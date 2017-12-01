₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by OrientDailyNews: 4:08pm
By Amaechi Okonkwo, Port Harcourt
https://orientdailynews.com.ng/news/nddc-permanent-headquarters/
Lalasticlala seun
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Riversides2003(m): 5:44pm
FTC.Didn’t bother to read the Epistle.May God keep us and our families during this periods as we travel by land, water and air IJN.
7 Likes
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by alexistaiwo: 5:44pm
As for me and my family.
They can move it to Afghanistan or Somalia for all we care.
8 Likes
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by baski92(m): 5:44pm
All i could see here, na just the way to loot money for wetin no get meaning
5 Likes
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Standardcosting: 5:45pm
K
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by softmind24: 5:45pm
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Hayah: 5:45pm
Truly a Legacy
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by oshe111(m): 5:45pm
Nice one
Bring back others from West
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:46pm
Ok. That's good.
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Hardewarlee(m): 5:46pm
Weldone�
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Fukafuka: 5:46pm
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by ajiwo1: 5:47pm
Nice update
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by mccoy47(m): 5:47pm
Nsima Ekere, is dis not d same criminal dat ran for governorship in Akwa Ibom and lost woefully.
I see the APC thieves have settled him d way dey settled Dakuku Peterside!
Useless party of hypocrites, thieves and lairs!
3 Likes
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by ReubenE(m): 5:47pm
One of the most corrupt agencies of Government
5 Likes
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Toniapsalm121: 5:47pm
Good am the MD of the Bank....we are moving
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by maxwell767(m): 5:48pm
Who their former site epp
2 Likes
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Fukafuka: 5:48pm
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Fukafuka: 5:50pm
alexistaiwo:
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by wildchild1: 6:02pm
Good
Good
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Khodorkovsky(m): 6:09pm
If they like, they should relocate to Sambisa forest, doesn't concern me.
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by mmb: 6:10pm
[quote author=Hardewarlee post=63461439][/quote]waris this
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by NLandIsHypocrit: 6:33pm
JesuEruOluwa:Don't border yourself, he was actually not referring to people who has N30'000 and below in their account, he was actually referring to the people that matters, so Happy banking with.gtb
|Re: NDDC To Move To Permanent Headquarters In 2018 by Icon4s(m): 6:40pm
At least we suppose see the building naa.
Which kine journalism be this?
