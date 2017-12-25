₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by wristbangle(m): 7:36pm On Dec 24
Oladimeji Ramon
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says long queues at petrol stations in Lagos and Ogun states will soon disappear as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has flooded the Ejigbo depot with Premium Motor Spirit.
According to IPMAN, the Ejigbo depot supplies no fewer than 900 filling stations in Lagos.
The chairman of the Lagos Chapter of IPMAN, Alhaji Alanamu Balogun, was quoted in a statement on Sunday as saying that the NNPC had responded positively to the oil marketers’ complaint about shortage of petrol supply to them.
Balogun, according to the statement, said the NNPC had now increased daily supply to Ejigbo from six trucks to 80 and has even promised to increase the supply.
“Before the fuel crisis, the NNPC was supplying our members only six trucks daily, but since about five days now, the corporation has increased the supply to 80 trucks per day and promised to increase the supply. Our members and the NNPC staff are now working 24 hours daily to ensure that fuel circulates all over Lagos and Ogun State regularly,” the statement quoted Balogun as saying on Sunday.
He said the problem of fuel scarcity would soon be resolved and urged members of the public to panic buying.
“The NNPC has repaired all the existing facilities at Ejigbo satellite depot to enhance fuel supply to the public. The situation now is that the fuel scarcity in Lagos and Ogun state will end within the next few days. Members of the public are advised to stop panic buying of fuel and storing petroleum products in their homes which could cause fire disaster.
“The NNPC has promised to repair all its facilities in Ilorin, Ibadan and Ore depots to ensure regular fuel supply nationwide,” he added.
http://punchng.com/nnpc-has-flooded-ejigbo-depot-with-fuel-ipman/
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by kaorama(m): 7:39pm On Dec 24
So all Nigerians should start going to Ejigbo or whatever you call it to go and buy fuel, abi? The try to divert our attention when Nigerians are groaning in pains. What a disastrous government.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by GavelSlam: 8:05pm On Dec 24
kaorama:
No.
They would like you to however pay more attention to bulletins and news reports, so as not to journey to Ejigbo or Sokoto for that matter whilst they supply your neighbourhood filling station.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by hulk616: 8:30pm On Dec 24
Flood again
Where are they flooding mainland or island? Because i can't buy fuel
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by tit(f): 8:37pm On Dec 24
another nice one by lai mohammed
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by MrHistorian: 10:25pm On Dec 24
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by elChapo1: 10:26pm On Dec 24
how and when did fuel get to ejigbo depot? this government of propaganda sef. that was how useless Femi adesina said on politics today that buhari didn't need to address Nigerians of the lingering fuel scarcity.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by Goahead(m): 10:27pm On Dec 24
Still waiting for the day Ghana, a country that does not produce oil, to experience acute fuel shortage.....
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by divicode: 10:27pm On Dec 24
Lies from the pit of hell
Thunder fire Buhari 's blokos !!
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by ModsWillKillNL: 10:27pm On Dec 24
Nice one
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by ahless(m): 10:28pm On Dec 24
Am in Ejigbo no Fuel here o
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by fuckerstard: 10:29pm On Dec 24
Lol, keep flooding the FP with lies o.
I read here that fuel scarcity would end this weekend, here we are again with another fresh lie
Make we just put mind for next year
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by free2ryhme: 10:29pm On Dec 24
wristbangle:
by morning the queues will disappear
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by NubiLove(m): 10:30pm On Dec 24
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by brainpulse: 10:31pm On Dec 24
elChapo1:Your assertion and novice is more useless if you don't know that Ejigbo deport has pipes linked from the refinery, ports and tankers also compliment in moving fuel to the deport. Why are the youths so useless in educating theirselves.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by PAnaceA7(m): 10:33pm On Dec 24
medicine after death....They've spoilt d Christmas already for people..
Even after this....Tfares would still remain high until after a week.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by yeyerolling: 10:36pm On Dec 24
Oya let dem start selling. I come ejigbo for xmas from ajah, bot fuel 500h for 10 litres. If i dey go back ajah i go buy 50 litres den sell to black marketers
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by Temidayo9(m): 10:38pm On Dec 24
Goahead:Ghana get crude oil in commercial quantity abeg
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by YINKS89(m): 10:39pm On Dec 24
Okay ooo.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by aspirebig: 10:42pm On Dec 24
The country was not matured for independence in 1960, if we are still living like this in 2017..
No fuel,no light, no water, no good leadership, no good roads, no good hospitals, no good currency value, no security, no job, no good drugs in circulation etc
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by bakynes(m): 10:46pm On Dec 24
kaorama:Am sure is either this one is a small boy or doesn't stay in Lagos.
NNPC has a big depot at Ejigbo, all Pipelines in Lagos mainland and Ogun state is connected from all NNPC Mega stations to Ejigbo depot for supply.
People don't have to go to Ejigbo they are just telling you fuel is now abundant at NNPC depot in Ejigbo for supply to all the NNPC Mega stations across Lagos and Ogun.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by cytell56: 10:55pm On Dec 24
No by no
wristbangle:
Crazy mad people, keep repeating the same Madness year after year, wonder when we will change.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by otokx(m): 11:03pm On Dec 24
cytell56:
Year after year they spend billions in repairing/renovating the same depots, pipelines and refineries yet petrol scarcity is popular and annual action film in Nigeria.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by Ekiseme(m): 11:08pm On Dec 24
I hope this is true.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by 3kay945(m): 11:11pm On Dec 24
Shame on APC...
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by itycyril: 11:26pm On Dec 24
Why flood it now?
Why do we prefer damage control in this country to doing the right thing?
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by fineboynl: 11:28pm On Dec 24
aspirebig:..its not a matter if the country was ripe or not. there is something wrong with black mans mind. look at south Africa for example, SA is becoming a poo hole under black rules. the white still controls the major and beautiful cities and infrastructure and that why its its still running, if not it would have turned to swamp.
blackman has never build anything. they are cursed with witchcraft. handling SA to black man was a costly mistake. SA would have developed far ahead like Europe in Africa continent, by giving the blacks their own country.
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by Hayah: 11:38pm On Dec 24
So what's the fate of other Nigerians who lives outside Ogun and Lagos States
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by fuckerstard: 11:38pm On Dec 24
fineboynl:
Black skin, black mind, black magic
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by Ishilove: 11:44pm On Dec 24
GavelSlam:And...gavel slams!
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by PrecisionFx(m): 11:53pm On Dec 24
Goahead:
Oga na so we see am oo!!
Nigeria is the most poorly run country in the world.
We mine crude oil and we import kerosene, gasoline etc
|Re: NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN by Godsage(f): 11:57pm On Dec 24
Certainly a fat lie
