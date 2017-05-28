₦airaland Forum

Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by dainformant(m): 4:22pm
A US based Nigerian soldier, Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu, has been awarded after completing a 3-year tour with his fellow soldiers in New York. The gallant soldier was honoured with the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM), a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the United States.

According to the US soldier, the just concluded assignment remains in the top 1% of his best military tours over the past 14 years of his life. Congratulations to him.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/chief-sfc-rambo-rapu-nigerian-american-soldier-honoured-in-the-us.html

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by dainformant(m): 4:23pm
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by dainformant(m): 4:23pm
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by SalamRushdie: 4:25pm
The Topic should be " gallant Nigerian born US soldier"

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by Evablizin(f): 4:26pm
shocked


Wow Wow Wow,congrats to Mr Ifeanyi.

US soldiers abides by the rules given to them and they deserve recognition,unlike our soldiers collecting #50 #50 at army check points and abusing innocent citizens.

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by gidgiddy: 4:32pm
SalamRushdie:
The Topic should be " gallant Nigerian born US soldier"

He is now Nigerian because he won an award? If he had been sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for drug pushing, thats when you would have remembered he is Igbo

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by mazimee(m): 4:33pm
This is a country that is worth dying for

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by NwaChibuzor: 4:33pm
Ifeanyi Rapu. I've never seen a yo*uba man do so well and attain greatness internationally. When it comes to greatness and good reputation, the igbos lead the way.

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by mazimee(m): 4:34pm
gidgiddy:


He is now Nigerian because he won an award? If he had been sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for drug pushing, thats when you would have remembered he is Igbo


NA normal thing, no need reminding them

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by resurgentxtian4: 4:48pm
NwaChibuzor:
Ifeanyi Rapu. I've never seen a yo*uba man do so well and attain greatness internationally. When it comes to greatness and good reputation, the igbos lead the way.

Tribal sentiments. Not good. Not good at all.

I actually spoke with couple of friends (both Yoruba Christians) and infact one of them is a serious born again Pastor and we were discussing about the chances of igbos in the 2023 Presidential elections. I argued strenuously that the igbos must be given a chance as they are also Nigerians. But to my surprise, the born again one categorically said he cannot vote for igbos. The second one had always hated igbos so I wasn’t surprised.

On that very day, I argued so hard that I was threatening war on behalf of Igbo but they both made me understand that Nigerians will never vote igbos as President. I felt really sad for igbos because they are a great hard working people but there must be something you have done to offend Nigerians. The singular thing both of them pointed to as the reason for not liking igbos was pride. The one that surprised me most was the Pastor who is a very devout Christian. I was shocked and sad for the igbo nation.

What is the morale of my story: Pride goeth before a fall. Learn to eschew pride.

We must in the meantime as southerners and Christians work together to push back the jihadists from the north who want to islamise us all. When the time is right, an igbo Man will be President, but it might not be in our lifetime.

Take care.

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by StarUp: 4:50pm
NwaChibuzor:
Ifeanyi Rapu. I've never seen a yo*uba man do so well and attain greatness internationally. When it comes to greatness and good reputation, the igbos lead the way.

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by bettercreature(m): 5:09pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin the post is very misleading'' A US BASED NIGERIAN SOLDIER
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by DoTheNeedful: 5:10pm
NwaChibuzor:
Ifeanyi Rapu. I've never seen a yo*uba man do so well and attain greatness internationally. When it comes to greatness and good reputation, the igbos lead the way.

See this local boy foaming in his mouth just because of a sergeant in the US Army. The funny thing about some tribalists like you is that you comb the internet looking for people of your tribe and paste their "achievements" on NL. I hail your self esteem. The fact is that here in the US, there are lots of Nigerians doing well in top places and they represent different tribes.
If we are to go by what some of you post here, one will be grossly misinformed.

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by QueenSekxy(f): 5:12pm
biafran kiss
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by Olawalesadiq(m): 5:13pm
Wati concern me
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by ooshinibos: 5:13pm
this guy is a us citizen , am tired of Nairaland with redundant news ...seun osewa please clean this blog up ,its getting ridiculous

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by apholaryn: 5:14pm
NwaChibuzor:
Ifeanyi Rapu. I've never seen a yo*uba man do so well and attain greatness internationally. When it comes to greatness and good reputation, the igbos lead the way.
iyalayare
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by enemyofprogress: 5:15pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by Hisxellency: 5:16pm
congratulations Rapu
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by NwaAmaikpe: 5:17pm
shocked


I knew this guy had some balls when he was growing up in Mainland, Emene Enugu.

He was amongst the few who could throw knockouts into people's parlour and run away.

From eating New Society bread at Orie Emene to taking milk shakes in New York.
Nice one Ifeanyi, one lap dance in Vegas for you..
042 state of mind.

