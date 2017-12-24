Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fuel Scarcity: FG Not Contemplating Hike In Petrol Pump Price - SGF Says (5221 Views)

Fuel Scarcity: FG Intervention Temporal, Queues Will Resurface – Stakeholders / Fuel Scarcity: FG Prioritizes Products Distribution / Power Scarcity, Fuel Scarcity: FG Appears Lost - Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is not contemplating any form of hike in the pump price of petroleum products.



Mustapha disclosed this on Saturday at the handing over ceremony of the mantle of leadership as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Waterways Authority at the authority’s headquarters in Lokoja.



He said that the fuel scarcity being experienced in the country over the last two weeks was being addressed by relevant agencies of government adding that the long queues would ease off soon.



The SGF attributed the scarcity to greed on the part of the marketers who created artificial shortfall to make profits.



Mustapha lamented the attitude of some Nigerians who derive pleasure from seeing others suffer by inflicting pains on the people adding that it was unfair and ungodly for marketers to take advantage of the rush by the people to celebrate Christmas and New year.



“I can assure the people that a day or two after the yuletide, the queue will ease out. The marketers created the scarcity but we have engaged all the relevant stakeholders and we are confident that it will soon normalise.



“We are not thinking about increase in the pump price. We have not discussed it and we will not increase the price” he said, adding that panic buying was unwarranted as there was much product available.

http://punchng.com/fg-not-contemplating-hike-in-petrol-pump-price-sgf/



Lalasticlala, Mynd44



It's obvious they have this plan in the pipeline.Believe APC @ your own peril.#FUELINCREMENT loading.

Meanwhile where are the Tinubus of the occupy Nigeria era,Soyinka/Tunde Bakare of Save Nigeria Group.Nigeria need to be salvage from the incompetent dullard that they have foisted upon us. After removing the subsidy which the APC government before then denounced as a fraud yet petrol is not only highly expensive but grossly unavailable.It's obvious they have this plan in the pipeline.Believe APC @ your own peril.#FUELINCREMENT loading.Meanwhile where are the Tinubus of the occupy Nigeria era,Soyinka/Tunde Bakare of Save Nigeria Group.Nigeria need to be salvage from the incompetent dullard that they have foisted upon us. 20 Likes 1 Share

story

benin city to onitsha now na #1700





May God punish this old fool called bubu



The dullard must be Kicked out of aso Rock to his cows So the price is low nowMay God punish this old fool called bubuThe dullard must be Kicked out of aso Rock to his cows 10 Likes 1 Share

So what solution is FG contemplating ? We all know there is a problem with pricing hence the scarcity so what is the govt line of action? It either price increment or subsidy

Nairaland should bookmark this thread so that when Vegetable govt finally increase pump price next year, people will that this govt is nothing but a fraud Incompetent lying govt. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Coming from a govt full of lies 3 Likes 1 Share

Finally.... AS I GET MONEY EHN.......

Saaruman:

Nairaland should bookmark this thread so that when Vegetable govt finally increase pump price next year, people will that this govt is nothing but a fraud Incompetent lying govt. Exactly.



Cc Bmc crew Liondeleo, deomelo, python1, madridguy, yarimo, sarrki Exactly.Cc Bmc crew Liondeleo, deomelo, python1, madridguy, yarimo, sarrki 2 Likes

I can assure the people that a day or two after the yuletide, the queue will ease out. The marketers created the scarcity but we have engaged all the relevant stakeholders and we are confident that it will soon normalise.



“We are not thinking about increase in the pump price. We have not discussed it and we will not increase the price” he said, adding that panic buying was unwarranted as there was much product available. 2 Likes

Honestly Buhari Should Be Ashamed of himself...





Giving stingy Uncles reasons to remain stingy, with that normal line of "FOR THIS BUHARI REGIME" 2 Likes

Even the hike is better than the current scarcity but God will punish you guys if you increase it. Bunch of liars.



If Buhari is sensible enough, he will simply do Xmas for Nigerians by handing over to Osinbajo. 3 Likes

See them....Everything they say is always lace with lies. dont be surprise to wake up tomorrow to increase in price...Yeye 2 Likes

Saaruman:

Nairaland should bookmark this thread so that when Vegetable govt finally increase pump price next year, people will that this govt is nothing but a fraud Incompetent lying govt.



I ll personally... Awon omo ale gbogbo cha I ll personally... Awon omo ale gbogbo cha

Now y'all blaming marketers but not yourselves...but blamed GEJ all through for fuel scarcity... so, were there no marketers during GEJ administration? 3 Likes

kings09:

Exactly.



Cc Bmc crew Liondeleo, deomelo, python1, madridguy, yarimo, sarrki

kings09:

Exactly.



Cc Bmc crew Liondeleo, deomelo, python1, madridguy, yarimo, sarrki The way these things roll can be very funny.



Haven't you asked yourself if these monikers you mentioned even have time for you let alone tagging you?



This practice is very common among wailers, just don't know if it is one of their wailing process. Must you inform me of whatever you say? Do I even have the time for any wailer? The way these things roll can be very funny.Haven't you asked yourself if these monikers you mentioned even have time for you let alone tagging you?This practice is very common among wailers, just don't know if it is one of their wailing process. Must you inform me of whatever you say? Do I even have the time for any wailer? 1 Like

Am ashamed of being a Nigerian, was it not this same government that promised to reduce the petrol price back to N87 after six months?



Everything is not just well with this country Asweh!! 1 Like

It's not time for rhetorics. What is the government doing to solve this nagging problem of fuel scarcity? It's solutions people want not some PR spinning.

[quote author=yarimo post=63554116][/quote]

You need to ignore that thing, he seems committed to gaining attention, I have given the last fvck.

Ive always known that the subsidy thing is a scam, just like the chibok girls' saga.



We are not ready to make things work in this country. When we are ready to make use of our brains, then we can begin to think right.



It's so painful! Fed. Govt. blaming marketers. What's the role of these so called fed. Govt?



All I know is, whoever is st the back of all these Problems, him and his family will not know peace. And if it happens to be a group of people, them and their loved ones will never know peace. 1 Like

.

MOGs kindly do me a favour, 2019 I need you guys to keep quiet as God never shows you guys anything.

Homeboiy:

story



benin city to onitsha now na #1700

Chai! How things have changed! I remember during my Uniben days, #500 is enough for a person to travel from New bini market to Upper Iweka in Onitsha. Chai! How things have changed! I remember during my Uniben days, #500 is enough for a person to travel from New bini market to Upper Iweka in Onitsha. 1 Like

kings09:

Exactly.



Cc Bmc crew Liondeleo, deomelo, python1, madridguy, yarimo, sarrki

You should have also tagged Shuku Obuko Eponmalu You should have also tagged Shuku Obuko Eponmalu

a failed leader trying to tender failed excuse, anyways we have heard those words severally, let somebody else say something 1 Like

wicked people wicked people

WITH THIS STATEMENT FROM THIS GOVERNMENT , YOU GUYS IN NIGERIA SHOULD GET READY FOR AN INCREASE... MARK MY WORDS

₦260 Per Liter. Poor masses suffering because of the impunity of a few; & no one is talking about the #fuelscarcity. Shame on toothless #NLC

is it just me because i dont know why i hardly believe anything this government says anymore.