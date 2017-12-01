₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by exlinklodge: 3:33pm
Why Buhari’s Govt. Is The Most Corrupt, Clueless, Irresponsible In Nigeria’s History – Mike Ozekhome
Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN slams APC - Led administration again as he described the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the most clueless and directionless government in the history of Nigeria.
Against the backdrop of the most chanted slogan about Buhari government "fighting corruption", Mike Ozekhome noted that Buhari has rather instituted a ‘unique privatization of corruption’ in the country.
In a statement he signed Thursday night, titled ‘Expectations from President Buhari: Pursuing Triffless’, the senior advocate of Nigeria said that President Buhari was running a government that freely spreads poverty, disillusionment, melancholy, hopelessness and sadness.
According to him, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, Nigerians were spending their Christmas at filling stations queuing for fuel, which is being sold to the highest bidder.
The statement reads;
“Expectations from PMB? That is a tall dream.
“Nigerians’ expectations, not mine, are that PMB should first form and put in place a serious government properly so called before we begin to talk of PMB giving Nigerians democracy dividends.
“This is the most clueless, most directionless, most irresponsible and most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria since the January 1, 1914 Lugardian amalgamation of Southern and Northern protectorates to form Nigeria.
“It is mostly a “one chance” cabalistic government of incredible opaqueness, unique privatization of corruption and a government that freely spreads poverty, disillusionment, melancholy, hopelessness, sadness, pains, blood, and pangs.
“For the first time in the sad history of Nigeria, Nigerians spent Xmas at petrol stations, queuing for fuel, while government officials are shamelessly diverting and selling available fuel to their cronies and highest bidders.
“This is a government that continuously “fights” corruption within itself with sweet smelling sasarobia perfume, whilst fighting so called corruption of opposition and critics of government with insecticides, pesticides and herbicides.
“This government protects its corrupt officials involved in mind bungling larceny of $25billion dollars contracts, warehousing of 50b from TSA and shamelessly requesting for $1billion to fight a Boko Haram that it claimed to have defeated since December, 2015.
“To discuss this government is to engage in sheer banality and Baba Sallah’s Alawada Kerikeri histrionics and buffoonery.
“I dey siddon look; I dey laugh.”
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/why-buharis-govt-is-most-corrupt.html
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by agwom(m): 3:37pm
Hmmmm
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by lokobyforch(m): 3:37pm
The fear of losing power has lead to a unique privatization of corruption by the all sanctimonious APC.
My condolence goes to every gullible and ignorant Nigerian who will waste their vote on that uncircumcised fulani herdsman come 2019.
#buharimustgo
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by hatchy: 3:37pm
What do you expect from a man who knows nothing and have nothing to point as his achievement in life other than the coup he planned and executed,yet he was second in command to Idiagbon.
The Dullard says he doesn't know how to make money but a chain smoker and have numerous galfreinds.
What do you expect from a man who have no company or managed people, never written a book in his life and has never delivered intellectual speech, even a plagiarized one to the benefit of humanity.
Great minds are always studying and impacting positively on others,but he's always thinking of his cows.
By 2019,we will join our votes and send the Dullard back to Daura to tend to his cows.
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by sarrki(m): 3:38pm
Ozekhome is the most corrupt human on earth
He's a bigot and tribalistic lawyer of his time
He's a PDP stalwart
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by smulti(m): 3:39pm
shamelessly requesting for $1billion to fight a Boko Haram that it claimed to have defeated since December, 2015.
I'm patiently waiting for an update about Yusuf
the power bike specialist
he must be treated in Nigeria and not in London
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by amzee(m): 3:41pm
WE ALL KNOW HE'S A PDP MEMBER.
CORRUPT LAWYERS FEEDING FAT ON POLITICIAN'S PROCEEDS.
SIDDON DEY LOOK OO
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by smulti(m): 3:42pm
sarrki:you forgot to call him an ipod .
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by AlienRobot: 3:43pm
He was in the 90s during the military era. He is now in the Democratic era
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:45pm
Hahahahaha,
This idiotic pigs of Biafra senior advocate for corrupt people.
