Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) / Zimbabwean Man Forces Wife To Sleep With Stranger For $3000 / Whatsapp Exposes Zimbabwean Man's Affair With Wife's Much Younger Sister (Pics)

By Rumbidzai Chingoveza





A GWERU man left Chiredzi people shocked when he was caught having sex with another woman during his wife’s funeral service.



Circumstances are that the accused Luscious Chiturumani stayed in Gweru with his wife Sibongile Mthetwa who allegedly died after a short illness.



Since Chiturumani had not fully paid the bride price, it was then decided that the deceased be buried in Chiredzi, her parents’ rural community.



On arrival the deceased’s husband was accompanied by a woman whom he claimed to be his sister and he was accorded full respect as a son-in-law of the family.



The two were then given a courtesy room for them to rest as a family and they then retired to bed earlier than other people as visitors. More people were expected to join them in the room but none did and they took advantage of the situation and woke up to some early morning sex.



Claims are that just before 6am someone smoking outside leaning on the window heard some funny sounds emanating from the room which the two were resting in.



The unidentified man then decided to call others to see what was happening inside.



Unfortunately the doors had no locks and the two were found busy having sex.



A close relative of the deceased identified as Grace Mtethwa confirmed the incident saying that Chiturumani had brought disgrace to their family as the case will remain the talk of town.



“It is very much disgusting what my uncle has done. Humbwa chaiwo.



“He has proven to be a dog and lacking any sense of morality. How can someone come all the way from Gweru to have sex here aaah? I had never seen anything like such in my entire life.



“Apa haana kumbopedza kubhadhara roora racho but he found the courage to bring a prostitute saying it was his sister.

Mthetwa added;

“We gave them a room to sleep in at around 9pm.



“You know at a funeral very few people retire to bed and if they do so it will be around 1am vatoneta nekuimba so I guess that is the advantage which the so called brother and sister took because no one joined them in their room.



“At around 5am a certain man came to a place where my aunts and I were sitting saying we should visit the room where he heard some sounds assuming there was a problem.



Mob justice is said to have followed for disrespecting the dead, the in-laws and again for deceiving people that the lady was his sister and agreeing to share a room with her.



The two were force-marched out of the room and Chiturumani was being slapped and kicked as he made the short walk to a car that was waiting for him in the yard.



Chiturumani’s phone has been off up to the time of going to print.



http://hmetro.co.zw/sex-at-wifes-funeral/ ‘. . . he lied it’s his sister’ 1 Like

Wow...someone help me send that mangoat to Lybia Slave market for Foriegn exchange abeg....haba...single Respect u no get for ur death wife....#KONJI NA BAD GUY 3 Likes 1 Share

They didn't have to treat them that way. The prick and brain were not wired to work simultaneously. When prick stands, brain shuts down. It doesn't matter if it's at the wife's burial, logical reasoning halts/drops!





I pity women wey dey kill and fight because of prick... The only woman that's 100% sure of her husband's location, at every given time...is a widow!!



RIP to the woman.



His prick is even small, like overused eyepencil. 120 Likes 11 Shares





Nobody should even quote me with any rubbish "it's flaccid" hence the reason... See his tiny d!ck sef...Nobody should even quote me with any rubbish "it's flaccid" hence the reason... 20 Likes 3 Shares

He wants to drill every hole at any given opportunity. No respect at all for the wife. That man has a role to play in his wife's death.



Depression could as well be connected

Nothing to see again, I have seen it all. 3 Likes 1 Share

He killed his wife. Her death should be investigated.



There's indeed nothing left to see on earth.

Maybe!! 13 Likes

Mznaett:

See his tiny d!ck sef... as if you can handle big one as if you can handle big one 12 Likes

Mznaett:

See his tiny d!ck sef...

That preek no tiny! It is relaxed. When it gets turgid you'll see difference.







Big/long preek dey affect womb o. Be careful! That preek no tiny! It is relaxed. When it gets turgid you'll see difference.Big/long preek dey affect womb o. Be careful! 37 Likes

Girls wey go close their eyes dey reason heaven when preek enter, shey dem own brain no dey shut down that time. When dem go dey beg, "pls fvck me", so dem brain no shut down too abi?



Meanwhile, some men too are no more sure of their wives. The way wey married women dey cut show nowadays, na only God go save men! Girls wey go close their eyes dey reason heaven when preek enter, shey dem own brain no dey shut down that time. When dem go dey beg, "pls fvck me", so dem brain no shut down too abi?Meanwhile, some men too are no more sure of their wives. The way wey married women dey cut show nowadays, na only God go save men! 13 Likes 1 Share

Someone can not fvck in peace again? 26 Likes

Na wao

lalasticlala no dey sleep? im out

dem mugabe 2 Likes





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM0XqbHAlio This one no get brain at all

Mznaett:

See his tiny d!ck sef... Welldone with your eyes magnifying len three gbosa for you Welldone with your eyes magnifying len three gbosa for you 5 Likes

Mznaett:

See his tiny d!ck sef...

Once its erect, it stands like a massive cassava.... Once its erect, it stands like a massive cassava.... 9 Likes

What will we not hear.



By the way, is Nairaland now 24/7? 1 Like

He cannot come and die

human being dey o

What did I miss? 7 Likes

Are you a rainbow? Are you a rainbow? 4 Likes

Topestbilly:

Nothing to see again, I have seen it all. Are you sure Are you sure

dre11:







‘. . . he lied it’s his sister’













http://hmetro.co.zw/sex-at-wifes-funeral/















which kind pant be that self which kind pant be that self 1 Like

Men are scum 2 Likes 1 Share

in Fela's Voice: Oro di hun, 1 Like