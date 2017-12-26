₦airaland Forum

Ebube Nwagbo Poses With US Military Officers

Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by praizblog: 4:32pm On Dec 25
Beautiful actress Ebube Nwagbo was pictured with father Christmas.

May be he’s the real santa claus


Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by praizblog: 4:32pm On Dec 25
Santa Claus from Rome





Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by hibiscus76(f): 4:32pm On Dec 25
This Santa is tall Shaa

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Jodha(f): 4:35pm On Dec 25
At yhur age yhu still dey do Santa...
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by OrestesDante(m): 4:42pm On Dec 25
angry


∆ Reminds me of the words of PatoRanking ∆
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Ruggedfitness: 9:16pm On Dec 25




Did he give you an Iphone X

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by chibike69: 9:16pm On Dec 25
Ebube nwagbo the cheerful giver

is d real santa.

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by kelvyn7(m): 9:16pm On Dec 25
If naija babe never bend leg, that pinshure never complete grin

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by purem(m): 9:17pm On Dec 25
lipsrsealed
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by ShySteady(m): 9:17pm On Dec 25
Ok...

We don see you.

Next?
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Rexphobia(m): 9:18pm On Dec 25


My thoughts exactly

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Riversides2003(m): 9:19pm On Dec 25
What is the difference between Father Christmas and Santa Clause?
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by hotspec(m): 9:21pm On Dec 25
This is what Santa really is, compared to Bubu Santa dt floods Nigeria like...

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by purem(m): 9:21pm On Dec 25



Walahi I no even know what to say sef lipsrsealed

Make I just park my Range Rover around dis bae and b flirting with her......

Hi sweety cool
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by deebrain(m): 9:21pm On Dec 25
She has such a refreshing smile.

Its like she has fuel.

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Decale: 9:21pm On Dec 25
NL don turn Instagram today
Pictures this, Pictures that...
Rename the website to NLGram before we hear word
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by purem(m): 9:22pm On Dec 25
lipsrsealed
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by solpat(m): 9:24pm On Dec 25
Now that's how Santa Claus should look like
wink

Not these hungry looking and weather beaten clowns with faded clothes called Father Xmas angry
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by dieBYfire: 9:24pm On Dec 25
Santa Claus is just a Masquerade that Studied Abroad!
That's all

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by olasco18(m): 9:33pm On Dec 25
Christmas Greetings From Hon Patrick Obahiagbon: Wishing All My Fidus Achates A Splendiferous Yuletide Whilst Committing You Into The Beneficent Bosom Of The Great Geometrician Of The Universe For A Cornucopia Of Cosmic Blessings In The Ensuing Year!
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by sod09(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
Why is she wearing rags
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by NubiLove(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
smiley
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by saltoftheearth: 9:48pm On Dec 25

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2bvrh4VBP4
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by dahunsy(f): 9:51pm On Dec 25
Why this chic hips dey always appear then disappear again Or na my eyes?
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by rawtouch: 9:59pm On Dec 25
grin
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Gwilld(m): 10:46pm On Dec 25
.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Defaow: 10:49pm On Dec 25
Omo lo dun bayi

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by adeyemi91(m): 11:04pm On Dec 25
Obviously not a Nigerian Santa.

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by bros856: 11:05pm On Dec 25
Celebrities posing with all sorts of animals and status on Christmas day pics instead of husband and family. eyaaaah
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Poses With Santa Claus In Christmas Photos by Fezzolee: 11:40pm On Dec 25
Hahhahahahaj na native doctor be that?



