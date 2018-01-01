Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know (1079 Views)

SAFER INSTALLATION: The Operating system came with smart features you never knew has been protecting your smartphone phone and data, such as safer install of apps that comes from unknown sources. This will protect your phone from unauthorized access or malwares.





ROLLBACK PREVENTION: This Android 8 Oreo feature helps you to make your operating system balance by preventing hackers from resetting your phone to an older OS version which could be vulnerable to an exploit. This will definitely make your phone vulnerable to their attacks. They can send you malware and other virus.



OEM LOCK HARDWARE ABSTRACTION LAYER (HAL): This prevents your phone from being reset without your security credentials. Imagine, losing your phone data after unexpected reset from hackers, this will of course cause an excruciating pain. If your device is stolen, these safeguards are designed to prevent your device from being reset and to keep your data secure.



Nice one. Patiently waiting till I get the update in my TECNO spark

Still enjoying Nougat, so much optimization

pls.. am unable to install app dat I didn't download from play store on my tecno spark7.... pls wat could b the problem

adeezko:

pls.. am unable to install app dat I didn't download from play store on my tecno spark7.... pls wat could b the problem

That app was downloaded from an unknown source. So, it need to analyzed and scanned before it can enter ya phone That app was downloaded from an unknown source. So, it need to analyzed and scanned before it can enter ya phone

bravesoul247:

Nice one. Patiently waiting till I get the update in my TECNO spark make u sit down der when my 2015. jiayu s3 don't get the custom rom make u sit down der when my 2015. jiayu s3 don't get the custom rom 2 Likes

Mustack:



make u sit down der when my 2015. jiayu s3 don't get the custom rom

Wow! You bad ooo....me too wan flash in the custom ROM into my hot 4 pro Wow! You bad ooo....me too wan flash in the custom ROM into my hot 4 pro

Mustack:



make u sit down der when my 2015. jiayu s3 don't get the custom rom Which device be this? Which device be this?

Mustack:



make u sit down der when my 2015. jiayu s3 don't get the custom rom where can u download custom ROM fie my Tecno j5? abeg where can u download custom ROM fie my Tecno j5? abeg

Newsprex:





Wow! You bad ooo....me too wan flash in the custom ROM into my hot 4 pro

its all yours bro.. find the specify ROM for you phone...

also you must be a practical geek otherwise you'll end up bricking your device. its all yours bro.. find the specify ROM for you phone...also you must be a practical geek otherwise you'll end up bricking your device. 1 Like

bravesoul247:

Which device be this? its one of those phone I really enjoy to handle it. you can read his its one of those phone I really enjoy to handle it. you can read his https://www.devicespecifications.com/en/model/e54a3134

Jaculze:

where can u download custom ROM fie my Tecno j5? abeg you can download from XDA forum or needrom...

but you must be a geek... you can download from XDA forum or needrom...but you must be a geek...

Mustack:





its all yours bro.. find the specify ROM for you phone...

also you must be a practical geek otherwise you'll end up bricking your device.

Sure...I know how to handle that Sure...I know how to handle that

Newsprex:



Sure...I know how to handle that very well very well

Mustack:



you can download from XDA forum or needrom...

but you must be a geek... In what sense bro? In what sense bro?

Jaculze:

In what sense bro? you must know his to flash ROM... otherwise ant missed step will render your phone useless.. you must know his to flash ROM... otherwise ant missed step will render your phone useless..

Newsprex:





That app was downloaded from an unknown source. So, it need to analyzed and scanned before it can enter ya phone ....

For how long will it take to install den.. Cos I want to update d same app but can't still install it ....For how long will it take to install den.. Cos I want to update d same app but can't still install it

adeezko:

....

For how long will it take to install den.. Cos I want to update d same app but can't still install it it doesn't take time if taken all the steps one another.. it doesn't take time if taken all the steps one another..

Mustack:



it doesn't take time if taken all the steps one another..

Exactly Exactly

Mustack:



you must know his to flash ROM... otherwise ant missed step will render your phone useless.. How can I flash ROM? abeg teach me this thing na How can I flash ROM? abeg teach me this thing na

Jaculze:

How can I flash ROM? abeg teach me this thing na

Custom ROM or stock ROM? Custom ROM or stock ROM?

Jaculze:

How can I flash ROM? abeg teach me this thing na you have two ways... if. you can tutor yourself from YouTube or you look for someone around to teach you one on one... ass for me am currently serving in Niger state... you have two ways... if. you can tutor yourself from YouTube or you look for someone around to teach you one on one... ass for me am currently serving in Niger state...

Newsprex:





Custom ROM or stock ROM?

if you're chanced you can help him out....

more so your first try will eventually make you brick your phone.. but persistent will keep you going.. if you're chanced you can help him out....more so your first try will eventually make you brick your phone.. but persistent will keep you going..

Mustack:





if you're chanced you can help him out....

more so your first try will eventually make you brick your phone.. but persistent will keep you going..

He can't brick it when I bomb him with layman Tut He can't brick it when I bomb him with layman Tut

Newsprex:





Custom ROM or stock ROM? Are both not the same? I just want my Tecno J5 to perform way better and fast. its as slow as f.ck. Which is better please? Are both not the same? I just want my Tecno J5 to perform way better and fast. its as slow as f.ck. Which is better please?

Newsprex:



He can't brick it when I bomb him with layman Tut good good

Jaculze:

Are both not the same? I just want my Tecno J5 to perform way better and fast. its as slow as f.ck. Which is better please? both are good only that custom from are everywhere and clean stock ROMs are not much base on every phone. both are good only that custom from are everywhere and clean stock ROMs are not much base on every phone.

bravesoul247:

Nice one. Patiently waiting till I get the update in my TECNO spark

Oehey