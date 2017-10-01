₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by olokeded: 7:48pm On Dec 27
This is Monday Eyo, a serving lawmaker in Akwa Ibom standing arrogantly like a little emperor with his hand in his pocket while a woman old enough to be his mother kneels before him in public begging for favour. So disgusting. Honourable my foot!.
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by transit4(m): 9:12pm On Dec 27
I'm not sure God will fail to punish anyone who in anyway, supports this inhuman act.
A common state house member, elected by the votes of the people, looking with disdain, as a mother or probably a grandmother, kneel before him.
But Dear, Lord, forgive this generation and the sins of this Nation. Give us leaders who are not bundles of curses and icons of sorrow.
Gives us leaders who have sympathy for fellow humans.
Amen
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by jstar376(m): 9:21pm On Dec 27
Chai.......dis one strong
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by Sealeddeal(m): 9:30pm On Dec 27
If you have killed people to get money or power, you will not want to see anybody begging you for money
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by bonechamberlain(m): 9:41pm On Dec 27
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by Oma307: 10:16pm On Dec 27
so shameful and degrading
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by ezex(m): 10:31pm On Dec 27
This is really bad
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by Purebeerry(f): 10:31pm On Dec 27
He is feeling like the one in bible.
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by psychologist(m): 10:31pm On Dec 27
Pictures can be deceiving most times
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:32pm On Dec 27
Nigeria is ripe for bloodshed and revolution, and If you think that is far-fetched you are on the wrong side of history
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by SatanPikin: 10:32pm On Dec 27
Those Biafrans in cell must remain there till Jesus comes
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:32pm On Dec 27
Reminiscing in Beautiful Nubia song.
"Poor man stand dey laughing
But he knows where the shoes dey pain am so
He no fit for anything but cries
One day the Tables would turn".
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by Ruggedfitness: 10:32pm On Dec 27
This is Monday Eyo, a serving lawmaker in Akwa Ibom standing arrogantly like a little emperor with his hand in his pocket while a woman old enough to be his mother kneels before him in public begging for favour.
He looks surprised
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by Write2018: 10:32pm On Dec 27
Nonsense... See as he balance receive the kneeling down
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by Badboiz(m): 10:33pm On Dec 27
Speechless
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by ouzo1(m): 10:33pm On Dec 27
I dnt knw what happened Bt they guy's look disgust me
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by Neyoor(m): 10:34pm On Dec 27
Erroneously pathetic. ..
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by DaFlash: 10:34pm On Dec 27
The youths has failed, i foresee a dark future for this country. The end is near.
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by leroi01(m): 10:36pm On Dec 27
Nothing much to be said here as we have no idea what was being said.
For all those tongue lashing or..typelashing the geezer.. take a chill pill.. the womans relative could have been a maid or someone in his employ who tried to poison his arse or steal his dough and got caught .. just saying.
And times are hard..you don't mess around with income issues...the old lady knows that
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by tunary(m): 10:36pm On Dec 27
just favour her
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by honeyjoyce(f): 10:36pm On Dec 27
What's this one feeling like
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by jericco1(m): 10:37pm On Dec 27
some people will do worst and still condemned others. I don't know what she aimed to achieve but God's watching.
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by okochaik: 10:37pm On Dec 27
That is the extent of the hardship our leaders have subjected us. I wish a day will come when all the citizens of Nigeria will spend just a day abroad. Then we know the degree of hatred our leader have towards us.
Let's stop tribalism and unite in one mind only then we find good leaders and have future
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by EVILFOREST: 10:38pm On Dec 27
olokeded:Don't be QUICK to judge.....
You may be more stupid than the Rep. Member.
Check well.
Did he ever ask the LADY to kneel down.....
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by itslinkin4005(m): 10:38pm On Dec 27
let me comment my reserve
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by julius976(m): 10:39pm On Dec 27
When hard work takes you to the top, character will decide if you are gonna last there
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by girlhaley(f): 10:39pm On Dec 27
DaFlash:
Ooshey,daddy seer
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by NubiLove(m): 10:41pm On Dec 27
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by DaFlash: 10:44pm On Dec 27
girlhaley:aunty take a look at that. E never finish for we country ni.
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by candlewax: 10:44pm On Dec 27
well from my understanding, the woman is praying for him after he gave her some money. it happens
Augustap
|Re: Woman Kneels Down To Beg Monday Eyo, Akwa Ibom Lawmaker In Public by mikool007(m): 10:46pm On Dec 27
Those pple we know their names
