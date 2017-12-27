₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by metronaija2: 4:03pm
Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor-Kalu is pictured with his wife and younger daughters at the wedding of his older daughter, Ogbonneya Kalu on Thursday, 21st of December.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 4:06pm
Beautiful children
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Uteghe(m): 4:11pm
IPOB will cry over this.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 4:16pm
Uteghe:
Afonjas are already wailing and shedding tears over this.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Thegeneralqueen(f): 4:23pm
The bride is beautiful
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by smulti(m): 4:44pm
So Kanu's wife didn't wait for a perfect man
Tall, Dark, handsome, God fearing, six packs bla bla bla
.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by smulti(m): 4:46pm
Thegeneralqueen:She is already a spent force .
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by DaBillionnaire: 5:29pm
Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos)
how is this news,
op
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by tstx(m): 5:29pm
I see Hippos
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 5:29pm
Thegeneralqueen:You are as gorgeous as Eve, and I believe one of my ribs belongs to you”
To the bride.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 5:29pm
hml..beautiful bride..
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by osazeeblue01: 5:30pm
What about them?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Dottore: 5:31pm
Odogwu
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by joel1991(m): 5:31pm
All the girls that are engaged since 2012 but are not married up-to now should come here and register as we are going to act "NIGERIAN LORD OF THE RING" SEASON ONE in January 2018
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by humilitypays(m): 5:31pm
smulti:Don't take whatever ladies say about their ideal man or the kind of man they want serious; pay attention to what ladies do than what they say.
All a man needs to become every woman's dream man is financial capability and every other fantasy qualities ladies talk about will be waved aside.
And for your info, very pretty ladies hate handsome guys, they are mostly attracted to rich and financially okay guys while ugly ladies are usually mad about handsome guys, if u doubt me, check records around u
Whenever u see a lady drooling or going crazy about handsome guys, go check well, that lady is ugly or not so attractive, check this from today and see
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by afbstrategies: 5:32pm
ok
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by ately1(m): 5:34pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by SomeoneNice: 5:34pm
All hail d biggest thief of all times
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by CaptainG00D: 5:35pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Agadaobo(m): 5:35pm
Issokay
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by jackson40: 5:35pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:40pm
Kalu that wicked ex-governor
Abia was in shambles when he was the governor
Why should I celebrate him
We need to stop celebrating bad leaders!
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Captain6(m): 5:40pm
Polithiefician. The pioneer of disastrous leadership in Abia State.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Cholls(m): 5:45pm
Sprumbabafather:my brother u can lieeeee
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Bollinger(m): 5:50pm
metronaija2:
What does "older" daughter mean? Is she the eldest or she's just old? Which one? Una nor de go school again for Nigeria?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by lozanni(m): 5:50pm
ately1:
Business will be outstanding in year 2018 IJMN.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 5:52pm
this man get so many source of income..make millions from bride price
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 5:54pm
This her wife that was mad? Thank God she is OK now
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by David160(m): 5:56pm
metronaija2:the youngest is kinda fat
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by loneatar: 6:06pm
Did he marry two wife?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by collabo4me(m): 6:13pm
CUTE family ... na agbako b dis
