|Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:51pm
This is new. The popular wedding verse which says 'What God has joined together' - was literally demonstrated during a recent wedding in Nigeria. According to the social media user who shared the unusual photo, the couple were tied and joined together with a rope by the pastor as he sealed their union at the altar by praying for them.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pastor-ties-couple-together-altar-wedding-ceremony-photo.html
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 4:51pm
I was there in that wedding live. I don't know why yoruba pastors like behaving like this. Funniest thing was that he threatened to cancel the marriage if they didn't oblige. Now that he tied them like goats, I wonder what he gained.
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by MatricNumber(m): 4:52pm
The embarassing look on both of them is priceless.
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:53pm
My Lawd. I can't stop laughing.
Just look at their face,they didn't expect this practical joining using rope. Hahahaha, abeg nobody should put asunder biko,even the couple should not put asunder between themselves.
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Homeboiy: 4:54pm
Mtvheew
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 4:55pm
This pastor must be from Libya with this him slave trade strategy.....
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by godfatherx: 4:57pm
Jesus pls come quickly, I'm tired of the irks in Christaindom
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by noblealuu: 4:58pm
Nwamaikpe would sure have something stupid to say here
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 5:00pm
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Chienex24(m): 5:08pm
Cha! This is pure adult abuse!!
Pastor will be like " let no man put asunder" while Angels will be asking " are they being blessed or placed under bondage?
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 5:12pm
Can someone just tell me what is this?
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Nobody: 5:16pm
And the couple stood there while the pastor was tying them up like 'two criminals'. Where is Nigeria heading to?
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 5:24pm
Let no nairalander put asunder by amebozing
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88: 5:35pm
This pastor is funny.He means business that means he interprets every part of the bible literally.
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 6:03pm
I love this(for my childish mind).But this pastor self, is it necessary?You will have done spiritual tying. Except they are afonja couple(divorce for their side plenty)
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by boolet(m): 6:55pm
Stupid
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by Dee60: 6:56pm
Funny!
Actually not funny!
Should I laugh?
Or should I cry?
I dont know now.
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by spartoo: 6:56pm
Religion seems to be going south
God right now...
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by roarik(f): 6:56pm
;Dthis is crazyyyy
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by resurgentxtian4: 6:56pm
The look on the woman’s face is so funny. Was this necessary though?
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by zero8zero: 6:56pm
Is this supposed to be prophetic or madness?
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 6:57pm
so stupid...one foolish pastor should come and try it with me na
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 6:57pm
Why not put the rope on their neck
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by MobilityExpress: 6:57pm
...
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by sonoforogun(m): 6:57pm
Wah
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by sammirano: 6:57pm
he could have just tied their hands..WTF
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by MobilityExpress: 6:57pm
...
|Re: Pastor Ties Bride & Groom With A Rope At The Altar (Photos) by vaca1: 6:57pm
NwaChibuzor:oh lawd . NwaAmaikpe you are needed here.
