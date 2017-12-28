₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by metronaija: 9:08am
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie Oyegun Thursday explained that his loyalty to the present administration led by Muhammadu Buhari, was reason why he is being persecuted by some disgruntled elements in the party who want him out as National Chairman.
Oyegun who spoke in Benin, Edo State, at event in his honor by the Benin National Congres (BNC), said the only thing his adversaries could punish him for is his loyalty.
He siad: “I grew up in an environment where bringing disgrace to the family is the worst thing you can possibly do. Even the family will be the first to disown you.
“In all my life, this is the circumstance that has conditioned me. I do not do things that will not make me sleep soundly at night. I do nothing that will appear as headline in any of the national dailies.
“I have been through several trials, but I have overcome them all. Why have I done so? Because at the end of the day, whether detailed or forensic examination, you will not find that your own Oyegun has done something dishonorable.
“And so, with all the hue and cry, at the end of the whole thing, when we sit down and ask, tell us what he has done, behold the whole situation fizzles out.
“The only thing you can punish him for is loyalty. Edo people are loyal. We look at something, we make sacrifices to ensure that those hands are upheld and neat”
The APC National Chairman who urged Nigerians to be patient with the present administration in delivering the rigth and purposeful leadership for the country, noted that change takes time, consistence of applications, adding that Nigeria cannot afford to go back to the old days.
Earlier in his welcome address, the President of Benin National Congress (BNC), Mr. Aiyemenkhue Edokpolo, said Mr. Oyegun took steps to preserve the sanctity of the presidency, protected the interest of Nigeria as one and indivisible nation and defended the founding values of his party, when President Muhammadu Buhari went on medical vacation, during which the nation wet through series of frightening challenges.
Edokpolo who described Oyegun as a distinguished Benin and humble son of Edo State who has made landmarks in civil service and party politics, deserves the honour, which he said was why the Benins decided to honour him as a role model.
http://www.metronaija.ng/want-chairman-apc-oyegun/
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by Mrokaykay(m): 9:21am
Interesting
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by Obijulius: 9:22am
Abeg make we hear something.
Nigerians want your party to cease to exist you guys have brought shame and suffering to this country.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by baybeeboi: 9:46am
Did Oyegun just call Tinubu a disgruntled element?
We political observers will have a lot of entertainment in 2018.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by agwom(m): 10:25am
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by tellmoon(m): 10:31am
They will fight U but they won't succeed.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by aolawale025: 10:33am
Oyegun got it twisted. His loyalty should be to the party not an individual even if he is the president
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by uwa1(m): 10:45am
Loyalty is very important but also important is the side dat loyalty lies....
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by dokiOloye(m): 10:48am
Is it loyalty that also made u collect bribes and cause factionalisation in Ebonyi APC?
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by dannytoe(m): 10:57am
Apologize to Tinubu, and all sha be well.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by Mandynews(f): 11:02am
Mumu man i don't care why they want you out...you join people when put us for all these mess today.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by Lot13(m): 11:11am
Obijulius:Ipob not Nigerians.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by Paperwhite(m): 1:27pm
Oyegun is just a dullard like Buhari.You maintained loyalty to a regime that have inflicted so much pain on the Nigerian nation? Karma is waiting for you all.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by harmonyglobal: 3:25pm
u should b loyal to the party old man, not the president, will u still b loyal if the president does not follow the APC agenda? that makes u a fool man!
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by AlienRobot: 3:50pm
A prodigal son is always exiled from the vicinity of the prudent ones... Funny enough, AayPeeCee are full of prodigal sons and daughters
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by BruncleZuma: 4:51pm
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by FrenchWay: 4:51pm
...
Lie Mohd dey learn work
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by kkevin: 4:52pm
So we should fry egg.
God bless you and other Propagandists for driving this nation to the brink.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by paradigmshift(m): 4:52pm
this slow poke
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by bokunrawo(m): 4:52pm
APC and corruption are like Tom and Jerry they fight but they are still best of friends
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by kolafolabi(m): 4:52pm
I totally disagree with Mr. Oyegun. You lost your ward during 2015 election as APC National Chairman. That was absolutely a total disaster and a shame to you sir. That alone reads alot to APC core Loyalists to wipe you off sir.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by oshe111(m): 4:52pm
Oyegun Tinubu must take U out at all cost...
After all u are part of this govt
“To discuss this government is to engage in sheer banality and Baba Sallah’s Alawada Kerikeri histrionics and buffoonery.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by Bolustical: 4:53pm
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by oshe111(m): 4:53pm
Oyegun Tinubu must take U out at all cost...
After all u are part of this govt
filled with failure
A GOVERNMENT THAT CANNOT OBEY ITS OWN PARTY CONSTITUTION AND ORGANISE A NATIONAL CONVENTION, IS THAT ONE A GOVERNMENT
“To discuss this government is to engage in sheer banality and Baba Sallah’s Alawada Kerikeri histrionics and buffoonery.
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by Naijacost22: 4:54pm
You have been used by Your Masters. Time to dump you guys
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by rayopt(m): 4:54pm
baybeeboi:
keep entertaining yourself oo. . .
Where did you see tinubu's name in the entire text now?
I pity some of y'all observers that are watching this political chess game without knowing that you are all part of it!!
Moreso, i pity those that are collecting biscuit money for an adjusted opinion. . .
2018 is the noise that creates the confusion in 2019. . .if you are still viewing naija politics like 'a night of a thousand laffs' show. . .your hangover ehn no go get part 2
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by IMASTEX: 4:55pm
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by AlphaStyles(m): 4:56pm
APC+PDP=Tissue paper (used one)
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by Akowemoon(m): 4:56pm
A...... Advanced
P.........Pronounced
C........ Criminals
|Re: Why They Want Me Out As Chairman Of APC – Oyegun by kings09(m): 4:56pm
