After the turbaning ceremony, Gimbiya Aisha Umar Farouk threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter, who turned one year same day.



The monarch got married to his young wife in mid 2015.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-emir-of-dauras-one-year-old_16.html Emir of Daura, H.R.H. Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, on December 13, conferred on his young daughter, Princess Halima Sadiya Umar Farouk, the title of Mayajiya Yakumo of Daura Emirate.After the turbaning ceremony, Gimbiya Aisha Umar Farouk threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter, who turned one year same day.The monarch got married to his young wife in mid 2015. 2 Likes

gkongju

Does anyone know the relevance of the turbaning? 64 Likes 5 Shares

Them for just crown her queen jawe. 2 Likes 1 Share

eh eh eh

Thank God for being alive



But this is needles 4 Likes

This child has got no chill, she looks so regal and in control like she understands what's going on. Asides the last picture, the first picture looks like she's posting about the turbaning ceremony on IG. 33 Likes

am short of word, buh poor northerner people are survering frm ignorance. 14 Likes 1 Share

Is she the first daughter of the Emir. Lol and she got alot of swag. Congrats little princess 8 Likes





nairalanders be aware that what will soon flood nairaland is *how NA has captured BH members!



if u've seen a movie call *Nigerian Politicians* , then like this post! so?nairalanders be aware that what will soon flood nairaland is *how NA has captured BH members!if u've seen a movie call *Nigerian Politicians* , then like this post!

She will be married by next year, I trust those headslammers 16 Likes 1 Share



The'd probably marry her off to before she turns 8 The'd probably marry her off tobefore she turns 8

What a feat at a young age!

How many of those women wear hijab? na only poor people religion day affect 12 Likes 1 Share

Cute 1 Like

All l can say on this is that l have nothing to say

only in Daura





. Laughing in arabic



Let some jobless lawyers sue them to sharia courts na. See Emir's family without hijab in public o. Some southerners would now come and kill themselves over this matter.. Laughing in arabicLet some jobless lawyers sue them to sharia courts na. 15 Likes

? y r they not wearing hijab 1 Like

Abbeyme:

See Emir's family without hijab in public o. Some southerners would now come and kill themselves over this matter.



. Laughing in arabic



Let some jobless lawyers sue them to sharia courts na. Religion is for the poor bro Religion is for the poor bro 9 Likes 1 Share

princeade86:

am short of word, buh poor northerner people are survering frm ignorance.

The current traditional ruler of Agbor in Delta State, the Dein was crowned at the age of two years old in 1979



Henry the Sixth of England was crowned at the age of one year in the 15th Century.



Ignorance indeed.... The current traditional ruler of Agbor in Delta State, the Dein was crowned at the age of two years old in 1979Henry the Sixth of England was crowned at the age of one year in the 15th Century.Ignorance indeed.... 8 Likes 1 Share

Is the baby bleaching ? Or is it my phone 1 Like

While the poor ones among dem keep donating their daughters for suicide bombing

olasaad:

Is she the first daughter of the Emir. Lol and she got alot of swag. Congrats little princess

Hey your chest is charming Hey your chest is charming

kings09:

While the poor ones among dem keep donating their daughters for suicide bombing

In most instances the girls used in sucide bombing have been kidnapped, or forced or decieved into it.



MOST poor northern girls are doing legitimate things,



How about Southern ladies...slay queens, money relationships, baby factories... In most instances the girls used in sucide bombing have been kidnapped, or forced or decieved into it.MOST poor northern girls are doing legitimate things,How about Southern ladies...slay queens, money relationships, baby factories... 3 Likes

See as them give 1 year old pikin iphone make she dey use am play,ordinary inifinix gan,i no fit try am

9jakohai:





In most instances the girls used in sucide bombing have been kidnapped, or forced or decieved into it.



MOST poor northern girls are doing legitimate things,



How about Southern ladies...slay queens, money relationships, baby factories... The truth pain am .



How many of the elites' daughters hv bn forced or kidnapped into suicide bombing. Their rich keep flexing while the poor are used for prosecuting jihads The truth pain amHow many of the elites' daughters hv bn forced or kidnapped into suicide bombing. Their rich keep flexing while the poor are used for prosecuting jihads 3 Likes

dushman04:

See as them give 1 year old pikin iphone make she dey use am play,ordinary inifinix gan,i no fit try am

Lol...



Ur turn dey come,Be patient. Lol...Ur turn dey come,Be patient.

Seriously is nairaland losing its value, front page us always plagued with private lifestyle of some individuals or celebrity that does not concern us, the zeal of waking up in the morning for authentic news , politics , foreign affairs technology nd education is gone...

Used to av a group of nairalanders in my neighbourhood, we discuss topics ere but sadly they are mor dissapointed than me..

Get well soon nairaland 5 Likes 2 Shares