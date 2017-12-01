Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Appoints Board Members For Privatised Company (5897 Views)

And so, the comedy of errors in Friday’s appointment of board members by President Muhammadu Buhari continues…



Dead people were nominated. Names were duplicated. Board members were appointed for positions that are statutorily elective.



How about appointing board members for a company that the federal government has privatised through concession after a crisis spanning eight years?



In the list released by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, Aluko Julie Olubukola, C. C. Udenwa, Iro Danfuloti and Mohd Omeiza Lawal were announced as board members of the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), Itakpe, Kogi state.



On August 1, 2016 — well over a year ago — the federal government renegotiated the concession agreement with Global Steel Holdings Limited (GSHL) for NIOMCO, Itakpe.







NO SMILES… Mittal and Fayemi exchanging documents of the re-negotiated Itakpe concession agreement at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, August 1, 2016. NAN PHOTO







GSHL “reverted” the Ajaokuta Steel Complex to the federal government — to free it from all “contractual encumbrances” that had left it uncompleted and non-functional for decades — but retained NIOMCO.



The new agreement, coming after four years of mediation, was signed at a ceremony presided by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, in his office at the presidential villa.



Kayode Fayemi, minister of solid minerals and steel development, signed on behalf of the government, while Prammod Mittal, chairman of GSHL, signed for his company.



Federal government was even able to negotiate a higher concession fee payable by GSHL from 3% of turnover to 4%.



And the government has now managed to appoint board members for a company it has concessioned!



TheCable understands that the confusion came from “lack of consultation” with the ministry before the list was released.



“The list was prepared in 2015, but the concession agreement was signed in 2016,” a presidential source told TheCable.

The goofing is on another level. At this rate, Abba Kyari and Mamman Daura will soon be nominated into the board of GLOBACOM by Buhari. The FG is on a roll mehn!! The goofing is on another level. At this rate, Abba Kyari and Mamman Daura will soon be nominated into the board of GLOBACOM by Buhari. The FG is on a roll mehn!! 52 Likes 3 Shares

Still not surprised..is it not Pmb administration? Always expect the unthinkable 26 Likes

This is laughable





More goofs and more excuses accompanying them..



It took 6 months to get incompetent ministers while its taking 2 years, 7 months to get board members and chairmen comprising dead individuals too





May God help Nigeria and Nigerians in the coming year 36 Likes 2 Shares

This is the clueless character some zombies want us to entrust our lives with for 8 years , a man that makes Nigerians lose an average of 5 million jobs a year meaning in 8 years over 50 milliin jobs would have been lost ..We have to help Buhari and send him back to Daura #BACK2DAURA 25 Likes 2 Shares

Still not surprised..is it not Pmb administration? Always expect the unthinkable

You are right You are right 3 Likes

it's 2018, after that 2019, so cheer up 1 Like

This Cable and their unending gaffes. Have they done their own findings to be sure the concessioning agreement may not have "dis-empowered" the FG from appointing a board for the firm. This was the same way they said Yusuf had been flown abroad - giving in depth details of how he was wheeled to the plane, only to retract it a day after. 2 Likes

President of the Living and the Dead. We can't wait till 2019 oh. The National Assembly should come to the rescue 3 Likes

When we said that Buhari should provide his WAEC certificate, Yoruba Muslims said they will vote for him even if he presents NEPA bill as certificate.



Now see where we are! 19 Likes 1 Share

This Cable and their unending gaffes. Have they done their own findings to be sure the concessioning agreement did not preclude the FG from appointing a board for the firm. This was the same way they said Yusuf had been flown abroad - giving in depth details of how he was wheeled to the plane, only to retract it a day after. 25 Likes 1 Share

Ignored. Ignored. 2 Likes

I don't what to say again 2 Likes

Buhari and everything about him are contraband goods in a political market. When I warned those packaging/rebranding the Fulani herdsman in 2014/2015 election season, they called me names labeled me a corrupt advocate who had benefited from Otuoke man's largesse. My voice was like that of a lone ranger. I also told them that 14 Likes

This is the clueless character some zombies want us to entrust our lives with for 8 years , a man that makes Nigerians lose an average of 5 million jobs a year meaning in 8 years over 50 milliin jobs would have been lost ..We have to help Buhari and send him back to Daura #BACK2DAURA

I concur I concur 10 Likes

Lai Mohammed Appointment of dead People: Buhari running an all-inclusive Government - 15 Likes

The goofing is on another level. At this rate, Abba Kyari and Mamman Daura will soon be nominated into the board of GLOBACOM by Buhari. The FG is on a roll mehn!! this is a prove that the list was approved early 2016 before buhari went for his first medical vacation this is a prove that the list was approved early 2016 before buhari went for his first medical vacation

Why not appoints the dead as usual? 2 Likes

it's 2018, after that 2019, so cheer up till 2023. till 2023.

this is a prove that the list was approved early 2016 before buhari went for his first medical vacation

But it should have been vetted before release na!!



It also shows horrible inertia. What stopped the list from being released since over a year ago despite it being ready? But it should have been vetted before release na!!It also shows horrible inertia. What stopped the list from being released since over a year ago despite it being ready? 3 Likes

I am beginning to believe that there are organised forces working right inside the presidency to rubbish is govt. SMH.

Useless government

this is a prove that the list was approved early 2016 before buhari went for his first medical vacation And so? And so?

This is the clueless character some zombies want us to entrust our lives with for 8 years , a man that makes Nigerians lose an average of 5 million jobs a year meaning in 8 years over 50 milliin jobs would have been lost ..We have to help Buhari and send him back to Daura #BACK2DAURA I'm in full support #BACK2DAURA I'm in full support #BACK2DAURA 3 Likes





The height of incompetency..

The worst President in history of Nigeria.

I curse the day this foolani blockhead was sworn into power..

Tufiakwa...

By the way, where are rhe BMC eediots. Hope they have explanations for this one too... SMH The height of incompetency..The worst President in history of Nigeria.I curse the day this foolani blockhead was sworn into power..Tufiakwa...By the way, where are rhe BMC eediots. Hope they have explanations for this one too... SMH 6 Likes

Oh God,help and deliver us from Buhari! 1 Like

These errors must end with this year 1 Like 1 Share

The living are jobless while the dead are busy getting federal appointments... 2 Likes

Just negodu. This shouldn't surprise anyone. Coming from a senile idiot whose brain is still stuck in the early 1980s. A man who still refers to 'West Germany' to this day and who absent-mindedly addresses Osibanjo as 'Tunde' (thinking that the long deceased Tunde Idiagbon is still his deputy). 2 Likes