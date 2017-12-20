₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,943 members, 3,979,488 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 09:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna (1266 Views)
Landing Cost Of Fuel Hits N210 / A Litre Of Petrol Now Sells Below N145 In Some Stations — Vanguard / End Of Fuel Scarcity As Fuel Hits 115 Naira At Forte Oil Plc (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by dabeto: 5:46am
Black marketers in Kaduna are having a field day as a result of fuel scarcity in the state.
Many filling stations are closed, a situation which has forced motorists to patronise the black market, where the product is sold for between N300 and N350 per litre.
Long queues of vehicles were seen at different black market spots on the outskirts of the city.
Fuel scarcity has affected the price of transport fare , with passengers paying between N1,700 and N2000 to Abuja, a journey that cost N1,500 before scarcity.
Residents have been lamenting over the current hardship, with many calling on the government to find a solution.
But, National President of the Association of Mega Filling Station Owners of Nigeria (AMFSON), Anthony Amitaye, said unless his members are “adequately engaged” in the distribution system of petroleum products, the current crisis would continue.
Abakaliki residents decry unofficial price hike
Residents of Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State, have decried an unofficial hike in the price of a litre of petrol, which now sells between N165 to N180 at filling stations.
The residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) appealed to relevant authorities to compel oil marketers to sell at the official pump price of N145 per litre, as transporters have capitalised on the increase to hike their fares.
A lawyer and civil rights activist, Clement Mbam, urged the Federal Government to direct relevant agencies charged with fixing, regulating and monitoring petroleum prices as well as the distribution of the commodity to ensure its availability.
“Government should compel petroleum marketers to sell the products at the approved price, through strict monitoring and supervision of sales at various filling stations.’’
Mr. Chris Elom, lecturer at the Department of Cooperative Economics, Ebonyi State University (EBSU), said people are going through difficult times as a result of the current economic hardship and urged government to address the crisis in the petroleum sector.
Meanwhile, 28 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods have arrived Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos from yesterday to January 4, 2018.
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, “Shipping Position’,’ a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, yesterday.
NPA said the ships contained buck wheat, steel products, empty containers, frozen fish, bulk gas and bulk gypsum.
Other items in the consignment, according to the NPA, are bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, ethanol, diesel, petrol and containers laden with goods.
NAN reported that six ships with bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel and petrol consignment are currently at Lagos ports, waiting to berth.
http://sunnewsonline.com/litre-of-fuel-hits-n350-in-kaduna/
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by xreal: 5:49am
We are all feeling the 'heat'.
It hurts me ..... this scarcity shouldn't be happening, I thought nigeria had moved pass the era of fuel scarcity, not this yuletide period abeg.
4 Likes
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by tchimatic(m): 5:52am
I'm coming...
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by agwom(m): 5:54am
Sai baba! APC! change
1 Like
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by sarrki(m): 6:04am
I blame the government
Down to the marketers
Baba pmb inclusive for this
We need to be proactive and not reactive
2 Likes
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by shortgun(m): 6:07am
Kaduna voted for change ....they should enjoy.
1 Like
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by cummando(m): 6:17am
Calabar still balanced. Hope it won't affect the carnival?
Optional1
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by nero2face: 6:18am
Good news, we're enjoying the dividend of democracy, SAI BABA till 2023, let it be #500 per litre official Prize, It's better we learn lesson now for future corrections
6 Likes
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by Papanwamaikpe: 6:19am
Nice one. Buhari is working
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by crazydude1: 6:21am
Buhari playing the blame game since 1983
2 Likes
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by orion7: 6:22am
where is the monster of oil
oh yea he is celebtathing birthday
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:27am
What is my own kwanu, abii no be all of us dey feel the Chain-Ji?
Sai Barber
Barber till 3030
1 Like
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by doctokwus: 6:33am
I hope it reaches Kano so that we can know if they would still continue in their foolery.
How can their be suffering in the land,particularly even worse in the North,and people,even if jobless,troop out to welcome a grossly incompetent ruler,just because he belongs to your ethnic group and religion?That's annoying foolery that deserves some divine wrath.
2 Likes
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by Keneking: 6:35am
Worse than regime of APC
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by SeniorNwamaikpe: 6:49am
Buhari is a mobile failure. Adding suffering to and already suffered masses is totally not acceptable.
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by ManirBK: 7:15am
blame PDP for this issue!
