More photos below...



Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor-Kalu is pictured with his wife and younger daughters at the wedding of his older daughter, Ogbonneya Kalu on Thursday, 21st of December.

Beautiful children 1 Like

IPOB will cry over this. IPOB will cry over this. 4 Likes 1 Share

Uteghe:

IPOB will cry over this.

Afonjas are already wailing and shedding tears over this. Afonjas are already wailing and shedding tears over this. 20 Likes

The bride is beautiful





Tall, Dark, handsome, God fearing, six packs bla bla bla

. So Kanu's wife didn't wait for a perfect manTall, Dark, handsome, God fearing, six packs bla bla bla 2 Likes 2 Shares

Thegeneralqueen:

The bride is beautiful She is already a spent force . She is already a spent force

Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos)





how is this news,





op 2 Likes

I see Hippos

Thegeneralqueen:

The bride is beautiful You are as gorgeous as Eve, and I believe one of my ribs belongs to you”

To the bride. You are as gorgeous as Eve, and I believe one of my ribs belongs to you”To the bride.

hml..beautiful bride..

What about them? 2 Likes 1 Share

Odogwu 1 Like

All the girls that are engaged since 2012 but are not married up-to now should come here and register as we are going to act "NIGERIAN LORD OF THE RING" SEASON ONE in January 2018

smulti:

So Kanu's wife didn't wait for a perfect man



Tall, Dark, God fearing, six packs bla bla bla

. Don't take whatever ladies say about their ideal man or the kind of man they want serious; pay attention to what ladies do than what they say.



All a man needs to become every woman's dream man is financial capability and every other fantasy qualities ladies talk about will be waved aside.



And for your info, very pretty ladies hate handsome guys, they are mostly attracted to rich and financially okay guys while ugly ladies are usually mad about handsome guys, if u doubt me, check records around u



Whenever u see a lady drooling or going crazy about handsome guys, go check well, that lady is ugly or not so attractive, check this from today and see Don't take whatever ladies say about their ideal man or the kind of man they want serious; pay attention to what ladies do than what they say.All a man needs to become every woman's dream man is financial capability and every other fantasy qualities ladies talk about will be waved aside.And for your info, very pretty ladies hate handsome guys, they are mostly attracted to rich and financially okay guys while ugly ladies are usually mad about handsome guys, if u doubt me, check records around uWhenever u see a lady drooling or going crazy about handsome guys, go check well, that lady is ugly or not so attractive, check this from today and see 2 Likes

ok

All hail d biggest thief of all times

Issokay

Kalu that wicked ex-governor



Abia was in shambles when he was the governor



Why should I celebrate him



We need to stop celebrating bad leaders! 1 Like 3 Shares

Polithiefician. The pioneer of disastrous leadership in Abia State.

Sprumbabafather:

Beautiful children my brother u can lieeeee my brother u can lieeeee 1 Like

metronaija2:

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor-Kalu is pictured with his wife and younger daughters at the wedding of his older daughter, Ogbonneya Kalu on Thursday, 21st of December.



More photos below...



What does "older" daughter mean? Is she the eldest or she's just old? Which one? Una nor de go school again for Nigeria? What does "" daughter mean? Is she the eldest or she's just old? Which one? Una nor de go school again for Nigeria?

this man get so many source of income..make millions from bride price

This her wife that was mad? Thank God she is OK now

the youngest is kinda fat the youngest is kinda fat

Did he marry two wife?