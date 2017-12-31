Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Will Make A National Broadcast At 7 A.m. Tomorrow, January 1st (6155 Views)

Buhari's National Broadcast Pre-recorded To Avoid Any"Accident"-Sahara Reporters / BREAKING!!! Quit Notice To Igbos: Buhari Shocks The World On National Broadcast / President Buhari To Announce His Resignation In National Broadcast On Monday (1) (2) (3) (4)

"President @MBuhari will make a national broadcast at 7 a.m. tomorrow, January 1, 2018."



https://twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/947483977958461440



Source: As shared by Presidency Nigeria‏ Twitter handleSource: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/31/president-buhari-will-make-a-national-broadcast-at-7-a-m-tomorrow-january-1st/

Hope we'll get an explanation on the appointment of dead men into board of federal government agencies



Resignation broadcast... 42 Likes 3 Shares





cc: lalasticlala md44 It seems some northerners are not happy with the Presidentcc: lalasticlala md44 1 Like

What is he going to address us about? The dead appointees? 9 Likes

i wish him well... 2 Likes

HisSexcellency:

The fact that these people died within 2015 And 2017 Shows the hardship and death buhari has brought on nigerians.



As if he has anything meaningful to say other than the trash his aids compiled for him to spew.



Dul!ard who doesn't know nothing. 16 Likes 1 Share

eshietIntrepid:





Like we don't have an idea of what he's going to say... It'll start with fellow Nigerians and end with God's blessings on us unfortunate gulliblettes. 5 Likes

I hope he will be giving us news of his resignation!



God! if you make this happen, I will serve you all the days of my life!

15 Likes 2 Shares

Is he going to blame PDP for the dead people he appointed 16 Likes 1 Share

So apart from nominating dead people..they even nominated people to boards of privatised companies and the Nigerian Football Federation. This one is no longer incompetence...Na curse dey worry

Buhari and APC...self inflicted curse..from Innocent blood that was shed & evil lies... 20 Likes 1 Share

Wetin him wan talk wey we never hear before? 2 Likes

For what? To tell us of the many ways he plans to fail us again next year? 2 Likes

2019 is at the corner... 2 Likes

una see una lives? una see una lives?

Hmmm



Hope he deregulates.



We need oil price to be at $139 to pass a balanced budget. At $70 we need to be earning $69 more per barrel of crude oil we sell.



Buhari should be realistic. We cannot afford to keep fuel at n145 or bring it down to N45. Not with the poor state of our earnings.



Until we deregulate, we will continue to stagnate.



God knows we should have done so back in 2012.

Guess he wants to talk about the ghost resuming on Monday. It's still not a meaningful thing he would say oo 11 Likes

He should not forget to mention the ghost workers he employed, how he screened them, how he intends to pay their salaries through the spiritual bank. 2 Likes

As if there will be light to watch him. Fuel nko? Baabu 15 Likes

We are waiting... 3 Likes

Pk

The one and only unaware man 8 Likes

Well said

My personal expectation from him tomorrow ;



* Resignation as the Minister of Petroleum and subsequent appointment of a capable replacement



* Maintenance of his stance that there is NO subsidy anywhere



* Immediate withdrawal of the embarrassing appointment list and appropriate sanctioning of the careless staffers in the Presidency.



and ultimately,

* The disbandment of his kitchen cabinet holding him hostage. They have made him fritter the much goodwill he had in 2015. 2 Likes

Why 7.am. Nigeria is not a barrack. 6 Likes

Hmm to tell us what we should prepare for a higher price