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by DrToche: 5:18pm
hmmmm
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by equalgarden: 5:19pm
If it's happen to be WWIII in this generation which I don't pray for,Nigeria is doom because we still begging to buy outdated weapons. ....
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by BestOnlineDeals(m): 5:20pm
Congratulations

You escaped

wink

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by JonSnow(m): 5:20pm
Keep deceiving yourselves. That man is a USA citizen.

Isn't it just funny that Nigerians are celebrated by the same country that can't do anything for them. "Average" nigerians are celebrated only when they leave the shores of this joke of a country where absolutely nothing works.
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by Fukafuka: 5:20pm
grin

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by careytommy7(m): 5:21pm
resurgentxtian4:


Tribal sentiments. Not good. Not good at all.

I actually spoke with couple of friends (both Yoruba Christians) and infact one of them is a serious born again Pastor and we were discussing about the chances of igbos in the 2023 Presidential elections. I argued strenuously that the igbos must be given a chance as they are also Nigerians. But to my surprise, the born again one categorically said he cannot vote for igbos. The second one had always hated igbos so I wasn’t surprised.

On that very day, I argued so hard that I was threatening war on behalf of Igbo but they both made me understand that Nigerians will never vote igbos as President. I felt really sad for igbos because they are a great hard working people but there must be something you have done to offend Nigerians. The singular thing both of them pointed to as the reason for not liking igbos was pride. The one that surprised me most was the Pastor who is a very devout Christian. I was shocked and sad for the igbo nation.

What is the morale of my story: Pride goeth before a fall. Learn to eschew pride.

We must in the meantime as southerners and Christians work together to push back the jihadists from the north who want to islamise us all. When the time is right, an igbo Man will be President, but it might not be in our lifetime.

Take care.

Please help a brother by telling me the name of the assembly that your born again friend pastors.

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by IVORY2009(m): 5:22pm
NwaChibuzor:
Ifeanyi Rapu. I've never seen a yo*uba man do so well and attain greatness internationally. When it comes to greatness and good reputation, the igbos lead the way.


Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by JonSnow(m): 5:23pm
resurgentxtian4:


Tribal sentiments. Not good. Not good at all.

I actually spoke with couple of friends (both Yoruba Christians) and infact one of them is a serious born again Pastor and we were discussing about the chances of igbos in the 2023 Presidential elections. I argued strenuously that the igbos must be given a chance as they are also Nigerians. But to my surprise, the born again one categorically said he cannot vote for igbos. The second one had always hated igbos so I wasn’t surprised.

On that very day, I argued so hard that I was threatening war on behalf of Igbo but they both made me understand that Nigerians will never vote igbos as President. I felt really sad for igbos because they are a great hard working people but there must be something you have done to offend Nigerians. The singular thing both of them pointed to as the reason for not liking igbos was pride. The one that surprised me most was the Pastor who is a very devout Christian. I was shocked and sad for the igbo nation.

What is the morale of my story: Pride goeth before a fall. Learn to eschew pride.

We must in the meantime as southerners and Christians work together to push back the jihadists from the north who want to islamise us all. When the time is right, an igbo Man will be President, but it might not be in our lifetime.

Take care.


And who told you Igbos want your presidency? Name one notable Igbo politician (that has a lot of grassroot backing) eyeing the presidential seat.
If you mention rochas, may amadioha solder your anus and urethral opening shut.

Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by Ohaneche(m): 5:27pm
NwaChibuzor:
Ifeanyi Rapu. I've never seen a yo*uba man do so well and attain greatness internationally. When it comes to greatness and good reputation, the igbos lead the way.
Onukwu, tribal bigot. Ewu ka gi mma, mumu
Re: Sergeant First Class Ifeanyi Rapu Honored In The US After Completing 3-Year Tour by galileeteo(m): 5:31pm
Igbo's are full of pride and arrogant, but still Nigeria can't let them go and be on their own. Give them BIAFRA!!!!!!
resurgentxtian4:


Tribal sentiments. Not good. Not good at all.

I actually spoke with couple of friends (both Yoruba Christians) and infact one of them is a serious born again Pastor and we were discussing about the chances of igbos in the 2023 Presidential elections. I argued strenuously that the igbos must be given a chance as they are also Nigerians. But to my surprise, the born again one categorically said he cannot vote for igbos. The second one had always hated igbos so I wasn’t surprised.

On that very day, I argued so hard that I was threatening war on behalf of Igbo but they both made me understand that Nigerians will never vote igbos as President. I felt really sad for igbos because they are a great hard working people but there must be something you have done to offend Nigerians. The singular thing both of them pointed to as the reason for not liking igbos was pride. The one that surprised me most was the Pastor who is a very devout Christian. I was shocked and sad for the igbo nation.

What is the morale of my story: Pride goeth before a fall. Learn to eschew pride.

We must in the meantime as southerners and Christians work together to push back the jihadists from the north who want to islamise us all. When the time is right, an igbo Man will be President, but it might not be in our lifetime.

Take care.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

