₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,665 members, 3,972,285 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 09:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate (17719 Views)
5 Secondary School Students Promise Not To Get Pregnant Till They Graduate. PICS / Man Signs On Boobs Of A Polytechnic Female Student / Male Students Sign On Boobs Of Female Students (PICS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by FastestTech(m): 9:45pm On Dec 15
Guys Grab Young Girl Boobs As They Celebrate Their Graduation From Osun College Of Education (Pics)
A graduating students of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, shared photos with his classmates as they celebrated their graduation.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/guys-grab-young-girl-boobs-as-they-celebrate-their-graduation-from-osun-college-of-education-pics/
1 Share
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by FastestTech(m): 9:46pm On Dec 15
See more shocking photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/guys-grab-young-girl-boobs-as-they-celebrate-their-graduation-from-osun-college-of-education-pics/
Lalasticlala, Seun
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by midolian(m): 9:50pm On Dec 15
The "boobs" are so small she probably didnt know they were touching it.
its not everything that pops up on a girls chest dah qualifies as boobs.
68 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by iamsirmichael1: 9:50pm On Dec 15
This one didn't go to school to read. I wouldn't be surprised if all her lecturers have had their fair share of the forbidden fruit.
Wetin person dey press, press, press no dey get value o. That goes to say, if 3 different individuals press press bread and they no come buy am, there's a high chance that that bread won't be sold..
Later when suitor no come, she go run go instagram
Oh, wait?! Na C.O E self?? Mtcheew. She really went to waste her time
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by countryfive: 9:51pm On Dec 15
what has this world turn to?
3 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by wassade: 9:53pm On Dec 15
fish brain
7 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by chii8(f): 9:53pm On Dec 15
General boobs, boobs for all
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by sexybbstar(f): 9:54pm On Dec 15
See the girl sef.. Mtchew
1 Like
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Nobody: 10:00pm On Dec 15
hoe my world........what manner of fuckery is this
6 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Paulosky1900: 10:01pm On Dec 15
after graduation thats when they gonna face the real world
3 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Martin0(m): 10:03pm On Dec 15
sexybbstar:That free to air
1 Like
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Oxster(m): 10:04pm On Dec 15
And her parents are looking forward to benefit from her
13 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Divay22(f): 10:08pm On Dec 15
What if they're actually dating
Abeg make una leave the young man, if babe no allow am, he for no press..
What am even doing here
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by emeijeh(m): 10:13pm On Dec 15
See her head like seed of chuky
16 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by lilmax(m): 10:21pm On Dec 15
girls like this irritate the crap out of me
1 Like
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by goggleit: 10:25pm On Dec 15
Sex education well thought
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by anuoluwapo884: 10:29pm On Dec 15
Disgusting
6 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Fetula4u: 10:37pm On Dec 15
Later they will starting looking for God fearing husband.....rubbish.
2 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Jodha(f): 10:38pm On Dec 15
The person wey give her that tribal mark is wicked...
4 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by labanj1(m): 10:46pm On Dec 15
Divay22:Ehn Ehn. You didn't see the hand in the last picture. Abi she's dating all of them.
11 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Divay22(f): 11:11pm On Dec 15
labanj1:Lol
Do you know if she was on breast promo that day
12 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Treasure17(m): 11:12pm On Dec 15
iranu. mtcheew
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by LesbianBoy(m): 11:19pm On Dec 15
In every class there is always one girl all the guys dey 'press' and fvck
Those days for school "shade big nyansh" suffer for guys hand especially my hand
4 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by LesbianBoy(m): 11:22pm On Dec 15
Jodha:
Looking at your DP I now truly agree that...
"No one nose tomorrow"
1 Like
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by mikedimeji(m): 11:23pm On Dec 15
midolian:Lol, that was mean
2 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by Jointhemiltons2(m): 12:03am
She was either the class hoe or the schools cheapest hoe
1 Like
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by emmancipated(m): 12:20am
Boob pressing promo
Press one and suck the next one
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by brookz: 12:21am
From the 3rd pix, i can conclude that she's a shareful giver.
2 Likes
|Re: Guys Kiss & Grab Boobs Of Osun College Of Education Student As They Graduate by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:57am
emmancipated:Hahahahahahahahahahahaha
How Can Someone Get His Transcript From A University In Nigeria / Website adress of private polytechnics in Nigeria / The Federal Poly Ede Hnd (full Time) & Nd (part-time) Form Is Out
Viewing this topic: sirclemzy, royale22(m), vadec, Inception(m), ojoshu, DerinJhAy(m), Fransegs, tabaski, sunnyeinstein(m), kenex4ever(m), Obajuxxl(m), IMO22(m), jfizle247(m), Ikocyztem, Ttrrffyyghuuh, Trustworthiness, jayneebae(f), timbs001(m), tonzo(m), Elowonder(m), dotun4luv(m), Everest1989(m), habbyy03, mikylon(m), monajit(m), cyrilfosy(m), Olabemmy, dreamworld, seunfunmie03, Standardcosting, Onubaba(m), Ukododondon, PoshBoss007(m), Sobolev, dapomola09(m), midolian(m), engrelvis(m), JODELL, oyinkel(m), Dannyxy(m), mbjsuki(m), Rasmoney, Ademat7(m), justscorchone(m), Saturdency(m), tafabaloo(m), destiny322(m), isaacology3000(m), Whotman, enepop, Running204(m), Omofoyewa14, nosike3(m), YungMike(m), olaitan9291(m), chigo5(m), fkj950ax(m), buffalowings, Niwdog(m), simayg, Ghazali34(m), tolubest, thanormallooney, purpulrain, gafarolabisi2(m), emsco(m), collinometricx, Mrreed(m), okorojoe(m), alabioluwafemi0, eboigbedavid1(m), Satioshi, Holamscoh, Gboyee4fun(m), benefitzte, Omonoba1, predmine20(m), Cockyguy11, Statsocial, Mrcuda, monimekaz(m), Prospy3(m), realjoker(m), optimised, BBFE, fisher82, brain54(m), Unlimited22 and 175 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6