|Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by Ecstasy154: 1:18pm
Olaleye Aluko
As President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, continues to receive treatment at Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu District, Abuja, some petty sellers close to the hospital are happy about the boost in their sales due to the influx of dignitaries, SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt.
The traders, who deal in food, recharge cards, and drinks around the hospital on Sam Mbakwe Street, told our correspondent on Saturday that notwithstanding the improved sales, they wished the President’s son a quick recovery.
Among the top government officials who visited Buhari’s son were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
When our correspondent, who posed as a buyer, approached one of the traders, identified only as Hauwa, she said, “For the past four days, I have been selling everything quite early. Many security people staying at the hospital because of the President’s son come here to eat. We have a lot of visitors coming with policemen to the hospital every day. The demand is high because of what has happened in the hospital."
A recharge card vendor expressed a similar observation, saying, “Demand for recharge cards has been higher in the last four days. It was not like that before. People come from the hospital to buy recharge cards as often as you can think of. I learnt the President’s son is there. We have all noticed the heavy presence of policemen on the street.”
http://punchng.com/hospital-visits-to-buharis-son-boosting-sales-abuja-traders/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
2 Likes
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by TheHistorian(m): 1:23pm
Punch and unethical journalism.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by zionmade1: 1:25pm
hahahagahaha
I laugh in opportunities
since he is useful there maybe he should remain for 2yrs. that is what we call Traders empowerment and job creation
more power bikes to the buharis
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by jerseyboy: 1:25pm
A few more buhari accidents and our economy will boom.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by Atiku2019: 1:28pm
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by ufuosman(m): 1:29pm
So una go they pray make e stay for long na
1 Like
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by Beremx(f): 1:32pm
He should stay longer till he recovers fully. In fact, he shouldn't be flown abroad. The traders must make sales.
Abi wetin make I talk?
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by FortifiedCity: 1:40pm
As if people will be allowed to see Yusuf in the hospital. If I hear.
They are just making sales because it's Yuletide
3 Likes
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by Nutase(f): 2:42pm
Anything that boosts business is good.
2 Likes
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by aolawale025: 2:56pm
Every situation presents its own opportunity
1 Like
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by UncleJudax(m): 2:58pm
Beremx:Dont Talk. Keep shut!
1 Like
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by HtwoOw: 3:09pm
badbelle everywhere
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by lordkush: 3:35pm
TheHistorian:
tell me what is unethical here now?
or you think we have forgotten that buhari employed ghosts so that he can tief thier salary
1 Like
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by EDOPRO: 3:41pm
them go soon send DSS to chase those traders.
1 Like
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by usba: 3:56pm
TheHistorian:
Gbam.
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by MarysMeal: 3:56pm
that notwithstanding the improved sales, they wished the President’s son a quick recovery.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by kolakolex: 4:03pm
aolawale025:
true talk bro ,some people made thousands,others millions because of this fuel scarcity.
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by Pepsi101: 4:22pm
Yusuf's accident is really putting food on the table of some persons
Deep down they pray the young Okada man stays there for like one year
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by obo389(m): 4:38pm
What is all this again?
Thought they said he was flown to Germany for special treatment ?
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by haryorbarmie83(m): 4:41pm
And you know dip down your heart that it's a lie.
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by DLondonboiy: 4:45pm
News to make zombies happy...
Yusuf dey Germany as we dey talk so!
3 Likes
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by Gabaleve(m): 4:53pm
this people no go keep quiet until dem begin demolish their shops and containers
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by ZombieTERROR: 4:55pm
zionmade1:
Exactly.....
We need more Buharis in that vicinity so that petty traders who were impoverished by buhari I'll thought out economic policies will have Food on their table
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by Billyonaire: 4:58pm
The worst President in the history of Nigeria.
Now after killing IPOBs, karma is at the door.
The son is just a pun in the game, and I suppose he is a fan of his father.
The pain of mothers and fathers who have lost their children on your account, you must suffer.
It is the law of cause and effect, not even the Gods can save you from it.
1 Like
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by joshuakdboy(m): 5:08pm
lemme book space
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by SalamRushdie: 5:17pm
I really dont understand the basis of this news
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by opestein: 6:26pm
joshuakdboy:
wayne4loan:una see una lives?
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by BruncleZuma: 6:26pm
Okay
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by NubiLove(m): 6:27pm
|Re: Hospital Visits To Yusuf Buhari Boosting Sales — Abuja Traders by Iseoluwani: 6:27pm
I thought he was dead
