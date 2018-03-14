Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amasa Firdu: Hijab Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) (5318 Views)

Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) / Thugs Attack Kogi State House Of Assembly (PHOTOS + Full Details) / Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A coalition of Muslim organizations, on Wednesday, held a protest rally at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, over the decision of House of Representatives Committee on Justice and Judiciary to cancel a public hearing on the hijab controversy between the Nigerian Law School and Miss Amasa Firdus (a Nigerian Law School graduate) slated to hold.



The cancellation of the public hearing was informed by a court injunction directing the committee to stay action. Miss Firdus came to limelight last year, following the decision of the Body of Benchers to shut her out of the call-to-Bar ceremony of the Law School over her refusal to remove her hijab, the Muslim women headgear.



The public hearing, which was scheduled to hold on Wednesday at Room 236 of the House of Representatives Wing, could not proceed, following an announcement by the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Rasak Atunwa, that the Committee had received an interlocutory injunction from a High Court restraining it from proceeding with the hearing.



An incensed Professor Ishaq Akintola, scholar and Director of the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) insisted that the committee must continue. He claimed that those who obtained the injunction will truncate the hearing if the committee fixes another date.



"We reject this and we are saying that the injunction is a travesty of justice. We have come here in peace. These people do not want freedom of expression and they don't want freedom of speech," said Professor Akintola.



He alleged that the injunction secured was dodgy, branding it a “Kangaroo injunction, and frowned at the decision of the Committee to obey it.



"If the constitution and government fail to protect us, then we will liberate ourselves using every constitutional mechanism that will not cause violence and crisis. Amasa Firdus has challenged the status quo and she is the heroine of today,” he said.



He said the hearing was prevented from holding by those who do not want justice to be upheld and asked the Committee to study the 87 memoranda it has received and take a decision based on the submission of the stakeholders.



"Nigerian Muslims are saying: ‘You kill one hijab, you have killed all hijab. You bar one Muslim sister, you bar all Muslims. So, this issue is not for Amasa Firdus alone. It is between the Nigerian Law School and all Nigerian Muslims," raged the cleric.

http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/14/protest-muslim-groups-rocks-national-assembly-public-hearing-over-amasa-firdus-law-school 1 Like

black man and unnecessary agitations 15 Likes 1 Share

Why did we as a nation enjoy dwelling on frivolous issues? It seems Muslims are so obsessed about religion that they can't define the constraints as regards secular issues. With due respect to the Muslim community, I can't remember when last Christian issues dominated the headlines on issues of little concern as this.



The earlier we as a nation stop giving relevance to things like this hijab issue, the better we will become. Time is of essence in our individual and national life. Hence, let's devote much of our time to restructuring our mindsets to conform to best approaches that will give a positive outlook of us to the world.



Thank u. 22 Likes 1 Share

SMH. God why did you create me in this country.



Of all the issues Nigeria is suffering from, this is a priority? How did we get here. I am tired .....seriously I am just tired of this country.



Wetiin be this na? 19 Likes

Joblessness !



Imagine this is how Judges and Counsels dresses to court... Because this is what it will boil down to in Nigeria 5 Likes

extremists and potential terrorists. if we can't cohabit let's break the country. It's logical. 22 Likes 1 Share

This religion tire me, imagine this type of girl defending a Christian...the person don lose be that, because it's obvious the girl's heart is full of hate. Law is not for religion, she should have studied Islamic religious studies. 20 Likes 1 Share

Miss Firdus, or whatever her name is swore to uphold the law of the country



The law stipulated that she removes her hijab. And she found it difficult to do that?



I support whoever bounced her and denied her whatever she was entitled to



If you can't respect the law you swore to uphold, then back out



That's how some over righteous people will go for NYSC and say they must wear skirt. If truly you feel their activities are abominations before your religion , then leave. 18 Likes

jobless people 4 Likes

Yes! You bared one Hijab; you bared all! #justice_for_firdaus 1 Like

Nonsense



Muslims know how to marginalize christians in the north

Come to adamawa state with predominately christians but few Muslims as leaders and see the way and manner they treat people whose names don't start with

Abdul

Umar

Yusuf

Musa

Mohammed

Jibril

Etc



But here they are screaming marginalization

Hippocrates 8 Likes

Ugly fool, you see your life 9 Likes

Very good, give them their right.

.

Nigerian Muslims demand an end to intimidation of muslim sisters by intolerant Christian fanatics who pick on muslim sisters at any given opportunity for no just cause.

These christian extremists who cannot bear to see sisters proudly in hijab want to intimidate them and discourage others from this style of dressing.



The Nigeria constitution, which is superior to every other law in the country guarantees freedom of dressing for all, is very clear on this issue.



Similar provocation from these intolerant fanatics led to litigations which were decided in favor of muslims.

These unnecessary provocations from intolerant christians are already on records.

When muslims start now, dont come crying all over the place o

#Justiceforfirdaus 2 Likes 1 Share

Happy Protest ooo... Wishing u many more protest ahead... 2 Likes

Dey most troublesome religion cs don't get it y u must put religion in ur profession namas 6 Likes

DjAduba:

Very good, give them their right. lol who took their right before lol who took their right before 3 Likes



Muslim and violent.

BH started by burning churches in the North. Herdsmen are active because one old man is ruling.

Now a group of people is protesting in the name of hijab. You guys need to stop this nonsense.

Going by their saying that western education is a sin. If you must put on hijab then go to Arabic school.

They want every thing to resolve around their religious.

Muslims need to know that the world is not about them. Muslim and violent.BH started by burning churches in the North. Herdsmen are active because one old man is ruling.Now a group of people is protesting in the name of hijab. You guys need to stop this nonsense.Going by their saying that western education is a sin. If you must put on hijab then go to Arabic school.They want every thing to resolve around their religious.Muslims need to know that the world is not about them. 5 Likes

Shame 2 Likes

So of all the problems in this country, these people are protesting for hijab? I give up on this country 4 Likes

The lady is insane. She cant dictate to those in charge of her profession 3 Likes

This is them that's all they know how to do, wear hijab and behave like their brain is overheating. Where have you heard to wear hijab to call to bar. You won't hear it in Saudi Arabia because they aren't even allowed to be lawyers 2 Likes

i love whats happening here but i only wish we showed such passion when challenging our government to make other things right. i dint see anybody protesting in the national assembly with the incessant killings allegedly by fulani herdsmen, or the issue of poor funding for education, health care and infrastructure 5 Likes

This muric man like religious wahala ooooooo. 2 Likes

Na by force to be a Lawyer? Live by the rules or fvck off 5 Likes

Northern Female Bombers Association of Nigeria (NFBAN) 1 Like

Flog them all.



Instead of a Yoruba Amasa to be fighting for the rights of her gele, she is fighting for the rights of Arabic hijab.



Never bend the secular rules to cater for any religion. When she's tired of agitating, she will pack her bags and head to Saudi Arabia where women are not even allowed to practice as full lawyers. 3 Likes

No wonder she be virgin!



Ugly beast!

They have started 2 Likes