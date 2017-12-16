Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka. (1339 Views)

Hilarious Cartoon About Atiku's Return To PDP. / 2019: God Will Keep Removing Any Northern Muslim That Becomes The President / Read What He Said About Atiku, And Responses He Got In View Of 2019 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has disowned media reports, which quoted him as saying that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a most credible presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

Speaking on Saturday, the fiery priest said the originators of the report were out to cause mischief.



While expressing shock over the comments attributed to him, Mbaka said “I read the report about my support for Atiku with bitterness in my heart as I can see how wicked and evil some people could be.



“Those who are impersonating my names wickedly and politically must be careful. People must fear God and respect His anointed. Whoever is trying to use my name to support or promote Atiku’s political exploits is attracting God’s wrath to himself or herself.



“For now, I have never spoken neither for nor against Atiku. God has shown me nothing about him.



Neither in the public nor in the secret have I said what the reporter claimed. When?



Where? With whom? and under what platform did the mendacious and wicked reporter hear or see me talk about Atiku?”



Mbaka said if those behind the report failed to do the needful, “I will take action against such vulturous and satanic character assassins who have been working hard to destroy my reputation or make me a false prophet.



“I am busy with the work of God and I am now in a deeper contemplative encounter with the Awesome God.



“My concerns now are the healings, deliverances, blessings, breakthroughs etc of my people. I don’t talk carelessly. I speak when God has given me a word. For now, God has not revealed anything about Atiku Abubakar”.

Similarly, Ike Maximus Ugwuoke,

Media and Legal Adviser, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, added that “Fr Mbaka has been committed to the on-going 2017 crusade of Awesome Miracles from the Awesome God in the ministry which started last Wednesday where Adoration worshipers have been giving awesome testimonies.



“He has not been seen or heard in any other public or private forum where he could have made such declarations as claimed by the reporter.



“He is such a courageous man of God whose messages are always dubbed in video CDs for all who care to watch and listen no matter whose ox is gored.



“None of those declarations as contained in the said media report was Fr Mbaka’s. We challenge the fabricator of that report to produce the proof or evidence to back up their claim or recant the publication forthwith else he should brace up to face the consequence of his impersonating and mendacious report.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/16/2019-god-not-revealed-anything-atiku-fr-mbaka/ 2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka.The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has disowned media reports, which quoted him as saying that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a most credible presidential candidate for the 2019 election.Speaking on Saturday, the fiery priest said the originators of the report were out to cause mischief.While expressing shock over the comments attributed to him, Mbaka said “I read the report about my support for Atiku with bitterness in my heart as I can see how wicked and evil some people could be.“Those who are impersonating my names wickedly and politically must be careful. People must fear God and respect His anointed. Whoever is trying to use my name to support or promote Atiku’s political exploits is attracting God’s wrath to himself or herself.“For now, I have never spoken neither for nor against Atiku. God has shown me nothing about him.Neither in the public nor in the secret have I said what the reporter claimed. When?Where? With whom? and under what platform did the mendacious and wicked reporter hear or see me talk about Atiku?”Mbaka said if those behind the report failed to do the needful, “I will take action against such vulturous and satanic character assassins who have been working hard to destroy my reputation or make me a false prophet.“I am busy with the work of God and I am now in a deeper contemplative encounter with the Awesome God.“My concerns now are the healings, deliverances, blessings, breakthroughs etc of my people. I don’t talk carelessly. I speak when God has given me a word. For now, God has not revealed anything about Atiku Abubakar”.Similarly, Ike Maximus Ugwuoke,Media and Legal Adviser, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, added that “Fr Mbaka has been committed to the on-going 2017 crusade of Awesome Miracles from the Awesome God in the ministry which started last Wednesday where Adoration worshipers have been giving awesome testimonies.“He has not been seen or heard in any other public or private forum where he could have made such declarations as claimed by the reporter.“He is such a courageous man of God whose messages are always dubbed in video CDs for all who care to watch and listen no matter whose ox is gored.“None of those declarations as contained in the said media report was Fr Mbaka’s. We challenge the fabricator of that report to produce the proof or evidence to back up their claim or recant the publication forthwith else he should brace up to face the consequence of his impersonating and mendacious report.” 3 Likes 1 Share

Children of perdition trying hard to frame a servant of the most high God for their selfish interest. They have forgotten that God does not play dice with men. They better watch out or be sorry for this fabricated story. 7 Likes 1 Share





That god must be a very wicked god! So Mbaka is telling me that god approved the terrorist in power today?That god must be a very wicked god!

