₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,079 members, 3,994,528 topics. Date: Friday, 29 December 2017 at 07:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) (36469 Views)
Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) / Zimbabwean Man Forces Wife To Sleep With Stranger For $3000 / Whatsapp Exposes Zimbabwean Man's Affair With Wife’s Much Younger Sister (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by dre11(m): 10:54pm On Dec 28
‘. . . he lied it’s his sister’
By Rumbidzai Chingoveza
http://hmetro.co.zw/sex-at-wifes-funeral/
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Damibiz(m): 10:56pm On Dec 28
Wow...someone help me send that mangoat to Lybia Slave market for Foriegn exchange abeg....haba...single Respect u no get for ur death wife....#KONJI NA BAD GUY
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by pocohantas(f): 10:58pm On Dec 28
They didn't have to treat them that way. The prick and brain were not wired to work simultaneously. When prick stands, brain shuts down. It doesn't matter if it's at the wife's burial, logical reasoning halts/drops!
I pity women wey dey kill and fight because of prick... The only woman that's 100% sure of her husband's location, at every given time...is a widow!!
RIP to the woman.
His prick is even small, like overused eyepencil.
120 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Mznaett(f): 11:01pm On Dec 28
See his tiny d!ck sef...
Nobody should even quote me with any rubbish "it's flaccid" hence the reason...
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by littlewonders: 11:10pm On Dec 28
He wants to drill every hole at any given opportunity. No respect at all for the wife. That man has a role to play in his wife's death.
Depression could as well be connected
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 11:12pm On Dec 28
Nothing to see again, I have seen it all.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by GraGra247: 11:27pm On Dec 28
He killed his wife. Her death should be investigated.
There's indeed nothing left to see on earth.
Maybe!!
13 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by mikolo80: 11:28pm On Dec 28
Mznaett:as if you can handle big one
12 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by pp802: 11:39pm On Dec 28
Mznaett:
That preek no tiny! It is relaxed. When it gets turgid you'll see difference.
Big/long preek dey affect womb o. Be careful!
37 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by pp802: 11:48pm On Dec 28
pocohantas:
Girls wey go close their eyes dey reason heaven when preek enter, shey dem own brain no dey shut down that time. When dem go dey beg, "pls fvck me", so dem brain no shut down too abi?
Meanwhile, some men too are no more sure of their wives. The way wey married women dey cut show nowadays, na only God go save men!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by coluka: 12:24am
Someone can not fvck in peace again?
26 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by pocohantas(f): 12:36am
pp802:
Honestly, e worse for una. Wetin una never talk?
--- "Okay, you're not in the mood...just lay down, lemme enter. You don't have to do anything. Okay, okay! I won't move. I will stand at attention, lemme just enter and feel the warmth.
Baby pls, if I don't cum, my balls will pain me.
I won't sleep through out this year."
---"It's not like I can't do without sex in a relationship, but...it connects us"Oshey! Wifi connection
---"I promise I won't cum inside, I will cum out"
Is it that easy to cum out of a speeding bus?
---"You're so tight, so sweet...whenever we make love, I am happy"
---"I can't wait to stop using protection, then you'll be the mother of my kids" Sweetie, you're not even in his 2018 blueprint.
52 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Cymaxy(m): 12:59am
Na wao
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by dmjinc(m): 12:59am
lalasticlala no dey sleep? im out
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 1:00am
dem mugabe
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Franco93: 1:01am
This one no get brain at all
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM0XqbHAlio
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by hAlexandro(m): 1:02am
Mznaett:Welldone with your eyes magnifying len three gbosa for you
5 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Lexusgs430: 1:04am
Mznaett:
Once its erect, it stands like a massive cassava....
9 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Perspectives(m): 1:06am
What will we not hear.
By the way, is Nairaland now 24/7?
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Emeritus001(m): 1:06am
He cannot come and die
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by justuschi50: 1:09am
human being dey o
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by TuskCarlan: 1:09am
What did I miss?
7 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 1:10am
pocohantas:
Are you a rainbow?
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by omogin(f): 1:10am
Topestbilly:Are you sure
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by lezz(m): 1:10am
pocohantas:if you didn’t employ copy and paste here, then you must be very experienced in men’s sexual anxiety.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by anibueli147(m): 1:11am
dre11:
which kind pant be that self
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:11am
Men are scum
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 1:12am
in Fela's Voice: Oro di hun,
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex At His Wife’s Funeral With A Prostitute(Photos) by neoapocalypse: 1:13am
Na wa for some men
My Wife Is Sleeping With Our Pastor, Has Two Children With Other Men / Should I Marry This Man? / Mr Hope Ejerovbo Is Missing In Lagos
Viewing this topic: moao(m), tzminaj(f), inikamoze(m), otemiy, BabaO2, Wesely01(m), Hansie63(f), alamarmeen, prinzfavian(m), Gotze1, cruz97(m), Itzurboi(m), Evidenx(m), tamzy123(m), Anacondaprick, realbaybe, Zuluhead(m), GideonIdaboh(f), Randy100, hssl(m), samkleen(m), Kyase(m), sammyomal(m), Sierusvirus(m), adem30, thompsob(m), katerine7(f), 2020illuminati(m), Kwunume, nonsoyoungprof, doe, Housing(m), jeruzi(m), adab86(m), nelsonB, keemi(m), Phyland04, awomuti(m), Edipee(m), moskito36(m), ejosiah1(m), Skyboyy(m), kaybbs(f), Spar7tan(m), ojotu4real(m), MichaelsKachy07(m), Angy55(f), yboy50, jaymichael(m), spymaster(m), PotatoSalad(m), Nunushokoto(m), keylaz, moufan(m), KwoiZabo(m), Jilov(m), MALACHY247, Provie(m), Chukabiz1961(m), Lilboots(m), jovialswag(m), usefulboy(m), hakwise(m), benergy(m), Prime4Val(m), adenijiayo(m), stewiepeter, zullydon(m), Enigmaticprof(m), hadduni(f), thankfulsoul, bfa, BBPIA(m), akashi01(m), Victorcwu(m), Dicky5494, usba, WhiZTiM(m), heebahiqram(f), OliviaPope(f), SAMAYODELE(m), cool4Jesu(f), Bowale007(m), oceanized25(m), GBOYEBABA, finebois(m), holluswagga(m), alexispaul(m), chezholy(m), Prefola, Splendid235, jesbu(m), NiRfreak(m), modernWays, Ge10, passwelle, Chimourinho(m), Apache2015, chrisley(m), mbalexis(m), clemsajayi07(m), timota(m), okelola1986(m), Ustec(m), apholaryn, MORPHYLEE, segiwest(m), Chienex24(m), kola23, inibro(m), Wisdomcity2017, MOJG, Propertyexpert, jayd002(m), freesinzu(m), brownhawk, holborno(m), sagitariusbaby(m), gtaofeek(m), omotolly22(f), mbizze, ebig21(m), LivingBetter, uchebest2006(m), Chuukwudi(m), Ytechconst(m), oyeleyemaureen(m), Mization(m), juliusocean(m), ERONX(m), drphlerbs, wink2015, whirlwind7(m), Adny1, ObagoalSam, markonuche14, Lataability(m), bola565, maco22(m) and 225 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16