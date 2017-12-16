₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Apine1: 6:19pm
2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka.
The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has disowned media reports, which quoted him as saying that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a most credible presidential candidate for the 2019 election.
Speaking on Saturday, the fiery priest said the originators of the report were out to cause mischief.
While expressing shock over the comments attributed to him, Mbaka said “I read the report about my support for Atiku with bitterness in my heart as I can see how wicked and evil some people could be.
“Those who are impersonating my names wickedly and politically must be careful. People must fear God and respect His anointed. Whoever is trying to use my name to support or promote Atiku’s political exploits is attracting God’s wrath to himself or herself.
“For now, I have never spoken neither for nor against Atiku. God has shown me nothing about him.
Neither in the public nor in the secret have I said what the reporter claimed. When?
Where? With whom? and under what platform did the mendacious and wicked reporter hear or see me talk about Atiku?”
Mbaka said if those behind the report failed to do the needful, “I will take action against such vulturous and satanic character assassins who have been working hard to destroy my reputation or make me a false prophet.
“I am busy with the work of God and I am now in a deeper contemplative encounter with the Awesome God.
“My concerns now are the healings, deliverances, blessings, breakthroughs etc of my people. I don’t talk carelessly. I speak when God has given me a word. For now, God has not revealed anything about Atiku Abubakar”.
Similarly, Ike Maximus Ugwuoke,
Media and Legal Adviser, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, added that “Fr Mbaka has been committed to the on-going 2017 crusade of Awesome Miracles from the Awesome God in the ministry which started last Wednesday where Adoration worshipers have been giving awesome testimonies.
“He has not been seen or heard in any other public or private forum where he could have made such declarations as claimed by the reporter.
“He is such a courageous man of God whose messages are always dubbed in video CDs for all who care to watch and listen no matter whose ox is gored.
“None of those declarations as contained in the said media report was Fr Mbaka’s. We challenge the fabricator of that report to produce the proof or evidence to back up their claim or recant the publication forthwith else he should brace up to face the consequence of his impersonating and mendacious report.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/16/2019-god-not-revealed-anything-atiku-fr-mbaka/
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Rolandonyi: 6:27pm
Children of perdition trying hard to frame a servant of the most high God for their selfish interest. They have forgotten that God does not play dice with men. They better watch out or be sorry for this fabricated story.
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Lomprico2: 6:31pm
So Mbaka is telling me that god approved the terrorist in power today?
That god must be a very wicked god!
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by ruggedised: 6:33pm
like mbaka don receive alert This political Rev. father should stop embarrassing Catholic church
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Wcbjx: 6:37pm
Better
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by TheAngry1: 6:38pm
When people start misquoting you, it means are talking too much.
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by RemedyLab: 6:39pm
Politics & Religion
Very lucrative combo
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by EsotericMonk: 6:39pm
This one is just a business man, better called
We know how these things work, in other words he has sent a subtle message to Atiku: "send your boys to me, let me enquire if the Lord for you"
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by vecman22(m): 6:40pm
Pigs una don hear
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Archangel15: 6:40pm
Rolandonyi:
Because he is now in support of Buhari, he is the servant of the most high.
Nothing person will not see from Buhari media crew.
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by lost24: 6:41pm
Atiku don die ooo
atiku will not appreciate it ooo
U want to spoil is campaign plan oooo
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by afroniger: 6:41pm
Atiku supporters seem to have started cooking and frying lies.
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by free2ryhme: 6:41pm
Apine1:
everybody don dey comot their hand for Atiku matter
Atiku for presidency dead on arrival
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by ikennaf1(m): 6:42pm
vecman22:I knew your heart nearly shattered when the other news came up yesterday
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by teemanbastos(m): 6:42pm
More reason why Men of God shouldn't involve themselves in politics,
This man shouldn't have involved himself from the start.
His Integrity might actually be doubted at last plus mischief makers would always take advantage of every opportunity to cause mischief.
Rev Fr. Mbaka should have kept silent
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by darkenkach(m): 6:42pm
Una wan put Mbaka for EFCC blacklist?
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by efighter: 6:42pm
Lomprico2:
Yes, or are you saying it is devil that is still keeping you alive?
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by chibuthanks: 6:42pm
We are waiting
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Toniapsalm121: 6:42pm
Don't like talking about God mater...
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by daygee12: 6:42pm
Ipob at work. Mbaka we already know its a fake news
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Ugoeze2016: 6:44pm
What's with all these revelations
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by warriboi(m): 6:44pm
Apine1:
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by chiagozien(m): 6:44pm
Pigs from waste una don hear
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by efighter: 6:44pm
Lomprico2:
Yes, or are you saving that it is the devil that is still keeping you alive? God giveth positions.
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by sureheaven(m): 6:45pm
Father mbaka talking too much these days. I won't blame him, he might be from the lineage of the bird called ibaka or mbaka in Yoruba that talks too much
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by odogwubiafra: 6:46pm
Bia Mbaka, gbara ogwu gi nuo biko.
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Deco664: 6:46pm
EsotericMonk:
my friend close your smelly mouth
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Raphael81(m): 6:46pm
Gbam Father Mbaka has spoken.... Many Nigerians are very mischievous trying to spoil the hard earned names of great people and to make such reports laughable they always come from suspicious blogs with the imaginative writer making statements as " An unknown source " , "A hidden source" , " A key man"... People that tarnish images of other men are far more dangerous than Lai Mohammed...
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Stalwert: 6:46pm
Ipob pigs and idiots have abandoned Nazi sewage rat aka cownu the chief of pigs and now lick Fulani Atiku's toes day and night. Now they even lie against Father Mbaka
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by Terminator1234g: 6:48pm
Nairaland dey block my comments. Wehdone o.
|Re: 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. by easyfem: 6:49pm
I knw it was fake news bfor ,
Stupid bloggers