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by imhotep: 7:44am
dabeto:
2 Likes
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by optional1(f): 7:45am
cummando:
It won't oh...
Is 160 here..
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:11am
Tomorrow those fools will still chant
Sai barber
Nigerians deserve to suffer
They were designed to suffer and smile
Any country that votes for a dubious character like buhari needs to die in poverty
1 Like
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by imhotep: 8:13am
ZombiePUNISHER:Those are dullardized sai barbarians
1 Like
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:13am
sarrki:
Hahahahaha
Hohohohoh
Lolololololol
Kakakakaka
Kikikikikikiki
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by Blue3k(m): 8:14am
Supply and demand doesn't care about Asp villa politics.
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by SIRmanjar(m): 8:20am
SAI BABA..Buhari ad his apc monkeys are working..Confused clowns
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by three: 8:48am
Change
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by CaptainJeffry: 9:03am
Said baba till 20900.
I'm glad this is hitting hard in the North mek e clear their eyes.
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by QueenSekxy(f): 9:20am
baba do good oo
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by oshe111(m): 9:36am
Hello Everyone, sometin jst hapen ryt now!
I went to the filling station to buy 5l of fuel with 1k only to gt there and the attendants said a litre is 350, like ARE U MaD
ARE YOU CRaZY
How cn I buy jst 2litre for 7h
I'm Angry, I'M ANGRY OOO
IS BUHARI MAD
IS HE CRAZY
IS THIS THE CHANGE HE PROMISED US
NA WA OOOO!!!
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by emeka2847: 9:36am
Ha!
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by CAPSLOCKED: 9:37am
JUST 350 AND PEOPLE ARE COMPLAINING..
ME THAT BOUGHT YESTERDAY @ 500 PER LITRE
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by NwaAmaikpe: 9:37am
Even if it gets to N1,000 per litre it doesn't matter.
How many people have cars in Kaduna?
|Re: Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna by nairavsdollars: 9:38am
I saw Alhaji Lai Mohammed on queue this morning waiting to buy fuel
Alao-akala: Evil Plot Against Me Will Fail / Follow Gov. Fashola / Godfathers Wanted!
Viewing this topic: NwaAmaikpe, LekkiG, achi4u(m), elebua, Yubee40(m), daddyiel(m), nnachukz(m), Electr1csh0ck(m), Nationsdaddy, Princedapace(m), abokibuhari, phranklean, webbro007(m), chloedogie(m), JohnnyNY(m), Nace5(m), Luckki1001(m), Dhee2, ben1daEbiri(m), freezy(m), saint2ace(m), 124mumsy, dmaze, timok4chri, ErnyyBobo, EzePromoe, Geogeo1, chukwurah12345(m), Samusu(m), tayoponz(m), Kyase(m), ehie(f), oshe111(m), link2ok22, vizboy(m), boldx(m), kuntash, Hayah, Pharoh, Murphydready(m), wordbank(m), dfrost, vastolord4(m), Alikote, gurunlocker, peabody, buss, DeltahArmy(m), dollyptosh(m), Irises(m), Okoyeeboz, iamsparrow(m), olaxx, lmjmatto, mejai(m), nelwaffy(m), Godian45(m), safarigirl(f), PASSIONATELY, fabulousfortune(m), Kmartt(m), linystar, Chikebrain, theBaGG, movid(m), ovoP(m), Navar(m), Akaekpuchiowa, farouk2much(m), ENETWORKHOMES, obicaddy(m), mailingdgreat, Akinkunmi69, abhosts(m), Beckino(f), KKKWHITE(m), Brightolanton(m), Sheun001(m), Nyntynplus, Eibams60(m), xtivin(m), datguru, xreal, Kimikazi2, mofedamijo(m), jayjayjones, zig2ryme04, tatax(m), donblade85555(m), Guysses(m), Skywolf(m), OTTAB, StRichard(m), DWJOBScom(m), Emekayoung(m), ednut1(m), nanizle(m), izaray(f), ZN2, coputa(m), paragon40(m), kcee98, wisest10, cescky(m), remzaza, kingdepson19833, Promiseisaac(m), castANDbind, accexboy(m), hayodele8190, Blue3k(m), keemi(m), bomsybomsy(m), Standardcosting, Inception(m), abiderx, Hargusto(m), Wisedove(m), zealous2121, PercyK, dawno2008(m), edubrazil442(m), assemble and 168 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32