₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,342 members, 3,998,759 topics. Date: Sunday, 31 December 2017 at 07:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st (6155 Views)
Buhari's National Broadcast Pre-recorded To Avoid Any"Accident"-Sahara Reporters / BREAKING!!! Quit Notice To Igbos: Buhari Shocks The World On National Broadcast / President Buhari To Announce His Resignation In National Broadcast On Monday (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by Wesporting: 4:50pm
As shared by Presidency Nigeria Twitter handle "President @MBuhari will make a national broadcast at 7 a.m. tomorrow, January 1, 2018."
https://twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/947483977958461440
Source: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/31/president-buhari-will-make-a-national-broadcast-at-7-a-m-tomorrow-january-1st/
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by HisSexcellency(m): 4:51pm
Hope we'll get an explanation on the appointment of dead men into board of federal government agencies
Because we the living require an explanation for this abnormality
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by Garshyzee(m): 4:53pm
Resignation broadcast...
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by Wesporting: 4:55pm
It seems some northerners are not happy with the President
cc: lalasticlala md44
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by eshietIntrepid(m): 4:57pm
What is he going to address us about? The dead appointees?
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by agwom(m): 4:59pm
i wish him well...
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by eshietIntrepid(m): 5:01pm
HisSexcellency:
The fact that these people died within 2015 And 2017 Shows the hardship and death buhari has brought on nigerians.
Not everyone can endure this present hardship, but I pray the one reading this will not die within APC/Buhari administration.
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by hatchy: 5:04pm
As if he has anything meaningful to say other than the trash his aids compiled for him to spew.
Dul!ard who doesn't know nothing.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by HisSexcellency(m): 5:06pm
eshietIntrepid:It is a shameful thing that the presidency couldn't even vet the list submitted before making it public. What if an individual was mistakenly named in more than one agencies, they would still go ahead and publish
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by BruncleZuma: 5:08pm
Like we don't have an idea of what he's going to say... It'll start with fellow Nigerians and end with God's blessings on us unfortunate gulliblettes.
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by AmoryBlacq: 5:08pm
I hope he will be giving us news of his resignation!
God! if you make this happen, I will serve you all the days of my life!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by tuscani: 5:08pm
Is he going to blame PDP for the dead people he appointed
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by Chevronstaff: 5:08pm
So apart from nominating dead people..they even nominated people to boards of privatised companies and the Nigerian Football Federation. This one is no longer incompetence...Na curse dey worry
Buhari and APC...self inflicted curse..from Innocent blood that was shed & evil lies...
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by donshaddow(m): 5:09pm
Wetin him wan talk wey we never hear before?
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by blackbeau1(f): 5:09pm
For what? To tell us of the many ways he plans to fail us again next year?
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by LilNetty(m): 5:09pm
2019 is at the corner...
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by opestein: 5:09pm
janeIBfashion:
LibertyRep:
Cacawa2:
sotall:
NubiLove:
AmoryBlacq:
BruncleZuma:una see una lives?
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by 9jakohai(m): 5:09pm
Hmmm
Hope he deregulates.
We need oil price to be at $139 to pass a balanced budget. At $70 we need to be earning $69 more per barrel of crude oil we sell.
Buhari should be realistic. We cannot afford to keep fuel at n145 or bring it down to N45. Not with the poor state of our earnings.
Until we deregulate, we will continue to stagnate.
God knows we should have done so back in 2012.
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by ernesterioo(m): 5:09pm
Guess he wants to talk about the ghost resuming on Monday. It's still not a meaningful thing he would say oo
11 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by Pepsi101: 5:10pm
He should not forget to mention the ghost workers he employed, how he screened them, how he intends to pay their salaries through the spiritual bank.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by M12345: 5:10pm
As if there will be light to watch him. Fuel nko? Baabu
15 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by Troublemaker007(m): 5:10pm
We are waiting...
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by Cacawa2: 5:10pm
Pk
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by sotall(m): 5:11pm
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by NubiLove(m): 5:11pm
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by Ifeanyi4491(m): 5:11pm
The one and only unaware man
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by darlous(m): 5:11pm
Well said
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by LibertyRep: 5:11pm
My personal expectation from him tomorrow ;
* Resignation as the Minister of Petroleum and subsequent appointment of a capable replacement
* Maintenance of his stance that there is NO subsidy anywhere
* Immediate withdrawal of the embarrassing appointment list and appropriate sanctioning of the careless staffers in the Presidency.
and ultimately,
* The disbandment of his kitchen cabinet holding him hostage. They have made him fritter the much goodwill he had in 2015.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by lumydee44: 5:11pm
Why 7.am. Nigeria is not a barrack.
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by olamil34(m): 5:11pm
Hmm to tell us what we should prepare for a higher price
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st by drey69(m): 5:12pm
Ok
Breaking: IGP In A Shouting Match With Reps Over Siege On NASS / Possible Outcome;2015 Presidential Election In Yoruba States;an Analysis / BIAFRA: South-south Group Kicks Against Secession - Dailytimes
Viewing this topic: ezesj(m), hulk616, Elesu, Godsown10(m), harosho07(m), haykay2005, Johnnyoungster(m), bronich, prince2fine(m), vicdom(m), chlorophyll, lynliks(f), iveritas, Birichie(m), ibuj(m), profbayo, bonechamberlain(m), tawa89(m) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20