₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,849 members, 4,134,414 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 08:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) (5318 Views)
Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) / Thugs Attack Kogi State House Of Assembly (PHOTOS + Full Details) / Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by happney65: 6:43pm
A coalition of Muslim organizations, on Wednesday, held a protest rally at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, over the decision of House of Representatives Committee on Justice and Judiciary to cancel a public hearing on the hijab controversy between the Nigerian Law School and Miss Amasa Firdus (a Nigerian Law School graduate) slated to hold.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/14/protest-muslim-groups-rocks-national-assembly-public-hearing-over-amasa-firdus-law-school
1 Like
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by miqos02(m): 7:33pm
black man and unnecessary agitations
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by paulchineduN(m): 7:34pm
Why did we as a nation enjoy dwelling on frivolous issues? It seems Muslims are so obsessed about religion that they can't define the constraints as regards secular issues. With due respect to the Muslim community, I can't remember when last Christian issues dominated the headlines on issues of little concern as this.
The earlier we as a nation stop giving relevance to things like this hijab issue, the better we will become. Time is of essence in our individual and national life. Hence, let's devote much of our time to restructuring our mindsets to conform to best approaches that will give a positive outlook of us to the world.
Thank u.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by lurther: 7:35pm
SMH. God why did you create me in this country.
Of all the issues Nigeria is suffering from, this is a priority? How did we get here. I am tired .....seriously I am just tired of this country.
Wetiin be this na?
19 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by abiodunalasa: 7:35pm
Joblessness !
Imagine this is how Judges and Counsels dresses to court... Because this is what it will boil down to in Nigeria
5 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Benwems(m): 7:35pm
extremists and potential terrorists. if we can't cohabit let's break the country. It's logical.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by obainojazz(m): 7:35pm
This religion tire me, imagine this type of girl defending a Christian...the person don lose be that, because it's obvious the girl's heart is full of hate. Law is not for religion, she should have studied Islamic religious studies.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by izzou(m): 7:36pm
Miss Firdus, or whatever her name is swore to uphold the law of the country
The law stipulated that she removes her hijab. And she found it difficult to do that?
I support whoever bounced her and denied her whatever she was entitled to
If you can't respect the law you swore to uphold, then back out
That's how some over righteous people will go for NYSC and say they must wear skirt. If truly you feel their activities are abominations before your religion , then leave.
18 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Chloe88(f): 7:36pm
jobless people
4 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by muhammed50(m): 7:36pm
Yes! You bared one Hijab; you bared all! #justice_for_firdaus
1 Like
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by lustychima: 7:36pm
Nonsense
Muslims know how to marginalize christians in the north
Come to adamawa state with predominately christians but few Muslims as leaders and see the way and manner they treat people whose names don't start with
Abdul
Umar
Yusuf
Musa
Mohammed
Jibril
Etc
But here they are screaming marginalization
Hippocrates
8 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Turnedaround: 7:36pm
Ugly fool, you see your life
9 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by DjAduba(m): 7:36pm
Very good, give them their right.
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Bari22(m): 7:36pm
.
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:36pm
Nigerian Muslims demand an end to intimidation of muslim sisters by intolerant Christian fanatics who pick on muslim sisters at any given opportunity for no just cause.
These christian extremists who cannot bear to see sisters proudly in hijab want to intimidate them and discourage others from this style of dressing.
The Nigeria constitution, which is superior to every other law in the country guarantees freedom of dressing for all, is very clear on this issue.
Similar provocation from these intolerant fanatics led to litigations which were decided in favor of muslims.
These unnecessary provocations from intolerant christians are already on records.
When muslims start now, dont come crying all over the place o
#Justiceforfirdaus
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Echelle(m): 7:37pm
Happy Protest ooo... Wishing u many more protest ahead...
2 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by thundafire: 7:37pm
Dey most troublesome religion cs don't get it y u must put religion in ur profession namas
6 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by harmbhrosz(m): 7:37pm
DjAduba:lol who took their right before
3 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by SNIPER123: 7:38pm
Muslim and violent.
BH started by burning churches in the North. Herdsmen are active because one old man is ruling.
Now a group of people is protesting in the name of hijab. You guys need to stop this nonsense.
Going by their saying that western education is a sin. If you must put on hijab then go to Arabic school.
They want every thing to resolve around their religious.
Muslims need to know that the world is not about them.
5 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by awa(m): 7:38pm
Shame
2 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by massinola(m): 7:38pm
So of all the problems in this country, these people are protesting for hijab? I give up on this country
4 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 7:38pm
The lady is insane. She cant dictate to those in charge of her profession
3 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Airforce31: 7:38pm
This is them that's all they know how to do, wear hijab and behave like their brain is overheating. Where have you heard to wear hijab to call to bar. You won't hear it in Saudi Arabia because they aren't even allowed to be lawyers
2 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Cuteamigo1(m): 7:39pm
i love whats happening here but i only wish we showed such passion when challenging our government to make other things right. i dint see anybody protesting in the national assembly with the incessant killings allegedly by fulani herdsmen, or the issue of poor funding for education, health care and infrastructure
5 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Flyingngel(m): 7:39pm
This muric man like religious wahala ooooooo.
2 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by xynerise(m): 7:40pm
Na by force to be a Lawyer? Live by the rules or fvck off
5 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by NotBeenPaid: 7:40pm
Northern Female Bombers Association of Nigeria (NFBAN)
1 Like
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Throwback: 7:41pm
Flog them all.
Instead of a Yoruba Amasa to be fighting for the rights of her gele, she is fighting for the rights of Arabic hijab.
Never bend the secular rules to cater for any religion. When she's tired of agitating, she will pack her bags and head to Saudi Arabia where women are not even allowed to practice as full lawyers.
3 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by onward4life(m): 7:41pm
No wonder she be virgin!
Ugly beast!
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Odioko1(m): 7:41pm
They have started
2 Likes
|Re: Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by penta(m): 7:41pm
lurther:
From your lamentation...am sure you're jobless young man and lazy. I don't know why you are born human. You ought to a goat or hippo so that you won't be complaining bitterly like this.
1 Like
Top Philantropists In The World Today / Nigeria On The Brink Of A Bloody Civil War - UK's Channel 4 Predicts - Video / Obj Reveals His Apc Membership Card (pics)
Viewing this topic: Odingo1, xynerise(m), tiwiex(m), divinepen, donmhedi, Onuh22, Sarkae(m), ChopDeMoney(m), rafaha(m), neatideas, afomatt, adebayo3449, kaze4blues(m), Tolumiide, xcolanto(m), luminouz(m), Empressk, kayla247, Analysiscorner, DonDiego(m), Navar(m), Mrchippychappy(m), miftpulse, ameddy1(m), Europe(f), Funkybabee(f), XaintJoel20(m), ourhumanity, Latty88(f), ayili, Earthrealmlord and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9