grown up daughter?
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by enemyofprogress: 7:54pm
So someone cannot use her pussssssy to make money for herself in peace again?hian
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by BeReaSonAble: 7:55pm
Just talk for talking sake. prostitution will never go away from this world, it's been there since Jacob's children-Judas time. By the way the devil is still ruling this world, his major selling point can't stop selling.
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by safarigirl(f): 7:56pm
Reno, why are you warning the foolish patronizers of slay queens?
The only reason slay queens exist is because they have customers, once men stop lusting after big breast and big yansh amongst other superficial things, slay queens will reduce
Men are move by what they see, so the mugus will never be in short supply.
And issa business mbok.
4 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: "Slay Queens' Private Parts Not A Business, Bible Against Slayers" by Uyi168(m): 7:57pm
Having sex with these so-called slay queens isnt fun at all..their kpekus will just be bringing out water like potopoto..and the kpekus go just wide full everywhere..
Why Do Girls Use Flattering Pictures To Decieve Us? / 10 Ways To Make Him Your ATM / What Is The Best Way To Quit A Relationship : Over The Phone Or In Person
Viewing this topic: edeXede, Alaomoses(m), Tiredoffakeshit, Guest1, Methylblack(m), patani(m), taurusmena1(m), Footballyarn(m), EagleEyes001(m), Caringguy(m), thugthang(m), omolobaojo(m), Khaliyah(m), miltonchux(m), IBNgemini, Hemjaybee(m), a2yin, deolurexy1(m), oreyemikay(m), rose54321, WORLDPEACE(m), kkon(m), Lukainoluciano, Akindotun(m), Ogeeluv, laurenziz6(m), Promismike(m), crisisexpert321(m), Adonis28(m), omotisa, Larriekay, jimyjames(m), dordor4(f), Ogele07(m), MichaelSokoto(m), Boss13, brightnelly(f), OOOS(m), Casmir14(f), mhizmeme, lilfreezy, Fukafuka, CrazyG, Student125(m), michaelokoi(m), RedArrow, tabithaola, Modupeolatemi01(f), mosedgreat(m), Faddd(m), soobaba(m), Elshberry(m), don89(m), Austin234(m), tanidabi, Ayodejifree(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16