This political Rev. father should stop embarrassing Catholic church like mbaka don receive alertThis political Rev. father should stop embarrassing Catholic church 1 Like

Better

When people start misquoting you, it means are talking too much.

Politics & Religion



Very lucrative combo

This one is just a business man, better called Pastor Fatherpreneur.

We know how these things work, in other words he has sent a subtle message to Atiku: "send your boys to me, let me enquire if the Lord for you"

Pigs una don hear

Rolandonyi:

Children of perdition trying hard to frame a servant of the most high God for their selfish interest. They have forgotten that God does not play dice with men. They better watch out or be sorry for this fabricated story.

Because he is now in support of Buhari, he is the servant of the most high.



Nothing person will not see from Buhari media crew. Because he is now in support of Buhari, he is the servant of the most high.Nothing person will not see from Buhari media crew.

Atiku don die ooo



atiku will not appreciate it ooo



U want to spoil is campaign plan oooo 1 Like

Atiku supporters seem to have started cooking and frying lies. 1 Like

Apine1:

2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka.



The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has disowned media reports, which quoted him as saying that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a most credible presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

Speaking on Saturday, the fiery priest said the originators of the report were out to cause mischief.



While expressing shock over the comments attributed to him, Mbaka said “I read the report about my support for Atiku with bitterness in my heart as I can see how wicked and evil some people could be.



“Those who are impersonating my names wickedly and politically must be careful. People must fear God and respect His anointed. Whoever is trying to use my name to support or promote Atiku’s political exploits is attracting God’s wrath to himself or herself.



“For now, I have never spoken neither for nor against Atiku. God has shown me nothing about him.



Neither in the public nor in the secret have I said what the reporter claimed. When?



Where? With whom? and under what platform did the mendacious and wicked reporter hear or see me talk about Atiku?”



Mbaka said if those behind the report failed to do the needful, “I will take action against such vulturous and satanic character assassins who have been working hard to destroy my reputation or make me a false prophet.



“I am busy with the work of God and I am now in a deeper contemplative encounter with the Awesome God.



“My concerns now are the healings, deliverances, blessings, breakthroughs etc of my people. I don’t talk carelessly. I speak when God has given me a word. For now, God has not revealed anything about Atiku Abubakar”.

Similarly, Ike Maximus Ugwuoke,

Media and Legal Adviser, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, added that “Fr Mbaka has been committed to the on-going 2017 crusade of Awesome Miracles from the Awesome God in the ministry which started last Wednesday where Adoration worshipers have been giving awesome testimonies.



“He has not been seen or heard in any other public or private forum where he could have made such declarations as claimed by the reporter.



“He is such a courageous man of God whose messages are always dubbed in video CDs for all who care to watch and listen no matter whose ox is gored.



“None of those declarations as contained in the said media report was Fr Mbaka’s. We challenge the fabricator of that report to produce the proof or evidence to back up their claim or recant the publication forthwith else he should brace up to face the consequence of his impersonating and mendacious report.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/16/2019-god-not-revealed-anything-atiku-fr-mbaka/

everybody don dey comot their hand for Atiku matter





Atiku for presidency dead on arrival everybody don dey comot their hand for Atiku matterAtiku for presidency dead on arrival 1 Like

vecman22:

Pigs una don hear I knew your heart nearly shattered when the other news came up yesterday I knew your heart nearly shattered when the other news came up yesterday

More reason why Men of God shouldn't involve themselves in politics,

This man shouldn't have involved himself from the start.



His Integrity might actually be doubted at last plus mischief makers would always take advantage of every opportunity to cause mischief.



