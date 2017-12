Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Peter Obi Signs Condolence Register At Late Ekwueme's Residence(photos) (4177 Views)

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi on Friday visited the residence of former vice president, Alex Ekwueme, who died recently from a respiratory ailment.



Obi condoled with the family and signed the late politician's condolence register.



Other dignitaries like Oseloka Henry Obaze, Prince Chinedu Indigo, Hon Emma Nweke, Hon Fab Ozoigbo, Dr. Emma Akpati and more also signed the register today, Dec 15, 2017.



went and dragged the old man for campaign just like he did ojukwu. very evil man.. Will do anything for power and limelight 1 Like

RIP Sir Ekwueme









The longer we Live

The more we die

RIP Sir Alex

RIP, Sir Alex Ekwueme 1 Like

Wow... MAY GOD GRANT HIS FAMILY PEACE... 2 Likes

Peter Obi is evil

Ok

May the soul of Alex Ekwueme & that of all the faithful departed.... Through the Mercy of God rest in peace, Amen...

globemoney:

Chai! Freeglobe! Even Obiano dispises Obi less than you do

So buhari succeeded in killing this man after he tried to kill him in the 90s

Alex Ekwueme is a true eze ndi igbo

Peter obi is a wicked man I hate him

globemoney:

went and dragged the old man for campaign just like he did ojukwu. very evil man.. Will do anything for power and limelight









Peter Obi is a man with foresight.



He did well to have signed late Alex Ekwueme's condolence register, because one good turn deserves another.



Peter Obi is a man with foresight.

He did well to have signed late Alex Ekwueme's condolence register, because one good turn deserves another.

Peter Obi has done a good deed, I hope others do same to him in due course.

BonPatrick:

Peter obi is a wicked man I hate him

Like he cares

good

chiagozien:

So buhari succeeded in killing this man after he tried to kill him in the 90s

You need deliverance

BonPatrick:

who ask u??

Ok

So buhari succeeded in killing this man after he tried to kill him in the 90s

globemoney:

went and dragged the old man for campaign just like he did ojukwu. very evil man.. Will do anything for power and limelight

Stop being petty man. You are 42.









chiagozien:

So buhari succeeded in

killing this man after he

tried to kill him in the 90s