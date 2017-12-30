₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 2:51pm
Ever wondered what life looks like through the eyes of somebody with color blindness?
Source: https://www.boredpanda.com/different-types-color-blindness-photos/
NORMAL VISION
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 2:56pm
DEUTERANOMALIA
The most common type of color blindness is called Deuteranomalia.
Around 4.63% of men and 0.36% of women experience this type of color vision deficiency, many of whom don't even realise. People with Deuteranomalia see a more subdued color palette, especially when it comes to colors like green and red.
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 2:58pm
PROTANOPIA
When somebody has Protanopia, all shades of green and red look rather faded, whereas yellow and blue shades seem largely unaffected. Only around 1% of men experience this type of CVD.
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:00pm
TRITANOPIA
People with Tritanopia see colors with a greenish/pink tone. It's a very rare form of color blindness and is believed to affect only 0.0001% of men and women.
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by lalanice(f): 3:02pm
What about those who call blue green? This doesn't explain it
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:02pm
TOTAL COLOUR BLINDNESS (MONOCHROMACY)
Total color blindness, or Monochromacy, is the rarest form of color vision deficiency. People who have it can only see in black and white, but it's estimated that only 0.00003% of the world's population are affected by this particular condition.
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:04pm
#1 Pug In A Tulip Field
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:06pm
#2 Rainbow Hair
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:08pm
#3. Parrots
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:10pm
#4 Tomatoes
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by dominique(f): 3:11pm
Most interesting topic I've read all week. Thanks for sharing
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by NwaChibuzor13: 3:12pm
Someone with color blindness should just commit suicide instead of living with such pathetic condition where you see the world as its not suppose to be.
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:15pm
# 5. AUTUMN
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:19pm
# 6. APPLE.
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:20pm
#7 BOUQUET
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Jeffrey12(m): 3:26pm
#8. FRIDA KAHLO
|Re: You’ll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Mcsenior(m): 4:29pm
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Starboywrites(m): 5:54pm
Almost everyone is colour blind. Girls are less likely to be.
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by heisenbergheise(m): 5:54pm
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by cuvox(m): 5:54pm
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 5:54pm
Seems I have tritapanopia
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by RedArrow: 5:55pm
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Perge(m): 5:58pm
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by addikt(m): 5:59pm
Hahahaha, so some people dey see some kinda yellow color alone ...omase oooo...
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by Flexyub1: 5:59pm
Jeffrey12:very educative.
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by kolawoleibukun: 6:00pm
make dem show us how people with different shades of deafness hear Nigerian problems.
them go vote disable for government.
wetin old man know about civilization. dem day call am baba e day happy. he is useless to the world now. person way day feed on US aids go vote against the US. US is the biggest buyer of our crude and we are voting against them.
aesha day feel like say she get class when e be say na disable defile her. any class in that? is there any class in marrying an old man?
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by mayskit4luv(m): 6:00pm
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by dtruseeker(m): 6:00pm
NwaChibuzor13:Some people are willing to give all they have just to see SHAPE not colour sef sir
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by booqee(f): 6:02pm
NwaChibuzor13:trying so hard to be like the dumb nwamaaikpe
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by okotv(m): 6:02pm
Re: You'll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World by JON01: 6:02pm
