|Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by Blogsphere: 10:43pm On Dec 23
…and Wizkid has finally acknowledged that he has a second son.. The singer, in a new post on his snapchat shared a picture of his second son, King Ayo, from his babymama, Binta.
Recall, Wizkid has never for once acknowledged King Ayo, even in 2016, His second Babymama, a Guinean Model, Binta Diallo accused the singer of being a dead beat dad.
She even went as far as posting a the results of a DNA test which proved Wizkid was the father.
Wizkid, Ayo and Binta.
But now, he’s confirmed that he’s indeed the father of 3 boys, Boluwatife, King Ayo and Zion!
Below is the pic he shared on his Snapchat, with the Love Emojis!
Source: http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/12/wizkid-finally-shares-first-photo-of.html
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:44pm On Dec 23
Fine boy
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by Gentlevin: 11:50pm On Dec 23
More children on d way......this one go pass 2baba own ........
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by jey4all(m): 12:03am
Star boy
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by Lagbaja01(m): 7:38am
The dad na star boy..the kid should be sun boy
jey4all:
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by funlord(m): 7:51am
RAWBOY!
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by OKorowanta: 9:55am
Young Lion..
Got swag than wizzy and swizzy.
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by yeyerolling: 12:59pm
If u wan do baby mama go for fine girls .dem go gv u fine kids. His first child carry mama uglyness . Bt this one . Naso davido go gv ugly sophie belle lol
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by cashlurd(m): 1:00pm
StarBoy jnr
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by EmmaEma: 1:01pm
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by segebase(m): 1:02pm
gud
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by iceberryose(m): 1:02pm
Fine Boy
Wizkid genes nor strong at all
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by lukotony(m): 1:02pm
menh, wizkid's balls thou
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by Agadsman(m): 1:02pm
Na this fuel scarcity dey worry me now, all my plans for this Christmas don scatter finish....see as person dey drive motor slowly just to save fuel...I just tire
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by hobermener: 1:02pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by slawomir: 1:02pm
isoright
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by Divay22(f): 1:03pm
The kid is cute
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by DonFreshmoney(m): 1:03pm
How this one take concern me? Should I impregnate someone?
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by rs172(m): 1:04pm
wow....
wanna use this medium to announce my soon to be released song.. reagan_stevs No.
download more music and get hyped with nerohype.wordpress.com
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by psychologist(m): 1:04pm
So Lalasticlalaa
What do I make of this now?
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by Frankenstein90(m): 1:05pm
See Daddy yo wizzy and Wizkid
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by infoservant: 1:05pm
Seen.
Next?
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by rattlesnake(m): 1:05pm
Meaningless to me
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:06pm
More babies should follow
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by Siyanbola4us(m): 1:07pm
Blogsphere:
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by SuperSuave(m): 1:07pm
wizkid has 3 kids?? 2baba seems to be learning
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by jaymejate(m): 1:07pm
Be Fruitful and be Multiplied. He is strictly following the order
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by SuperSuave(m): 1:09pm
Divay22:Relax, ours will be way cuter
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by deco22(m): 1:12pm
SuperSuave:2baba learning ??
It looks like you don't know 2baba's escapades o.
|Re: Ayo Balogun Jnr: Wizkid Shares First Photo Of His Second Son by SAMBARRY: 1:12pm
Baby mamaism for musicians is a booming business
ALL you have to do is famz musicians and ensure they fok you on your fertile day without condoms after he's drunk,you'll get paid FOR life.your child is now an instrument for your meal ticket for life.
Babymamaism is not a new trend of the 21st century,our grandmas have been doing it albeit discreetly and with wisdom.you'll see them having 4 children for 4 different musicians and actors and rich business men.all the kids bear different surnames and all she has to do is open a boutique as a guise and pretend that's WHERE she's making her money meanwhile her children are instruments of her meal ticket for different rich men.that's why you see them pampering them because they're really her source of money.then the money will be used to throw owanmbes,buy latest geles and travel round the world.
Babymamaism is another repackaged version of prostitution that's as old as time.these women don't work for a day.it's their father's paying their children's fees and other bills,all they need is turn their vajynas and wombs to buisness centres.ask some of these fuji musicians older concubines whether all their kids are from one man
