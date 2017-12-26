₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by praizblog: 4:32pm On Dec 25
Beautiful actress Ebube Nwagbo was pictured with father Christmas.
May be he’s the real santa claus
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by praizblog: 4:32pm On Dec 25
Santa Claus from Rome
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by hibiscus76(f): 4:32pm On Dec 25
This Santa is tall Shaa
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Jodha(f): 4:35pm On Dec 25
At yhur age yhu still dey do Santa...
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by OrestesDante(m): 4:42pm On Dec 25
∆ Reminds me of the words of PatoRanking ∆
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Ruggedfitness: 9:16pm On Dec 25
Did he give you an Iphone X
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by chibike69: 9:16pm On Dec 25
Ebube nwagbo the cheerful giver
is d real santa.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by kelvyn7(m): 9:16pm On Dec 25
If naija babe never bend leg, that pinshure never complete
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by purem(m): 9:17pm On Dec 25
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by ShySteady(m): 9:17pm On Dec 25
Ok...
We don see you.
Next?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Rexphobia(m): 9:18pm On Dec 25
kelvyn7:My thoughts exactly
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Riversides2003(m): 9:19pm On Dec 25
What is the difference between Father Christmas and Santa Clause?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by hotspec(m): 9:21pm On Dec 25
This is what Santa really is, compared to Bubu Santa dt floods Nigeria like...
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by purem(m): 9:21pm On Dec 25
Jodha:
Walahi I no even know what to say sef
Make I just park my Range Rover around dis bae and b flirting with her......
Hi sweety
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by deebrain(m): 9:21pm On Dec 25
She has such a refreshing smile.
Its like she has fuel.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Decale: 9:21pm On Dec 25
NL don turn Instagram today
Pictures this, Pictures that...
Rename the website to NLGram before we hear word
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by purem(m): 9:22pm On Dec 25
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by solpat(m): 9:24pm On Dec 25
Now that's how Santa Claus should look like
Not these hungry looking and weather beaten clowns with faded clothes called Father Xmas
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by dieBYfire: 9:24pm On Dec 25
Santa Claus is just a Masquerade that Studied Abroad!
That's all
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by olasco18(m): 9:33pm On Dec 25
Christmas Greetings From Hon Patrick Obahiagbon: Wishing All My Fidus Achates A Splendiferous Yuletide Whilst Committing You Into The Beneficent Bosom Of The Great Geometrician Of The Universe For A Cornucopia Of Cosmic Blessings In The Ensuing Year!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by sod09(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
Why is she wearing rags
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by NubiLove(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by saltoftheearth: 9:48pm On Dec 25
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by dahunsy(f): 9:51pm On Dec 25
Why this chic hips dey always appear then disappear again Or na my eyes?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by rawtouch: 9:59pm On Dec 25
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Gwilld(m): 10:46pm On Dec 25
.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Defaow: 10:49pm On Dec 25
Omo lo dun bayi
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by adeyemi91(m): 11:04pm On Dec 25
Obviously not a Nigerian Santa.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by bros856: 11:05pm On Dec 25
Celebrities posing with all sorts of animals and status on Christmas day pics instead of husband and family. eyaaaah
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Fezzolee: 11:40pm On Dec 25
Hahhahahahaj na native doctor be that?
hotspec:
