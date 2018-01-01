₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Newsprex(m): 1:07pm On Dec 23, 2017
Android 8 Oreo is the latest operating system (OS) of Android at the time of this post and it came packed with full of security enhancements.
SAFER INSTALLATION: The Operating system came with smart features you never knew has been protecting your smartphone phone and data, such as safer install of apps that comes from unknown sources. This will protect your phone from unauthorized access or malwares.
ROLLBACK PREVENTION: This Android 8 Oreo feature helps you to make your operating system balance by preventing hackers from resetting your phone to an older OS version which could be vulnerable to an exploit. This will definitely make your phone vulnerable to their attacks. They can send you malware and other virus.
OEM LOCK HARDWARE ABSTRACTION LAYER (HAL): This prevents your phone from being reset without your security credentials. Imagine, losing your phone data after unexpected reset from hackers, this will of course cause an excruciating pain. If your device is stolen, these safeguards are designed to prevent your device from being reset and to keep your data secure.
More Info: https://prexblog.com/see-how-android-8-oreo-protects-your-phone-and-data/
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by bravesoul247(m): 11:32pm On Dec 23, 2017
Nice one. Patiently waiting till I get the update in my TECNO spark
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Rick9(m): 11:36pm On Dec 23, 2017
Still enjoying Nougat, so much optimization
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by adeezko: 7:20am On Dec 24, 2017
pls.. am unable to install app dat I didn't download from play store on my tecno spark7.... pls wat could b the problem
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Newsprex(m): 7:22am On Dec 24, 2017
adeezko:
That app was downloaded from an unknown source. So, it need to analyzed and scanned before it can enter ya phone
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 7:25am On Dec 24, 2017
bravesoul247:make u sit down der when my 2015. jiayu s3 don't get the custom rom
2 Likes
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Newsprex(m): 1:02pm On Dec 24, 2017
Mustack:
Wow! You bad ooo....me too wan flash in the custom ROM into my hot 4 pro
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by bravesoul247(m): 1:31pm On Dec 24, 2017
Mustack:Which device be this?
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Jaculze(m): 1:43pm On Dec 24, 2017
Mustack:where can u download custom ROM fie my Tecno j5? abeg
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 3:08pm On Dec 24, 2017
Newsprex:
its all yours bro.. find the specify ROM for you phone...
also you must be a practical geek otherwise you'll end up bricking your device.
1 Like
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 3:12pm On Dec 24, 2017
bravesoul247:its one of those phone I really enjoy to handle it. you can read his https://www.devicespecifications.com/en/model/e54a3134
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 3:13pm On Dec 24, 2017
Jaculze:you can download from XDA forum or needrom...
but you must be a geek...
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Newsprex(m): 10:28pm On Dec 25, 2017
Mustack:
Sure...I know how to handle that
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 10:43pm On Dec 25, 2017
Newsprex:very well
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Jaculze(m): 9:18am On Dec 26, 2017
Mustack:In what sense bro?
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 12:58pm On Dec 26, 2017
Jaculze:you must know his to flash ROM... otherwise ant missed step will render your phone useless..
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by adeezko: 1:18pm On Dec 26, 2017
Newsprex:....
For how long will it take to install den.. Cos I want to update d same app but can't still install it
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 2:21pm On Dec 26, 2017
adeezko:it doesn't take time if taken all the steps one another..
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Newsprex(m): 6:46am On Dec 27, 2017
Mustack:
Exactly
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Jaculze(m): 4:51pm On Dec 31, 2017
Mustack:How can I flash ROM? abeg teach me this thing na
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Newsprex(m): 5:23pm On Dec 31, 2017
Jaculze:
Custom ROM or stock ROM?
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 8:30pm On Dec 31, 2017
Jaculze:you have two ways... if. you can tutor yourself from YouTube or you look for someone around to teach you one on one... ass for me am currently serving in Niger state...
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 8:34pm On Dec 31, 2017
Newsprex:
if you're chanced you can help him out....
more so your first try will eventually make you brick your phone.. but persistent will keep you going..
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Newsprex(m): 8:42pm On Dec 31, 2017
Mustack:
He can't brick it when I bomb him with layman Tut
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Jaculze(m): 2:55am
Newsprex:Are both not the same? I just want my Tecno J5 to perform way better and fast. its as slow as f.ck. Which is better please?
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 5:07am
Newsprex:good
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by Mustack(m): 5:09am
Jaculze:both are good only that custom from are everywhere and clean stock ROMs are not much base on every phone.
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by nobsalis: 7:16am
bravesoul247:
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by directonpc(m): 7:19am
Oehey
|Re: How Android 8 Oreo Protects Your Phone And Data that you never know by careytommy7(m): 7:23am
Mustack:
Stop telling them. They are too block-headed to understand.
