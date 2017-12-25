₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by temitemi1(m): 5:13pm On Dec 24
Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State taking step to reduce the hardship being faced by his people because of scarcity of fuel.
To reduce the hardship being faced by our people because of scarcity of fuel, I have directed that 80% of the petrol in the 60,000 litres capacity Govt House Fuel Dump be taken to a Petrol station in Ado Ekiti to be announced soon.
https://mobile.twitter.com/GovAyoFayose/status/944939008722919424
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by temitemi1(m): 5:17pm On Dec 24
Lalasticlala, dont you think we should commend my Role Model for this
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by Chikelue2000(m): 5:29pm On Dec 24
I regret d day I ever knew Buhari or the party called APC
let amachi and co hide their faces in shameI regret d day I ever knew Buhari or the party called APC
let amachi and co hide their faces in shameI regret d day I ever knew Buhari or the party called APC
let amachi and co hide their faces in shame
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by ufuosman(m): 5:35pm On Dec 24
That's why ekiti people love dis man. Good move
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by temitemi1(m): 5:36pm On Dec 24
They dont joke with the guy in Ekiti o
ufuosman:
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by ufuosman(m): 5:39pm On Dec 24
temitemi1:he has the people in his mind
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by dodelight(m): 5:45pm On Dec 24
ufuosman:He *has the people... (smile) No hard feeling, Bro. Merry Christmas.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by ufuosman(m): 5:47pm On Dec 24
dodelight:Thanks man, same
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by tuniski: 5:48pm On Dec 24
True pro people leader. God bless oshokomole the tormentor of buhari/apc!
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by CaptainJeffry: 5:51pm On Dec 24
That's a leader right there. Thumbs up Fayose.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by cuvox(m): 7:15pm On Dec 24
Hmmmm
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by otokx(m): 7:16pm On Dec 24
Very nice if true.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:21pm On Dec 24
Correct guy
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by nnachukz(m): 7:22pm On Dec 24
Ekiti here I come with my bicycle. I can't come and die in my state due to lack of fuel.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by Escalze(m): 8:26pm On Dec 24
Good one
Anything to alleviate the suffering of the citizens is welcome
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by sKeetz(m): 9:14pm On Dec 24
That's more like it.
Fayose for president.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by emeijeh(m): 10:23pm On Dec 24
Better pikin.
Nairalanders in Ekiti should quickly confirm if this governor is not owing his state workers.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by moyinoluwabun(m): 10:24pm On Dec 24
Sitting on fence concerning fayose's life style, whether to hate or love him. Dude knows how to scam my emotion.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by mankan2k7(m): 10:25pm On Dec 24
temitemi1:
where have u been? really miss u. Your role model is going places
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by Uyi168(m): 10:25pm On Dec 24
christmas nor just dy 'scent'..buhari,na god go ask u o
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by ModsWillKillNL: 10:25pm On Dec 24
Ehya
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by hooklover: 10:25pm On Dec 24
We need to try this fayose as VP he is really for d masses
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:27pm On Dec 24
May God bless Fayose for his kind heart.
A man who listens to the suffering and cries of the masses unlike the foolani blockhead in the Aso rock who is as stubborn as the cows he rears in his farm...
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by mankan2k7(m): 10:28pm On Dec 24
The joy I have is that I am part of d 5% that voted for transformation.
No miracle can happen with a NEPA bill certificate Carrier, Nigeria is too big to be rule by an illiterate.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by freshkpomo: 10:29pm On Dec 24
buhari wan spoil our christmas thats just the fact!!!! If it was salah fuel wll be sold for N139.60kobo
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by OrangeDream(m): 10:31pm On Dec 24
This is the first time Fayose will impress me.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by elChapo1: 10:31pm On Dec 24
oshokomo for sure
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by agabaI23(m): 10:32pm On Dec 24
emeijeh:Does that remove anything from what he did? Are you directing those 10 BMC guys newly recruited and asked to do anything possible to tarnish his image?
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by NubiLove(m): 10:35pm On Dec 24
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by DAVEZONIGLTD: 10:37pm On Dec 24
Nice one uncle.
|Re: Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House by brainpulse: 10:40pm On Dec 24
60,000 litres meant for only you alone
