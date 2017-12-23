Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home (5555 Views)

As long as you are from Enugu state, locate Entraco near you and board a free bus to your village.



http://anstalk.com/enugu-state-governor-is-fully-sponsoring-the-return-of-ndi-enugu-that-are-coming-back-for-christmas/ While people from states like Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Delta, Abia and others are complaining of the high fare charges to return for the Christmas. Enugu state governor is fully sponsoring the return of Ndi-Enugu that are coming back for Christmas.As long as you are from Enugu state, locate Entraco near you and board a free bus to your village. 1 Like 1 Share





Big Ups to the GBURU GBURU of Enugu Big Ups to the 3 Likes

what of we in benin city

no free motor to 042 2 Likes 1 Share



SW governors should call an emergency meeting o. Dey shud close border. Else SW wee just collapse in Weeks if dey should allow dem to go. Developers are leaving us?SW governors should call an emergency meeting o. Dey shud close border. Else SW wee just collapse in Weeks if dey should allow dem to go. 5 Likes





I really will like to take advantage of this to tour Enugu. Hope they won't request for an original copy of certificate of state of origin?I really will like to take advantage of this to tour Enugu. 2 Likes 1 Share

Dem try 1 Like 1 Share

Good thing to do

How will they know the people that are really from Enugu state...I can claim I am from Enugu and from there go to my hometown for cheaper price...



All this white elephant projects sha. 3 Likes



One bus going,expect two more for every bus that leaves after the festivities.



By the time we are done with Lagos, it will become a federal republic on its own



This is the period agbero loves most,this is the best time to burgle igbo houses. Nice.One bus going,expect two more for every bus that leaves after the festivities.By the time we are done with Lagos, it will become a federal republic on its ownThis is the period agbero loves most,this is the best time to burgle igbo houses. 2 Likes





After Christmas, they will run from Iboland to SURVIVE in Yorubaland again And hopefully staying in the EastAfter Christmas, they will run from Iboland to SURVIVE in Yorubaland again 8 Likes

it is only in a zoo like Nigeria that things can be this disorganised and retrogressive



#spits

#ashamed 5 Likes

nice governor 1 Like

Who will develop the south west now that the developers are leaving 2 Likes

Good one from the crying governor.

nice one,all we need is love.

Scatterscatter:

Who will develop the south west now that the developers are leaving

Hopefully, you can stay in the East to develop it.



What is the point of claiming to develop every region in Nigeria when your region is the 2nd most backward region in Nigeria? Hopefully, you can stay in the East to develop it.What is the point of claiming to develop every region in Nigeria when your region is the 2nd most backward region in Nigeria? 6 Likes

MasterKim:

Developers are leaving us?

SW governors should call an emergency meeting o. Dey shud close border. Else SW wee just collapse in Weeks if dey should allow dem to go.

Yes o. Let the SW collapse so that the SE can be built Yes o. Let the SW collapse so that the SE can be built 1 Like

Shameless governors of the east

This is an opportunity for Yorubas to burn down all the dirty markets in Lagos. 3 Likes

Osucoward:





Hopefully, you can stay in the East to develop it.



What is the point of claiming to develop every region in Nigeria when your region is the 2nd most backward region in Nigeria? You don't know sarcasm when you see one. What does that say of you? You're one of the people putting this forum in bad light. You just jump on people's mentions to further your hate and anger towards your perceived enemy. Why not dump this IPOB-Afonja hate and begin making sensible comments like many others are doing here? You don't know sarcasm when you see one. What does that say of you? You're one of the people putting this forum in bad light. You just jump on people's mentions to further your hate and anger towards your perceived enemy. Why not dump this IPOB-Afonja hate and begin making sensible comments like many others are doing here? 2 Likes

Daviddson:

You don't know sarcasm when you see one. What does that say of you? You're one of the people putting this forum in bad light. You just jump on people's mentions to further your hate and anger towards your perceived enemy. Why not dump this IPOB-Afonja hate and begin making sensible comments like many others are doing here?



Bla bla bla Bla bla bla 1 Like

MasterKim:

Developers are leaving us?

SW governors should call an emergency meeting o. Dey shud close border. Else SW wee just collapse in Weeks if dey should allow dem to go.

U have pharaoic tendencies U have pharaoic tendencies

MrHistorian:

Hope they won't request for an original copy of certificate of state of origin?



I really will like to take advantage of this to tour Enugu.

If dem eat you, hope your family wont blame God



You know the SE hates and envy anything Yoruba right now. If dem eat you, hope your family wont blame GodYou know the SE hates and envy anything Yoruba right now. 2 Likes 1 Share

And so

Daviddson:

You don't know sarcasm when you see one. What does that say of you? You're one of the people putting this forum in bad light. You just jump on people's mentions to further your hate and anger towards your perceived enemy. Why not dump this IPOB-Afonja hate and begin making sensible comments like many others are doing here?

what is wrong with his response, atleast he respond to what the first idiot that think without them, SW cant survive what is wrong with his response, atleast he respond to what the first idiot that think without them, SW cant survive 1 Like

Osucoward:

This is an opportunity for Yorubas to burn down all the dirty markets in Lagos. Y orubas are not STUPID LIKE YOU ok you goons will hide under NL and be typing rubbish from your cursed souls against any tribe you deem fit....you can go ahead n burn dirty markets as you call bit but I can bet you..d fire will touch even d yorubas shops more...always tribalistic n stupid in all threads like a vagabond... Y orubas are not STUPID LIKE YOU ok you goons will hide under NL and be typing rubbish from your cursed souls against any tribe you deem fit....you can go ahead n burn dirty markets as you call bit but I can bet you..d fire will touch even d yorubas shops more...always tribalistic n stupid in all threads like a vagabond...

GGirll:



Y orubas are not STUPID LIKE YOU ok you goons will hide under NL and be typing rubbish from your cursed souls against any tribe you deem fit....you can go ahead n burn dirty markets as you call bit but I can bet you..d fire will touch even d yorubas shops more...always tribalistic n stupid in all threads like a vagabond...

Keep quiet. The Yorubas you all hate ba? Keep quiet. The Yorubas you all hate ba? 2 Likes

Scatterscatter:

Who will develop the south west now that the developers are leaving Pls stop all these tribalistic statements this forum is not created for you guys to come n pour your frustration on people that are innocently here to read news...this has to stop this year please. Pls stop all these tribalistic statements this forum is not created for you guys to come n pour your frustration on people that are innocently here to read news...this has to stop this year please.

Really?