₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,881 members, 3,973,136 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 06:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos (4380 Views)
Boy Scouts: Reno Omokri's Son Gets Promoted In Rank - Photos / EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate / Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 4:24pm
Congratulations are in order for former Niger Delta militant, Ajama Samuel Timi, who has joined the Nigerian Police Air wing as pilot. The police pilot is among the beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme. He was decorated with his new rank by his superiors.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/ajama-samuel-timi-ex-militant-becomes-police-pilot.html
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by madridguy(m): 4:26pm
Congratulations!
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Evablizin(f): 4:29pm
Congrats.
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by softmind24: 4:45pm
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by velai(m): 4:58pm
Thank God for late Yaradua. May thunder fire those that had hands in his death.
Buhari would have prefered crocodile tears or python dance over amnesty.
Congrats, mr former millitant!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Biggie225(m): 5:00pm
softmind24:
Afonja spotted
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by BabaRamota1980: 5:06pm
Congrats to him!
He will be dispatched to drop explosives in the creeks next time militants cause embarassment anywhere on the coast.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by DoyenExchange: 5:31pm
Congrats bro!
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Nutase(f): 5:44pm
Make him no begin fly plane for him fellow militants o.
1 Like
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by free2ryhme: 6:22pm
PrettyCrystal:
Correct!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by free2ryhme: 6:22pm
Nutase:
Give me a C
Give me a R
Give me a A
Give me a P
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by slawomir: 6:22pm
isoright
congrats Timi
anyway let me start preparing my mobdro for man city vs totenham match streaming
I hope glo data don't fuckkk me up
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Toniapsalm121: 6:23pm
Wonderfully made......more money coming in
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by charles2044: 6:23pm
He is a mole
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Davuv: 6:23pm
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by brunofarad(m): 6:24pm
Wow
Congratulations to him.
Whenever a man wakes up is his own morning
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by adaoshi(m): 6:25pm
Police no good
people the hustle the join.
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by AngelicBeing: 6:25pm
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by BruncleZuma: 6:26pm
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by dakeskese(m): 6:28pm
...
First assignment...
Finish off Tompolo and Asari
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Iamdmentor1(m): 6:28pm
Nairaland dry pass desert today
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Fukafuka: 6:29pm
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Fukafuka: 6:29pm
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by antojack: 6:29pm
Good 4 him
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Desyner: 6:30pm
Suddenly the freedom fighter have been shut up with juicy rewards for their silence and it appears as though nothing is happening in the ND again. Stick n Carrot is a potent stragegy.
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by yesloaded: 6:39pm
Good of him
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by Onyenna(m): 6:44pm
Congratulations to him..
|Re: Ex Niger Delta Militant Becomes Police Pilot, Decorated With New Rank. Photos by shitshappen(m): 6:46pm
Omo see the interior of our "elocopta", no wonder
(0) (Reply)
Finally!sani, Ex Governor Is Being Interogated! / Genuine Crude Tto Procedure For Sale Urgently - 07026795808 / Does Inte
Viewing this topic: iyerikan12, MrCGPA(m), chilewenwam, adewuyiade, babadee1(m), Efewestern, Sunmolar(m), Iyblings, dearie(m), abbas99(m), LydayBobo(m), AMossley(m), emyibe(m), iceland1, kennylawd, UncleBob(m), teceejay1, pafestula(m), Juell(m), akponomefavour, Ayo7, Csami(m), totalhouse(m), Respect01(m), Ten06, Racing(m), samo50(m), Raphwise(m), Chynexa(m), sweetpaschal(m), HugeDan(m), Alonzoh, Ayodejifree(m), ozking, bidemi1190, eminemkayc, Divinerace(m), lipopo, Timhortons, LilSmith55(m), Toniapsalm121, honjohnbright(m), iphie29(m) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13