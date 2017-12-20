Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Litre Of Fuel Hits N350 In Kaduna (1266 Views)

Many filling stations are closed, a situation which has forced motorists to patronise the black market, where the product is sold for between N300 and N350 per litre.



Long queues of vehicles were seen at different black market spots on the outskirts of the city.



Fuel scarcity has affected the price of transport fare , with passengers paying between N1,700 and N2000 to Abuja, a journey that cost N1,500 before scarcity.



Residents have been lamenting over the current hardship, with many calling on the government to find a solution.



But, National President of the Association of Mega Filling Station Owners of Nigeria (AMFSON), Anthony Amitaye, said unless his members are “adequately engaged” in the distribution system of petroleum products, the current crisis would continue.



Abakaliki residents decry unofficial price hike



Residents of Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State, have decried an unofficial hike in the price of a litre of petrol, which now sells between N165 to N180 at filling stations.



The residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) appealed to relevant authorities to compel oil marketers to sell at the official pump price of N145 per litre, as transporters have capitalised on the increase to hike their fares.



A lawyer and civil rights activist, Clement Mbam, urged the Federal Government to direct relevant agencies charged with fixing, regulating and monitoring petroleum prices as well as the distribution of the commodity to ensure its availability.



“Government should compel petroleum marketers to sell the products at the approved price, through strict monitoring and supervision of sales at various filling stations.’’



Mr. Chris Elom, lecturer at the Department of Cooperative Economics, Ebonyi State University (EBSU), said people are going through difficult times as a result of the current economic hardship and urged government to address the crisis in the petroleum sector.



Meanwhile, 28 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods have arrived Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos from yesterday to January 4, 2018.



The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, “Shipping Position’,’ a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, yesterday.



NPA said the ships contained buck wheat, steel products, empty containers, frozen fish, bulk gas and bulk gypsum.



Other items in the consignment, according to the NPA, are bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, ethanol, diesel, petrol and containers laden with goods.



NAN reported that six ships with bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel and petrol consignment are currently at Lagos ports, waiting to berth.



We are all feeling the 'heat'.



It hurts me ..... this scarcity shouldn't be happening, I thought nigeria had moved pass the era of fuel scarcity, not this yuletide period abeg. 4 Likes

Sai baba! APC! change 1 Like

I blame the government



Down to the marketers



Baba pmb inclusive for this



We need to be proactive and not reactive 2 Likes

Kaduna voted for change ....they should enjoy. 1 Like

Calabar still balanced. Hope it won't affect the carnival?

Good news, we're enjoying the dividend of democracy, SAI BABA till 2023, let it be #500 per litre official Prize, It's better we learn lesson now for future corrections 6 Likes

Nice one. Buhari is working

Buhari playing the blame game since 1983 2 Likes



I hope it reaches Kano so that we can know if they would still continue in their foolery.

How can their be suffering in the land,particularly even worse in the North,and people,even if jobless,troop out to welcome a grossly incompetent ruler,just because he belongs to your ethnic group and religion?That's annoying foolery that deserves some divine wrath. 2 Likes

Worse than regime of APC

Buhari is a mobile failure. Adding suffering to and already suffered masses is totally not acceptable.

blame PDP for this issue!

Calabar still balanced. Hope it won't affect the carnival?

It won't oh...

Nigerians deserve to suffer

They were designed to suffer and smile

Any country that votes for a dubious character like buhari needs to die in poverty Tomorrow those fools will still chantSai barberNigerians deserve to sufferThey were designed to suffer and smileAny country that votes for a dubious character like buhari needs to die in poverty 1 Like

Supply and demand doesn't care about Asp villa politics.

SAI BABA..Buhari ad his apc monkeys are working..Confused clowns

I'm glad this is hitting hard in the North mek e clear their eyes. Said baba till 20900.I'm glad this is hitting hard in the North mek e clear their eyes.

I went to the filling station to buy 5l of fuel with 1k only to gt there and the attendants said a litre is 350, like ARE U MaD



ARE YOU CRaZY



How cn I buy jst 2litre for 7h



I'm Angry, I'M ANGRY OOO



IS BUHARI MAD

IS HE CRAZY

IS THIS THE CHANGE HE PROMISED US

NA WA OOOO!!! Hello Everyone, sometin jst hapen ryt now!I went to the filling station to buy 5l of fuel with 1k only to gt there and the attendants said a litre is 350, like ARE U MaDARE YOU CRaZYHow cn I buy jst 2litre for 7hI'm Angry, I'M ANGRY OOOIS BUHARI MADIS HE CRAZYIS THIS THE CHANGE HE PROMISED USNA WA OOOO!!!

Even if it gets to N1,000 per litre it doesn't matter.

How many people have cars in Kaduna? Even if it gets to N1,000 per litre it doesn't matter.How many people have cars in Kaduna?