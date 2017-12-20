₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by BeijinDossier: 8:33pm On Dec 20
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released the statement below announcing the release of Innocent Chukwuma, the chief executive officer of Innoson Motors.
The businessman was released on bail, the EFCC said.
READ FULL STATEMENT BY THE EFCC BELOW
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released Nnewi, Anambra-State born Industrialist, Chief Innocent Chukwuma on bail.
The business man who runs a local auto assembly plant was arrested on Tuesday December 19, 2017 at his Enugu residence, following his refusal to respond to invitations by the Commission, after initially being granted administrative bail by the Commission, while his surety could also not be found.
Unfortunately the industrialist resisted arrest and stirred controversy by bringing six truck-loads of thugs to block the entrance to his Plot W1, Industrial Layout, Abakaliki Road, Emeni, Enugu, home.
This was after he initially misled the Police Command by informing them that his home had been invaded by armed robbers and kidnappers despite the fact that operatives of the Commission duly identified themselves to policemen guarding his home.
His unruly thugs encircled and manhandled operatives of the Commission who had gone to effect the arrest.
Consequently, a distress call was sent to the Commission’s Enugu Office for reinforcement.
In all of this, the Commission’s operatives acted with decorum and civility. No one was manhandled or assaulted by the EFCC team, and not a single shot was fired, despite the provocation.
Chief Chukwuma and his brother, Charles Chukwuma (who is still at large), are being investigated by the Insurance and Capital Market Fraud Section of the Commission’s office in Lagos over matters bordering on N1, 478, 366, 859.66 fraud and forgery.
The industrialist, among other infractions, allegedly used forged documents to secure tax waivers.
Wilson Uwujaren
Head, Media & Publicity
20th December, 2017
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/253136-breaking-innoson-boss-innocent-chukwuma-released-bail.html/amp
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Gossiplover: 8:36pm On Dec 20
lalasticlala
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by tribalistseun: 8:36pm On Dec 20
Gtbbank is dead already there burial is on 2nd of january
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by nnachukz(m): 8:37pm On Dec 20
On bail from EFCC? I see.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by AlfaSeltzer(m): 8:38pm On Dec 20
Igbo esika.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by dubemnaija: 8:41pm On Dec 20
If GTB like, make them arrest chukwuma with heavenly Army, they must repay those billions they stole from innoson.
GTB is the official bank of APC, hence the high wickedness and stealing
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Episteme2(m): 8:42pm On Dec 20
EFCC, They are always good at lying in all their press statement.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by jamesibor: 8:43pm On Dec 20
AlfaSeltzer:
They messed with the wrong people. Sadly, GTB will pay dearly for this.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by elgramz: 8:43pm On Dec 20
Good
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:47pm On Dec 20
Okay, Released On Bail, After Depositing His Passport....
Good!
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by SalamRushdie: 8:47pm On Dec 20
The EFCC meant the arrested him commando style over tax waivers granted a decade ago ? hahahaha i smell the hand of that satanic herdsman abeg , this is his silly modus operando when he wants to prove a silly political point
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by mexxmoney: 8:48pm On Dec 20
GTB should pay Innoson his money and stop all this rubbish
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by kocvalour(m): 8:50pm On Dec 20
useless Country...
all these nonsense must stop this 2017
End_GTB
End_Sars
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Keneking: 8:51pm On Dec 20
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Megatrix: 8:52pm On Dec 20
Nigerian security officials especially this EFCC and SARS always behaving like uncivilized barbarians. After making a fool of yourselves, you are now doing a press conference hours later to save face. mtcheeew!!
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by CrtlAltDel: 8:53pm On Dec 20
jamesibor:You are here again chest beating… .hahahahahaha… is the Idumota branch manager still at your blodas gate begging your bloda not close his multimillion-naira account
NL abeg make I humor una small, make una see person comment below….
jamesibor:
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by ChimaAgbalajob: 8:54pm On Dec 20
Now EFCC is the judiciary that arrest and release people on bail?
See what the dullard has done to our country
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Amarabae(f): 8:55pm On Dec 20
Nonsense.
Damage control.
The #boycottGTBank hashtag continues.
#boycottGTBank
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Vinstel: 8:56pm On Dec 20
Nonsense EFCC. Very dumb people. After you destroy local investors with ur stupid actions. The government will come out tomorrow to beg foreign investors to invest in the country. Who will be foolish to invest in a country like this? when they see you destroying your own local business people, how can they take the risk to invest in Nigeria?
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by coluka: 9:01pm On Dec 20
Lawless country! After invading the home an unarmed citizen in commando style and bundling him like a common criminal and slapping his wife in the process you're now coming to do damage control. Shame on the EFCC for their disgraceful behavior
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Lightening: 9:03pm On Dec 20
BeijinDossier:
See the scathing press release. " The business man who runs a local auto assembly plant". This statement belies the reason for the EFCC's failed attempt to humiliate Innoson. Let Buhari and his nonproductive cabal go and start their own auto assembly plant too. Sheer jealousy.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Blue3k(m): 9:03pm On Dec 20
Who didn't expect him out in a few days.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Electr1csh0ck(m): 9:04pm On Dec 20
Abeg... I dey find garri to drink this night
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by ZorGBUooeh: 9:09pm On Dec 20
Yeah!Congrats to evryone who stood against injustice irrespective of tribe.The hausa fulani spoke,south southerners spoke ad fani kayode the only yoruba man alive spoke.
An injury to one is an injury to all.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by lukecent: 9:10pm On Dec 20
Hahaha, upon on all the allegations of forgery he was released under 16hrs. GTB your end is near.
You re f**kin with a wrong n**ga.
See you in Supreme Court.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by itchie: 9:10pm On Dec 20
Animal farm of a country. Imagine some people were already taking sides against him just because he is Igbo.Thunder fire EFCC, GTB and all Igbo haters. God punish all of you
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Chrisbeks: 9:12pm On Dec 20
Mumu EFCC, because of the widespread condemnation of their stupid actions they are now trying to save face. SHAME!!!!!
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Divinerace(m): 9:12pm On Dec 20
U
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by NCP: 9:13pm On Dec 20
Lightening:
Anything you want to see, You Will see.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by Diiet: 9:17pm On Dec 20
Innoson must pay his debts.
And with the way innoson played a smart one on GTB, no bank in this country should offer him loan again.
A debtor claiming right. Wonders shall never end.
|Re: Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors by jamesibor: 9:25pm On Dec 20
CrtlAltDel:
Dude, me and u no be mate. As I type, I'm in London where I came in to tidy up some business agreements on distribution of certain pharmaceutical products having flown in 2 days ago from China on yet another business trip. Haters gonna die.
