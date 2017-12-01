…and Wizkid has finally acknowledged that he has a second son.. The singer, in a new post on his snapchat shared a picture of his second son, King Ayo, from his babymama, Binta.Recall, Wizkid has never for once acknowledged King Ayo, even in 2016, His second Babymama, a Guinean Model, Binta Diallo accused the singer of being a dead beat dad.She even went as far as posting a the results of a DNA test which proved Wizkid was the father.Wizkid, Ayo and Binta.But now, he’s confirmed that he’s indeed the father of 3 boys, Boluwatife, King Ayo and Zion!Below is the pic he shared on his Snapchat, with the Love Emojis!

Baby mamaism for musicians is a booming business



ALL you have to do is famz musicians and ensure they fok you on your fertile day without condoms after he's drunk,you'll get paid FOR life.your child is now an instrument for your meal ticket for life.



Babymamaism is not a new trend of the 21st century,our grandmas have been doing it albeit discreetly and with wisdom.you'll see them having 4 children for 4 different musicians and actors and rich business men.all the kids bear different surnames and all she has to do is open a boutique as a guise and pretend that's WHERE she's making her money meanwhile her children are instruments of her meal ticket for different rich men.that's why you see them pampering them because they're really her source of money.then the money will be used to throw owanmbes,buy latest geles and travel round the world.



Babymamaism is another repackaged version of prostitution that's as old as time.these women don't work for a day.it's their father's paying their children's fees and other bills,all they need is turn their vajynas and wombs to buisness centres.ask some of these fuji musicians older concubines whether all their kids are from one man 4 Likes 1 Share