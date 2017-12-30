₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by dre11(m): 9:33pm On Dec 29
........Christmas drama at Banket
By Arron Nyamayaro
http://hmetro.co.zw/caught-pants-down-with-mad-woman/
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:38pm On Dec 29
Oh Lord, please save Zimbabwe
67 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by EfemenaXY: 9:39pm On Dec 29
Now this is totally disgusting.
A vulnerable woman taken advantage of by a randy īdīōt and all the onlookers could do was to pour muddy water on her and the fööl?
I weep for Nigeria’s non-existent health care and failing judicial/ justice system.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by wtfcoded: 9:59pm On Dec 29
Afonjas, i troway cap for una ooo.
3 Likes
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by baybeeboi: 10:09pm On Dec 29
EfemenaXY:
Oga leave Nigeria out of it this time. Must everything be Nigeria?
This happened in Zimbabwe. Check d link.
85 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by RadicallyBlunt: 10:11pm On Dec 29
Mheen the huzzle for money is real.
Any condition babalawo give......I ready!
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by EfemenaXY: 10:16pm On Dec 29
baybeeboi:
Same thing also happens in Nigeria. Nothing new there.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by MrHistorian: 10:24pm On Dec 29
wtfcoded:At some point when you think you have witnessed the worst dimension of insanity. . .Some fool somewhere just pops up with an indescribable level of insanity.
64 Likes
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by oshe111(m): 10:27pm On Dec 29
HOW CAN I BUY ONE FOWL FOR 10K AND YOU EXPECT ME NOT TO DRINK ITS BLOOD.....
ARE YOU MAD
I WILL EVEN EAT ITS FEATHER
15 Likes
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:28pm On Dec 29
Zimbabwe and Kenya should be excommunicated in Africa.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by Esomchi44(m): 10:28pm On Dec 29
Y
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by Terminator1234g: 10:29pm On Dec 29
NA IPOB HOBBY BE THIS NA
FOR THIS NIGERIA NA ONLY PEOPLE WAY DEY DRINK COWNU PISS WAY FI DO THIS KIND THING.
DEY CATCH ONE OF THEM PANTS DOWN WITH PREGNANT GOAT YESTERDAY.
MAKE WE WAIT FOR TOMORROW OWN.
HABA.
E-RATS
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by T4kbaba(m): 10:29pm On Dec 29
End time affection
1 Like
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 10:29pm On Dec 29
Even if one sleeps with corpse or worst still carcass, those who will never make it will never make it. People should stop being too desperate to get wealth.
3 Likes
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by dview001(m): 10:29pm On Dec 29
EfemenaXY:idiot it happened in Zimbabwe..." walking dead "should be your middle name
13 Likes
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by Harrynight(m): 10:29pm On Dec 29
since i was born, and now am getting old hav never seen Zimbabwe appear in the news for a good reason.... my brothers una don see?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 10:30pm On Dec 29
Is nod my business
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by stanliwise(m): 10:31pm On Dec 29
dview001:hahhahhhahahahahahahaha
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by Sard(m): 10:31pm On Dec 29
EfemenaXY:Nigeria?? How did Nigeria come into the picture, ma'am? While I understand it can happen in Nigeria, this particular incidence occurred in Zimbabwe.
@Op.. the man must be sick too. He was even smiling while the pictures were being taken. The onlookers didn't do well too. They should have at least exempted the mentally unstable lady from the show of shame.
7 Likes
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 10:32pm On Dec 29
Are we sure the guy isn't mentally challenged too Cause this one he left his wife at home to do a mad woman is very worrisome.
1 Like
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by bossrillboss: 10:33pm On Dec 29
EfemenaXY:..mr man may almighty God let sense fall on u. oya shout Amen.
2 Likes
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 10:34pm On Dec 29
make any kolo no quote me o! the man kolo pass the woman kolo sef 101%
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by Harrynight(m): 10:34pm On Dec 29
EfemenaXY:
Oga u read the story at all?
so u think anytin bad na for Naija
1 Like
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by gypsey(m): 10:35pm On Dec 29
Larryfest:I suspect he must be mentally instable too
1 Like
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by Missali(f): 10:36pm On Dec 29
When I see mentally ill women who are pregnant, I always wonder who is responsible for the pregnancy. This man should be charged, this is rape.
2 Likes
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by mckazzy(m): 10:36pm On Dec 29
Did u bother tk ur time to read before posting a comment??
Always read to understand, not read to make mockery of ursef.
EfemenaXY:
1 Like
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Pants Down With ‘Mad Woman’ (Photos) by EfemenaXY: 10:37pm On Dec 29
bossrillboss:
And on you too.
Does your health system work? If yes, why does your president fly to the UK spending at least 3 months for a nosebleed?
Is your judicial / justice system any better? Does it work?
3 Likes
