|Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by aminulive: 9:56am
An unidentified man received the whipping of his life from his neighbours after they got fed with him for always beating his wife.It's unclear where this incident happened but the video has gathered widespread praise and has since gone viral. Watch below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/23/neighbours-gang-flog-man-always-beating-wifevideo/
Watch the video HERE
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by LadyExcellency: 10:01am
This is what is called Community Court. The next good thing after the family court.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by marooh: 10:07am
hehehehe!
Me go wear mask before flogging the man...
egwu ama, eburu na oBi
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by Pierohandsome: 10:13am
And the wife allowed this?
It is a mockery to evn she herself
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by LadyExcellency: 10:16am
Pierohandsome:
You mean the wife is the husband's shame bearer?
You deserve the same treatment meted to this wife beater.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by lalanice(f): 10:22am
Pierohandsome:right! The woman should wait until he beats her to death before she can allow neighbours intervene.
Before neighbours intervened it must have been too much and uneccessary. There was this little boy in the area I lived before who treated his father like trash until the day neighbours almost beat life out of him and shaved his hair....he has been sane since then.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by fiizznation: 10:22am
Ok you gang-up and flogged this man and the man beats the wife again in retaliation, so what's the achievement there?
Is this silly act not even exposing the wife to more beating from her husband?
Why won't they just simply report the man to the appropriate authority that handles this type of case(s)
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by EternalTruths: 10:26am
fiizznation:
Close your mouth there.
Is it until he kills his wife before neighbors will intervene.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by letusbepieces: 10:30am
One of the men flogging him, will be sleeping with his wife. lollz!
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by fiizznation: 10:31am
EternalTruths:Well is only in Nigeria where nothing works that silly things like this can happen and people like you will applaud it.
If this foolishness did happened in a sane country, the man would have sued their silly _asses, and those _fuckers would be definitely sent to jail to cool off there
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by Osucoward: 10:32am
fiizznation:
You’re right. They should have kuku killed him.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by dplordx(m): 10:32am
I know this could only happen in Africa. In a civilized country, you call the police. And the man gets booked for assault and battery. Everything is done differently in this monkey ruled country. It's so heart breaking that I am a Nigerian. And thank God for Lagos state, at least the husbands here are learning to take things easy with bad wives. Beat your wife or house girl and end up decorating the frontpage of newspapers and blogs. The shame enough is resetting Lagos men brain.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by omololu2020(m): 10:37am
fiizznation:if it's In a sane country where things work,the wife beater would have been in jail a long time ago,before their neighbours can even intervene
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by Hedonistically: 10:38am
I'd take my brutal revenge on those stupid neighbours if I were the man. Since when did neighbours start having the right to dish out judgment for one's domestic affair? The only thing they should have done was to report the man to the appropriate authorities - the police etc. Simple.
How can we be sure that one of those stupid neighbours isn't having an affair with the man's wife? Besides, what would be the outcome of this humiliation; so the man would go home and plant a deep kiss on his wife abi? And everyday he would be seeing the same neighbours that flogged him, and he would do nothing about it? When blood thirty thugs and cheap hired killers never finish for town?
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by fiizznation: 10:39am
omololu2020:Yeah that's if she or her neighbour(s) reports to the police.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by uniqueogo(f): 12:37pm
fiizznation:
and if the foolishness of being a wife beater happens in a sane country, the neighbors wouldn't have to intervene cus the man would have been in jail cooling his ass off
i just dey suspect you o, you sound like a woman beater else why would you support what the man's doing to his wife
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by plavic(m): 1:17pm
lalanice:
Funny somborry
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:24pm
This is what happens when your wife is the compound's property.
Such a shame to the man.
He shouldn't need a soothsayer to tell him that his wife has been serving as his neighbors' public toilet.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by joshuakdboy(m): 2:25pm
This is so funny sha.
The man must have done it to the point that it disturbs the neighbors.
Police or the couple's extended family would have handled it better.
Two wrongs never become right.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by xarookqh(m): 2:25pm
Poetic Justice
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by Exjoker(m): 2:25pm
A lot of men deserve this kind of beating. Imagine, who still beat his wife in this era
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by brainbox2018: 2:25pm
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:25pm
Lwkmd
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 2:26pm
I love that. More of this to such cowards.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by Pavore9: 2:26pm
Pierohandsome:
What mockery? Why wasn't he man enough to face his fellow men?
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by 3Dimension: 2:26pm
fiizznation:in that society you are talking about he would have been behind bars long ago.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by greenstar: 2:26pm
.
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by comradeodunze: 2:27pm
In a sane country, the man would have been in jail long time now...abeg fizzle outta here!
fiizznation:
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by OKUCHI11(m): 2:27pm
my comment entered second Page... oh no...
|Re: Neighbours Flog Man Who Beats His Wife Always (Photos) by shedy03(m): 2:29pm
community resolution. lol.
