Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro (8681 Views)

"Pre-Wedding" Photos Of Joro Olumofin & Ese Of BBNaija / Any Lady Who Doesn't Pass At Least 15 Of These, Not Wife Material- Joro Olumofin / How To Identify A Runs Girl - By Joro Olumofin (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





He went further to call them recession guys



watch video here or on his instagram page



https://www.instagram.com/p/BdNC6hHg0j3/?hl=en



http://www.looknaija.com/2017/12/guy-didnt-spend-n15000-year-cut-off-2018-joroolumofin/ Joro Olumofin, the relationship counsellor is at it again, this time he is urging every lady to cut off guys who didn't spend up to N15,000 on them this year in 2018.He went further to call them recession guyswatch video here or on his instagram page





It's LadyF again. What of recession ladies that didn't spend up to 2,000 naira on their man this 2017? What happens to them?It'sagain. 81 Likes 1 Share





10 Things That Are Definitely Better Than A Girlfriend and guys when you get dumped by your girlfriend don't cry, don't even bother looking for another... There are things that are better than a girlfriend.. 8 Likes

one Mumu we just wake up one morning and tell his zombies followers rubbish...even 50k is lil on bae but Bloggers have manipulated some ladies to the extent of them breaking up a good relationship cos a blogger said he didn't buy them a car or give them millions...





its only in Nigeria that bloggers only advice the guy to always spend....Ladies offer nothing

y 46 Likes 3 Shares

I may not like this advice bt I like that he has our interest at heart ♥ 8 Likes 1 Share

And this one is a counselor! 5 Likes 1 Share

ladyF:

What of recession ladies that didn't spend up to 2,000 naira on their man this 2017? What happens to them?

Things people type for likes..yhu know deep down... Yhu don't mean what yhu typed... Things people type for likes..yhu know deep down... Yhu don't mean what yhu typed... 8 Likes 2 Shares





Mah go calculate how much eer'body don spend.. To know who and who ah go cut off... I've always respected this Joro of a guy for his truthfulness... Ride on sir ..we hear yhu...Mah go calculate how much eer'body don spend.. To know who and who ah go cut off... 1 Like 2 Shares

I have been spending more than that each month from January to November Bro! she even has leftover of the previous month! you can only advice selfish ladies like Dis and they listen to you 2 Likes

Jodha:





Things people type for likes..yhu know deep down... Yhu don't mean what yhu typed...







Speak for yourself ma'am. Not all of us are in the habit of being a leech. Speak for yourself ma'am. Not all of us are in the habit of being a leech. 67 Likes 7 Shares

ladyF:





Speak for yourself ma'am. Not all of us are in the habit of being a leech.

My dear it's better to be a leech than an hipocrite ...



How will yhu date a guy for a year..and he has not mistakenly spent up to 15k on yhu...for any reason...

Someone (a guy for that matter) is coming out to tell us the concrete truth...and yhure here deceiving yhurself...



Yhu better change ...come 2018... My dear it's better to be a leech than an hipocrite ...How will yhu date a guy for a year..and he has not mistakenly spent up to 15k on yhu...for any reason...Someone (a guy for that matter) is coming out to tell us the concrete truth...and yhure here deceiving yhurself...Yhu better change ...come 2018... 5 Likes 1 Share

Advising them to prostitute themselves very well i see.... Well Nigerian girls don't really need the advise cause they are already good in that. 5 Likes

ladyF:

What of recession ladies that didn't spend up to 2,000 naira on their man this 2017? What happens to them? I wonder....Naija relationship and money I wonder....Naija relationship and money 4 Likes

Jodha:





My dear it's better to be a leech than an hipocrite ...



How will yhu date a guy for a year..and he has not mistakenly spent up to 15k on yhu...for any reason...

Someone (a guy for that matter) is coming out to tell us the concrete truth...and yhure here deceiving yhurself...



Yhu better change ...come 2018... You know you can make your own money and spend on yourself right?? People wey dey do am no get two head. You know you can make your own money and spend on yourself right?? People wey dey do am no get two head. 47 Likes 4 Shares

ladyF:

What of recession ladies that didn't spend up to 2,000 naira on their man this 2017? What happens to them? Jodha:





Things people type for likes..yhu know deep down... Yhu don't mean what yhu typed...





ladyF:





Speak for yourself ma'am. Not all of us are in the habit of being a leech. Jodha:





My dear it's better to be a leech than an hipocrite ...



How will yhu date a guy for a year..and he has not mistakenly spent up to 15k on yhu...for any reason...

Someone (a guy for that matter) is coming out to tell us the concrete truth...and yhure here deceiving yhurself...



Yhu better change ...come 2018...









∆ Why the fight now? Take the advice or leave it...



Na wa for una ooo.... ∆ 1 Like

Jodha:





My dear it's better to be a leech than an hipocrite ...



How will yhu date a guy for a year..and he has not mistakenly spent up to 15k on yhu...for any reason...

Someone (a guy for that matter) is coming out to tell us the concrete truth...and yhure here deceiving yhurself...



Yhu better change ...come 2018...

Anyway, you are very correct Ma.



Get your paper, biro and calculator ready to calculate how much he would spend on you in 2018.



