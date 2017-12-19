Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governors, Speakers Meet Over Constitution Review (2182 Views)

State governors are currently meeting on the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum.



The emergency meeting holding inside the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja is also being attended by Speakers of States Houses of Assembly.



The meeting is being chaired by the forum’s chairman, Abdulazeez Yari, who is also the governor of Zamfara State.



It is believed to be in connection with the planned review of the constitution.



The Conference of Speakers has given a December 20 deadline to all Houses of Assembly to conclude debate on the proposed amendments sent to the states by the National Assembly.



Ok

Give us state police.

That is if any thing good will come out of this dispensation.......Nigeria has just been unlucky

Even 2odds sef go cut

There should be an amendment to stop Katsina pensioners from seeking power.

Aso Rock is not a house for old Katsina pensioners to retire to.

This is an opportunity for separatist groups such as IPOB to picket and influence their governors and other politicians but you know, they can't coz they lack common sense and they think gra gra can do everything.



Quote me wrongly and get unduly debited. 1 Like

A constitution that is as useless as a WAEC result with complete F9; is that one a constitution?



Hmmn

I hope Ayo fayose is invited







Woh lemme face my business





My signature is friendly





Check it out









I'm beginning to wonder wen I gist dem



They all want SOMETHING for the Christmas like its their birthday The way my female frnds r calling me Baby these days ehn......I'm beginning to wonder wen I gist demThey all want SOMETHING for the Christmas like its their birthday

remove Sharia law from our constitution...if you support me click like. 2 Likes

Ballack1:

remove Sharia law from our constitution...if you support me click like.

If they only will accept the truth









Guys pls stop making love to ur pregnant gf cos U might end up impregnating ur dauta if the baby inside is a gal TIPS FOR GUYSGuys pls stop making love to ur pregnant gf cos U might end up impregnating ur dauta if the baby inside is a gal

God bless Nnamdi Kalu.

36STATES:

God bless Nnamdi Kalu.





Wait o!

Kanu or Kalu Wait o!Kanu or Kalu

When they met to sign $1b for boko war ,who do they tell ?

All this waste of time meetings

Long process. Simply, copy and paste US constitution, problem solved.

adenine02:







Nice one Nice one

Coughs***clears throat# which constitution? We get constitution for this country? How many times these gov'nors don travel go abuja within a week now? Traveling allowances.... Hotel bills....loot funds....sleep with olosho at the end of the day........scam#

Real

Citizens voice:

« Abolition of State/LGA's Joint Account

« Granting of Autonomy to LGA

« Granting of Autonomy to the Judiciary

« Granting of Autonomy to the Legislature

« single Chamber of Legislature at the National Level

« Single Term of 6 Years to the Executive

« Abolition of Marriage List costing over 100k



ETC

Ok

Ok. I do hope the constitution review will be for the betterment of well meaning Nigerians.

Nigeria is joke