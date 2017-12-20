₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by nwakibie3(m): 3:15pm
The Senate on Wednesday resolved to wade into the arrest of the Chairman of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
Mr. Chukwuma was arrested at his residence in Enugu at about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Senate mandated its committee on anti-corruption and financial crimes to investigate the matter and report back within 24 hours.
This decision followed a point of order raised by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.
“Yesterday I got a number of messages indicating that Mr Innocent Chukwuma was arrested by the EFCC over a transaction between him and GTB,” Mr. Ekweremadu said. “This morning I made an effort and I spoke with him, his story is straight forward, he said he was at his house at 5:00 am Tuesday morning when he heard gun shots and he thought they were assassins and so he went into hiding after about two hours he saw some police and he thought that help had come, so he came out of his hiding and ran to the police man who promptly arrested him. As he was trying to find out what was his offence, they told him when they get to the police station they will inform him of the offence. As at today nobody has told him what the offence is.
“Any person who is arrested and detained should be informed reason for his arrest. As I speak Mr Innoson Chukwuma is yet to be informed of what led to his arrest or detention but if you go through the media today, the story is that he is owing GTB. As a lawyer I’m at a loss how a transaction between someone and his bank will inform the EFCC.”
“The story he told me is that he is not owing the bank anything, he borrowed money from the bank which he has since repaid but the bank kept charging money and withdrawing it from his account. They set up an audit and the auditor came to a conclusion that they had deducted more than N500 million, he was insisting on 22 percent, the bank said they will pay 17 percent so that is where they had the disagreement and they now went to court and it gave judgement in its favour at the federal high court and the court of appeal and the matter is at the supreme court. The fact that matter is in court and it was a commercial transaction gives no room for the intervention of EFCC, I’d like to appeal to this Senate to ensure that Mr Innocent Chukuwma is released promptly.”
In his contribution, Sam Anyanwu, Imo-PDP, questioned the Senate’s silence over alleged continued impunity of the EFCC.
“I want to ask a question. EFCC as it stands today, does it have a chairman? Because I knew in this chamber, the head of EFCC was rejected during screening because of poor performance and yet he has been there as chairman.
“There was a businessman from Imo State that was killed in EFCC custody. The body is still in the mortuary till today. These are the kind of things we are seeing in this country, why must we allow it to continue?
“We have been talking about promoting made in Nigeria goods. This man manufactures vehicles, he has over 5, 000 people in his employment, he has international partners. What are you projecting before them? That he is a criminal? If we as Senate allow this to continue, there is nothing else that will ever work.
“We rejected somebody here, yet he is allowed. Are there no other Nigerians who are credible to fight corruption? Every small thing, EFCC. Tomorrow, if a wife refuses to give his man sex, they will go and call EFCC. It will get to that point.”
Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia-PDP, threw the Senate into a rowdy session when he announced that the operatives of EFCC slapped the wife of Mr. Chukwuma.
“Another incident happened in his house. The wife asked a question; why are you arresting my husband? What has happened and they slapped her.”
Bwacha Emmanuel, Taraba-PDP, said the perpetrator of such act should be fished out and punished.
“As a member of this Senate, I sponsored a motion to call for support of the anti-corruption war but as I listen to this story. If truly the wife of Innocent Chukwuma was slapped by a member of EFCC, something has to be done. Somebody must be held responsible, somebody must lose his job. Otherwise, we’ll be wasting our time here.”
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, noted that the EFCC will drag the country into ridicule if the issue is not addressed promptly.
“As a society that we are all planning, that our country to be civilised, I think this does not speak well of the country. How a private commercial transaction has now become the focus of the EFCC. I think this area is the focus. Whether he is owing or not, I think we must be seen protecting the fundamental rights of citizens. I’ve never seen when FBI interferes between City Bank and Ford Motors, or the financial crime agency in UK intervenes. We are just making a mockery of ourselves and we really should be able to do the right thing.”
The Senate resolved to intervene in the arrest of Mr. Chukwuma, while mandating its committee on anti-corruption and financial crimes to investigate the matter and report back in 24 hours.
The EFCC had on Tuesday given reasons for arresting Mr. Chukwuma.
“His arrest followed his refusal to honour invitation by the Commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the Commission’s Lagos office.
“Chukwuma rather than honoring invitation by the EFCC, mobilized six truckloads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives,” EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/253082-senate-reacts-arrest-innoson-motors-chief-innocent-chukwuma.html
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by TyrantInAsoRock: 3:29pm
Effc is a criminal organization
Efcc has never and if care is not taken will never truly fight corruption
From its inception Efcc is just a lawful agency used to carry out political destruction against opponents
Obasanjo used Efcc to fortified his presidency,
Send alamieyeseigha to prison for making moves to deputize Atiku for Aso rock job
Gej wasn't Intrested in fighting opponents hence they were rather ineffective
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by Doerstech(m): 3:29pm
This is bad....very bad...very very bad.
