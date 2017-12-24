₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,932,792 members, 3,986,339 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 December 2017 at 04:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says (5221 Views)
Fuel Scarcity: FG Intervention Temporal, Queues Will Resurface – Stakeholders / Fuel Scarcity: FG Prioritizes Products Distribution / Power Scarcity, Fuel Scarcity: FG Appears Lost - Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:00pm On Dec 23
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is not contemplating any form of hike in the pump price of petroleum products.
http://punchng.com/fg-not-contemplating-hike-in-petrol-pump-price-sgf/
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Paperwhite(m): 9:04pm On Dec 23
After removing the subsidy which the APC government before then denounced as a fraud yet petrol is not only highly expensive but grossly unavailable.
It's obvious they have this plan in the pipeline.Believe APC @ your own peril.#FUELINCREMENT loading.
Meanwhile where are the Tinubus of the occupy Nigeria era,Soyinka/Tunde Bakare of Save Nigeria Group.Nigeria need to be salvage from the incompetent dullard that they have foisted upon us.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Homeboiy: 9:05pm On Dec 23
story
benin city to onitsha now na #1700
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Ezenwammadu(m): 9:09pm On Dec 23
So the price is low now
May God punish this old fool called bubu
The dullard must be Kicked out of aso Rock to his cows
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by SalamRushdie: 9:16pm On Dec 23
So what solution is FG contemplating ? We all know there is a problem with pricing hence the scarcity so what is the govt line of action? It either price increment or subsidy
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Saaruman(m): 10:06pm On Dec 23
Nairaland should bookmark this thread so that when Vegetable govt finally increase pump price next year, people will that this govt is nothing but a fraud Incompetent lying govt.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by kings09(m): 10:27pm On Dec 23
Coming from a govt full of lies
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by oshe111(m): 10:29pm On Dec 23
Finally.... AS I GET MONEY EHN.......
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by kings09(m): 10:29pm On Dec 23
Saaruman:Exactly.
Cc Bmc crew Liondeleo, deomelo, python1, madridguy, yarimo, sarrki
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by NothingDoMe: 10:29pm On Dec 23
I can assure the people that a day or two after the yuletide, the queue will ease out. The marketers created the scarcity but we have engaged all the relevant stakeholders and we are confident that it will soon normalise.
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by oshe111(m): 10:30pm On Dec 23
Honestly Buhari Should Be Ashamed of himself...
Giving stingy Uncles reasons to remain stingy, with that normal line of "FOR THIS BUHARI REGIME"
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by CaptainJeffry: 10:30pm On Dec 23
Even the hike is better than the current scarcity but God will punish you guys if you increase it. Bunch of liars.
If Buhari is sensible enough, he will simply do Xmas for Nigerians by handing over to Osinbajo.
3 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by dsocioemmy(m): 10:31pm On Dec 23
See them....Everything they say is always lace with lies. dont be surprise to wake up tomorrow to increase in price...Yeye
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Olukokosir(m): 10:34pm On Dec 23
Saaruman:
I ll personally... Awon omo ale gbogbo cha
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by dsocioemmy(m): 10:34pm On Dec 23
Now y'all blaming marketers but not yourselves...but blamed GEJ all through for fuel scarcity... so, were there no marketers during GEJ administration?
3 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by yarimo(m): 10:37pm On Dec 23
kings09:
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by LionDeLeo: 10:37pm On Dec 23
kings09:The way these things roll can be very funny.
Haven't you asked yourself if these monikers you mentioned even have time for you let alone tagging you?
This practice is very common among wailers, just don't know if it is one of their wailing process. Must you inform me of whatever you say? Do I even have the time for any wailer?
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Jakasibo(m): 10:37pm On Dec 23
Am ashamed of being a Nigerian, was it not this same government that promised to reduce the petrol price back to N87 after six months?
Everything is not just well with this country Asweh!!
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by kokomilala(m): 10:38pm On Dec 23
It's not time for rhetorics. What is the government doing to solve this nagging problem of fuel scarcity? It's solutions people want not some PR spinning.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by LionDeLeo: 10:39pm On Dec 23
[quote author=yarimo post=63554116][/quote]
You need to ignore that thing, he seems committed to gaining attention, I have given the last fvck.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by elmagnifico411(m): 10:42pm On Dec 23
Ive always known that the subsidy thing is a scam, just like the chibok girls' saga.
We are not ready to make things work in this country. When we are ready to make use of our brains, then we can begin to think right.
It's so painful! Fed. Govt. blaming marketers. What's the role of these so called fed. Govt?
All I know is, whoever is st the back of all these Problems, him and his family will not know peace. And if it happens to be a group of people, them and their loved ones will never know peace.
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Betheluponi(m): 10:42pm On Dec 23
.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Ezechinwa(m): 10:47pm On Dec 23
MOGs kindly do me a favour, 2019 I need you guys to keep quiet as God never shows you guys anything.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Bratking(m): 10:48pm On Dec 23
Homeboiy:
Chai! How things have changed! I remember during my Uniben days, #500 is enough for a person to travel from New bini market to Upper Iweka in Onitsha.
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by Okoyeeboz: 10:54pm On Dec 23
kings09:
You should have also tagged Shuku Obuko Eponmalu
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by princeemmma(m): 11:06pm On Dec 23
a failed leader trying to tender failed excuse, anyways we have heard those words severally, let somebody else say something
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by femo122: 11:07pm On Dec 23
wicked people
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by bedspread: 11:10pm On Dec 23
WITH THIS STATEMENT FROM THIS GOVERNMENT , YOU GUYS IN NIGERIA SHOULD GET READY FOR AN INCREASE... MARK MY WORDS
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by UdyOgwoUde(m): 11:26pm On Dec 23
₦260 Per Liter. Poor masses suffering because of the impunity of a few; & no one is talking about the #fuelscarcity. Shame on toothless #NLC
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by millomaniac: 11:30pm On Dec 23
is it just me because i dont know why i hardly believe anything this government says anymore.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says by godwon01: 11:32pm On Dec 23
There is a petrol station at Imude ,along Sibiri Road located at Ojo local government area of Lagos State. The name of the station is Ibukun olu petrol station.He has been selling at the rate of 200 naira in the last two weeks. He prefered to sell to those carrying jerry can than the motorists. He doesn't fear anybody. He need to be visited by the law enforcement agencies becouse he exploit people of the areas a lot.
Prof. Itse Sagay To Ihejirika(must Read) Pics / 2011 Presidential Election Result / Increase Your Manhood By 4-6inches And Stop Premature Ejaculation
Viewing this topic: Ttalk, adeshina4u, philipjonesjosh, imustsaymymindo, sdindan, ogundokun and 9 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19