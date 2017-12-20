Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors (7368 Views)

The businessman was released on bail, the EFCC said.



READ FULL STATEMENT BY THE EFCC BELOW



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released Nnewi, Anambra-State born Industrialist, Chief Innocent Chukwuma on bail.



The business man who runs a local auto assembly plant was arrested on Tuesday December 19, 2017 at his Enugu residence, following his refusal to respond to invitations by the Commission, after initially being granted administrative bail by the Commission, while his surety could also not be found.



Unfortunately the industrialist resisted arrest and stirred controversy by bringing six truck-loads of thugs to block the entrance to his Plot W1, Industrial Layout, Abakaliki Road, Emeni, Enugu, home.



This was after he initially misled the Police Command by informing them that his home had been invaded by armed robbers and kidnappers despite the fact that operatives of the Commission duly identified themselves to policemen guarding his home.



His unruly thugs encircled and manhandled operatives of the Commission who had gone to effect the arrest.



Consequently, a distress call was sent to the Commission’s Enugu Office for reinforcement.



In all of this, the Commission’s operatives acted with decorum and civility. No one was manhandled or assaulted by the EFCC team, and not a single shot was fired, despite the provocation.



Chief Chukwuma and his brother, Charles Chukwuma (who is still at large), are being investigated by the Insurance and Capital Market Fraud Section of the Commission’s office in Lagos over matters bordering on N1, 478, 366, 859.66 fraud and forgery.



The industrialist, among other infractions, allegedly used forged documents to secure tax waivers.



Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

20th December, 2017





lalasticlala

Gtbbank is dead already there burial is on 2nd of january

On bail from EFCC? I see.

Igbo esika.

If GTB like, make them arrest chukwuma with heavenly Army, they must repay those billions they stole from innoson.



GTB is the official bank of APC, hence the high wickedness and stealing 24 Likes 5 Shares

EFCC, They are always good at lying in all their press statement.

AlfaSeltzer:

Igbo esika.

They messed with the wrong people. Sadly, GTB will pay dearly for this. They messed with the wrong people. Sadly, GTB will pay dearly for this.

Good

Okay, Released On Bail, After Depositing His Passport....



Good!

hahahaha i smell the hand of that satanic herdsman abeg , this is his silly modus operando when he wants to prove a silly political point The EFCC meant the arrested him commando style over tax waivers granted a decade ago ?hahahaha i smell the hand of that satanic herdsman abeg , this is his silly modus operando when he wants to prove a silly political point

GTB should pay Innoson his money and stop all this rubbish

useless Country...

all these nonsense must stop this 2017



End_GTB

End_Sars 15 Likes 2 Shares

But where is lalasticlala sef

Nigerian security officials especially this EFCC and SARS always behaving like uncivilized barbarians. After making a fool of yourselves, you are now doing a press conference hours later to save face. mtcheeew!!

jamesibor:





They messed with the wrong people. Sadly, GTB will pay dearly for this. You are here again chest beating… .hahahahahaha… is the Idumota branch manager still at your blodas gate begging your bloda not close his multimillion-naira account

NL abeg make I humor una small, make una see person comment below….



jamesibor:





Their Idumota branch manager is right now knocking at our gate, seeking audience with my brother as he has issued them notice to close his account.

15 Likes 2 Shares

Now EFCC is the judiciary that arrest and release people on bail?



See what the dullard has done to our country 17 Likes

Nonsense.

Damage control.

The #boycottGTBank hashtag continues.

#boycottGTBank 21 Likes 2 Shares

Nonsense EFCC. Very dumb people. After you destroy local investors with ur stupid actions. The government will come out tomorrow to beg foreign investors to invest in the country. Who will be foolish to invest in a country like this? when they see you destroying your own local business people, how can they take the risk to invest in Nigeria?

Lawless country! After invading the home an unarmed citizen in commando style and bundling him like a common criminal and slapping his wife in the process you're now coming to do damage control. Shame on the EFCC for their disgraceful behavior

See the scathing press release. " The business man who runs a local auto assembly plant". This statement belies the reason for the EFCC's failed attempt to humiliate Innoson. Let Buhari and his nonproductive cabal go and start their own auto assembly plant too. Sheer jealousy. See the scathing press release. " The business man who runs a local auto assembly plant". This statement belies the reason for the EFCC's failed attempt to humiliate Innoson. Let Buhari and his nonproductive cabal go and start their own auto assembly plant too. Sheer jealousy.

Who didn't expect him out in a few days.

Abeg... I dey find garri to drink this night

Yeah!Congrats to evryone who stood against injustice irrespective of tribe.The hausa fulani spoke,south southerners spoke ad fani kayode the only yoruba man alive spoke.

An injury to one is an injury to all.



An injury to one is an injury to all. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Hahaha, upon on all the allegations of forgery he was released under 16hrs. GTB your end is near.

You re f**kin with a wrong n**ga.

See you in Supreme Court. 14 Likes

Animal farm of a country. Imagine some people were already taking sides against him just because he is Igbo.Thunder fire EFCC, GTB and all Igbo haters. God punish all of you

Mumu EFCC, because of the widespread condemnation of their stupid actions they are now trying to save face. SHAME!!!!!

U

Lightening:





See the scathing press release. " The business man who runs a local auto assembly plant". This statement belies the reason for the EFCC's failed attempt to humiliate Innoson. Let Buhari and his nonproductive cabal go and start their own auto assembly plant too. Sheer jealousy.







Anything you want to see, You Will see.

Innoson must pay his debts.









And with the way innoson played a smart one on GTB, no bank in this country should offer him loan again.





A debtor claiming right. Wonders shall never end. 7 Likes 1 Share