Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife's Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) / Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) / Whatsapp Exposes Zimbabwean Man's Affair With Wife's Much Younger Sister (Pics)

By Arron Nyamayaro







THERE was drama at Banket Growth Point when a married man was humiliated over bedding a mentally challenged woman on Christmas Day. His wife allegedly left him after the incident.



The married man, only identified as Baba Nyasha, is reported to have been caught pants down with a well-known mentally challenged woman behind the shops.



People who were merry making enjoying their Christmas rushed to the scene where they confronted Baba Nyasha over the act.



They mocked him and soaked him with muddy water while others recorded him with their smart phones.



“People were shocked since both are known in this neighbourhood and the sad thing is that his wife packed her belongings after witnessing her husband’s actions,” said the source.



The video clips are circulating on social media and the mentally challenged woman is heard crying when people poured water on the two while the crowd shouted ‘ngaarohwe hiiiiiii hiiiii.’



http://hmetro.co.zw/caught-pants-down-with-mad-woman/ ........Christmas drama at Banket

















Now this is totally disgusting.



A vulnerable woman taken advantage of by a randy īdīōt and all the onlookers could do was to pour muddy water on her and the fööl?



I weep for Nigeria’s non-existent health care and failing judicial/ justice system. 11 Likes 1 Share

Afonjas, i troway cap for una ooo. Afonjas, i troway cap for una ooo. 3 Likes

EfemenaXY:

Now this is totally disgusting.



A vulnerable woman taken advantage of by a randy īdīōt and all the onlookers could do was to pour muddy water on her and the fööl?



I weep for Nigeria’s non-existent health care and failing judicial/ justice system.

Oga leave Nigeria out of it this time. Must everything be Nigeria?



This happened in Zimbabwe. Check d link. Oga leave Nigeria out of it this time. Must everything be Nigeria?This happened in Zimbabwe. Check d link. 85 Likes 7 Shares

Mheen the huzzle for money is real.





Any condition babalawo give......I ready!

baybeeboi:





Oga leave Nigeria out of it this time. Must everything be Nigeria?



This happened in Zimbabwe. Check d link.

Same thing also happens in Nigeria. Nothing new there. Same thing also happens in Nigeria. Nothing new there. 6 Likes 1 Share

wtfcoded:

Afonjas, i troway cap for una ooo. At some point when you think you have witnessed the worst dimension of insanity. . .Some fool somewhere just pops up with an indescribable level of insanity. At some point when you think you have witnessed the worst dimension of insanity. . .Some fool somewhere just pops up with an indescribable level of insanity. 64 Likes





ARE YOU MAD



I WILL EVEN EAT ITS FEATHER HOW CAN I BUY ONE FOWL FOR 10K AND YOU EXPECT ME NOT TO DRINK ITS BLOOD.....ARE YOU MADI WILL EVEN EAT ITS FEATHER 15 Likes

Zimbabwe and Kenya should be excommunicated in Africa. 2 Likes 1 Share

Y

NA IPOB HOBBY BE THIS NA

FOR THIS NIGERIA NA ONLY PEOPLE WAY DEY DRINK COWNU PISS WAY FI DO THIS KIND THING.

DEY CATCH ONE OF THEM PANTS DOWN WITH PREGNANT GOAT YESTERDAY.

MAKE WE WAIT FOR TOMORROW OWN.

HABA.



E-RATS 8 Likes 1 Share

End time affection 1 Like

Even if one sleeps with corpse or worst still carcass, those who will never make it will never make it. People should stop being too desperate to get wealth. 3 Likes

EfemenaXY:

Now this is totally disgusting.



A vulnerable woman taken advantage of by a randy īdīōt and all the onlookers could do was to pour muddy water on her and the fööl?



I weep for Nigeria’s non-existent health care and failing judicial/ justice system. idiot it happened in Zimbabwe..." walking dead "should be your middle name idiot it happened in Zimbabwe..." walking dead "should be your middle name 13 Likes

since i was born, and now am getting old hav never seen Zimbabwe appear in the news for a good reason.... my brothers una don see? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Is nod my business

dview001:

idiot it happened in Zimbabwe..." walking dead "should be your middle name hahhahhhahahahahahahaha hahhahhhahahahahahahaha

EfemenaXY:

Now this is totally disgusting.



A vulnerable woman taken advantage of by a randy īdīōt and all the onlookers could do was to pour muddy water on her and the fööl?



I weep for Nigeria’s non-existent health care and failing judicial/ justice system. Nigeria?? How did Nigeria come into the picture, ma'am? While I understand it can happen in Nigeria, this particular incidence occurred in Zimbabwe.



@Op.. the man must be sick too. He was even smiling while the pictures were being taken. The onlookers didn't do well too. They should have at least exempted the mentally unstable lady from the show of shame. Nigeria?? How did Nigeria come into the picture, ma'am? While I understand it can happen in Nigeria, this particular incidence occurred in Zimbabwe.@Op.. the man must be sick too. He was even smiling while the pictures were being taken. The onlookers didn't do well too. They should have at least exempted the mentally unstable lady from the show of shame. 7 Likes

Cause this one he left his wife at home to do a mad woman is very worrisome. Are we sure the guy isn't mentally challenged tooCause this one he left his wife at home to do a mad woman is very worrisome. 1 Like

EfemenaXY:

Now this is totally disgusting.



A vulnerable woman taken advantage of by a randy īdīōt and all the onlookers could do was to pour muddy water on her and the fööl?



I weep for Nigeria’s non-existent health care and failing judicial/ justice system. ..mr man may almighty God let sense fall on u. oya shout Amen. ..mr man may almighty God let sense fall on u. oya shout Amen. 2 Likes

make any kolo no quote me o! the man kolo pass the woman kolo sef 101%

EfemenaXY:

Now this is totally disgusting.



A vulnerable woman taken advantage of by a randy īdīōt and all the onlookers could do was to pour muddy water on her and the fööl?



I weep for Nigeria’s non-existent health care and failing judicial/ justice system.

Oga u read the story at all?

so u think anytin bad na for Naija Oga u read the story at all?so u think anytin bad na for Naija 1 Like

Larryfest:

Are we sure the guy isn't mentally challenged too Cause this one he left his wife at home to do a mad woman is very worrisome. I suspect he must be mentally instable too I suspect he must be mentally instable too 1 Like

When I see mentally ill women who are pregnant, I always wonder who is responsible for the pregnancy. This man should be charged, this is rape. 2 Likes





Always read to understand, not read to make mockery of ursef.







EfemenaXY:

Now this is totally disgusting.



A vulnerable woman taken advantage of by a randy īdīōt and all the onlookers could do was to pour muddy water on her and the fööl?



I weep for Nigeria’s non-existent health care and failing judicial/ justice system. Did u bother tk ur time to read before posting a comment??Always read to understand, not read to make mockery of ursef. 1 Like