Atiku Abubakar Kneels Down To Greet Ibrahim Babangida (Photo) / Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno / Dino Melaye Kneels Down In The Senate, Begs To Save Kogi State (Photo)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-woman-kneels-beg-sen-monday-eyo-public/ This is Monday Eyo, a serving lawmaker in Akwa Ibom standing arrogantly like a little emperor with his hand in his pocket while a woman old enough to be his mother kneels before him in public begging for favour. So disgusting. Honourable my foot!. 7 Likes 2 Shares

I'm not sure God will fail to punish anyone who in anyway, supports this inhuman act.



A common state house member, elected by the votes of the people, looking with disdain, as a mother or probably a grandmother, kneel before him.



But Dear, Lord, forgive this generation and the sins of this Nation. Give us leaders who are not bundles of curses and icons of sorrow.



Gives us leaders who have sympathy for fellow humans.



Amen 31 Likes 1 Share

Chai.......dis one strong 2 Likes

If you have killed people to get money or power, you will not want to see anybody begging you for money 43 Likes 5 Shares

2 Likes 1 Share

so shameful and degrading 12 Likes 1 Share

This is really bad





He is feeling like the one in bible. 5 Likes 1 Share

Pictures can be deceiving most times 21 Likes

Nigeria is ripe for bloodshed and revolution, and If you think that is far-fetched you are on the wrong side of history 16 Likes 1 Share

Those Biafrans in cell must remain there till Jesus comes

Reminiscing in Beautiful Nubia song.

"Poor man stand dey laughing

But he knows where the shoes dey pain am so

He no fit for anything but cries

One day the Tables would turn". 3 Likes 3 Shares

He looks surprised



Nonsense... See as he balance receive the kneeling down 2 Likes

Speechless

I dnt knw what happened Bt they guy's look disgust me 1 Like

Erroneously pathetic. ..

The youths has failed, i foresee a dark future for this country. The end is near. 2 Likes





For all those tongue lashing or..typelashing the geezer.. take a chill pill.. the womans relative could have been a maid or someone in his employ who tried to poison his arse or steal his dough and got caught .. just saying.

And times are hard..you don't mess around with income issues...the old lady knows that Nothing much to be said here as we have no idea what was being said.For all those tongue lashing or..typelashing the geezer.. take a chill pill.. the womans relative could have been a maid or someone in his employ who tried to poison his arse or steal his dough and got caught .. just saying.And times are hard..you don't mess around with income issues...the old lady knows that 15 Likes

just favour her

What's this one feeling like 1 Like

some people will do worst and still condemned others. I don't know what she aimed to achieve but God's watching.

That is the extent of the hardship our leaders have subjected us. I wish a day will come when all the citizens of Nigeria will spend just a day abroad. Then we know the degree of hatred our leader have towards us.



Let's stop tribalism and unite in one mind only then we find good leaders and have future 5 Likes

Don't be QUICK to judge.....

You may be more stupid than the Rep. Member.

Check well.

Did he ever ask the LADY to kneel down..... Don't be QUICK to judge.....You may be more stupid than the Rep. Member.Check well.Did he ever ask the LADY to kneel down..... 10 Likes

let me comment my reserve

When hard work takes you to the top, character will decide if you are gonna last there

DaFlash:

i foresee a dark future for this country. The end is near.

Ooshey,daddy seer Ooshey,daddy seer

girlhaley:





Ooshey,daddy seer aunty take a look at that. E never finish for we country ni. aunty take a look at that. E never finish for we country ni.

well from my understanding, the woman is praying for him after he gave her some money. it happens



Augustap 4 Likes