₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,615 members, 4,133,458 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 11:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police (9610 Views)
Dolapo Badmus Promoted To The Rank Of Chief Superintendent Of Police (pics) / Farouk Kyari, Abba Kyari's Brother Graduates As Assistant Police Superintendent / Dolapo Badmus Celebrates 40th Birthday With Cute Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by itspzpics(m): 4:37am
Celebrity police lady Dolapo Badmus becomes the chief superintendent of police recently. She was dressed by her boss AIG Adamu Ibrahim.
Congratulations to her.
Gist from Praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/dolapo-badmus-becomes-chief-superintendent-of-police/
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by itspzpics(m): 4:37am
Congrats
See more adorable photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/dolapo-badmus-becomes-chief-superintendent-of-police/
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by hadduni(f): 4:41am
congratulations! Oga op, u posted a story and u wia FTC...it isn't fair.
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by daewoorazer(m): 4:45am
If I hear congratu from anyone!
Go research where her mates wey dem gather finish for Police training school dey first then come back here.
Bunch of rotten polithiefians rubbing impunity on our face; this doesn’t exclude the phool caught on a phone convo lobbying his brother for promotion from Okiro.
Not to talk of her unprofessional salute (that elbow position nawa o)... Even a ManOwar will never salute like someone who wants to slap.. Or is d shediot trying to slap her AIG?
When will 9ja wake up?
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by koolaid87: 4:49am
Thanks to Ogha @ the top
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by pyyxxaro: 5:18am
See the way she salute for the third picture
Naa small tin remain her right bweast for bust come out from the shirt
Sai Dolapo
5 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by aDEOetREGE: 5:23am
I’m sure she knows more oza room positions than attack positions...talk of celebrating mediocrity in 9ja
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by itspzpics(m): 10:02am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by mayowascholar(m): 10:06am
congrat
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:06am
CONGRATS
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by NwaAmaikpe: 10:06am
Is this promotion based on merit or her sexperience?
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by GIDIBANKZ(m): 10:07am
Only God knws hw she keep getting her promotions......the Last time i checked she was promoted last year na
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by Pidginwhisper: 10:07am
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by Jh0wsef(m): 10:08am
.
daewoorazer:.
Why so serious?
3 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by BruncleZuma: 10:08am
Congrats to her...didn't change the fact that bail is not free.
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by Sirpaul(m): 10:08am
you rem .....
8 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by IVORY2009(m): 10:09am
daewoorazer:
So what point are u trying to make?
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by GIDIBANKZ(m): 10:09am
daewoorazer:
Rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by femijay8271(m): 10:12am
She must have gotten a big yansh from d onset...thou know what I mean
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by Highbhee(m): 10:12am
I hate partiality
Why not decorating the Private part that worked for it instead of shoulder
4 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by Solidkay(m): 10:13am
Stop decorating already decorated officers and increase their salaries. Nigeria's police is one of the best in world, quote me if you like,
but remember, they are the least equipped with the worst welfare programs, and Nigeria is a crime zone, yet they combat crimes.
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by free2ryhme: 10:13am
itspzpics:
na only this woman dey police wey dem no wan make we hear word
3 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by Optimisticgondy(m): 10:21am
Congrats, my Lieutenant-friend's sister. We're proud of you.
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by Iyajelili(f): 10:24am
Congrats Ma'am
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by rayornb(m): 10:29am
daewoorazer:
Oga calm down, nothing is wrong with her salute,
The way Police salute is different from the way Military salute. The picture you posted shows salutations of the US Navy.
3 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by popsyleo1: 10:30am
Nigeria police promotion is all about who you know. Some are there waiting for theirs since 10 years ago
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by favour101(m): 10:49am
Make $3000-$6000 monthly by entering data. This platform has been around for a while and has made thousands of people financially stable.
What do you need to do?
Companies pay osmoney to make advert on the platform. And osmoney pays you for viewing the adverts. I think that's cool. In order to ensure that you have sufficient view of the adverts, you will required to enter a 4-digit number. You will earn 10 cents for every entry. Depending on your speed, you could earn 100-200$ in three hours. You don't need to do anything else, just enter figures and watch your money grow.
What's in it for me?
Two things
1. I want other people to make money
2. I will get 50% of the earning of anyone that registered through me in addition to my normal earnings. That is, if you register through my link ( pls do, cos that's the only way you can thank me for this info), and you make $3000 per month, $1500 dollars will be added to my account
How can you get your money?
You can get your money through Western Union, Paypal, Bank Transfer.
Follow the link below to register.
http://ohmoney.win/2486704321611/
Register start making some dollars
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by victorazy(m): 10:53am
daewoorazer:
That your picture is angle 35° not 45°
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by Pat081: 10:53am
pyyxxaro:wot did ur eyes find go do dia lol
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by Enemyofpeace: 10:53am
Her mouth odour no get part two
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police by OpoIfe17: 10:54am
Is Dayo Amusa shading Mercy Aigbe?
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgQIOnWhJ8p/?taken-by=bbcnewsyoruba
Advice On Career Path To Build Upon. / Worst 2012 Employers, Share Your Experience / Live Solution Interview Invitation
Viewing this topic: akilo1, NafeesaAA(f), Berrilite(f), gonon, Jeffry05, deturla, ChuckD1(m), dremighty(m), Firefire(m), adewhale(m), vitality22(m), Lascode(m), gbengalogbosere(m), YommiE1(m), egwue, Noblebrown7(m), tundex19(m), Giovannialonso, praisedigx(m), couragemurphy(m), Bokennie, cyprianessien(m), mzdessie(f), flemmingsian(m), allgamesonsale, ogunladeabiodun, onitemitope(m), Haniel18(m), kenuti, femiti(m), johnnywalker131(m), dasauce(m), Pweetiedude(m), ijemz, Material00, Mkpakala, Christardor, MistaB(m), Babagboju(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4