Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 5:26pm
The Edo State Government and security agencies comprising men of the Nigerian Army, the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS) in the state on Wednesday stormed the disputed Obu mine site and arrested two employees of BUA International Limited over violation of a Stop Work order issued by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel.
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki ordered the arrest of the two employees of BUA International Limited when he visited the site and discovered that work was ongoing despite relaying directives from the Federal Government on a stop-work order pending the determination of a court suit over the ownership of the mine site.
Obaseki said that the state government was more interested in the security of lives and property and that much as there was need for investors to make returns on their investment, no money is worth any life.
He said: "There is a dispute over the ownership of this mine site. The dispute is in court. There was specific instruction from the Minister of Mines and Steel Development asking that work should stop pending the outcome of the matter before the court. I addressed a section of the Okpella community who came to me to express concerns about the growing tension in the community because of the dispute.
"At that point, I issued instructions that the work should stop in line with the Federal Government directive and the case in court. I said that status quo be maintained until the determination of the case in court. I think that is the simple, commonsensical thing to do. There is a quarrel and all parties should maintain peace and the status quo."
He said it was regrettable that having gotten the directive, the management of BUA International Limited went on air to say that the state government has no authority and right to enforce a federal government directive.
According to him, “What they are saying in essence is that government does not matter. That sort of utterance and position is very dangerous for our country for a company that needs government to treat us with such disdain. With this, things will degenerate into anarchy. How can they operate in such an environment. We don't care who owns what, but human life is more expensive than whatever money anybody can make.”
It was gathered that there are ten other mine sites aside the disputed one, and with the stop work order, BUA International Limited could mine from its other sites in the area to sustain its production.
The Commander of 4 Brigade, Major General Ibrahim Garba, who led the Army personnel to the enforcement exercise, directed that explosives being used for the mining activities be confiscated, adding, "We gave permission for the explosives to be used here. But now, they would be sent to the brigade headquarters."
Speaking at the Palace of the Okuokphellagbe of Okpella, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Andrew Dirisu, Obaseki said the visit to the site was to assure the people of the area that government was on top of the situation and to ensure peace in the community.
"With the action we have taken now, we know there would be pressure on the concerned parties to resolve the situation," he added.
Alhaji Dirisu reiterated that the people want peace in the area, noting, "There is no way we wouldn't welcome people to invest. But what we want is for everyone to take what they get and no one should take from another. For now, as you have given your order, who are we to dispute it. I thank you for calling for peace in this matter."
https://politicsngr.com/2018/01/03/edo-govt-arrests-bua-employees-for-violating-stop-work-order-army-seize-explosives-photos/
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:28pm
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by Shiifi(m): 5:29pm
Wetin b our own
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by daveP(m): 5:33pm
Stooges of DANGOTE. So cos BUA went to lock horns with the untouchable, you went with military force just to.... drama drama everywhere.
15 Likes
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 6:58pm
3 Gbosa for the ever gallant men if the Nigeria Army !!!
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by fuckerstard: 6:58pm
If you will not work on the mine , let people who are ready do the work.
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by Naijacost22: 6:58pm
The same People that Arrested Innocent of Innoson have come for BUA. BUA is Atiku friend,
So 2019 rigging is Loading for APC.
They want to intimidate all forms of opposition.
6 Likes
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by temptnow: 6:59pm
Dangote the bully, I hail o
1 Like
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 6:59pm
A major general leading an arrest while a colonel is leading soldiers to the warfront
What is even wrong with this country
10 Likes
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by salaboiz(m): 6:59pm
...
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by lexy2014: 7:00pm
daveP:I tire. D army is now doing d work of d police
3 Likes
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by lakesider(m): 7:02pm
I m so happy BAU group is not headed by this Pigs
We would have seen another tribal war
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by Akinz0126(m): 7:02pm
Buhari hurry up sign that Peace corp oooooooo Can't wait for it to be on the headlines too
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by Oyerinde16: 7:02pm
When u chase investors away from your state your eye go clear.
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by SmartyPants(m): 7:03pm
Has the minister got to right to basically issue an injuction to the company asking them to stop work? This seems like clear abuse of executive power.
2 Likes
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by bedspread: 7:03pm
Government should Encourage Competition.....
If Dangote is left alone, the masses would suffer for it....
Let there be Competition....
6 Likes
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 7:04pm
.
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by Aboguede: 7:05pm
Wetin dem dey min abeg
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by lilfreezy: 7:05pm
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by OgahBohz(m): 7:06pm
There is more to this story ....concern for the people my foot !
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by lilfreezy: 7:07pm
All because of dangote. Ibeto scenario repeating itself again.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by DieBuhari: 7:14pm
SmartyPants:The minister has no such power
1 Like
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by DieBuhari: 7:15pm
Aboguede:
Limestone
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by maestroferddi: 7:17pm
Dangote at work....
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by Acecards: 7:17pm
MissAprokoMedia:A Nigerian not "An"
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by dustmalik: 7:18pm
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by dustmalik: 7:20pm
SmartyPants:
DieBuhari:But the court does. Read the publication again, this time around, read it till the end.
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by DieBuhari: 7:23pm
dustmalik:Show me where the court ordered work to stop
|Re: Edo Government Arrests BUA Workers, Army Seizes Explosives (Photos) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 7:23pm
Dangote's boy doing his master's work
