Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:51pm
This is new. The popular wedding verse which says 'What God has joined together' - was literally demonstrated during a recent wedding in Nigeria. According to the social media user who shared the unusual photo, the couple were tied and joined together with a rope by the pastor as he sealed their union at the altar by praying for them.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pastor-ties-couple-together-altar-wedding-ceremony-photo.html

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 4:51pm
I was there in that wedding live. I don't know why yoruba pastors like behaving like this. Funniest thing was that he threatened to cancel the marriage if they didn't oblige. Now that he tied them like goats, I wonder what he gained.

39 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by MatricNumber(m): 4:52pm
The embarassing look on both of them is priceless.

13 Likes

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:53pm
shocked


My Lawd. I can't stop laughing. gringringrin

Just look at their face,they didn't expect this practical joining using rope. Hahahaha, abeg nobody should put asunder biko,even the couple should not put asunder between themselves.

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Homeboiy: 4:54pm
Mtvheew

1 Like

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 4:55pm
This pastor must be from Libya with this him slave trade strategy..... grin grin grin

7 Likes

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by godfatherx: 4:57pm
Jesus pls come quickly, I'm tired of the irks in Christaindom

5 Likes

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by noblealuu: 4:58pm
Nwamaikpe would sure have something stupid to say here cheesy

7 Likes

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 5:00pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Chienex24(m): 5:08pm
Cha! This is pure adult abuse!!

Pastor will be like " let no man put asunder" while Angels will be asking " are they being blessed or placed under bondage?
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 5:12pm
Can someone just tell me what is this? cool

1 Like

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Nobody: 5:16pm
And the couple stood there while the pastor was tying them up like 'two criminals'. Where is Nigeria heading to?

3 Likes

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 5:24pm
Let no nairalander put asunder by amebozing

1 Like

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88: 5:35pm
This pastor is funny.He means business that means he interprets every part of the bible literally.
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 6:03pm
I love this(for my childish mind).But this pastor self, is it necessary?You will have done spiritual tying. Except they are afonja couple(divorce for their side plenty)
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by boolet(m): 6:55pm
Stupid
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Dee60: 6:56pm
Funny!

Actually not funny!

Should I laugh?

Or should I cry?

I dont know now.
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by spartoo: 6:56pm
Religion seems to be going south

God right now...

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by roarik(f): 6:56pm
grin ;Dthis is crazyyyy grin
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by resurgentxtian4: 6:56pm
The look on the woman’s face is so funny. Was this necessary though?

1 Like

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by zero8zero: 6:56pm
Is this supposed to be prophetic or madness?

1 Like

Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 6:57pm
so stupid...one foolish pastor should come and try it with me na
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 6:57pm
Why not put the rope on their neck grin grin
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by MobilityExpress: 6:57pm
shocked... grin
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by sonoforogun(m): 6:57pm
Wah
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by sammirano: 6:57pm
he could have just tied their hands..WTF
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by MobilityExpress: 6:57pm
shocked... grin
Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by vaca1: 6:57pm
NwaChibuzor:
I was there in that wedding live. I don't know why yoruba pastors like behaving like this. Funniest thing was that he threatened to cancel the marriage if they didn't oblige. Now that he tied them like goats, I wonder what he gained.
oh lawd grin . NwaAmaikpe you are needed here.

1 Like