All the best Ma. Anyway, you are very correct Ma.Get your paper, biro and calculator ready to calculate how much he would spend on you in 2018.All the best Ma. 25 Likes 1 Share

jesusdiedLOL:

You know you can make your own money and spend on yourself right?? People wey dey do am no get two head.

Y'all are not getting the point...

I'm not planning on depending on any man..neither am I advocating for ladies to do such...all I'm saying is that Joro is right...



At least if a guy truly loves yhu or takes yhu seriously.. At least for a whole year (365 days)... He should be able to spend up 15k on yhu..maybe on yhur birthday.. Or something... Not by necessarily giving yhu money...but just something of worth ...at least for the whole year...



Hope yhu get me now.. Y'all are not getting the point...I'm not planning on depending on any man..neither am I advocating for ladies to do such...all I'm saying is that Joro is right...At least if a guy truly loves yhu or takes yhu seriously.. At least for a whole year (365 days)... He should be able to spend up 15k on yhu..maybe on yhur birthday.. Or something... Not by necessarily giving yhu money...but just something of worth ...at least for the whole year...Hope yhu get me now.. 5 Likes 2 Shares

ladyF:





Anyway, you are very correct Ma.



Get your paper, biro and calculator ready to calculate how much he would spend on you in 2018.



All the best Ma.



Right back at yhu ma'am... Right back at yhu ma'am...

Jodha:





Y'all are not getting the point...

I'm not planning on depending on any man..neither am I advocating for ladies to do such...all I'm saying is that Joro is right...



At least if a guy truly loves yhu or takes yhu seriously.. At least for a whole year (365 days)... He should be able to spend up 15k on yhu..maybe on yhur birthday.. Or something... Not by necessarily giving yhu money...but just something of worth ...at least for the whole year...



Hope yhu get me now.. Putting monetary value on love is just wrong. No wonder relationships dont last these days.A man should take care of his woman but putting a benchmark sum is defeating the purpose of what love is. Putting monetary value on love is just wrong. No wonder relationships dont last these days.A man should take care of his woman but putting a benchmark sum is defeating the purpose of what love is. 16 Likes

jesusdiedLOL:

Putting monetary value on love is just wrong. No wonder relationships dont last these days.A man should take care of his woman but putting a benchmark sum is defeating the purpose of what love is.

He's just trying to create a scale of worth... Not necessarily money...



Joro always slams gold diggers...he's not saying ladies should be gold diggers... He's just emphasizing on a point...yhu can't be dating a guy for years and he's not done something worth 15k for yhu...



It's not the money..but proof of love and stuff...



Yhu get? He's just trying to create a scale of worth... Not necessarily money...Joro always slams gold diggers...he's not saying ladies should be gold diggers... He's just emphasizing on a point...yhu can't be dating a guy for years and he's not done something worth 15k for yhu...It's not the money..but proof of love and stuff...Yhu get? 3 Likes 1 Share

Jodha:





He's just trying to create a scale of worth... Not necessarily money...



Joro always slams gold diggers...he's not saying ladies should be gold diggers... He's just emphasizing on a point...yhu can't be dating a guy for years and not done something worth 15k for yhu...



It's not the money..but proof of love and stuff...



Yhu get? LOL..Him spending up to 15k on you is proof of love?? I dont get it but yeah, whatever works for you LOL..Him spending up to 15k on you is proof of love?? I dont get it but yeah, whatever works for you 12 Likes

jesusdiedLOL:

LOL..Him spending up to 15k on you is proof of love?? I dont get it but yeah, whatever works for you

The 15k ...is just a scale of worth... The 15k ...is just a scale of worth... 1 Like 1 Share

You shaved your brain along with your hair 7 Likes

Some people are naturally stupid in this world

This guy sef





Eh too dey spit rubbish

Who is this idiot? He is always saying rubbish 1 Like





Meanwhile, are you struggling with bad breath or body odour problems (including underarms, vaginal, and menstrual discharge odours,)? Then today is your lucky day. The miraculous plant known as alfalfa is the most effective solution that tackles the problem internally (from the root causes) and cures you for good.



Get the full details about how it works and make sure you thank me later.......



http://www.impressions.ng/cure-bad-breath-body-odor-with-miraculous-alfalfa-plant/ This view point doesn't make sense at all.Meanwhile, are you struggling with bad breath or body odour problems (including underarms, vaginal, and menstrual discharge odours,)? Then today is your lucky day. The miraculous plant known as alfalfa is the most effective solution that tackles the problem internally (from the root causes) and cures you for good.Get the full details about how it works and make sure you thank me later.......

C

So what should people like me do





.



.



.

Jump inside river? tsw oshi!!!

Jodha:





My dear it's better to be a leech than an hipocrite ...



How will yhu date a guy for a year..and he has not mistakenly spent up to 15k on yhu...for any reason...

Someone (a guy for that matter) is coming out to tell us the concrete truth...and yhure here deceiving yhurself...



Yhu better change ...come 2018...

Hungry girl. Why are Nigerian girls all about guys spending money on them as if we are their fathers. ARE THEY MADD? Hungry girl. Why are Nigerian girls all about guys spending money on them as if we are their fathers. ARE THEY MADD? 12 Likes 1 Share