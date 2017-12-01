Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos (4380 Views)

Boy Scouts: Reno Omokri's Son Gets Promoted In Rank - Photos / EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate / Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Congratulations are in order for former Niger Delta militant, Ajama Samuel Timi, who has joined the Nigerian Police Air wing as pilot. The police pilot is among the beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme. He was decorated with his new rank by his superiors.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/ajama-samuel-timi-ex-militant-becomes-police-pilot.html

Congratulations!

Congrats.

Thank God for late Yaradua. May thunder fire those that had hands in his death.

Buhari would have prefered crocodile tears or python dance over amnesty.

Congrats, mr former millitant! 4 Likes 2 Shares

softmind24:



Afonja spotted Afonja spotted





He will be dispatched to drop explosives in the creeks next time militants cause embarassment anywhere on the coast. Congrats to him!He will be dispatched to drop explosives in the creeks next time militants cause embarassment anywhere on the coast. 3 Likes 1 Share

Congrats bro!

Make him no begin fly plane for him fellow militants o. 1 Like

PrettyCrystal:

Congratulations are in order for former Niger Delta militant, Ajama Samuel Timi, who has joined the Nigerian Police Air wing as pilot. The police pilot is among the beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme. He was decorated with his new rank by his superiors.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/ajama-samuel-timi-ex-militant-becomes-police-pilot.html







Correct!!!!!!! Correct!!!!!!! 1 Like

Nutase:

Make him no begin fly plane for him fellow militants o.



Give me a C

Give me a R

Give me a A

Give me a P Give me a CGive me a RGive me a AGive me a P

isoright

congrats Timi

anyway let me start preparing my mobdro for man city vs totenham match streaming



I hope glo data don't fuckkk me up

Wonderfully made......more money coming in

He is a mole

Wow

Congratulations to him.











Whenever a man wakes up is his own morning

Police no good

people the hustle the join.

...

First assignment...



Finish off Tompolo and Asari

Nairaland dry pass desert today

Good 4 him

Suddenly the freedom fighter have been shut up with juicy rewards for their silence and it appears as though nothing is happening in the ND again. Stick n Carrot is a potent stragegy.

Good of him

Congratulations to him..