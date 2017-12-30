₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by Letenwam: 6:30pm
Yesterday, we reported that Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo will be tying the nuptial knots traditionally with his wife, Chioma Nnamani in Enugu State today.
Here are first photos from the traditional marriage;
https://www.lailasblog.com/first-photos-footballer-kenneth-omeruos-traditional-marriage/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by MrHistorian: 6:57pm
Red Cap?
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by zicoraads(m): 6:57pm
What's with the agbada and off colors? The design in front is gold. The cap, red
His wife is beautiful. After humping her for some days, he'll lose more form and not even be eligible for our home based players. I genuinely thought this guy was going to take over defence responsibilities from Chelsea and the national team.
Huge disappointment!
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by fpeter(f): 6:57pm
Great
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by Johnpsite: 6:58pm
Happy married life
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by northvietnam(m): 6:58pm
NDI AGU AMECHI AKUNANU.....
THIS GUY SHUT COAL CITY DOWN
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by oluseuniyi(m): 6:58pm
happy for them
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by 01hadji: 6:58pm
Nice one bro
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:58pm
The guy in this first photo looks like Bishop from Ozubulu
2 Likes
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by Pidginwhisper: 6:59pm
E dey hard to know if person wey get gap teeth dey smile or laugh. See Ade's father as e open teeth
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by daveP(m): 7:00pm
Ah! Seyi Law and crazeclown dey? Where is Ade, the slap collector?
Happy Married Life Kenneth!
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by northvietnam(m): 7:00pm
ChiefPiiko:
That's Mr Johnson
Charles inojie
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by sobmos(m): 7:01pm
Is it just me, or does the wife look older than him
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by ufuosman(m): 7:01pm
[quote author=MrHistorian post=63748803]Red Cap? [/quote na black them for wear?
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by xpensive20: 7:02pm
HappY Marriage Life to them.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by coded06(m): 7:02pm
[quote author=ChiefPiiko post=63748849]The guy in this first photo looks like Bishop from Ozubulu[/quote
coded bro what'sup it been a while. Season greeting bro.rep cathedral well o
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by tobdee: 7:02pm
zicoraads:Fucl off
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by Nobodys(f): 7:03pm
some girls and makeup Sha...
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by coded06(m): 7:04pm
ChiefPiiko:
coded bro what'sup it been a while. Season greeting bro.rep cathedral well o
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by NobleRomm(m): 7:04pm
w
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by cerowo(f): 7:05pm
Beautiful people
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by Emekajacob(m): 7:05pm
Great
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by NubiLove(m): 7:05pm
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by NobleRomm(m): 7:06pm
northvietnam:
he shut it down with what...
northvietnam:
he shut it down with what...
northvietnam:
he shut it down with what...
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by majamajic(m): 7:06pm
sobmos:
it that all u see ?
u didn't notice the dad's mansion interior ?
2 Likes
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:08pm
I am doing good, thanks a lot. I dey try my best
coded06:
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by WhiZTiM(m): 7:09pm
And according to Wikipedia, the guy is just 24. Damn! At 24... And I'm still here dulling myself?
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by femi4: 7:10pm
Nobodys:Put the blame on make up artist. They must chop too
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by MrImole(m): 7:11pm
Pray for me nairalanders, this is the worst experience of my life.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by WhiZTiM(m): 7:12pm
MrImole:
Which experience? Care to give some details?
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by MrImole(m): 7:17pm
WhiZTiM:
I have been disown at home except I attend a particular church.
|Re: Kenneth Omeruo And Chioma Nnamani's Traditional Wedding Photos by Pavore9: 7:17pm
sobmos:
What if she?
He has made his choice, just as you have right to yours.!