And I don't know who give him SAN.
And I don't also know which local idiotic pigs of Biafra igwe that give him chief.
Idiotic pig like this is the problem of Nigeria.
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by sarrki(m): 3:46pm
smulti:He his
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by Ohammadike: 3:49pm
sarrki:
Shut up
Are you ok
Is your brain paining you
Have you eaten today
Have you seen fuel
Common gerrahere
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by sarrki(m): 3:50pm
Ohammadike:
You too shup up
Evensef mechonu
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:01pm
Ohammadike:is it today your first time not to see fuel?
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will always be idiot
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by julimax(m): 4:04pm
sarrki:Mr Sarrki, This small small money when them dey pay you to dey defend this government, some of us no dey see am ooo.
Wish you can connect me to your pay masters so I can try and start having thesame views with you, cos the opposite of that is the harsh reality we all face
Some of us actually do genuine work/business and we know how life was 3 years ago compared to now.
I no blame you sha, na your work you dey do even if your personal opinion differ
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by captainprogress(m): 4:12pm
Wetin concern me...
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by RIPEnglish: 4:24pm
Even a blinded man is knowledge buhari and her officials are all corruption together.
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by SladeWilson(m): 4:25pm
Inyamiri igbo
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by kolnel: 4:25pm
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by HARDLABOR: 4:25pm
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by Pojomojo: 4:26pm
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by Adegbenro7643(m): 4:26pm
It's all easier said than done.
We need actions against corruption & not mouth.
Na for inside films we dey see real actions against government.
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by Paperwhite(m): 4:26pm
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by three: 4:27pm
Na so
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by Pavore9: 4:27pm
Less rants.......2019 is coming.
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by IamEmem: 4:28pm
sarrki:
his only crime is that he is a PDP stalwart.
You what and who are you Mister man
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:28pm
“For the first time in the sad history of Nigeria, Nigerians spent Xmas at petrol stations, queuing for fuel, while government officials are shamelessly diverting and selling available fuel to their cronies and highest bidders
Idiotic Liar!
They want Nigeria, They Can Loot, Rape and Milk Dry....
God Forbid, Nigeria Can Never Go Back To Egypt...
This Useless Man And His Gang Of PDP Thieves, Have Been Permanently Relegated, And They Can Never Rise Again...
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by pentax: 4:29pm
sarrki:When will you have sense?
When will you acknowledge that fact that Buhari is a failure and he has failed and disappointed millions of Nigerians that voted for him?
When will u see that this administration is directionless?
WHEN??!!
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by grandstar(m): 4:29pm
Wars are very expensive and a billion dollars is small change to wage a war. America spends about $1,000,000 per soldier in Iraq and Afghanistan. America was spending about a $130b in Iraq or so a year and had about 130,000 soldiers stationed there.
Also, about corruption, the senseless pegging of the exchange rate at 197 to a dollar and the eventual massive disparity of the official rate from that of the black market rate was a round trippers dream.
A round tripper is simply someone that buys forex at the overvalued official rate and sells at the black market rate.
At a time, the official rate was 197 and the black market was 300.
As Lamido Sanusi said, people can simply buy $10m at the official rate and sell it at the black market rate and obtain obscene profits
$10m at 197 is 1,970,00,000 while $10m at the black market rate of 300 is 3,000,000,000. When you deduct, there is a gain of N1,030,000,000.
I doubt very much corruption has plunged much though more competent and honest hands are handling some posts. However, corruption is still rife and in many instances- like in round tripping- better dressed
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by gurunlocker: 4:29pm
sarrki:
At least you are doing your job, hope you've been paid for the month? or you are also in the fuel station queuing?
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by Nasir123: 4:29pm
Please shut up.
You had failed your integrity test long ago.
Just shut up pls.
|Re: "Why Buhari’s Government Is The Most Corrupt" - Ozekhome by Frankbaro(m): 4:29pm
Tell The Zombies..
