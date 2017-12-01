₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Whogoblog: 10:24am
@VIVIANGIST
Shared with caption ..
25 liters of Petrol: Best Christmas gift, more please
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/senator-dino-melaye-receives-25-liters-of-petrol-as-xmas-gift-picture/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by NwaNimo1(m): 10:28am
Saraki dey tight like this...
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by eTECTIVe(m): 10:37am
Hate dis man all u want but he's d only one who seems to always side with d masses most tyms. Ppl won't understand dat post
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by malware: 10:38am
The people that should be working round the clock to bring an end to this unwarranted fuel scarcity, are the ones soliciting for fuel as gifts.... No solution in sight
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by ibkgab001: 10:38am
Few people will understand his message
But cone to think of it why do everyone fear Bubu
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Edunwa302(m): 10:40am
Truth in disguise
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Airforce1(m): 10:41am
Buying fuel now is as difficult as digging up gold ..
Will Nigeria ever get better?
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by medolab90(m): 10:45am
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by StRichard(m): 10:45am
All this polithiefans ,As if he doesn't has up to one tanker
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Ever8054: 10:45am
eTECTIVe:pls can you explain in details what you mean by "always side with d masses most tyms"?... cause I have always only see him display his luxurious life....in fact how this your comment even relate with the post....
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by OfficialAwol(m): 11:19am
Planned theatrics...
But since it smites the #Recessionists, I'm cool.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by doctokwus: 11:29am
Some people will even exchange one big sized goat or ram for that 25litres because the money they have lost by not just being able to reach their destinations or meet up with their appointments far exceeds the cost of the goat or ram.
I could exchange one cattle rearer for a goat or even an "ekuke" to sit in Aso rock now myself!
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by OrestesDante(m): 11:33am
∆ Buhari finished this country... ∆
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Adminisher: 11:33am
eTECTIVe:
The man is an idiot. And yes he was siding the masses when he was blinked up on Kachiukwu's son music video.
I think this current generation of youths is EMPTY. The most de radicalized generation that Nigeria has ever known. A Senator is part of government, you have not looked into his voting pattern in the Senate or bills he sponsored you are saying he supports the masses. Too many impressionable and indomie brains
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Evablizin(f): 11:39am
Polititrickians should stop speaking in parables and speak out,we need petrol at affordable price to celebrate our xmas.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by OrestesDante(m): 11:44am
Evablizin:
∆ You no go church? ∆
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by veekid(m): 12:14pm
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by MhizzAJ(f): 12:14pm
I'm tired of this country
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by captainprogress(m): 12:15pm
Just imagine what a distinguish senator is portraying.
APC has been a total disaster.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by congo4ka: 12:15pm
MhizzAJ:Let's travel to Burkina Faso together
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by jaymejate(m): 12:15pm
This controversial guy shaa
If someone can give me this one now, I will be the happiest person on earth this December
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Evablizin(f): 12:15pm
OrestesDante:,i don come back.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by LionDeLeo: 12:15pm
Ever8054:The comment you quoted just weak me. What has he even done or said in favour of the masses.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by slawomir: 12:16pm
it is well
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by OrestesDante(m): 12:17pm
Evablizin:
∆ Alright ∆
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by bedspread: 12:17pm
I Tell u this, Facing The Nigerian Flag,
Senator Dino Melaye of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a Great Clown.... HAHAHA
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by jaychubi: 12:17pm
Best senator of the year 2017, always truthful and straightforward. For some dullards dt won't figure what dt means Dino is telling everyone dt Buhari administration is a disaster.
Who else in APC will be courageous enough to acknowledge they ve failed.
You may not like his personal life style but DINO is the best Nigerian senator 2017 take it or leave it. He challenges anyone, tinubu, Buhari, Bello etc
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Partnerbiz: 12:17pm
just for media
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Bollinger(m): 12:17pm
eTECTIVe:
Smh.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture by Hector09: 12:18pm
Buharist wont like this ooo, but wait oo is nt the same dino that was singing sai baba praise during jonthan era,d God of Nigerians wont forgive dino nd co for this mess that they put nigerians into
