



Buhari was speaking at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja Friday while meeting with the President of ECOWAS Commission and chairperson of the African Union Commission during which he emphasized the need for accountability and good neighbourliness in the sub-region and on the African continent.



Buhari said he expected a formal report on the situation in Guinea Bissau at the 52nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government which Nigeria hosts today in Abuja.



“We need our troops back home, “ Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman Mr Femi Adesina, said, while receiving the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Marcel A. de Sousa.



Buhari said it was gladdening that the organization was demanding accountability from its headquarters staff which made it recently invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from Nigeria, to look into its books.



The ECOWAS Commission boss thanked Nigeria for agreeing to host the 52nd Ordinary Session at short notice, adding that the impact of Nigeria was quite strong in the organization.



At the meeting with His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat of the African Union Commission, President Buhari said good neighbourliness and relationship were important for security and economic development.



“That was why I visited all our neighbours. Such relationship is crucial for security, and economic development, so that our youths can get jobs,” the President noted.



www.dailytrust.com.ng/buhari-to-guinea-bissau-we-need-our-troops-back-home.html President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria needs her troops that have been keeping peace in Guinea Bissau, back home. He said he hoped that the president of Guinea Bissau would accept a constitutional way of resolving the situation in his country.Buhari was speaking at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja Friday while meeting with the President of ECOWAS Commission and chairperson of the African Union Commission during which he emphasized the need for accountability and good neighbourliness in the sub-region and on the African continent.Buhari said he expected a formal report on the situation in Guinea Bissau at the 52nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government which Nigeria hosts today in Abuja.“We need our troops back home, “ Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman Mr Femi Adesina, said, while receiving the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Marcel A. de Sousa.Buhari said it was gladdening that the organization was demanding accountability from its headquarters staff which made it recently invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from Nigeria, to look into its books.The ECOWAS Commission boss thanked Nigeria for agreeing to host the 52nd Ordinary Session at short notice, adding that the impact of Nigeria was quite strong in the organization.At the meeting with His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat of the African Union Commission, President Buhari said good neighbourliness and relationship were important for security and economic development.“That was why I visited all our neighbours. Such relationship is crucial for security, and economic development, so that our youths can get jobs,” the President noted.