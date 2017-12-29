₦airaland Forum

Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by dre11(m): 10:54pm On Dec 28
‘. . . he lied it’s his sister’



By Rumbidzai Chingoveza


A GWERU man left Chiredzi people shocked when he was caught having sex with another woman during his wife’s funeral service.

Circumstances are that the accused Luscious Chiturumani stayed in Gweru with his wife Sibongile Mthetwa who allegedly died after a short illness.

Since Chiturumani had not fully paid the bride price, it was then decided that the deceased be buried in Chiredzi, her parents’ rural community.

On arrival the deceased’s husband was accompanied by a woman whom he claimed to be his sister and he was accorded full respect as a son-in-law of the family.

The two were then given a courtesy room for them to rest as a family and they then retired to bed earlier than other people as visitors. More people were expected to join them in the room but none did and they took advantage of the situation and woke up to some early morning sex.

Claims are that just before 6am someone smoking outside leaning on the window heard some funny sounds emanating from the room which the two were resting in.

The unidentified man then decided to call others to see what was happening inside.

Unfortunately the doors had no locks and the two were found busy having sex.

A close relative of the deceased identified as Grace Mtethwa confirmed the incident saying that Chiturumani had brought disgrace to their family as the case will remain the talk of town.

“It is very much disgusting what my uncle has done. Humbwa chaiwo.

“He has proven to be a dog and lacking any sense of morality. How can someone come all the way from Gweru to have sex here aaah? I had never seen anything like such in my entire life.

“Apa haana kumbopedza kubhadhara roora racho but he found the courage to bring a prostitute saying it was his sister.
Mthetwa added;
“We gave them a room to sleep in at around 9pm.

“You know at a funeral very few people retire to bed and if they do so it will be around 1am vatoneta nekuimba so I guess that is the advantage which the so called brother and sister took because no one joined them in their room.

“At around 5am a certain man came to a place where my aunts and I were sitting saying we should visit the room where he heard some sounds assuming there was a problem.

Mob justice is said to have followed for disrespecting the dead, the in-laws and again for deceiving people that the lady was his sister and agreeing to share a room with her.

The two were force-marched out of the room and Chiturumani was being slapped and kicked as he made the short walk to a car that was waiting for him in the yard.

Chiturumani’s phone has been off up to the time of going to print.


http://hmetro.co.zw/sex-at-wifes-funeral/

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Damibiz(m): 10:56pm On Dec 28
Wow...someone help me send that mangoat to Lybia Slave market for Foriegn exchange abeg....haba...single Respect u no get for ur death wife....#KONJI NA BAD GUY

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by pocohantas(f): 10:58pm On Dec 28
They didn't have to treat them that way. The prick and brain were not wired to work simultaneously. When prick stands, brain shuts down. It doesn't matter if it's at the wife's burial, logical reasoning halts/drops!


I pity women wey dey kill and fight because of prick... The only woman that's 100% sure of her husband's location, at every given time...is a widow!!

RIP to the woman.

His prick is even small, like overused eyepencil.

120 Likes 11 Shares

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Mznaett(f): 11:01pm On Dec 28
See his tiny d!ck sef... undecided

Nobody should even quote me with any rubbish "it's flaccid" hence the reason... tongue

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by littlewonders: 11:10pm On Dec 28
He wants to drill every hole at any given opportunity. No respect at all for the wife. That man has a role to play in his wife's death.

Depression could as well be connected
Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 11:12pm On Dec 28
Nothing to see again, I have seen it all.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by GraGra247: 11:27pm On Dec 28
He killed his wife. Her death should be investigated.

There's indeed nothing left to see on earth.
Maybe!!

13 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by mikolo80: 11:28pm On Dec 28
Mznaett:
See his tiny d!ck sef... undecided
as if you can handle big one

12 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by pp802: 11:39pm On Dec 28
Mznaett:
See his tiny d!ck sef... undecided

That preek no tiny! It is relaxed. When it gets turgid you'll see difference.



Big/long preek dey affect womb o. Be careful!

37 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by pp802: 11:48pm On Dec 28
pocohantas:
They didn't have to treat them that way. The prick and brain were not wired to work simultaneously. When prick stands, brain shuts down. It doesn't matter if it's at the wife's burial, logical reasoning halts/drops!


I pity women wey dey kill and fight because of prick... The only woman that's 100% sure of her husband's location, at every given time...is a widow!!

RIP to the woman.

