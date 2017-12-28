Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Tambo Village In Adamawa Again, Kill, Injure Many (Graphi (7416 Views)

It would be recalled that on 25/12/2017, the militants attacked this same area, killed one Danbaki Talami and seriously injured 4 others.





Source: On 28/12/2017,Fulani militants attacked Tamboh Jimoh, a village in Gerei LG of Adamawa state.They killed one James Hamman and injured 4 others.It would be recalled that on 25/12/2017, the militants attacked this same area, killed one Danbaki Talami and seriously injured 4 others.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/more-photos-of-people-killed-and.html?m=1

Buhari and his Fulani tribesmen will not go unpunished. They will receive their punishments here on earth or in Hell. 28 Likes

These Fulani herdsmen have lost all sense of humanity in them if at all they have any. How can you unleash mayhem on defenceless people killing and maiming them like animals.



Meanwhile the Dullard in Aso Rock will never rise to his responsibility as a President and put a stop to this senseless killings as if these people's life doesn't matter.



As a father, I hope he is now in pains and agony seeing his son in the dying state, a pain every other father and mother bears for loosing a child or loved one by these Fulani marauders.



A leader who cannot provide adequate security and a peaceful environment for its citizens to cohabit with one another is not worth to be called such.



Buhari is a colossal failure in leadership and should not be given another chance else this country will go into extinction. 9 Likes

It's a war against non Muslim communities 16 Likes

Atiku's State. Where is his voice on this? 1 Like

Jihad by peace makers (Fulani herds men Terrorist) in action!

They're just mere criminals. - vegetable govt.





Just take a moment and imagine northerners being killed in the south by southern militant group like fulani herdsmen are currently doing to northern Christians in the north and middle belt, I assure you that northerners would rally round and massacre all christians living in the north as revenge for southern militants killing their people in the south.

Juxtapose the above with what is happening to Christians in the north and you will see for yourself who the peaceful ones are and who are the violent ones. But Terrorist do not understand peace, the only language they understand is violence!

Until Christians begin to implement jewish principle of "An Eye for an Eye" northern Terrorist will continue to take Nigerian Christians for fools.

Let's adopt"Eye for an Eye" principle and see fulani herds men Terrorist put in their rightful place.



BTW, Buhari will go down in history as the worst bigoted tribalist MONSTER the world has ever seen! All those killed by fulani herds men Terrorist, may their blood be on buhari's head. This govt is too evil!!!





Waiting for Vegetable govt to set up prayer warriors in Aso Rock to pray for those slain in cold blood by blood thirsty fulani herds men. 20 Likes





Really, Buhari has disappointed me What's wrong with these Fulani peopleReally, Buhari has disappointed me 1 Like

This is increasingly getting out of hand. And the government, state or federal aren't doing enough to curtail this menace 2 Likes

Damn that deep cut

The man survived it

Damn 1 Like

you know what i am about to say



Blame Buhari





He is the cause 1 Like

Atiku? Is he the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces?

Is your brain paining you?

He is the cause You're right 100%

Hypocrisy everyone is blaming Buhari forgetting clashes between famers and herdsmen was happening even under ex xtians presidents 2 Likes

i,m a child of god i fear north.

if person talk dem go attack the person way talk instead of fighting the problem. people are dying. Buhari go UN day go pray for Myammar when his brothers in Nigeria are dying. they do not care about Christians dying. Muslims have no problem with killing all the Christians. our lives mean nothing to them. a deaf president just sit down for noisy country. how can he understand our plights? what he is still dwelling on is the past regime. crude oil price increased what else is the excuse. since crude oil price increased, did it reflect in our economy? no!



soldiers day sambisa when the book haram have left sambisa. they are now in town. they carry soldier go creek but why dem no send dem go these areas. they claim to have defeated book haram but they station guys in sambisa. we still hear reports of al these killings.



these killings are under reported. there are more crimes going on that they do not want us to see. which one be Fulani herdsmen for Nigeria again? the grazing law they play with it because the president has cows. I just tire for this useless country 5 Likes 1 Share

And some people are praying for someone to get well soon... 3 Likes

That is how barbaric Buhari's men have become Every news about FULANI herdsmen always comes with the words "graphic picture"That is how barbaric Buhari's men have become 3 Likes

God punish Fulani and Buhari 4 Likes

chai





sai baba





we will vote u again

Just like APC hinged thier campaign on corruption and Boko Haram to booth PDP out, I think a reasonable party should latch unto this fulani herdsmen menace, nepotism, economic hardship and division along ethnic lines to booth these unprepared bunch out.of power come 2019. As a matter of fact any state suffering from the menace of herdsmen should make sure they don't vote APC even at the gubernatorial level 4 Likes

They will never label Fulani herdsmen terrorist cos they are from the 97% they are free to do what they like but one day enough will be enough everyone will take up arms to protect themselves 1 Like