Rev Fr. Mbaka should have kept silent

Una wan put Mbaka for EFCC blacklist?

Lomprico2:

So Mbaka is telling me that god approved the terrorist in power today?



That god must be a very wicked god!

Yes, or are you saying it is devil that is still keeping you alive? Yes, or are you saying it is devil that is still keeping you alive?

We are waiting

Don't like talking about God mater...

Ipob at work. Mbaka we already know its a fake news

What's with all these revelations

Apine1:

2019: God Has Not Revealed Anything About Atiku – Fr. Mbaka.



The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has disowned media reports, which quoted him as saying that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a most credible presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

Speaking on Saturday, the fiery priest said the originators of the report were out to cause mischief.



While expressing shock over the comments attributed to him, Mbaka said “I read the report about my support for Atiku with bitterness in my heart as I can see how wicked and evil some people could be.



“Those who are impersonating my names wickedly and politically must be careful. People must fear God and respect His anointed. Whoever is trying to use my name to support or promote Atiku’s political exploits is attracting God’s wrath to himself or herself.



“For now, I have never spoken neither for nor against Atiku. God has shown me nothing about him.



Neither in the public nor in the secret have I said what the reporter claimed. When?



Where? With whom? and under what platform did the mendacious and wicked reporter hear or see me talk about Atiku?”



Mbaka said if those behind the report failed to do the needful, “I will take action against such vulturous and satanic character assassins who have been working hard to destroy my reputation or make me a false prophet.



“I am busy with the work of God and I am now in a deeper contemplative encounter with the Awesome God.



“My concerns now are the healings, deliverances, blessings, breakthroughs etc of my people. I don’t talk carelessly. I speak when God has given me a word. For now, God has not revealed anything about Atiku Abubakar”.

Similarly, Ike Maximus Ugwuoke,

Media and Legal Adviser, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, added that “Fr Mbaka has been committed to the on-going 2017 crusade of Awesome Miracles from the Awesome God in the ministry which started last Wednesday where Adoration worshipers have been giving awesome testimonies.



“He has not been seen or heard in any other public or private forum where he could have made such declarations as claimed by the reporter.



“He is such a courageous man of God whose messages are always dubbed in video CDs for all who care to watch and listen no matter whose ox is gored.



“None of those declarations as contained in the said media report was Fr Mbaka’s. We challenge the fabricator of that report to produce the proof or evidence to back up their claim or recant the publication forthwith else he should brace up to face the consequence of his impersonating and mendacious report.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/16/2019-god-not-revealed-anything-atiku-fr-mbaka/

Pigs from waste una don hear

Lomprico2:

So Mbaka is telling me that god approved the terrorist in power today?



That god must be a very wicked god!

Yes, or are you saving that it is the devil that is still keeping you alive? God giveth positions. Yes, or are you saving that it is the devil that is still keeping you alive? God giveth positions.

Father mbaka talking too much these days. I won't blame him, he might be from the lineage of the bird called ibaka or mbaka in Yoruba that talks too much

Bia Mbaka, gbara ogwu gi nuo biko.

EsotericMonk:

This one is just a business man, better called Pastor Fatherpreneur.

We know how these things work, in other words he has sent a subtle message to Atiku: "send your boys to me, let me enquire if the Lord for you"

my friend close your smelly mouth my friend close your smelly mouth

Gbam Father Mbaka has spoken.... Many Nigerians are very mischievous trying to spoil the hard earned names of great people and to make such reports laughable they always come from suspicious blogs with the imaginative writer making statements as " An unknown source " , "A hidden source" , " A key man"... People that tarnish images of other men are far more dangerous than Lai Mohammed...





Ipob pigs and idiots have abandoned Nazi sewage rat aka cownu the chief of pigs and now lick Fulani Atiku's toes day and night. Now they even lie against Father Mbaka Ipob pigs and idiots have abandoned Nazi sewage rat aka cownu the chief of pigs and now lick Fulani Atiku's toes day and night. Now they even lie against Father Mbaka

Nairaland dey block my comments. Wehdone o.