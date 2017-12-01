Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome (14907 Views)

Why Buhari’s Govt. Is The Most Corrupt, Clueless, Irresponsible In Nigeria’s History – Mike Ozekhome



Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN slams APC - Led administration again as he described the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the most clueless and directionless government in the history of Nigeria.



Against the backdrop of the most chanted slogan about Buhari government "fighting corruption", Mike Ozekhome noted that Buhari has rather instituted a ‘unique privatization of corruption’ in the country.



In a statement he signed Thursday night, titled ‘Expectations from President Buhari: Pursuing Triffless’, the senior advocate of Nigeria said that President Buhari was running a government that freely spreads poverty, disillusionment, melancholy, hopelessness and sadness.



According to him, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, Nigerians were spending their Christmas at filling stations queuing for fuel, which is being sold to the highest bidder.



The statement reads;



“Expectations from PMB? That is a tall dream.



“Nigerians’ expectations, not mine, are that PMB should first form and put in place a serious government properly so called before we begin to talk of PMB giving Nigerians democracy dividends.



“This is the most clueless, most directionless, most irresponsible and most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria since the January 1, 1914 Lugardian amalgamation of Southern and Northern protectorates to form Nigeria.



“It is mostly a “one chance” cabalistic government of incredible opaqueness, unique privatization of corruption and a government that freely spreads poverty, disillusionment, melancholy, hopelessness, sadness, pains, blood, and pangs.



“For the first time in the sad history of Nigeria, Nigerians spent Xmas at petrol stations, queuing for fuel, while government officials are shamelessly diverting and selling available fuel to their cronies and highest bidders.



“This is a government that continuously “fights” corruption within itself with sweet smelling sasarobia perfume, whilst fighting so called corruption of opposition and critics of government with insecticides, pesticides and herbicides.



“This government protects its corrupt officials involved in mind bungling larceny of $25billion dollars contracts, warehousing of 50b from TSA and shamelessly requesting for $1billion to fight a Boko Haram that it claimed to have defeated since December, 2015.



“To discuss this government is to engage in sheer banality and Baba Sallah’s Alawada Kerikeri histrionics and buffoonery.



“I dey siddon look; I dey laugh.”



The fear of losing power has lead to a unique privatization of corruption by the all sanctimonious APC.



My condolence goes to every gullible and ignorant Nigerian who will waste their vote on that uncircumcised fulani herdsman come 2019.



#buharimustgo 146 Likes 9 Shares

What do you expect from a man who knows nothing and have nothing to point as his achievement in life other than the coup he planned and executed,yet he was second in command to Idiagbon.



The Dullard says he doesn't know how to make money but a chain smoker and have numerous galfreinds.



What do you expect from a man who have no company or managed people, never written a book in his life and has never delivered intellectual speech, even a plagiarized one to the benefit of humanity.



Great minds are always studying and impacting positively on others,but he's always thinking of his cows.



By 2019,we will join our votes and send the Dullard back to Daura to tend to his cows. 58 Likes 3 Shares

Even a blinded man is knowledge buhari and her officials are all corruption together. 10 Likes

It's all easier said than done.



We need actions against corruption & not mouth.

Na for inside films we dey see real actions against government.

Less rants.......2019 is coming.

“For the first time in the sad history of Nigeria, Nigerians spent Xmas at petrol stations, queuing for fuel, while government officials are shamelessly diverting and selling available fuel to their cronies and highest bidders

Wars are very expensive and a billion dollars is small change to wage a war. America spends about $1,000,000 per soldier in Iraq and Afghanistan. America was spending about a $130b in Iraq or so a year and had about 130,000 soldiers stationed there.



Also, about corruption, the senseless pegging of the exchange rate at 197 to a dollar and the eventual massive disparity of the official rate from that of the black market rate was a round trippers dream.



A round tripper is simply someone that buys forex at the overvalued official rate and sells at the black market rate.



At a time, the official rate was 197 and the black market was 300.



As Lamido Sanusi said, people can simply buy $10m at the official rate and sell it at the black market rate and obtain obscene profits



$10m at 197 is 1,970,00,000 while $10m at the black market rate of 300 is 3,000,000,000. When you deduct, there is a gain of N1,030,000,000.



I doubt very much corruption has plunged much though more competent and honest hands are handling some posts. However, corruption is still rife and in many instances- like in round tripping- better dressed 2 Likes

