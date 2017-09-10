Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) (43759 Views)

Two Arab President Storm Nnamdi Kanu House PICS / Biafra Supporters Storm Nnamdi Kanu's Residence In Umuahia (Photos) / Nnamdi Kanu Meets His Parents In Umuahia (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (15) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYkDJV6_8fU Happening now , Nigeria Soldiers with Amoured Car attack his compound this evening about 3 of KANU Security Aide shot .....details later 2 Likes 4 Shares

Dream on 6 Likes

okay oh, e done happen.

wetin una they find una go see am, you guys want evidence to report to amnesty international abi, una go see am plenty infact una dead body go join as evidence.





#running 100 Likes 4 Shares

The Nigerian Army And Indeed The Nigerian Government Trying Hard To Push Ibos To The Wall After Buhari Has Already Said Revenge And Reprisal Is Unlawful (what Does That Tell You)



I Dare The Coward Nigerian Millitary To Engage The Rebel Label And Leave The Civillians And Innocent Children Out Of It. No Be When "python" Go Swallow One Soldier Now Them Go Carry Those Scrap Jets Wey US dash Them Come Unleash Mayhem On Innocent Civillians.



From Arochukwu To Afikpo To Akwuke Make We Know Who Be Citizen And Who Be Foreigner...



#Nowarcrime 19 Likes

He should be cleared completely 64 Likes 9 Shares

If we were to go by your story...Will they court send the soldiers to arrest Kanu in a democatic setting even when he was not armed? 28 Likes 2 Shares

Stingman:

If we were to go by your story...Will they court send the soldiers to arrest Kanu in a democatic setting even when he was not armed?

Kanu is armed



He's armed with hatred speech that can cause genocide Kanu is armedHe's armed with hatred speech that can cause genocide 238 Likes 19 Shares

Nigeria should stop provoking the igbo people.....









Modified : The people quoting me saw how a Keke rider disarmed a trained soldier and hit the soldier his own gun on the head.....



All you can swear that ipob has not hurt a single fly since the agitations started....



I know my people.... My people are completely stubborn.....if they pick up arms......they will finish what they started....





This post will remain here.....





I'll modify it when that day comes.... 183 Likes 9 Shares

This should be a serious development, but the OP should provide more elements to validate this news. 5 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Kanu is armed



He's armed with hatred speech that can cause genocide





In your small mind, soldiers should be sent to get him? How many of those who composed more damaging hate songs have been arrested by the soldiers? In your small mind, soldiers should be sent to get him? How many of those who composed more damaging hate songs have been arrested by the soldiers? 150 Likes 5 Shares

why

This is all I will say. If anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu or his family, I will support the militancy of BSS with my finances. There are millions of us that will do the same. Nigeria is about to move this to the next level. 240 Likes 17 Shares

Nigerian Army has officially started this war. 86 Likes 10 Shares

sarrki:





Kanu is armed



He's armed with hatred speech that can cause genocide



142 Likes 7 Shares

good...shia treatment.... 11 Likes

This tactic wouldn't work a bit. We in IPoB will remain peaceful until after Anambra elections. The military wants to provoke us. First they were alarmed by the drone video IPoB displayed today, and as usual they wanted to confirm if it is actually working.



Second they want to see the readiness of BSS and access how they will react if NK is arrested.



Thirdly, they want to justify their military presence in the SE by provoking IPOB into a skirmish.



All in all, we are always 100 steps ahead of Nigeria Military. We won't be provoked for now until we win this media war. Right now we want to expose Nigeria for the world to see how cruel they are and once we achieve this - Nigeria will loose credibily, and as-such no government in the world will want to sell Military Hardwares to Nigeria not even China or Russian and once this happens we will strike!!! 124 Likes 10 Shares

Good!

God bless Nigeria Army

God bless Gen., T.Y buratai

God bless Mr president 81 Likes 11 Shares

sarrki:





Kanu is armed



He's armed with hatred speech that can cause genocide



thank you...we should just allow the halfcast to keep on ranting and repeat rwanda in africa again...



ipobians are not serious.... thank you...we should just allow the halfcast to keep on ranting and repeat rwanda in africa again...ipobians are not serious.... 54 Likes 8 Shares

iLoveConductor1:

Nigerian Army has officially started this war. Shataap there joor. If any one do anyhow, him go see anyhow.



God bless Nigeria Army. Shataap there joor. If any one do anyhow, him go see anyhow.God bless Nigeria Army. 64 Likes 9 Shares

mynd1:

Shataap there joor. If any one do anyhow, him go see anyhow.



God [s]bless curse Nigeria Army. [/s]

Tokunbo sense fall on you.



Are you telling God to bless the Nigerian Army?



Nigerian Army that removed their clothes and ran into Cameroon when confronted by ragtag Boko Haram??



Nigerian military that recently overpaid for pre-2nd world war aeroplanes that were rusting away in the USA packing store??



Nigerian army that has never recorded any victory since the inception of the zoo?



Nigerian army that has killed and tortured more civilians than enemies?



Lol. God does not bless terrorists.





Take this photo and save it as your wallpaper because this is what's happening to you now. This is the end of Nigeria as you know it. curse Nigeria Army. [/s]Tokunbo sense fall on you.Are you telling God to bless the Nigerian Army?Nigerian Army that removed their clothes and ran into Cameroon when confronted by ragtag Boko Haram??Nigerian military that recently overpaid for pre-2nd world war aeroplanes that were rusting away in the USA packing store??Nigerian army that has never recorded any victory since the inception of the zoo?Nigerian army that has killed and tortured more civilians than enemies?Lol. God does not bless terrorists.Take this photo and save it as your wallpaper because this is what's happening to you now. This is the end of Nigeria as you know it. 108 Likes 2 Shares

Pls God save this satuition, we dont need war 7 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians digging the grave of Nigeria 22 Likes 3 Shares

Freemancipation:

This is all I will say. If anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu or his family, I will support the militancy of BSS with my finances. There are millions of us that will do the same. Nigeria is about to move this to the next level.

we dont care....



all of us will join the nigerian military...



before you know the nigerian army will grow to million men strong..with weapons!...the weastern nations dumped their okrika weapons in nigeria..thats how corrupt whites are...they promise to help you but still turn around to sell okrika weapons to nigeria...shame on you!....



nobody realy likes you that much.... we dont care....all of us will join the nigerian military...before you know the nigerian army will grow to million men strong..with weapons!...the weastern nations dumped their okrika weapons in nigeria..thats how corrupt whites are...they promise to help you but still turn around to sell okrika weapons to nigeria...shame on you!....nobody realy likes you that much.... 45 Likes 3 Shares

i think the story might be through based on information circulating on social media , but what i still dont get is why the army chose to attack Nnamdi Kanu's home where a lot of Jos people were slaughtered by armed herdsmen without any remedy. NK and IPOB should try as much as possible not to drag the east into a senseless war . Buhari's time is limited by 2019 he would be gone. Nigeria is already dead no need trying to kill a dead dog . please i call for restrain and patience. 19 Likes

.. 1 Like 2 Shares

mynd1:

good!



kill em all. Unfortunately, your opinion counts only in your bitching arse. Unfortunately, your opinion counts only in your bitching arse. 59 Likes 4 Shares

yarimo:

That is very commendable from the nigeria army, but why shooting only 3? Please shoot all of them .

mynd,

can you see this one mynd,can you see this one 6 Likes

More Pics 1 Like