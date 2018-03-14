Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Dolapo Badmus Becomes Chief Superintendent Of Police (9610 Views)

Congratulations to her.





Celebrity police lady Dolapo Badmus becomes the chief superintendent of police recently. She was dressed by her boss AIG Adamu Ibrahim.Congratulations to her.













congratulations! Oga op, u posted a story and u wia FTC...it isn't fair.









If I hear congratu from anyone!



Go research where her mates wey dem gather finish for Police training school dey first then come back here.



Bunch of rotten polithiefians rubbing impunity on our face; this doesn’t exclude the phool caught on a phone convo lobbying his brother for promotion from Okiro.





Not to talk of her unprofessional salute (that elbow position nawa o)... Even a ManOwar will never salute like someone who wants to slap.. Or is d shediot trying to slap her AIG?



When will 9ja wake up?





Thanks to Ogha @ the top 1 Like

See the way she salute for the third picture



Naa small tin remain her right bweast for bust come out from the shirt











Sai Dolapo 5 Likes

I’m sure she knows more oza room positions than attack positions...talk of celebrating mediocrity in 9ja 2 Likes

congrat

CONGRATS







Is this promotion based on merit or her sexperience? Is this promotion based on merit or her sexperience? 20 Likes 1 Share

Only God knws hw she keep getting her promotions......the Last time i checked she was promoted last year na 2 Likes

Why so serious? Why so serious? 3 Likes

Congrats to her...didn't change the fact that bail is not free.

you rem ..... 8 Likes

So what point are u trying to make? So what point are u trying to make? 2 Likes

Rubbish Rubbish 1 Like

She must have gotten a big yansh from d onset...thou know what I mean 1 Like

I hate partiality



Why not decorating the Private part that worked for it instead of shoulder 4 Likes

Stop decorating already decorated officers and increase their salaries. Nigeria's police is one of the best in world, quote me if you like,

but remember, they are the least equipped with the worst welfare programs, and Nigeria is a crime zone, yet they combat crimes. 1 Like

Celebrity police lady Dolapo Badmus becomes the chief superintendent of police recently. She was dressed by her boss AIG Adamu Ibrahim.



Congratulations to her.





na only this woman dey police wey dem no wan make we hear word na only this woman dey police wey dem no wan make we hear word 3 Likes

Congrats, my Lieutenant-friend's sister. We're proud of you.

Congrats Ma'am

Oga calm down, nothing is wrong with her salute,

The way Police salute is different from the way Military salute. The picture you posted shows salutations of the US Navy. Oga calm down, nothing is wrong with her salute,The way Police salute is different from the way Military salute. The picture you posted shows salutations of the US Navy. 3 Likes

Nigeria police promotion is all about who you know. Some are there waiting for theirs since 10 years ago 1 Like



That your picture is angle 35° not 45° That your picture is angle 35° not 45° 1 Like

See the way she salute for the third picture



Naa small tin remain her right bweast for bust come out from the shirt











Sai Dolapo wot did ur eyes find go do dia lol wot did ur eyes find go do dia lol

Her mouth odour no get part two