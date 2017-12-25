Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose Releases 80% Fuel Meant For Government House (11178 Views)

To reduce the hardship being faced by our people because of scarcity of fuel, I have directed that 80% of the petrol in the 60,000 litres capacity Govt House Fuel Dump be taken to a Petrol station in Ado Ekiti to be announced soon.

It will be sold to the public at N145/litre.



I cannot be keeping fuel in the govt house dump while our people keep suffering.

I have asked them to pump out 80% of the petrol in the Govt House Fuel Dump to be sold at control price of N145. The maximum a single individual can buy will be 25 litres.



This hardship is too much for Nigerians to bear at this time and it is obvious that the President does not have solution to the fuel scarcity.

People can no travel to meet their families because of the wickedness of this APC govt.



https://mobile.twitter.com/GovAyoFayose/status/944939008722919424 Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State taking step to reduce the hardship being faced by his people because of scarcity of fuel. 12 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala, dont you think we should commend my Role Model for this 46 Likes 2 Shares

I regret d day I ever knew Buhari or the party called APC

let amachi and co hide their faces in shame

let amachi and co hide their faces in shame I regret d day I ever knew Buhari or the party called APC

let amachi and co hide their faces in shame 48 Likes

That's why ekiti people love dis man. Good move 60 Likes 4 Shares

ufuosman:

That's why ekiti people love dis man. Good move They dont joke with the guy in Ekiti o 50 Likes

temitemi1:

They dont joke with the guy in Ekiti o he has the people in his mind

ufuosman:

He *has the people... (smile) No hard feeling, Bro. Merry Christmas.

dodelight:

Thanks man, same

True pro people leader. God bless oshokomole the tormentor of buhari/apc! 29 Likes 1 Share

That's a leader right there. Thumbs up Fayose. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Very nice if true. 5 Likes

Correct guy 5 Likes

Ekiti here I come with my bicycle. I can't come and die in my state due to lack of fuel. 1 Like 1 Share

Anything to alleviate the suffering of the citizens is welcome 5 Likes





Fayose for president. That's more like it.Fayose for president. 11 Likes

Nairalanders in Ekiti should quickly confirm if this governor is not owing his state workers. 4 Likes

Sitting on fence concerning fayose's life style, whether to hate or love him. Dude knows how to scam my emotion. 22 Likes

temitemi1:

Lalasticlala, dont you think we should commend my Role Model for this



where have u been? really miss u. Your role model is going places where have u been? really miss u. Your role model is going places 6 Likes

christmas nor just dy 'scent'..buhari,na god go ask u o

We need to try this fayose as VP he is really for d masses 5 Likes

May God bless Fayose for his kind heart.

A man who listens to the suffering and cries of the masses unlike the foolani blockhead in the Aso rock who is as stubborn as the cows he rears in his farm... 8 Likes

The joy I have is that I am part of d 5% that voted for transformation.





No miracle can happen with a NEPA bill certificate Carrier, Nigeria is too big to be rule by an illiterate. 13 Likes 1 Share

buhari wan spoil our christmas thats just the fact!!!! If it was salah fuel wll be sold for N139.60kobo 7 Likes 1 Share

This is the first time Fayose will impress me. 2 Likes 1 Share

emeijeh:

Better pikin.





Nairalanders in Ekiti should quickly confirm if this governor is not owing his state workers. Does that remove anything from what he did? Are you directing those 10 BMC guys newly recruited and asked to do anything possible to tarnish his image? Does that remove anything from what he did? Are you directing those 10 BMC guys newly recruited and asked to do anything possible to tarnish his image? 3 Likes

Nice one uncle.