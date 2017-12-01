Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police And Miners Clash In Taraba; Many Killed (5344 Views)

Many have been reported killed or injured as illegal miners allegedly resisted an attempt by the police to disrupt their operations in Taraba State.



Police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday in Mayo Sine area of Mambilla in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state.



]Thousands of miners have been operating at the site for more than 10 years.



Local sources said a team of armed police officers had stormed the field to dislodge the miners on Thursday but met a stiff resistance.



‘’The police on arrival destroyed temporary structures used by the miners as their houses and confiscated items used by the miners to dig out the precious stones,” a local resident, Hammadu Bello, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.



‘’The fields where the illegal mining activities were taking place had been earlier allocated to a mining company but the illegal miners refused to relocate, leading to the dispatch of police personnel to dislodge them,’’ said Mr. Bello.



Another resident, Joseph Kataps, said the action of the police angered the miners ‘’who started a rampage, chased away the policemen and set equipment of a foreign mining company ablaze.



‘’In an attempt to disperse the rampaging illegal miners, the police opened fire, killing many miners and injuring several more,” Mr. Kataps said.



Confirming the incident, police spokesperson, Mr. Misal, said on Friday: ‘’ Yes, the illegal miners attacked the police but for now I am yet to get full details and casualty figures. You may wish to call later,’’ said he.



Mambilla is rich in mining potentials. Recently, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, expressed concern over the activities of illegal miners in the state, saying ’’until states are involved in mining licensing process, economic diversification will be a mirage.’’





Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/252571-many-killed-police-miners-clash-taraba.html

Police and their unprofessionalism again! Who knows the amount of hazardous materials that now litter the place becuase of Police usual commando way of handling such issues. The world is at risk because of Nigerian Police. The same thing Nigerian military did in Niger Delta that triggered wide condemnation is what Police have repeated, now with even human casualties. Where shall we run to in this country? Could this be one of the many reasons some people call Nigeria a zoo? 11 Likes

So Nigeria police cannot arrest again than to kill? This is so sad.





I agree with governor that states do need great role in mining industry. That's why the should put mining abd minerals in concurrent legislative list. These issues would pop up less. Before you ask that would include oil because oil.



madridguy:

So Nigeria police cannot arrest again than to kill? This is so sad.

Last week similar incident happened in Ebonyi without any deaths. The funny thing about that one is the mother's and wives of these illegal miners were protesting their arrest. These criminal got violent and destructive and sadly paid price for it. Some clowns said the federal government not tackling illegal mining in North. It's amazing these guys operated for 10 years without think to register their operation. A whole Decade of tax free profits.I agree with governor that states do need great role in mining industry. That's why the should put mining abd minerals in concurrent legislative list. These issues would pop up less. Before you ask that would include oil because oil.Last week similar incident happened in Ebonyi without any deaths. The funny thing about that one is the mother's and wives of these illegal miners were protesting their arrest. These criminal got violent and destructive and sadly paid price for it. 3 Likes

Well not surprised

they are rated the worst police force on earth 3 Likes

kaorama:

Police and their unprofessionalism again! Who knows the amount of hazardous materials that now litter the place becuase of Police usual commando way of handling such issues.

This a nonsense rant. The miners refused to leave and got violent and destructive. Second it's miners activities that potentially harm environment if safety precautions aren't taken like in zamfara. What hazardous material are you talking about? They didnt burn it like illegal refinery. This a nonsense rant. The miners refused to leave and got violent and destructive. Second it's miners activities that potentially harm environment if safety precautions aren't taken like in zamfara. What hazardous material are you talking about? They didnt burn it like illegal refinery. 3 Likes

Blue3k:





This a nonsense rant. The miners refused to leave and got violent and destructive. Second it's miners activities that potentially harm environment if safety precautions aren't taken like in zamfara. What hazardous material are you talking about? They didnt burn it like illegal refinery.

Very true. I remember that Lead poisoning ish in Zamfara some years back. Many families destroyed and scarred for life because of illegal mining Very true. I remember that Lead poisoning ish in Zamfara some years back. Many families destroyed and scarred for life because of illegal mining 1 Like

Yet none of the people mining human skulls in the South wåste have been killed.



Is it because they are mainly Yoruba Muslims?



Buhari is stylishly punishing Taraba Christians for dealing with his herdsmen. 3 Likes

Police - unprofessional



SARS - extra judicial killers.



IGP - Corruption Inc.



APC - Professional Liars.



Buhari - Dullard Certified.



Nigerians - Suffering and smiling.



I give up. Checking out to Congo Brazzaville. 14 Likes





The gods must be angry.

What about human skull miners from the waste? 2 Likes

Zoo 1 Like

Lacking of reading that is what is making most nairalanders senseless

Ikwokrikwo:

Yet none of the people mining human skulls in the South wåste have been killed.



Is it because they are mainly Yoruba Muslims?



Buhari is stylishly punishing Taraba Christians for dealing with his herdsmen. 4 Likes

madridguy:

So Nigeria police cannot arrest again than to kill? This is so sad. So sad he said. But killing innocent igbos was in order. So sad he said. But killing innocent igbos was in order. 1 Like

But they send soldiers to Niger Delta

What story are u people reading. The cops reasonable it was miners that acted foolishly. You guys just want to mindless complain about cops even when it doesn't make sense. What story are u people reading. The cops reasonable it was miners that acted foolishly. You guys just want to mindless complain about cops even when it doesn't make sense. 2 Likes

they ave been mining for ten yyrs straight and now the governor saw the money there.thhey were termed illlegal miners,and send his goons to come and killl themm...the miners became violently ..una knww hhw oouurr policce theyyy taggg anything vviolent,they police mmighhtt ave reachhhed therre and started sshootinng sporadicaallly

nah them full Ebonyi E no go pass Chinese companynah them full Ebonyi

Blue3k:









your headline is also somehow, you know most nairalanders don't even read the writeup

Why will Nigeria government stop states from tapping their natural resources. I forget we have to wait for the fulani caliphates to agree to restructuring.

My thoughts as I was reading exactly Recently, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, expressed concern over the activities of illegal miners in the state, saying ’’until states are involved in mining licensing process, economic diversification will be a mirage.’’ the FG is too powerful. Our constitution caters for the FG at the expense of the people who really need the help.

I don't understand the way some people make comments, the reports says the miners turned violent and started burning equipments. So u expect the police not to defend themselves. I don't like the actions of npf but in this case i think it's self defense 1 Like

Blue3k:









Now you lot can see waht teh Niger Deltans are going fru, you want to Mine OUR Minerlas for free abi? waht the difference btw You lot and teh Guys refinining in the Jungle? Im sure some you lot where chanting kill them all and cherring when the cobra was dancing, FG nxt time Plz send Pyton to go dance ogologo small,Police dont know how to handle these kind of people!

kill them all...

This reminds me of what happened in South Africa in 2011

tiwiex:

My thoughts as I was reading exactly Recently, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, expressed concern over the activities of illegal miners in the state, saying ’’until states are involved in mining licensing process, economic diversification will be a mirage.’’ the FG is too powerful. Our constitution caters for the FG at the expense of the people who really need the help. Well I never saw anyone say this when the Niger Deltans where asking for waht you just said, it was our oyel then Well I never saw anyone say this when the Niger Deltans where asking for waht you just said, it was our oyel then