|Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by LadyNaija: 12:08pm On Dec 26
House Of Reps Member Spotted Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity
According to a Facebook user, Sameul Meyiwa Khalil, the lawmaker, Loveth Idisi, representing Ethiope federal constituency in Delta state, allegedly abandoned his vehicle for a bicycle after he was unable to get fuel.
While some Nigerians have commended this as act that shows the down to earth side of the lawmaker, others have condemned this act, referring to it as a political gimmick.
Recall that several other political leaders have reacted to the current fuel scarcity which has been blamed on marketers allegedly hoarding fuel.
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/12/house-of-reps-member-spotted-riding.html
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by agwom(m): 12:24pm On Dec 26
The man no resemble politician...
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by serverconnect: 12:53pm On Dec 26
He is brother to Ojo Maduekwe, just joking.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by slimfit1(m): 12:59pm On Dec 26
Are you suremmmmmm he is not coming from sort if sacrificing something.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by captainprogress(m): 7:38pm On Dec 26
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by tamonokare: 7:39pm On Dec 26
No joy at all in this country. Heading to Libya jare.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by NLevents: 7:39pm On Dec 26
Nigeria is now in your hands lord. We produce fuel but we are the poorest in the world.
Deliver us from corruption
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by nictech: 7:39pm On Dec 26
Scam
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Vince77(m): 7:39pm On Dec 26
This one wan show himself
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by UbanmeUdie: 7:40pm On Dec 26
From vehicle to bicycle?
Hmmmm
I can only pray that his choice of humble deception to showcase change takes him from that bicycle to a wheelchair permanently.
Jehovah Taberah will punish all the evil political actors of change in this country.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by lost24: 7:41pm On Dec 26
Mayb his people 4 village don de follow am
Or
He just want to get attention ooo
Don't b fool b their action
To dem na game
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Rebuke: 7:41pm On Dec 26
Smh.
No be politician again? I no trust anything dem do jaw.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Christophorus(m): 7:42pm On Dec 26
Who else saw the Light pole as an attachment to his cap?
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by cosmatika(m): 7:42pm On Dec 26
*BUHARI, Fuel and Refineries:*
Let's do some thinking and talking.
Don't worry, I'll do the thinking while you do the talking.
Monday 23rd October, 2017 was the 530th day that the Buhari administration increased the petrol pump price from N87 to N145 per litre. As a country, we consume roughly 40 million litres of petrol per day. The implication of this is that from 11th May, 2016 (when the pump price was increased) to 23rd October, 2017, the consumption amounts to 21.2 billion litres. [That's simply 40 million litres per day multiplied by 530 days].
When you subtract N87 from N145, you get N58. Now, multiply that N58 by 21.2 billion and you will get N1.2296 trillion. Let me write it in full - N1,229,600,000,000.00 That is the EXTRA amount we have paid above the N87 per litre price.
When Buhari was campaigning to become president, we were told he had built refineries before and would build more refineries again. Every attempt to correct this fable was rebuffed. Today, however, after paying the government an EXTRA N1.23 Trillion, we still don't have the refineries and the dead ones are yet to come back to life. Fuel is still being imported.
What's more? When crude oil was $120 per barrel, we were buying petrol at N97 per litre. Now crude oil is $55 and we are buying at N145 per litre. If crude were $120 per barrel today would Buhari retain petrol at N145 per litre or move it to N300 per litre? Well, that's speculative.What's not speculative is that we have paid this government an extra N1.23 trillion in 530 days and they still have 583 days until May 29, 2019.
Over the next 583 days, we would add another N1.35 trillion to the N1.23 trillion already collected.
I don't want to ask what the government has done with the N1.23 triillion it has squeezed from us. I believe you don't want to ask either. But I want you to write it down somewhere that between May 11, 2016 (when fuel became N145 per litre) and May 29, 2019 (when Lying mohammed would have made you give Buhari a second term); the cost implication of changing N87 to N145 would add up to N2.58 trillion. Actually, N2,582,160,000,000.00 It's NOT a small "change."
Keep the note somewhere for the next 583 days. Then after you might have voted in Buhari again for second term, after the swearing in, ask yourself whether N2,582,160,000,000.00 could have built a refinery or rejuvenated the four ailing ones.
Don't think, just talk.**COPIED**
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Guilderland1(m): 7:42pm On Dec 26
He is doing exercises
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by afamaustin(m): 7:43pm On Dec 26
Buhari ntooo.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by eleko1: 7:44pm On Dec 26
usual gimmick.like ojo maduekwe time
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Ayopredict: 7:44pm On Dec 26
This is just a political drama... 90 % of this Reps nd senators own a petrol station, u can see its a brand new bicycle bought specifically for d drama, we Nigerians are too smart and wise to be deceive with this act...
.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 7:45pm On Dec 26
Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by anyimontana(m): 7:46pm On Dec 26
From the mirrow reflexion
I can see ur police orderly
Failed publicity stunt
Failed country
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Dannys85(m): 7:46pm On Dec 26
cosmatika:
All this energy wey u dey take "copy n paste" if we say make we go use an occupy common your local government chairman house now,u go run go hide.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by hokafor(m): 7:46pm On Dec 26
Keep deceiving urself. U are riding a bicycle while your escorts are rolling on a jeep covering your show of shame.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 7:46pm On Dec 26
Rubbish...Ur mumu never do if u don't see d nonsense show
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by dontbothermuch: 7:46pm On Dec 26
But his convoy uses fuel na.
Don't tell me he is on his own.
Look at police man's clothe from the mirror.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Esepayan(m): 7:46pm On Dec 26
u don't dress like that to ride a push bike .....it is all publicity stunt
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Abluvs9ja: 7:47pm On Dec 26
God help 9ja, all this must end this year.
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by searchhussein(m): 7:47pm On Dec 26
Man they bear loveth
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by TreasuredGlory: 7:48pm On Dec 26
I can't stop laughing @sacrificing something. From the head to the toes all red including the singlet. Kinda weird. �
slimfit1:
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:48pm On Dec 26
His escort snapped the picture.
Judging by the reflection in the side mirror.
Him con wear red like Fansidar dey pose for picture just for social media.
Small time, him go enter car zoom off
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Rexnegro(m): 7:48pm On Dec 26
He should go to public busy places with it na
|Re: Ederin Loveth Idisi Riding Bicycle Due To Fuel Scarcity (Photo) by Nobody: 7:48pm On Dec 26
