Shared with caption ..



25 liters of Petrol: Best Christmas gift, more please



BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/senator-dino-melaye-receives-25-liters-of-petrol-as-xmas-gift-picture/



25 liters of Petrol: Best Christmas gift, more please

Saraki dey tight like this... 2 Likes

Hate dis man all u want but he's d only one who seems to always side with d masses most tyms. Ppl won't understand dat post 129 Likes 6 Shares

The people that should be working round the clock to bring an end to this unwarranted fuel scarcity, are the ones soliciting for fuel as gifts.... No solution in sight 40 Likes 1 Share

Few people will understand his message





But cone to think of it why do everyone fear Bubu 44 Likes 3 Shares

Truth in disguise 11 Likes 1 Share

Buying fuel now is as difficult as digging up gold ..





Will Nigeria ever get better? 9 Likes 1 Share

All this polithiefans ,As if he doesn't has up to one tanker 24 Likes

pls can you explain in details what you mean by "always side with d masses most tyms"?... cause I have always only see him display his luxurious life....in fact how this your comment even relate with the post....

Planned theatrics...



But since it smites the #Recessionists, I'm cool. 6 Likes



Some people will even exchange one big sized goat or ram for that 25litres because the money they have lost by not just being able to reach their destinations or meet up with their appointments far exceeds the cost of the goat or ram.

Some people will even exchange one big sized goat or ram for that 25litres because the money they have lost by not just being able to reach their destinations or meet up with their appointments far exceeds the cost of the goat or ram.

I could exchange one cattle rearer for a goat or even an "ekuke" to sit in Aso rock now myself!





∆ Buhari finished this country... ∆ 6 Likes

Hate dis man all u want but he's d only one who seems to always side with d masses most tyms. Ppl won't understand dat post

The man is an idiot. And yes he was siding the masses when he was blinked up on Kachiukwu's son music video.

The man is an idiot. And yes he was siding the masses when he was blinked up on Kachiukwu's son music video.

I think this current generation of youths is EMPTY. The most de radicalized generation that Nigeria has ever known. A Senator is part of government, you have not looked into his voting pattern in the Senate or bills he sponsored you are saying he supports the masses. Too many impressionable and indomie brains







Polititrickians should stop speaking in parables and speak out,we need petrol at affordable price to celebrate our xmas.

∆ You no go church? ∆

I'm tired of this country 3 Likes

Just imagine what a distinguish senator is portraying.



APC has been a total disaster. 3 Likes

Let's travel to Burkina Faso together

This controversial guy shaa



If someone can give me this one now, I will be the happiest person on earth this December

,i don come back.

The comment you quoted just weak me. What has he even done or said in favour of the masses.

,i don come back.





I Tell u this, Facing The Nigerian Flag,



Senator Dino Melaye of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a Great Clown.... HAHAHA 5 Likes

Best senator of the year 2017, always truthful and straightforward. For some dullards dt won't figure what dt means Dino is telling everyone dt Buhari administration is a disaster.



Who else in APC will be courageous enough to acknowledge they ve failed.



Best senator of the year 2017, always truthful and straightforward. For some dullards dt won't figure what dt means Dino is telling everyone dt Buhari administration is a disaster.

Who else in APC will be courageous enough to acknowledge they ve failed.

You may not like his personal life style but DINO is the best Nigerian senator 2017 take it or leave it. He challenges anyone, tinubu, Buhari, Bello etc

Hate dis man all u want but he's d only one who seems to always side with d masses most tyms. Ppl won't understand dat post

Smh. Smh.