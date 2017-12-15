₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by stephanie11: 11:30pm On Dec 15
@POLITICSNGR
PoliticsNGR has been furnished with a statement from the Nigerian Army detailing the capture of 167 insurgents in the Lake Chad Islands.
Read the full statement below;
"Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have intensified the ongoing offensive on Boko Haram enclaves in the Islands around the Lake Chad region. The offensive which commenced about two weeks ago with coordinated air and artillery bombardments on Boko Haram enclaves while ground troops moved in to clear the areas, is yielding positive results, as several insurgents have been killed and 167 insurgents who were fleeing from the offensive have been captured by troops.
Troops also extricated and profiled 67 women and 173 children who revealed during profiling exercise that they are family members of insurgents who fled, following troops' offensive. Arrangement is ongoing to hand them over to IDP camp authorities after preliminary investigations are concluded.
Meanwhile in the past two months, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have sustained ongoing precursor operations and have conducted long range fighting patrols and ambushes seeking out and clearing BHT hideouts in Saada and Juwei in the fringes of northern Borno. During the operations troops intercepted and arrested 53 fleeing insurgents who have been profiled and are currently helping with investigations. Fifteen insurgents have also willingly abandoned the insurgent group, describing it as a futile struggle and have surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole within the period.
Our heartfelt sympathy and condolences go to families and relations of troops as well as civilians who paid the supreme price in the encounters and callous suicide bomb and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks by the terrorists.
While troops continue relentlessly in the ongoing offensive to decisively rid the northeast hinterlands of insurgents, members of the public are implored to be more security conscious and vigilant in their homes, communities, places of worship , markets and other places of business to identify strange persons as well as any suspicious activity and promptly report same to security agencies. They are also urged to remember to “Say something, if you see something”.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/15/nigerian-troops-capture-167-insurgents-recover-weapons-explosives-photos/
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by Onijagidijagan(m): 11:35pm On Dec 15
Boko kill them terrorist jawe
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by Duru1(m): 11:39pm On Dec 15
Muslims are imbecilic hypocrites. Why the use of cell phones, AK-47 and even vehicles when you are Boko haram?
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 11:40pm On Dec 15
but i cant finds any weapon on them
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by Jibril659: 11:42pm On Dec 15
why do they need solar panels?
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 11:47pm On Dec 15
Jibril659:to charge their brains
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by Jibril659: 11:48pm On Dec 15
Yeligray:ctrl+delete
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by doubledutch: 11:54pm On Dec 15
Why are they still keeping them?
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by hatchy: 11:58pm On Dec 15
These Terrorists sef!
Fighting useless and meaningless war is just programmed into their brain thru religion.
The North will never recover from this self destructive mode it programmed itself, never!
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by tuniski: 12:00am
Duru1:You are deluded by saying moslems.
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 12:02am
Looks like the military is just rounding up anybody
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by Jesusloveyou(m): 12:16am
That is very good
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by Duru1(m): 12:36am
tuniski:
Please are Christians also Boko Haram? Talk about delusion, you won its medal.
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by mybestlove(m): 9:23am
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by alfred007(m): 9:24am
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by Playz: 9:24am
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:24am
Mass arrest
1bn$ must drop
|Re: Soldiers Capture 167 Insurgents, Recover Weapons/Explosives (Photos) by Techm8: 9:25am
