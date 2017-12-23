₦airaland Forum

Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by emma321: 8:53pm On Dec 23
While people from states like Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Delta, Abia and others are complaining of the high fare charges to return for the Christmas. Enugu state governor is fully sponsoring the return of Ndi-Enugu that are coming back for Christmas.

As long as you are from Enugu state, locate Entraco near you and board a free bus to your village.

http://anstalk.com/enugu-state-governor-is-fully-sponsoring-the-return-of-ndi-enugu-that-are-coming-back-for-christmas/

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Kenzico(m): 9:05pm On Dec 23
lipsrsealed

Big Ups to the GBURU GBURU of Enugu

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Homeboiy: 9:06pm On Dec 23
what of we in benin city
no free motor to 042

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by MasterKim: 9:41pm On Dec 23
Developers are leaving us?
SW governors should call an emergency meeting o. Dey shud close border. Else SW wee just collapse in Weeks if dey should allow dem to go. undecided

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by MrHistorian: 10:26pm On Dec 23
Hope they won't request for an original copy of certificate of state of origin?

I really will like to take advantage of this to tour Enugu. grin grin

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by fpeter(f): 10:26pm On Dec 23
Dem try

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by awa(m): 10:26pm On Dec 23
Good thing to do
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by deco22(m): 10:27pm On Dec 23
How will they know the people that are really from Enugu state...I can claim I am from Enugu and from there go to my hometown for cheaper price...

All this white elephant projects sha.

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by nkwuocha: 10:27pm On Dec 23
Nice.
One bus going,expect two more for every bus that leaves after the festivities.

By the time we are done with Lagos, it will become a federal republic on its own grin grin

This is the period agbero loves most,this is the best time to burgle igbo houses.

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:27pm On Dec 23
And hopefully staying in the East cool

After Christmas, they will run from Iboland to SURVIVE in Yorubaland again grin

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by harrwix(m): 10:27pm On Dec 23
it is only in a zoo like Nigeria that things can be this disorganised and retrogressive

#spits
#ashamed

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by morereb10: 10:27pm On Dec 23
nice governor

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Scatterscatter(m): 10:27pm On Dec 23
Who will develop the south west now that the developers are leaving cry

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by CaptainJeffry: 10:28pm On Dec 23
Good one from the crying governor.
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by AustineCJ: 10:28pm On Dec 23
nice one,all we need is love.
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:28pm On Dec 23
Scatterscatter:
Who will develop the south west now that the developers are leaving cry

Hopefully, you can stay in the East to develop it. cry cry

What is the point of claiming to develop every region in Nigeria when your region is the 2nd most backward region in Nigeria? embarassed

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:30pm On Dec 23
MasterKim:
Developers are leaving us?
SW governors should call an emergency meeting o. Dey shud close border. Else SW wee just collapse in Weeks if dey should allow dem to go. undecided

Yes o. Let the SW collapse so that the SE can be built cry

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by DieBuhari: 10:30pm On Dec 23
Shameless governors of the east
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by CaptainG00D: 10:30pm On Dec 23
undecided
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:30pm On Dec 23
This is an opportunity for Yorubas to burn down all the dirty markets in Lagos.

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Daviddson(m): 10:31pm On Dec 23
Osucoward:


Hopefully, you can stay in the East to develop it. cry cry

What is the point of claiming to develop every region in Nigeria when your region is the 2nd most backward region in Nigeria? embarassed
You don't know sarcasm when you see one. What does that say of you? You're one of the people putting this forum in bad light. You just jump on people's mentions to further your hate and anger towards your perceived enemy. Why not dump this IPOB-Afonja hate and begin making sensible comments like many others are doing here?

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:31pm On Dec 23
Daviddson:
You don't know sarcasm when you see one. What does that say of you? You're one of the people putting this forum in bad light. You just jump on people's mentions to further your hate and anger towards your perceived enemy. Why not dump this IPOB-Afonja hate and begin making sensible comments like many others are doing here?


Bla bla bla

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by anitapreeti(f): 10:32pm On Dec 23
MasterKim:
Developers are leaving us?
SW governors should call an emergency meeting o. Dey shud close border. Else SW wee just collapse in Weeks if dey should allow dem to go. undecided

U have pharaoic tendencies sad
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:32pm On Dec 23
MrHistorian:
Hope they won't request for an original copy of certificate of state of origin?

I really will like to take advantage of this to tour Enugu. grin grin

If dem eat you, hope your family wont blame God cheesy

You know the SE hates and envy anything Yoruba right now.

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by kings09(m): 10:34pm On Dec 23
And so
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Sewgon79(m): 10:41pm On Dec 23
Daviddson:
You don't know sarcasm when you see one. What does that say of you? You're one of the people putting this forum in bad light. You just jump on people's mentions to further your hate and anger towards your perceived enemy. Why not dump this IPOB-Afonja hate and begin making sensible comments like many others are doing here?

what is wrong with his response, atleast he respond to what the first idiot that think without them, SW cant survive

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by GGirll(m): 10:45pm On Dec 23
Osucoward:
This is an opportunity for Yorubas to burn down all the dirty markets in Lagos.
Y orubas are not STUPID LIKE YOU ok you goons will hide under NL and be typing rubbish from your cursed souls against any tribe you deem fit....you can go ahead n burn dirty markets as you call bit but I can bet you..d fire will touch even d yorubas shops more...always tribalistic n stupid in all threads like a vagabond...
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by Osucoward: 10:47pm On Dec 23
GGirll:

Y orubas are not STUPID LIKE YOU ok you goons will hide under NL and be typing rubbish from your cursed souls against any tribe you deem fit....you can go ahead n burn dirty markets as you call bit but I can bet you..d fire will touch even d yorubas shops more...always tribalistic n stupid in all threads like a vagabond...

Keep quiet. The Yorubas you all hate ba?

Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by GGirll(m): 10:48pm On Dec 23
Scatterscatter:
Who will develop the south west now that the developers are leaving cry
Pls stop all these tribalistic statements this forum is not created for you guys to come n pour your frustration on people that are innocently here to read news...this has to stop this year please.
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by EverestdeBliu(m): 10:50pm On Dec 23
Really?
Re: Enugu State Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu Indigenes Coming Home by GGirll(m): 10:53pm On Dec 23
Osucoward:


Keep quiet. The Yorubas you all hate ba?
I've just told you d bitter truth stop tribalism n hate speech here is becoming so unbecoming on this forum you can go to any market n vent your hatred on any Igbo man you can beat but allow us to read news in peace n stop bringing your frustration here....you are old please behave

