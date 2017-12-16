₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria needs her troops that have been keeping peace in Guinea Bissau, back home.
President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria needs her troops that have been keeping peace in Guinea Bissau, back home. He said he hoped that the president of Guinea Bissau would accept a constitutional way of resolving the situation in his country.
Buhari was speaking at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja Friday while meeting with the President of ECOWAS Commission and chairperson of the African Union Commission during which he emphasized the need for accountability and good neighbourliness in the sub-region and on the African continent.
Buhari said he expected a formal report on the situation in Guinea Bissau at the 52nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government which Nigeria hosts today in Abuja.
“We need our troops back home, “ Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman Mr Femi Adesina, said, while receiving the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Marcel A. de Sousa.
Buhari said it was gladdening that the organization was demanding accountability from its headquarters staff which made it recently invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from Nigeria, to look into its books.
The ECOWAS Commission boss thanked Nigeria for agreeing to host the 52nd Ordinary Session at short notice, adding that the impact of Nigeria was quite strong in the organization.
At the meeting with His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat of the African Union Commission, President Buhari said good neighbourliness and relationship were important for security and economic development.
“That was why I visited all our neighbours. Such relationship is crucial for security, and economic development, so that our youths can get jobs,” the President noted.
FTC life...thank God ooo
afonja and buhari media cattles rushing to hail their master and demi God like
baba you want to hand them over to boko Haram Abi?
our soldiers are useful outside but inside... hmmm
SMH
Yeah.. FOR THE 1BILLION US dollar BOKOharam Disbursement Fund
Good one there. You don't help a neighbor to chase rat when your house is on fire
What exactly is Nigeria's gain in sending her troops to Guinea
wetin concern the need for reinforcing our military back home with youths need jobs
please what is the correlation
Where dem now o! dem look away like wetin concern us after all if dem come home now na ipob dem go face under python dance abi monkrel dance
Your cattle need you back home in 2019 idiot!!!
Doesn't matter if they're there or here.
Our soldiers are already defeated.
Finally.
Baba won ginger the boko boys.....
ruggedised:
Chai u are evil
Pity this people nah. They are human beings like you ! Chai
muller101:
The guy above me what network are you using? And to the guy below me kukuma remove the ised from your name so that we can bear the same monika now back to the topic.am in support of anything baba wants to do so far it is ok
ruggedised:
dieBYfire:bmc no deserve any pity, especially afonja head slammering skull miners
Pls come back home
We don't want anything to happen to our men
Kk
I don’t even know what to comment sef.
