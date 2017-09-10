₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by Ipobdevil: 6:28pm
Happening now , Nigeria Soldiers with Amoured Car attack his compound this evening about 3 of KANU Security Aide shot .....details later
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYkDJV6_8fU
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by mazimee(m): 6:31pm
Dream on
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by ritababe(f): 6:31pm
okay oh, e done happen.
wetin una they find una go see am, you guys want evidence to report to amnesty international abi, una go see am plenty infact una dead body go join as evidence.
#running
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by kalufelix(m): 6:32pm
The Nigerian Army And Indeed The Nigerian Government Trying Hard To Push Ibos To The Wall After Buhari Has Already Said Revenge And Reprisal Is Unlawful (what Does That Tell You)
I Dare The Coward Nigerian Millitary To Engage The Rebel Label And Leave The Civillians And Innocent Children Out Of It. No Be When "python" Go Swallow One Soldier Now Them Go Carry Those Scrap Jets Wey US dash Them Come Unleash Mayhem On Innocent Civillians.
From Arochukwu To Afikpo To Akwuke Make We Know Who Be Citizen And Who Be Foreigner...
#Nowarcrime
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:33pm
He should be cleared completely
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by Stingman: 6:35pm
If we were to go by your story...Will they court send the soldiers to arrest Kanu in a democatic setting even when he was not armed?
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:38pm
Stingman:
Kanu is armed
He's armed with hatred speech that can cause genocide
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by plessis: 6:41pm
Nigeria should stop provoking the igbo people.....
Modified : The people quoting me saw how a Keke rider disarmed a trained soldier and hit the soldier his own gun on the head.....
All you can swear that ipob has not hurt a single fly since the agitations started....
I know my people.... My people are completely stubborn.....if they pick up arms......they will finish what they started....
This post will remain here.....
I'll modify it when that day comes....
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by Deltagiant: 6:42pm
This should be a serious development, but the OP should provide more elements to validate this news.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by Stingman: 6:43pm
sarrki:
In your small mind, soldiers should be sent to get him? How many of those who composed more damaging hate songs have been arrested by the soldiers?
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by heinrichy(m): 6:45pm
why
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by Freemancipation: 6:45pm
This is all I will say. If anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu or his family, I will support the militancy of BSS with my finances. There are millions of us that will do the same. Nigeria is about to move this to the next level.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by iLoveConductor1: 6:50pm
Nigerian Army has officially started this war.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by iLoveConductor1: 6:53pm
sarrki:
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by tsdarkside(m): 6:55pm
good...shia treatment....
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by Tkester: 6:56pm
This tactic wouldn't work a bit. We in IPoB will remain peaceful until after Anambra elections. The military wants to provoke us. First they were alarmed by the drone video IPoB displayed today, and as usual they wanted to confirm if it is actually working.
Second they want to see the readiness of BSS and access how they will react if NK is arrested.
Thirdly, they want to justify their military presence in the SE by provoking IPOB into a skirmish.
All in all, we are always 100 steps ahead of Nigeria Military. We won't be provoked for now until we win this media war. Right now we want to expose Nigeria for the world to see how cruel they are and once we achieve this - Nigeria will loose credibily, and as-such no government in the world will want to sell Military Hardwares to Nigeria not even China or Russian and once this happens we will strike!!!
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by mynd1(f): 6:56pm
Good!
God bless Nigeria Army
God bless Gen., T.Y buratai
God bless Mr president
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by tsdarkside(m): 6:56pm
sarrki:thank you...we should just allow the halfcast to keep on ranting and repeat rwanda in africa again...
ipobians are not serious....
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by mynd1(f): 6:58pm
iLoveConductor1:Shataap there joor. If any one do anyhow, him go see anyhow.
God bless Nigeria Army.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by iLoveConductor1: 6:59pm
mynd1:
Tokunbo sense fall on you.
Are you telling God to bless the Nigerian Army?
Nigerian Army that removed their clothes and ran into Cameroon when confronted by ragtag Boko Haram??
Nigerian military that recently overpaid for pre-2nd world war aeroplanes that were rusting away in the USA packing store??
Nigerian army that has never recorded any victory since the inception of the zoo?
Nigerian army that has killed and tortured more civilians than enemies?
Lol. God does not bless terrorists.
Take this photo and save it as your wallpaper because this is what's happening to you now. This is the end of Nigeria as you know it.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by andyoscar(m): 7:01pm
Pls God save this satuition, we dont need war
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 7:01pm
Nigerians digging the grave of Nigeria
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by tsdarkside(m): 7:01pm
Freemancipation:
we dont care....
all of us will join the nigerian military...
before you know the nigerian army will grow to million men strong..with weapons!...the weastern nations dumped their okrika weapons in nigeria..thats how corrupt whites are...they promise to help you but still turn around to sell okrika weapons to nigeria...shame on you!....
nobody realy likes you that much....
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by kettykin: 7:03pm
i think the story might be through based on information circulating on social media , but what i still dont get is why the army chose to attack Nnamdi Kanu's home where a lot of Jos people were slaughtered by armed herdsmen without any remedy. NK and IPOB should try as much as possible not to drag the east into a senseless war . Buhari's time is limited by 2019 he would be gone. Nigeria is already dead no need trying to kill a dead dog . please i call for restrain and patience.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 7:03pm
..
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by Perge(m): 7:05pm
mynd1:Unfortunately, your opinion counts only in your bitching arse.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by tit(f): 7:05pm
yarimo:
mynd,
can you see this one
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by Ipobdevil: 7:06pm
More Pics
|Re: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) by kettykin: 7:06pm
tsdarkside:
A million strong men indeed that will abandon the normal combatant techniques and resort to blockade , sabotage of farmlands and selling off penisulars to smaller neighbours , a Million strong men that can harldy catch shekau or even stop his men or stop terrorism from armed herdsmen .
May God deliver the Million strong men from the spirit of hypocrisy
