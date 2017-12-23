₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by emma321: 8:53pm On Dec 23
While people from states like Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Delta, Abia and others are complaining of the high fare charges to return for the Christmas. Enugu state governor is fully sponsoring the return of Ndi-Enugu that are coming back for Christmas.
As long as you are from Enugu state, locate Entraco near you and board a free bus to your village.
http://anstalk.com/enugu-state-governor-is-fully-sponsoring-the-return-of-ndi-enugu-that-are-coming-back-for-christmas/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Kenzico(m): 9:05pm On Dec 23
Big Ups to the GBURU GBURU of Enugu
3 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Homeboiy: 9:06pm On Dec 23
what of we in benin city
no free motor to 042
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by MasterKim: 9:41pm On Dec 23
Developers are leaving us?
SW governors should call an emergency meeting o. Dey shud close border. Else SW wee just collapse in Weeks if dey should allow dem to go.
5 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by MrHistorian: 10:26pm On Dec 23
Hope they won't request for an original copy of certificate of state of origin?
I really will like to take advantage of this to tour Enugu.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by fpeter(f): 10:26pm On Dec 23
Dem try
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by awa(m): 10:26pm On Dec 23
Good thing to do
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by deco22(m): 10:27pm On Dec 23
How will they know the people that are really from Enugu state...I can claim I am from Enugu and from there go to my hometown for cheaper price...
All this white elephant projects sha.
3 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by nkwuocha: 10:27pm On Dec 23
Nice.
One bus going,expect two more for every bus that leaves after the festivities.
By the time we are done with Lagos, it will become a federal republic on its own
This is the period agbero loves most,this is the best time to burgle igbo houses.
2 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:27pm On Dec 23
And hopefully staying in the East
After Christmas, they will run from Iboland to SURVIVE in Yorubaland again
8 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by harrwix(m): 10:27pm On Dec 23
it is only in a zoo like Nigeria that things can be this disorganised and retrogressive
#spits
#ashamed
5 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by morereb10: 10:27pm On Dec 23
nice governor
1 Like
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Scatterscatter(m): 10:27pm On Dec 23
Who will develop the south west now that the developers are leaving
2 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by CaptainJeffry: 10:28pm On Dec 23
Good one from the crying governor.
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by AustineCJ: 10:28pm On Dec 23
nice one,all we need is love.
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:28pm On Dec 23
Scatterscatter:
Hopefully, you can stay in the East to develop it.
What is the point of claiming to develop every region in Nigeria when your region is the 2nd most backward region in Nigeria?
6 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:30pm On Dec 23
MasterKim:
Yes o. Let the SW collapse so that the SE can be built
1 Like
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by DieBuhari: 10:30pm On Dec 23
Shameless governors of the east
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by CaptainG00D: 10:30pm On Dec 23
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:30pm On Dec 23
This is an opportunity for Yorubas to burn down all the dirty markets in Lagos.
3 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Daviddson(m): 10:31pm On Dec 23
Osucoward:You don't know sarcasm when you see one. What does that say of you? You're one of the people putting this forum in bad light. You just jump on people's mentions to further your hate and anger towards your perceived enemy. Why not dump this IPOB-Afonja hate and begin making sensible comments like many others are doing here?
2 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:31pm On Dec 23
Daviddson:
Bla bla bla
1 Like
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by anitapreeti(f): 10:32pm On Dec 23
MasterKim:
U have pharaoic tendencies
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:32pm On Dec 23
MrHistorian:
If dem eat you, hope your family wont blame God
You know the SE hates and envy anything Yoruba right now.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by kings09(m): 10:34pm On Dec 23
And so
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Sewgon79(m): 10:41pm On Dec 23
Daviddson:
what is wrong with his response, atleast he respond to what the first idiot that think without them, SW cant survive
1 Like
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by GGirll(m): 10:45pm On Dec 23
Osucoward:Y orubas are not STUPID LIKE YOU ok you goons will hide under NL and be typing rubbish from your cursed souls against any tribe you deem fit....you can go ahead n burn dirty markets as you call bit but I can bet you..d fire will touch even d yorubas shops more...always tribalistic n stupid in all threads like a vagabond...
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:47pm On Dec 23
GGirll:
Keep quiet. The Yorubas you all hate ba?
2 Likes
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by GGirll(m): 10:48pm On Dec 23
Scatterscatter:Pls stop all these tribalistic statements this forum is not created for you guys to come n pour your frustration on people that are innocently here to read news...this has to stop this year please.
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by EverestdeBliu(m): 10:50pm On Dec 23
Really?
|Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by GGirll(m): 10:53pm On Dec 23
Osucoward:I've just told you d bitter truth stop tribalism n hate speech here is becoming so unbecoming on this forum you can go to any market n vent your hatred on any Igbo man you can beat but allow us to read news in peace n stop bringing your frustration here....you are old please behave
1 Like
