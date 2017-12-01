Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) (14716 Views)

Source; This is new. The popular wedding verse which says 'What God has joined together' - was literally demonstrated during a recent wedding in Nigeria. According to the social media user who shared the unusual photo, the couple were tied and joined together with a rope by the pastor as he sealed their union at the altar by praying for them.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pastor-ties-couple-together-altar-wedding-ceremony-photo.html 3 Likes 2 Shares

I was there in that wedding live. I don't know why yoruba pastors like behaving like this. Funniest thing was that he threatened to cancel the marriage if they didn't oblige. Now that he tied them like goats, I wonder what he gained. 39 Likes 8 Shares

The embarassing look on both of them is priceless. 13 Likes







My Lawd. I can't stop laughing.



Just look at their face,they didn't expect this practical joining using rope. Hahahaha, abeg nobody should put asunder biko,even the couple should not put asunder between themselves. My Lawd. I can't stop laughing.Just look at their face,they didn't expect this practical joining using rope. Hahahaha, abeg nobody should put asunder biko,even the couple should not put asunder between themselves. 32 Likes 1 Share

This pastor must be from Libya with this him slave trade strategy..... 7 Likes

Jesus pls come quickly, I'm tired of the irks in Christaindom 5 Likes

Nwamaikpe would sure have something stupid to say here 7 Likes

Cha! This is pure adult abuse!!



Pastor will be like " let no man put asunder" while Angels will be asking " are they being blessed or placed under bondage?

Can someone just tell me what is this? 1 Like

And the couple stood there while the pastor was tying them up like 'two criminals'. Where is Nigeria heading to? 3 Likes

Let no nairalander put asunder by amebozing 1 Like

This pastor is funny.He means business that means he interprets every part of the bible literally.

I love this(for my childish mind).But this pastor self, is it necessary?You will have done spiritual tying. Except they are afonja couple(divorce for their side plenty)

The look on the woman’s face is so funny. Was this necessary though? 1 Like

Is this supposed to be prophetic or madness? 1 Like

so stupid...one foolish pastor should come and try it with me na

Why not put the rope on their neck

he could have just tied their hands..WTF