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by Obinwenite(m): 3:36pm
How I love this senate,total independent. Weldone my able senators.....
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by luvinhubby(m): 3:39pm
Somebody was invited for questioning by the EFCC and he voluntarily went there and was granted bail after questions.
The steewwwpid EFCC want us to believe the same man refused to honour 'several' invitations.
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by Sprumbabafather: 4:10pm
Thank you Ike Ekweremadu for speaking out.
Innoson true offence is being Igbo and staying inside igboland and making billions, he is a target since a long time ago.
Nigeria has been scattered by nepotism and bad belle politics.
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by ogaJona(m): 4:10pm
Good call from senate
Watch how these afonjas will come and shout let's leave diamond bank with their mouth wide open
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by nawtyme: 4:10pm
Nigeria my country. You owe the bank, they will arrest you. If the bank owes you, they will still arrest you.
If this is not witchcraft, then I wonder what it is. EFCC said he refused to honor their invitation, is there no proof in writing that he was formally invited?
No one has arrested a fellow who was sacked by the government for awarding contacts to his company. No one has arrested Maina despite claiming that EFCC knows his Whereabout.
If anyone still wonders what it means to be a 5% person in Nigeria, look no further.
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:11pm
Hmmm
nwakibie3:Senators its about time!
No right thinking Nigerian will support Magu on this!
I mean I use to throw weight behind Magu until Maina's case!
No one is a sacred cow! If you cannot arrest or even invite Maina, Baru, Babachir, GTB manager, Daura, Mahmoud for questioning
How dare you arrest Innoson Is he a criminal
He jumped bail yet you met him in his house
You will not go unpunished and if INNOSON did not sue you for defamation of character then he has not done well!
They even went as far as slapping someone's wife who gave you that right
Just like SARS, EFCC too should be scrapped or you find a competent person to reform it!
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by jerrybakermillz(m): 4:11pm
Hmmm....ghen ghen in orezi vioce
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by equalgarden: 4:11pm
There's a Nation!!!
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by PaChukwudi44: 4:11pm
the fool that slapped his wife should be sacked before COB today
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by talk2ekpa(m): 4:12pm
Jehovah, You know my dreams.
MehhhN... This is the Kind of man I want to be. Just a single man holding the whole GTBank to ransome!
Indispensable Juggernaut.
Well done Mr. Innocent.
Victory is yours.
Adding you to my role models already
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:12pm
Ok
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by emmanuelike(m): 4:12pm
Where are the Buhari-Ass lickers??
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by PenlsCaP: 4:12pm
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by careytommy7(m): 4:12pm
Smart politicians trying to calm frayed nerves
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by celebrityevent0: 4:12pm
Can they arest dangote like this?
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by oshe111(m): 4:12pm
Lemme go n withdraw ma Millions
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by latsy: 4:12pm
Looters hav suddenly regained their voice and are throwing shade at EFCC.
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by snipesdam(m): 4:12pm
I hope the summon GTB and give an ultimatum to pay before a certain period.
For that EFCC idiot that slapped his wife if true.... May the hand that slapped Rochas descend upon you anuofia!
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by daniska3yaro(m): 4:13pm
TyrantInAsoRock:Word#
I love is below nothing bt the perfect truth.
Gej wasn't Intrested in fighting opponents hence they were rather ineffective
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by Nevee: 4:13pm
I am really not happy with the kind of treatment being meted on this man. Very bad. Saw one of his recent interviews where he made several fact-backed claims. Went ahead to challenge GTB in court with the evidence he had and when it was GTB's turn to provide theirs (as the court requested), they claimed all the documents were lost in a fire accident, meanwhile, there's still no record of any occurence of such accident.
The likes of Rockefeller, Carnegie, J.P Morgan, Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Vanderbilt, Nikola Tesla and others who "built America were not treated this way. At least, not initially.
Hope the Senate treats this fairly.
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by Xisnin(m): 4:13pm
The senate should face the business of making laws.
Let EFCC do their job.
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by paulolee(m): 4:13pm
kk...nice move 4rm A.P.C....at least dis wud kip us bizi tru out dis week n maybe till next week....expect more front page news abt efcc, gtb, d presidency n mr.innocent...anoda year gone n nottin to show 4 it n even d APC PEPs av lost hope.....2019 is already here n wud b waiting 4 dm lyk....
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by 400billionman: 4:13pm
Nigerian senate hate Magu Mago.
And people sleep well at night knowing they are doing the wrong thing..
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by lilfreezy: 4:13pm
Omo water don pass garri o as Senate don put mouth. Na to transfer my small change from GTB enter my fcmb acct. I no wan hear story o. GTB go soon freeze mavro
|Re: Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief by Millz404(m): 4:13pm
Gtb matter don go national
