Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by DONSMITH123(m): 4:26pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
State governors are currently meeting on the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum.
The emergency meeting holding inside the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja is also being attended by Speakers of States Houses of Assembly.
The meeting is being chaired by the forum’s chairman, Abdulazeez Yari, who is also the governor of Zamfara State.
It is believed to be in connection with the planned review of the constitution.
The Conference of Speakers has given a December 20 deadline to all Houses of Assembly to conclude debate on the proposed amendments sent to the states by the National Assembly.
http://punchng.com/breaking-governors-speakers-meet-over-constitution-review/
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by madridguy(m): 4:29pm
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by unitysheart(m): 4:37pm
Give us state police.
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Nwogeh: 4:37pm
That is if any thing good will come out of this dispensation.......Nigeria has just been unlucky
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by oshe111(m): 4:38pm
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by dukie25: 4:38pm
There should be an amendment to stop Katsina pensioners from seeking power.
Aso Rock is not a house for old Katsina pensioners to retire to.
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Bolustical: 4:38pm
This is an opportunity for separatist groups such as IPOB to picket and influence their governors and other politicians but you know, they can't coz they lack common sense and they think gra gra can do everything.
Quote me wrongly and get unduly debited.
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Mcsenior(m): 4:39pm
A constitution that is as useless as a WAEC result with complete F9; is that one a constitution?
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Bolustical: 4:39pm
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Hayshoepofo(m): 4:39pm
I hope Ayo fayose is invited
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by oshe111(m): 4:39pm
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Ballack1(m): 4:40pm
remove Sharia law from our constitution...if you support me click like.
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Dremo247(m): 4:40pm
Ballack1:
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by littlewonders: 4:41pm
If they only will accept the truth
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by oshe111(m): 4:41pm
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by 36STATES: 4:42pm
God bless Nnamdi Kalu.
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by adenine02: 4:43pm
36STATES:
Wait o!
Kanu or Kalu
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Philinho(m): 4:45pm
When they met to sign $1b for boko war ,who do they tell ?
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by dontbothermuch: 4:46pm
All this waste of time meetings
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by 9inches(m): 4:46pm
Long process. Simply, copy and paste US constitution, problem solved.
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by dontbothermuch: 4:49pm
adenine02:Nice one
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by dahunsy(m): 4:51pm
Coughs***clears throat# which constitution? We get constitution for this country? How many times these gov'nors don travel go abuja within a week now? Traveling allowances.... Hotel bills....loot funds....sleep with olosho at the end of the day........scam#
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by booblacain(m): 4:55pm
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Opinedecandid(m): 4:57pm
Citizens voice:
« Abolition of State/LGA's Joint Account
« Granting of Autonomy to LGA
« Granting of Autonomy to the Judiciary
« Granting of Autonomy to the Legislature
« single Chamber of Legislature at the National Level
« Single Term of 6 Years to the Executive
« Abolition of Marriage List costing over 100k
ETC
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Flexherbal(m): 4:58pm
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:58pm
Ok. I do hope the constitution review will be for the betterment of well meaning Nigerians.
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by Papanwamaikpe: 4:58pm
Nigeria is joke
Re: Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review by don4real18(m): 5:07pm
oshe111:Or Bobriskying the child if he's a boy
