₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,474 members, 3,971,721 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 10:56 PM

Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed (5344 Views)

Soldiers & Fulani Militia Clash In Bolon, Adamawa, Scores Killed (Graphic Pics) / Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed / Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Blue3k(m): 9:15pm
Many have been reported killed or injured as illegal miners allegedly resisted an attempt by the police to disrupt their operations in Taraba State.

Police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday in Mayo Sine area of Mambilla in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state.

]Thousands of miners have been operating at the site for more than 10 years.

Local sources said a team of armed police officers had stormed the field to dislodge the miners on Thursday but met a stiff resistance.

‘’The police on arrival destroyed temporary structures used by the miners as their houses and confiscated items used by the miners to dig out the precious stones,” a local resident, Hammadu Bello, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

‘’The fields where the illegal mining activities were taking place had been earlier allocated to a mining company but the illegal miners refused to relocate, leading to the dispatch of police personnel to dislodge them,’’ said Mr. Bello.

Another resident, Joseph Kataps, said the action of the police angered the miners ‘’who started a rampage, chased away the policemen and set equipment of a foreign mining company ablaze.

‘’In an attempt to disperse the rampaging illegal miners, the police opened fire, killing many miners and injuring several more,” Mr. Kataps said.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson, Mr. Misal, said on Friday: ‘’ Yes, the illegal miners attacked the police but for now I am yet to get full details and casualty figures. You may wish to call later,’’ said he.

Mambilla is rich in mining potentials. Recently, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, expressed concern over the activities of illegal miners in the state, saying ’’until states are involved in mining licensing process, economic diversification will be a mirage.’’


Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/252571-many-killed-police-miners-clash-taraba.html

Front Page: lalasticlala
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by kaorama(m): 9:19pm
Police and their unprofessionalism again! Who knows the amount of hazardous materials that now litter the place becuase of Police usual commando way of handling such issues. The world is at risk because of Nigerian Police. The same thing Nigerian military did in Niger Delta that triggered wide condemnation is what Police have repeated, now with even human casualties. Where shall we run to in this country? Could this be one of the many reasons some people call Nigeria a zoo?

11 Likes

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by madridguy(m): 9:19pm
So Nigeria police cannot arrest again than to kill? This is so sad.
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Blue3k(m): 9:19pm
Some clowns said the federal government not tackling illegal mining in North. It's amazing these guys operated for 10 years without think to register their operation. A whole Decade of tax free profits.

I agree with governor that states do need great role in mining industry. That's why the should put mining abd minerals in concurrent legislative list. These issues would pop up less. Before you ask that would include oil because oil.

madridguy:
So Nigeria police cannot arrest again than to kill? This is so sad.

Last week similar incident happened in Ebonyi without any deaths. The funny thing about that one is the mother's and wives of these illegal miners were protesting their arrest. These criminal got violent and destructive and sadly paid price for it.

3 Likes

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Homeboiy: 9:32pm
Well not surprised
they are rated the worst police force on earth

3 Likes

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Blue3k(m): 9:36pm
kaorama:
Police and their unprofessionalism again! Who knows the amount of hazardous materials that now litter the place becuase of Police usual commando way of handling such issues.

This a nonsense rant. The miners refused to leave and got violent and destructive. Second it's miners activities that potentially harm environment if safety precautions aren't taken like in zamfara. What hazardous material are you talking about? They didnt burn it like illegal refinery.

3 Likes

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Shuku0kukobambi: 9:39pm
Blue3k:


This a nonsense rant. The miners refused to leave and got violent and destructive. Second it's miners activities that potentially harm environment if safety precautions aren't taken like in zamfara. What hazardous material are you talking about? They didnt burn it like illegal refinery.

Very true. I remember that Lead poisoning ish in Zamfara some years back. Many families destroyed and scarred for life because of illegal mining

1 Like

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Ikwokrikwo: 9:42pm
Yet none of the people mining human skulls in the South wåste have been killed.

Is it because they are mainly Yoruba Muslims?

Buhari is stylishly punishing Taraba Christians for dealing with his herdsmen.

3 Likes

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by hatchy: 9:43pm
Police - unprofessional

SARS - extra judicial killers.

IGP - Corruption Inc.

APC - Professional Liars.

Buhari - Dullard Certified.

Nigerians - Suffering and smiling.

I give up. Checking out to Congo Brazzaville.

14 Likes

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by holsblog(f): 9:46pm
Dem go soon drive una comot for dis country on be only to endsars E go soon turn scrap police.

singer Shaa features Bobrisky on New Single “Barb... http://hol2.blogspot.com/2017/12/singer-shaa-features-bobrisky-on-new.html
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by 9jvirgin(m): 9:47pm
The gods must be angry.
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by PDJT: 9:48pm
What about human skull miners from the waste?

