|Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by dre11(m): 4:46pm
Yet another blunder — Buhari appoints board members for privatised company
by Chidi Chima
https://www.thecable.ng/yet-another-blunder-buhari-appoints-board-members-privatised-company
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by shukuokukobambi: 4:51pm
The goofing is on another level. At this rate, Abba Kyari and Mamman Daura will soon be nominated into the board of GLOBACOM by Buhari. The FG is on a roll mehn!!
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by sholatech(m): 4:52pm
Still not surprised..is it not Pmb administration? Always expect the unthinkable
26 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by kingphilip(m): 5:21pm
This is laughable
“The list was prepared in 2015, but the concession agreement was signed in 2016,” a presidential source told TheCable.
More goofs and more excuses accompanying them..
It took 6 months to get incompetent ministers while its taking 2 years, 7 months to get board members and chairmen comprising dead individuals too
May God help Nigeria and Nigerians in the coming year
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by SalamRushdie: 5:23pm
This is the clueless character some zombies want us to entrust our lives with for 8 years , a man that makes Nigerians lose an average of 5 million jobs a year meaning in 8 years over 50 milliin jobs would have been lost ..We have to help Buhari and send him back to Daura #BACK2DAURA
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by SalamRushdie: 5:24pm
sholatech:
You are right
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by kinginglord: 5:48pm
it's 2018, after that 2019, so cheer up
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by Daviddson(m): 5:54pm
This Cable and their unending gaffes. Have they done their own findings to be sure the concessioning agreement may not have "dis-empowered" the FG from appointing a board for the firm. This was the same way they said Yusuf had been flown abroad - giving in depth details of how he was wheeled to the plane, only to retract it a day after.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by sorom4: 5:55pm
President of the Living and the Dead. We can't wait till 2019 oh. The National Assembly should come to the rescue
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by DieBuhari: 5:56pm
When we said that Buhari should provide his WAEC certificate, Yoruba Muslims said they will vote for him even if he presents NEPA bill as certificate.
Now see where we are!
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by DieBuhari: 5:58pm
Daviddson:
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by Daviddson(m): 6:01pm
DieBuhari:Ignored.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:02pm
I don't what to say again
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by Decibel: 6:11pm
When I warned those packaging/rebranding the Fulani herdsman in 2014/2015 election season, they called me names labeled me a corrupt advocate who had benefited from Otuoke man's largesse. My voice was like that of a lone ranger. I also told them that Buhari and everything about him are contraband goods in a political market.
14 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by naijadefender: 6:16pm
SalamRushdie:
I concur
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by Decibel: 6:19pm
Appointment of dead People: Buhari running an all-inclusive Government - Lai Mohammed
15 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by Jesusloveyou(m): 6:23pm
shukuokukobambi:this is a prove that the list was approved early 2016 before buhari went for his first medical vacation
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by AlienRobot: 6:27pm
Why not appoints the dead as usual?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by Jesusloveyou(m): 6:27pm
kinginglord:till 2023.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by shukuokukobambi: 6:28pm
Jesusloveyou:
But it should have been vetted before release na!!
It also shows horrible inertia. What stopped the list from being released since over a year ago despite it being ready?
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by Wealthyman01: 6:41pm
I am beginning to believe that there are organised forces working right inside the presidency to rubbish is govt. SMH.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by gbegemaster(m): 6:42pm
Useless government
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by NubiLove(m): 6:42pm
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by gbegemaster(m): 6:42pm
Jesusloveyou:And so?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by gbegemaster(m): 6:43pm
SalamRushdie:I'm in full support #BACK2DAURA
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by MISTAICEY02288(m): 6:43pm
The height of incompetency..
The worst President in history of Nigeria.
I curse the day this foolani blockhead was sworn into power..
Tufiakwa...
By the way, where are rhe BMC eediots. Hope they have explanations for this one too... SMH
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by Midgut(m): 6:44pm
g
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by doctokwus: 6:44pm
Oh God,help and deliver us from Buhari!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by honestivo(m): 6:44pm
These errors must end with this year
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by Beehshorp(m): 6:44pm
The living are jobless while the dead are busy getting federal appointments...
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by hedonistical: 6:44pm
Just negodu. This shouldn't surprise anyone. Coming from a senile idiot whose brain is still stuck in the early 1980s. A man who still refers to 'West Germany' to this day and who absent-mindedly addresses Osibanjo as 'Tunde' (thinking that the long deceased Tunde Idiagbon is still his deputy).
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company by gurunlocker: 6:44pm
Zombies will go in their cave, the foolish one will come out to show their stupidity and defend as always...
4 Likes
Viewing this topic: UduMgbo1, Bizibi(m), kenoc, BLINGZ88, donb06, guterMann, 2Mekus, henryblaze25(m), georgen2u(m), Adola1(m), nothingdou1(m), MichaelSokoto(m), Demichaels, ybitrus, shortgun(m), OMEGA009(m), francesclxg, Elgeelistic, edi287, BIAFRONIGERIAN(m), akereconfi, xponet007(m), id911, Desyner, ruuudboy, Aladinn(m), ZlatanZlatan, saintgwizard(m), VictorAJ(m), Sermwell(m), Moji12(f), amojis(m), honor4me, emmaugbo, DMerciful(m), uzumakis, nueldozzy(m), ijeshaboy, EPOMA(m), not4sure(m), welly440, honourablelumis, HenryThegreat1(m), nikz(f), DZenith(m), Alvyn69(m), IMO22(m), chiefkex(m), reginacealis, yellow237(m), Iam4Atiku2019, OriEyeLe(m), prigoz(m), pissreligiion, able20(m), olaskul(m), Joyintwos(m), Archangel01, pascal2young(m), BarryX(m), magni2016(m), dealslip(f), ProjectNaija(m), okito, Samanza89(m), jflower06, Chukabiz1961(m), kingkenny06(m), olufemi247, UBGG(f), lolaxavier(m), dredgedaniel, Atimeset, Cheekah212(m), AkpaMgbor(m), vRendoh, Felix180(m), LordSkyy(m), androsurf, mumdemmy, Alphasoar(m), samolu1, Tonymexes, Favor16, wordproof, duchess02(m), MrFairplay4ume(m), Olanirans(m), eezor, Cozbymaster97(m), nocosomia, gafadove(m), imoci(m), SPDAZZY(f), Angrymode, MarkGud(m), Onechancearmy(m), Edoloaded, Santinojr, Thugnificent(m), promise4040, Iblad0994(m), GEJisBOKO, Dalek(m), Sabiboii17(m), Shine1177, Prodigysam, Frank65(m), oluwafemiabioye(m), darlingtonNYIG(m) and 152 guest(s)
