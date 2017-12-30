Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / You’ll Be Amazed How People With Color Blindness See The World (13287 Views)

Ideal Floor Covering For People With Asthma / Causes Of Color Blindness / 6 People With Extra Body Parts (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source:



NORMAL VISION Ever wondered what life looks like through the eyes of somebody with color blindness?Source: https://www.boredpanda.com/different-types-color-blindness-photos/ NORMAL VISION 5 Likes 4 Shares

DEUTERANOMALIA



The most common type of color blindness is called Deuteranomalia.

Around 4.63% of men and 0.36% of women experience this type of color vision deficiency, many of whom don't even realise. People with Deuteranomalia see a more subdued color palette, especially when it comes to colors like green and red. 1 Share

PROTANOPIA





When somebody has Protanopia, all shades of green and red look rather faded, whereas yellow and blue shades seem largely unaffected. Only around 1% of men experience this type of CVD. 1 Share

TRITANOPIA





People with Tritanopia see colors with a greenish/pink tone. It's a very rare form of color blindness and is believed to affect only 0.0001% of men and women. 1 Share

What about those who call blue green? This doesn't explain it

TOTAL COLOUR BLINDNESS (MONOCHROMACY)





Total color blindness, or Monochromacy, is the rarest form of color vision deficiency. People who have it can only see in black and white, but it's estimated that only 0.00003% of the world's population are affected by this particular condition. 3 Likes 2 Shares

#1 Pug In A Tulip Field 4 Likes 1 Share

#2 Rainbow Hair 2 Likes

#3. Parrots 2 Likes

#4 Tomatoes 2 Likes

Most interesting topic I've read all week. Thanks for sharing 28 Likes

Someone with color blindness should just commit suicide instead of living with such pathetic condition where you see the world as its not suppose to be. 1 Like

# 5. AUTUMN 3 Likes 1 Share

# 6. APPLE. 3 Likes

#7 BOUQUET 3 Likes

#8. FRIDA KAHLO 1 Like

Nice One

Almost everyone is colour blind. Girls are less likely to be. 2 Likes

Nice post 7 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm. Serious 1 Like

Seems I have tritapanopia

Ok

Accredited bullshit

Hahahaha, so some people dey see some kinda yellow color alone ...omase oooo... 1 Like

Jeffrey12:

DEUTERANOMALIA



The most common type of color blindness is called Deuteranomalia.

Around 4.63% of men and 0.36% of women experience this type of color vision deficiency, many of whom don't even realise. People with Deuteranomalia see a more subdued color palette, especially when it comes to colors like green and red.

very educative. very educative. 1 Like

make dem show us how people with different shades of deafness hear Nigerian problems.



them go vote disable for government.



wetin old man know about civilization. dem day call am baba e day happy. he is useless to the world now. person way day feed on US aids go vote against the US. US is the biggest buyer of our crude and we are voting against them.



aesha day feel like say she get class when e be say na disable defile her. any class in that? is there any class in marrying an old man? 1 Like

Kk

NwaChibuzor13:

Someone with color blindness should just commit suicide instead of living with such pathetic condition where you see the world as its not suppose to be. Some people are willing to give all they have just to see SHAPE not colour sef sir Some people are willing to give all they have just to see SHAPE not colour sef sir 4 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

Someone with color blindness should just commit suicide instead of living with such pathetic condition where you see the world as its not suppose to be. trying so hard to be like the dumb nwamaaikpe trying so hard to be like the dumb nwamaaikpe 12 Likes

Very educative