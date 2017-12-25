Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel - IPMAN (7700 Views)

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says long queues at petrol stations in Lagos and Ogun states will soon disappear as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has flooded the Ejigbo depot with Premium Motor Spirit.



According to IPMAN, the Ejigbo depot supplies no fewer than 900 filling stations in Lagos.



The chairman of the Lagos Chapter of IPMAN, Alhaji Alanamu Balogun, was quoted in a statement on Sunday as saying that the NNPC had responded positively to the oil marketers’ complaint about shortage of petrol supply to them.



Balogun, according to the statement, said the NNPC had now increased daily supply to Ejigbo from six trucks to 80 and has even promised to increase the supply.



“Before the fuel crisis, the NNPC was supplying our members only six trucks daily, but since about five days now, the corporation has increased the supply to 80 trucks per day and promised to increase the supply. Our members and the NNPC staff are now working 24 hours daily to ensure that fuel circulates all over Lagos and Ogun State regularly,” the statement quoted Balogun as saying on Sunday.



He said the problem of fuel scarcity would soon be resolved and urged members of the public to panic buying.



“The NNPC has repaired all the existing facilities at Ejigbo satellite depot to enhance fuel supply to the public. The situation now is that the fuel scarcity in Lagos and Ogun state will end within the next few days. Members of the public are advised to stop panic buying of fuel and storing petroleum products in their homes which could cause fire disaster.



“The NNPC has promised to repair all its facilities in Ilorin, Ibadan and Ore depots to ensure regular fuel supply nationwide,” he added.



So all Nigerians should start going to Ejigbo or whatever you call it to go and buy fuel, abi? The try to divert our attention when Nigerians are groaning in pains. What a disastrous government. 14 Likes 1 Share

So all Nigerians should start going to Ejigbo or whatever you call it to go and buy fuel, abi?

No.



They would like you to however pay more attention to bulletins and news reports, so as not to journey to Ejigbo or Sokoto for that matter whilst they supply your neighbourhood filling station.



Sorry for the inconvenience.

Flood again

Where are they flooding mainland or island? Because i can't buy fuel 2 Likes

another nice one by lai mohammed 5 Likes

how and when did fuel get to ejigbo depot? this government of propaganda sef. that was how useless Femi adesina said on politics today that buhari didn't need to address Nigerians of the lingering fuel scarcity. 2 Likes

Still waiting for the day Ghana, a country that does not produce oil, to experience acute fuel shortage..... 3 Likes 1 Share

Lies from the pit of hell

Thunder fire Buhari 's blokos !! 2 Likes

Nice one

Am in Ejigbo no Fuel here o

Lol, keep flooding the FP with lies o.



I read here that fuel scarcity would end this weekend, here we are again with another fresh lie



Make we just put mind for next year 4 Likes

by morning the queues will disappear by morning the queues will disappear

how and when did fuel get to ejigbo depot? this government of propaganda sef. that was how useless Femi adesina said on politics today that buhari didn't need to address Nigerians of the lingering fuel scarcity. Your assertion and novice is more useless if you don't know that Ejigbo deport has pipes linked from the refinery, ports and tankers also compliment in moving fuel to the deport. Why are the youths so useless in educating theirselves. Your assertion and novice is more useless if you don't know that Ejigbo deport has pipes linked from the refinery, ports and tankers also compliment in moving fuel to the deport. Why are the youths so useless in educating theirselves. 3 Likes

medicine after death....They've spoilt d Christmas already for people..



Even after this....Tfares would still remain high until after a week. 1 Like

Oya let dem start selling. I come ejigbo for xmas from ajah, bot fuel 500h for 10 litres. If i dey go back ajah i go buy 50 litres den sell to black marketers

Still waiting for the day Ghana, a country that does not produce oil, to experience acute fuel shortage..... Ghana get crude oil in commercial quantity abeg Ghana get crude oil in commercial quantity abeg 3 Likes

Okay ooo.

