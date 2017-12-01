₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Blue3k(m): 9:15pm
Many have been reported killed or injured as illegal miners allegedly resisted an attempt by the police to disrupt their operations in Taraba State.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/252571-many-killed-police-miners-clash-taraba.html
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by kaorama(m): 9:19pm
Police and their unprofessionalism again! Who knows the amount of hazardous materials that now litter the place becuase of Police usual commando way of handling such issues. The world is at risk because of Nigerian Police. The same thing Nigerian military did in Niger Delta that triggered wide condemnation is what Police have repeated, now with even human casualties. Where shall we run to in this country? Could this be one of the many reasons some people call Nigeria a zoo?
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by madridguy(m): 9:19pm
So Nigeria police cannot arrest again than to kill? This is so sad.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Blue3k(m): 9:19pm
Some clowns said the federal government not tackling illegal mining in North. It's amazing these guys operated for 10 years without think to register their operation. A whole Decade of tax free profits.
I agree with governor that states do need great role in mining industry. That's why the should put mining abd minerals in concurrent legislative list. These issues would pop up less. Before you ask that would include oil because oil.
madridguy:
Last week similar incident happened in Ebonyi without any deaths. The funny thing about that one is the mother's and wives of these illegal miners were protesting their arrest. These criminal got violent and destructive and sadly paid price for it.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Homeboiy: 9:32pm
Well not surprised
they are rated the worst police force on earth
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Blue3k(m): 9:36pm
kaorama:
This a nonsense rant. The miners refused to leave and got violent and destructive. Second it's miners activities that potentially harm environment if safety precautions aren't taken like in zamfara. What hazardous material are you talking about? They didnt burn it like illegal refinery.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Shuku0kukobambi: 9:39pm
Blue3k:
Very true. I remember that Lead poisoning ish in Zamfara some years back. Many families destroyed and scarred for life because of illegal mining
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Ikwokrikwo: 9:42pm
Yet none of the people mining human skulls in the South wåste have been killed.
Is it because they are mainly Yoruba Muslims?
Buhari is stylishly punishing Taraba Christians for dealing with his herdsmen.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by hatchy: 9:43pm
Police - unprofessional
SARS - extra judicial killers.
IGP - Corruption Inc.
APC - Professional Liars.
Buhari - Dullard Certified.
Nigerians - Suffering and smiling.
I give up. Checking out to Congo Brazzaville.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by holsblog(f): 9:46pm
Dem go soon drive una comot for dis country on be only to endsars E go soon turn scrap police.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by 9jvirgin(m): 9:47pm
The gods must be angry.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by PDJT: 9:48pm
What about human skull miners from the waste?
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by yeyerolling: 9:49pm
Zoo
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by rawtouch: 9:49pm
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:50pm
Lacking of reading that is what is making most nairalanders senseless
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by checkedout: 9:51pm
Ikwokrikwo:
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by PointZerom: 9:51pm
madridguy:So sad he said. But killing innocent igbos was in order.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by adisabarber(m): 9:52pm
But they send soldiers to Niger Delta
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Blue3k(m): 9:52pm
Another resident, Joseph Kataps, said the action of the police angered the miners ‘’who started a rampage, chased away the policemen and set equipment of a foreign mining company ablaze.
‘’The fields where the illegal mining activities were taking place had been earlier allocated to a mining company but the illegal miners refused to relocate, leading to the dispatch of police personnel to dislodge them,’’ said Mr. Bello.
What story are u people reading. The cops reasonable it was miners that acted foolishly. You guys just want to mindless complain about cops even when it doesn't make sense.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by ghostfacekillar(m): 9:52pm
they ave been mining for ten yyrs straight and now the governor saw the money there.thhey were termed illlegal miners,and send his goons to come and killl themm...the miners became violently ..una knww hhw oouurr policce theyyy taggg anything vviolent,they police mmighhtt ave reachhhed therre and started sshootinng sporadicaallly
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by BruncleZuma: 9:53pm
E no go pass Chinese company nah them full Ebonyi
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by slimthugchimee2(m): 9:53pm
Blue3k:your headline is also somehow, you know most nairalanders don't even read the writeup
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by nototribalist: 9:54pm
Why will Nigeria government stop states from tapping their natural resources. I forget we have to wait for the fulani caliphates to agree to restructuring.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by tiwiex(m): 9:55pm
My thoughts as I was reading exactly Recently, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, expressed concern over the activities of illegal miners in the state, saying ’’until states are involved in mining licensing process, economic diversification will be a mirage.’’ the FG is too powerful. Our constitution caters for the FG at the expense of the people who really need the help.
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Inspire01: 9:57pm
I don't understand the way some people make comments, the reports says the miners turned violent and started burning equipments. So u expect the police not to defend themselves. I don't like the actions of npf but in this case i think it's self defense
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by erico2k2(m): 9:57pm
Blue3k:Now you lot can see waht teh Niger Deltans are going fru, you want to Mine OUR Minerlas for free abi? waht the difference btw You lot and teh Guys refinining in the Jungle? Im sure some you lot where chanting kill them all and cherring when the cobra was dancing, FG nxt time Plz send Pyton to go dance ogologo small,Police dont know how to handle these kind of people!
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:58pm
kill them all...
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by 4kimportX: 9:58pm
This reminds me of what happened in South Africa in 2011
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by erico2k2(m): 9:58pm
tiwiex:Well I never saw anyone say this when the Niger Deltans where asking for waht you just said, it was our oyel then
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by hall21: 9:58pm
|Re: Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed by Inspire01: 9:59pm
Ikwokrikwo:Must every issue be related to tribe and religion. This is our biggest problem in this country