His prick is even small, like overused eyepencil.

Girls wey go close their eyes dey reason heaven when preek enter, shey dem own brain no dey shut down that time. When dem go dey beg, "pls fvck me", so dem brain no shut down too abi?

Meanwhile, some men too are no more sure of their wives. The way wey married women dey cut show nowadays, na only God go save men!

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by coluka: 12:24am
Someone can not fvck in peace again?

26 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by pocohantas(f): 12:36am
pp802:


Girls wey go close their eyes dey reason heaven when preek enter, shey dem own brain no dey shut down that time. When dem go dey beg, "pls fvck me", so dem brain no shut down too abi?

Meanwhile, some men too are no more sure of their wives. The way wey married women dey cut show nowadays, na only God go save men!

Honestly, e worse for una. Wetin una never talk?

--- "Okay, you're not in the mood...just lay down, lemme enter. You don't have to do anything. Okay, okay! I won't move. I will stand at attention, lemme just enter and feel the warmth.
Baby pls, if I don't cum, my balls will pain me.
I won't sleep through out this year."

---"It's not like I can't do without sex in a relationship, but...it connects us"Oshey! Wifi connection grin

---"I promise I won't cum inside, I will cum out"
Is it that easy to cum out of a speeding bus? undecided

---"You're so tight, so sweet...whenever we make love, I am happy"

---"I can't wait to stop using protection, then you'll be the mother of my kids" Sweetie, you're not even in his 2018 blueprint.

52 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Cymaxy(m): 12:59am
Na wao
Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by dmjinc(m): 12:59am
lalasticlala no dey sleep? im out grin grin
Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 1:00am
dem mugabe

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Franco93: 1:01am
This one no get brain at all

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM0XqbHAlio
Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by hAlexandro(m): 1:02am
Mznaett:
See his tiny d!ck sef... undecided
Welldone with your eyes magnifying len three gbosa for you

5 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Lexusgs430: 1:04am
Mznaett:
See his tiny d!ck sef... undecided

Once its erect, it stands like a massive cassava....

9 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Perspectives(m): 1:06am
What will we not hear.

By the way, is Nairaland now 24/7?

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Emeritus001(m): 1:06am
He cannot come and die
Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by justuschi50: 1:09am
human being dey o
Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by TuskCarlan: 1:09am
What did I miss?

7 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 1:10am
pocohantas:


Honestly, e worse for una. Wetin una never talk?

--- "Okay, you're not in the mood...just lay down, lemme enter. You don't have to do anything. Okay, okay! I won't move. I will stand at attention, lemme just enter and feel the warmth.
Baby pls, if I don't cum, my balls will pain me.
I won't sleep through out this year."

---"It's not like I can't do without sex in a relationship, but...it connects us"Oshey! Wifi connection grin

---"I promise I won't cum inside, I will cum out"
Is it that easy to cum out of a speeding bus? undecided

---"You're so tight, so sweet...whenever we make love, I am happy"
Blablabla...

---"I can't wait to stop using protection, then you'll be the mother of my kids" Sweetie, you're not even in his 2018 blueprint.

Are you a rainbow?

4 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by omogin(f): 1:10am
Topestbilly:
Nothing to see again, I have seen it all.
Are you sure
Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by lezz(m): 1:10am
pocohantas:


Honestly, e worse for una. Wetin una never talk?

--- "Okay, you're not in the mood...just lay down, lemme enter. You don't have to do anything. Okay, okay! I won't move. I will stand at attention, lemme just enter and feel the warmth.
Baby pls, if I don't cum, my balls will pain me.
I won't sleep through out this year."

---"It's not like I can't do without sex in a relationship, but...it connects us"Oshey! Wifi connection grin

---"I promise I won't cum inside, I will cum out"
Is it that easy to cum out of a speeding bus? undecided

---"You're so tight, so sweet...whenever we make love, I am happy"
Blablabla...

---"I can't wait to stop using protection, then you'll be the mother of my kids" Sweetie, you're not even in his 2018 blueprint.
if you didn’t employ copy and paste here, then you must be very experienced in men’s sexual anxiety.

41 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by anibueli147(m): 1:11am
dre11:



‘. . . he lied it’s his sister’






http://hmetro.co.zw/sex-at-wifes-funeral/







which kind pant be that self

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:11am
Men are scum

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 1:12am
in Fela's Voice: Oro di hun,

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by neoapocalypse: 1:13am
Na wa for some men