2 Likes

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by yeyerolling: 9:49pm
Zoo

1 Like

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by rawtouch: 9:49pm
shocked
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:50pm
Lacking of reading that is what is making most nairalanders senseless
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by checkedout: 9:51pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Yet none of the people mining human skulls in the South wåste have been killed.

Is it because they are mainly Yoruba Muslims?

Buhari is stylishly punishing Taraba Christians for dealing with his herdsmen.

4 Likes

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by PointZerom: 9:51pm
madridguy:
So Nigeria police cannot arrest again than to kill? This is so sad.
So sad he said. But killing innocent igbos was in order.

1 Like

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by adisabarber(m): 9:52pm
But they send soldiers to Niger Delta
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Blue3k(m): 9:52pm
Another resident, Joseph Kataps, said the action of the police angered the miners ‘’who started a rampage, chased away the policemen and set equipment of a foreign mining company ablaze.
‘’The fields where the illegal mining activities were taking place had been earlier allocated to a mining company but the illegal miners refused to relocate, leading to the dispatch of police personnel to dislodge them,’’ said Mr. Bello.

What story are u people reading. The cops reasonable it was miners that acted foolishly. You guys just want to mindless complain about cops even when it doesn't make sense.

2 Likes

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by ghostfacekillar(m): 9:52pm
they ave been mining for ten yyrs straight and now the governor saw the money there.thhey were termed illlegal miners,and send his goons to come and killl themm...the miners became violently ..una knww hhw oouurr policce theyyy taggg anything vviolent,they police mmighhtt ave reachhhed therre and started sshootinng sporadicaallly
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by BruncleZuma: 9:53pm
E no go pass Chinese company grin grin grin grin nah them full Ebonyi
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:53pm
Blue3k:


Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/252571-many-killed-police-miners-clash-taraba.html

Front Page: lalasticlala
your headline is also somehow, you know most nairalanders don't even read the writeup
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by nototribalist: 9:54pm
Why will Nigeria government stop states from tapping their natural resources. I forget we have to wait for the fulani caliphates to agree to restructuring.
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by tiwiex(m): 9:55pm
My thoughts as I was reading exactly Recently, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, expressed concern over the activities of illegal miners in the state, saying ’’until states are involved in mining licensing process, economic diversification will be a mirage.’’ the FG is too powerful. Our constitution caters for the FG at the expense of the people who really need the help.
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Inspire01: 9:57pm
I don't understand the way some people make comments, the reports says the miners turned violent and started burning equipments. So u expect the police not to defend themselves. I don't like the actions of npf but in this case i think it's self defense

1 Like

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by erico2k2(m): 9:57pm
Blue3k:


Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/252571-many-killed-police-miners-clash-taraba.html

Front Page: lalasticlala
Now you lot can see waht teh Niger Deltans are going fru, you want to Mine OUR Minerlas for free abi? waht the difference btw You lot and teh Guys refinining in the Jungle? Im sure some you lot where chanting kill them all and cherring when the cobra was dancing, FG nxt time Plz send Pyton to go dance ogologo small,Police dont know how to handle these kind of people!
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:58pm
kill them all...
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by 4kimportX: 9:58pm
This reminds me of what happened in South Africa in 2011
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by erico2k2(m): 9:58pm
tiwiex:
My thoughts as I was reading exactly Recently, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, expressed concern over the activities of illegal miners in the state, saying ’’until states are involved in mining licensing process, economic diversification will be a mirage.’’ the FG is too powerful. Our constitution caters for the FG at the expense of the people who really need the help.
Well I never saw anyone say this when the Niger Deltans where asking for waht you just said, it was our oyel then
Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by hall21: 9:58pm

Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Inspire01: 9:59pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Yet none of the people mining human skulls in the South wåste have been killed.

Is it because they are mainly Yoruba Muslims?

Buhari is stylishly punishing Taraba Christians for dealing with his herdsmen.
Must every issue be related to tribe and religion. This is our biggest problem in this country

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Horror: Man Stabbed Wife On Her Private Part(viewers Disretion) / Harassment Of Nigerian Female Students Needs To Stop / Caught Having Sex With A Goat? (PHOTO)

Viewing this topic: abbeyty(m), Cmoyor, Akinz0126(m), omenekennedy(m), Jacksyn09(m), Ifeanyimark(m), merbenko(m), Tonistack, businesscitadel(m), Cooleasy(m), guass, maadman, Clarinett(m), esuquin(f), uddeze(m), Gluthatione, k2kay(m), Simply29ice(m), 7Alexander(m), Kennysazzy(m), tayecrypto, Johnumama(m), dview001(m), grandstar(m), idfranco43(m), naijacentric(m), iyanuden, omoere, fulaniHERDSman(m), fwesharumi(m), uniteam and 56 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.