Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Statsocial: 1:26pm
The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adeniyi Olayanju has reiterated the commitment of the University to becoming an incubation centre for Agripreneurs and agricultural practitioners as catalysts for national economic development.
Speaking during the launch of Landmark University Rice on the 23rd November, 2017 at the Landmark Commercial Farm Sales Centre, the Vice-Chancellor said the University’s blueprint for the agro-enterprise accommodates a full-fledged rice processing mill for a large-scale rice production.
“Production of rice is a value addition to our context. We did not stop at just planting and harvesting but have gone into packaging for the local and national market. It is a confirmation of the reality of continuous rice production and the increased capacity for teaching and research in cereal production,” he stated.
He recalled that this phase of rice production was flagged in August, 2017, adopting the Sawah eco-technology introduced by the National Centre Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), Ilorin. He said with this success, the University is expanding the hectrage of both upland and lowland in the next phase.
The Vice-Chancellor appreciated God for the milestone which he described as a fulfilment of God’s plan for the University in actualising her vision. In the same vein, he commended the efforts that went into the reality and further called on all stakeholders for more support towards developing other products that will enhance the vision of the University for a Global Impact.
The Director of Landmark University Farms, Dr John Izebere while appreciating the passion of the Vice-Chancellor for the actualisation the University’s agrarian vision in terms of product development, expressed happiness over the milestone.
While commenting on the development, the Director said 3 of the equipment used in the processing of the rice were fabricated by a Landmark University graduate of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering, Mr. Clinton Okonkwo who is currently undertaking his national youth service (NYSC) in the University’s Teaching and Research Farm.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Statsocial: 1:29pm
Statsocial:I love this part!
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 1:37pm
That’s good, LFC. Producing what we eat rather than importing it
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Mirand606: 1:51pm
Wow nice.
How far their biodiesel generation?
3 Likes
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Statsocial: 2:01pm
Mirand606:Well they were already generating diesel from jatropha caucus to power farm trucks and generators on a small scale as at 2013 and they were planning to use the entire plantation land at Eleyin to focus on cultivation Jatropha in 2014. The Church was even ready to build a refinery for massive production at the Plantation as at 2015.
But later on the University claimed the area wasn't suitable for Jatropha Cultivation. The last I know they've turned the Jatropha plantation into Cassava plantation.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by desreek9(f): 3:00pm
A welcome development, awon freeze's #sheeple will not see the impact it will have in our economy, it's to be critisizing cluelessly. The church is producing graduates that will impact positively to the society.
"The church is marching on and the gates of hell shall not prevail"
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by MorataFC: 3:01pm
Operation Feed theNation
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by jibbish(m): 3:01pm
nice one
Flatinoes wont be happy about this. They would love to develop everywhere in the country apart from their backyard.
3 Likes
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by osuofia2(m): 3:02pm
Nice one from Oyedepo. Rice production encourages Agricultural growth which is better than those service base industry like school he is establishing up and down. God bless you sire
2 Likes
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Coitus(f): 3:02pm
good. Education in the south is sound. Landmark is producing rice, UNN is assembling laptops. We hope things get better
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by holybabayo(m): 3:03pm
You see this people... To prosper they engaged themselves in productive activity. But for us they will tell us to sow seed into their lives.
7 Likes
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by tstx(m): 3:03pm
Just like the school, I'm sure the rice go expensive die too...
1 Like
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Jaideyone(m): 3:03pm
afonja university
3 Likes
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 3:03pm
waiting for the the tithe wailers
2 Likes
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Tugsramm(m): 3:03pm
Dat means rice 5k in d market. Laughing in chinese
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by jericco1(m): 3:03pm
God bless winners. very soon the church will take charge of development.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 3:03pm
Good one at least good news today
1 Like
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 3:04pm
Holy and annoited rice....more money to the purse of the pastor while the poor church members won't even be employed to work in the factory
1 Like
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by maxjax(m): 3:04pm
So rice go soon reach 3k now abi?
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 3:05pm
Tithe e-warrior won't like this
2 Likes
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by joshrare(m): 3:06pm
wailers!!! where are thou?
wailers be like "shebi its peoples tithe and offering, why not make the rice free for all"
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Trustme2(m): 3:07pm
@ Daddy Freeze Over. What says you about this
2 Likes
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by rosalieene(f): 3:07pm
Nice one
Check my signature...
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by adeniyi3971(m): 3:07pm
I hope it won't be as expensive as the tuition
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by babalonimi: 3:08pm
This s what s expected f all
our tertiary institutions. Solving societal problems tru research. Kudos Baba oyedepo.
2 Likes
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Coitus(f): 3:08pm
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by desreek9(f): 3:09pm
holybabayo:
Next time think before typing, in your mind the rice production is only for the church, or you think it's only for the students? Have you thought of the employment it will bring to soo many people
especially when it expands
Smh
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 3:09pm
The VC cut his teeth in Agriculture at FUNAAB, so one should not expect less from him.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by davodyguy: 3:12pm
Price
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by solpat(m): 3:14pm
The church is marching on.
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by abbeyty(m): 3:14pm
wow, holy rice hope it won't be too expensive for the masses cuz of the anointing the rice is carrying?
|Re: Landmark University Begins Rice Production (Photos) by Luukasz(m): 3:17pm
desreek9:Shut up myopic folk... is it the church that is producing graduates or the school. Shior and what so big about the little impact it will have on the economy, My grandfather has a rice, cassava, cocoa, teak and bamboo plantation.
So whats big in what the school achieved
3 Likes 1 Share
