Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by metronaija2: 4:03pm
Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor-Kalu is pictured with his wife and younger daughters at the wedding of his older daughter, Ogbonneya Kalu on Thursday, 21st of December.

More photos below...

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-former-governor-orji-uzo-kalu-two-younger-daughters/

1 Like

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 4:06pm
Beautiful children

1 Like

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Uteghe(m): 4:11pm
grin cheesy IPOB will cry over this.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 4:16pm
Uteghe:
grin cheesy IPOB will cry over this.

Afonjas are already wailing and shedding tears over this.

20 Likes

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Thegeneralqueen(f): 4:23pm
The bride is beautiful
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by smulti(m): 4:44pm
So Kanu's wife didn't wait for a perfect man

Tall, Dark, handsome, God fearing, six packs bla bla bla gringringrin
.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by smulti(m): 4:46pm
Thegeneralqueen:
The bride is beautiful
She is already a spent force gringrin .
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by DaBillionnaire: 5:29pm
Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos)


how is this news,


op

2 Likes

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by tstx(m): 5:29pm
I see Hippos
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 5:29pm
Thegeneralqueen:
The bride is beautiful
You are as gorgeous as Eve, and I believe one of my ribs belongs to you”
To the bride.
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 5:29pm
hml..beautiful bride..
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by osazeeblue01: 5:30pm
What about them?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Dottore: 5:31pm
Odogwu

1 Like

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by joel1991(m): 5:31pm
All the girls that are engaged since 2012 but are not married up-to now should come here and register as we are going to act "NIGERIAN LORD OF THE RING" SEASON ONE in January 2018
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by humilitypays(m): 5:31pm
smulti:
So Kanu's wife didn't wait for a perfect man

Tall, Dark, God fearing, six packs bla bla bla gringringrin
.
cheesy Don't take whatever ladies say about their ideal man or the kind of man they want serious; pay attention to what ladies do than what they say.

All a man needs to become every woman's dream man is financial capability and every other fantasy qualities ladies talk about will be waved aside.

And for your info, very pretty ladies hate handsome guys, they are mostly attracted to rich and financially okay guys while ugly ladies are usually mad about handsome guys, if u doubt me, check records around u cool

Whenever u see a lady drooling or going crazy about handsome guys, go check well, that lady is ugly or not so attractive, check this from today and see

2 Likes

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by afbstrategies: 5:32pm
ok
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by SomeoneNice: 5:34pm
All hail d biggest thief of all times
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by CaptainG00D: 5:35pm
undecided
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Agadaobo(m): 5:35pm
Issokay
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by jackson40: 5:35pm
1 Like

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:40pm
Kalu that wicked ex-governor

Abia was in shambles when he was the governor undecided

Why should I celebrate him

We need to stop celebrating bad leaders!

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Captain6(m): 5:40pm
Polithiefician. The pioneer of disastrous leadership in Abia State.
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Cholls(m): 5:45pm
Sprumbabafather:
Beautiful children
my brother u can lieeeee

1 Like

Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by Bollinger(m): 5:50pm
metronaija2:
Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor-Kalu is pictured with his wife and younger daughters at the wedding of his older daughter, Ogbonneya Kalu on Thursday, 21st of December.

More photos below...

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-former-governor-orji-uzo-kalu-two-younger-daughters/


What does "older" daughter mean? Is she the eldest or she's just old? Which one? Una nor de go school again for Nigeria?
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by lozanni(m): 5:50pm
Business will be outstanding in year 2018 IJMN.
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 5:52pm
this man get so many source of income..make millions from bride price
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 5:52pm
smiley
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 5:54pm
This her wife that was mad? Thank God she is OK now
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by David160(m): 5:56pm
metronaija2:
Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor-Kalu is pictured with his wife and younger daughters at the wedding of his older daughter, Ogbonneya Kalu on Thursday, 21st of December.

More photos below...

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-former-governor-orji-uzo-kalu-two-younger-daughters/

the youngest is kinda fat
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by loneatar: 6:06pm
Did he marry two wife?
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu With His Wife & Two Younger Daughters (Photos) by collabo4me(m): 6:13pm
CUTE family ... na agbako b dis grin grin