The country was not matured for independence in 1960, if we are still living like this in 2017..



No fuel,no light, no water, no good leadership, no good roads, no good hospitals, no good currency value, no security, no job, no good drugs in circulation etc 7 Likes

So all Nigerians should start going to Ejigbo or whatever you call it to go and buy fuel, abi? Am sure is either this one is a small boy or doesn't stay in Lagos.



NNPC has a big depot at Ejigbo, all Pipelines in Lagos mainland and Ogun state is connected from all NNPC Mega stations to Ejigbo depot for supply.



People don't have to go to Ejigbo they are just telling you fuel is now abundant at NNPC depot in Ejigbo for supply to all the NNPC Mega stations across Lagos and Ogun. Am sure is either this one is a small boy or doesn't stay in Lagos.NNPC has a big depot at Ejigbo, all Pipelines in Lagos mainland and Ogun state is connected from all NNPC Mega stations to Ejigbo depot for supply.People don't have to go to Ejigbo they are just telling you fuel is now abundant at NNPC depot in Ejigbo for supply to all the NNPC Mega stations across Lagos and Ogun. 8 Likes

Crazy mad people, keep repeating the same Madness year after year, wonder when we will change. No by noCrazy mad people, keep repeating the same Madness year after year, wonder when we will change.

No by no



Crazy mad people, keep repeating the same Madness year after year, wonder when we will change.

Year after year they spend billions in repairing/renovating the same depots, pipelines and refineries yet petrol scarcity is popular and annual action film in Nigeria. Year after year they spend billions in repairing/renovating the same depots, pipelines and refineries yet petrol scarcity is popular and annual action film in Nigeria. 1 Like

I hope this is true.

Shame on APC...

Why flood it now?



Why do we prefer damage control in this country to doing the right thing?

The country was not matured for independence in 1960, if we are still living like this in 2017..



No fuel,no light, no water, no good leadership, no good roads, no good hospitals, no good currency value, no security, no job, no good drugs in circulation etc ..its not a matter if the country was ripe or not. there is something wrong with black mans mind. look at south Africa for example, SA is becoming a poo hole under black rules. the white still controls the major and beautiful cities and infrastructure and that why its its still running, if not it would have turned to swamp.



blackman has never build anything. they are cursed with witchcraft. handling SA to black man was a costly mistake. SA would have developed far ahead like Europe in Africa continent, by giving the blacks their own country. ..its not a matter if the country was ripe or not. there is something wrong with black mans mind. look at south Africa for example, SA is becoming a poo hole under black rules. the white still controls the major and beautiful cities and infrastructure and that why its its still running, if not it would have turned to swamp.blackman has never build anything. they are cursed with witchcraft. handling SA to black man was a costly mistake. SA would have developed far ahead like Europe in Africa continent, by giving the blacks their own country. 6 Likes

So what's the fate of other Nigerians who lives outside Ogun and Lagos States

..its not a matter if the country was ripe or not. there is something wrong with black mans minds. look at south Africa for example, SA is becoming a poo hole under black rules. the white still controls the major and beautiful cities and infrastructure and that why its its still running, if not it would have turned to swap.



blackman has never build anything. they are cursed with witchcraft. handovering SA to blacks was a costly mistake. SA would have developed far ahead like Europe in Africa continent by giving the blacks their own country.

Black skin, black mind, black magic Black skin, black mind, black magic

No.



They would like you to however pay more attention to bulletins and news reports, so as not to journey to Ejigbo or Sokoto for that matter whilst they supply your neighbourhood filling station.



Sorry for the inconvenience.

And...gavel slams! And...gavel slams! 1 Like

Still waiting for the day Ghana, a country that does not produce oil, to experience acute fuel shortage.....



Oga na so we see am oo!!



Nigeria is the most poorly run country in the world.



We mine crude oil and we import kerosene, gasoline etc Oga na so we see am oo!!Nigeria is the most poorly run country in the world.We mine crude oil and we import kerosene, gasoline etc