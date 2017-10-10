₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by pittoilet(f): 3:37pm
Joro Olumofin, the relationship counsellor is at it again, this time he is urging every lady to cut off guys who didn't spend up to N15,000 on them this year in 2018.
He went further to call them recession guys
watch video here or on his instagram page
https://www.instagram.com/p/BdNC6hHg0j3/?hl=en
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/12/guy-didnt-spend-n15000-year-cut-off-2018-joroolumofin/
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by ladyF(f): 3:39pm
What of recession ladies that didn't spend up to 2,000 naira on their man this 2017? What happens to them?
It's LadyF again.
81 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by tstx(m): 3:40pm
and guys when you get dumped by your girlfriend don't cry, don't even bother looking for another... There are things that are better than a girlfriend..
10 Things That Are Definitely Better Than A Girlfriend
8 Likes
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by kallmemrB: 3:42pm
one Mumu we just wake up one morning and tell his zombies followers rubbish...even 50k is lil on bae but Bloggers have manipulated some ladies to the extent of them breaking up a good relationship cos a blogger said he didn't buy them a car or give them millions...
its only in Nigeria that bloggers only advice the guy to always spend....Ladies offer nothing
y
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by LuvU2(f): 3:45pm
I may not like this advice bt I like that he has our interest at heart ♥
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by ikbnice(m): 3:47pm
And this one is a counselor!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Jodha(f): 3:54pm
ladyF:
Things people type for likes..yhu know deep down... Yhu don't mean what yhu typed...
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Jodha(f): 3:57pm
I've always respected this Joro of a guy for his truthfulness... Ride on sir ..we hear yhu...
Mah go calculate how much eer'body don spend.. To know who and who ah go cut off...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by exposition: 3:58pm
I have been spending more than that each month from January to November Bro! she even has leftover of the previous month! you can only advice selfish ladies like Dis and they listen to you
2 Likes
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by ladyF(f): 3:58pm
Jodha:
Speak for yourself ma'am. Not all of us are in the habit of being a leech.
67 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Jodha(f): 4:02pm
ladyF:
My dear it's better to be a leech than an hipocrite ...
How will yhu date a guy for a year..and he has not mistakenly spent up to 15k on yhu...for any reason...
Someone (a guy for that matter) is coming out to tell us the concrete truth...and yhure here deceiving yhurself...
Yhu better change ...come 2018...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Larryfest(m): 4:04pm
Advising them to prostitute themselves very well i see.... Well Nigerian girls don't really need the advise cause they are already good in that.
5 Likes
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by jesusdiedLOL(m): 4:06pm
ladyF:I wonder....Naija relationship and money
4 Likes
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by jesusdiedLOL(m): 4:09pm
Jodha:You know you can make your own money and spend on yourself right?? People wey dey do am no get two head.
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by OrestesDante(m): 4:10pm
ladyF:
Jodha:
ladyF:
Jodha:
∆ Why the fight now? Take the advice or leave it...
Na wa for una ooo.... ∆
1 Like
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by ladyF(f): 4:11pm
Jodha:
Anyway, you are very correct Ma.
Get your paper, biro and calculator ready to calculate how much he would spend on you in 2018.
All the best Ma.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Jodha(f): 4:15pm
jesusdiedLOL:
Y'all are not getting the point...
I'm not planning on depending on any man..neither am I advocating for ladies to do such...all I'm saying is that Joro is right...
At least if a guy truly loves yhu or takes yhu seriously.. At least for a whole year (365 days)... He should be able to spend up 15k on yhu..maybe on yhur birthday.. Or something... Not by necessarily giving yhu money...but just something of worth ...at least for the whole year...
Hope yhu get me now..
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Jodha(f): 4:18pm
ladyF:
Right back at yhu ma'am...
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by jesusdiedLOL(m): 4:20pm
Jodha:Putting monetary value on love is just wrong. No wonder relationships dont last these days.A man should take care of his woman but putting a benchmark sum is defeating the purpose of what love is.
16 Likes
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Jodha(f): 4:29pm
jesusdiedLOL:
He's just trying to create a scale of worth... Not necessarily money...
Joro always slams gold diggers...he's not saying ladies should be gold diggers... He's just emphasizing on a point...yhu can't be dating a guy for years and he's not done something worth 15k for yhu...
It's not the money..but proof of love and stuff...
Yhu get?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by jesusdiedLOL(m): 4:32pm
Jodha:LOL..Him spending up to 15k on you is proof of love?? I dont get it but yeah, whatever works for you
12 Likes
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Jodha(f): 4:35pm
jesusdiedLOL:
The 15k ...is just a scale of worth...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Edopesin(m): 5:16pm
You shaved your brain along with your hair
7 Likes
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by alexistaiwo: 5:16pm
Some people are naturally stupid in this world
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Terminator1234g: 5:16pm
This guy sef
Eh too dey spit rubbish
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by LesbianBoy(m): 5:17pm
Who is this idiot? He is always saying rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by handsomeyinka(m): 5:18pm
C
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by rayopt(m): 5:19pm
So what should people like me do
.
.
.
Jump inside river? tsw oshi!!!
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by Terminator1234g: 5:19pm
Jodha:
Hungry girl. Why are Nigerian girls all about guys spending money on them as if we are their fathers. ARE THEY MADD?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Guy Who Didn’t Spend Up To N15k On You This Year, Cut Him Off In 2018 - Joro by johnstar(m): 5:20pm
Idiot
