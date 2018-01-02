Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? (2524 Views)

After extending the deadline several times to cease supporting BlackBerry phones, I was just wondering if whatsapp really pulled off their threat this time of shutting down the application by December 31, 2017.



As for me, it appears the app still works on my BlackBerry phone. Could we assuming this was another bluff?

I told you guys to pray hard about this whatsapp/bb wahala,UNA tink say I dey joke,some curve my post,now see.but all is not lost,just come together and pray about it and whatsapp will grats forever access 1 Like

our BlackBerry10 is still functioning well with whatsapp messages flowing in. 9 Likes

Thanks for sharing buddy.



Haha....I guess we can safely conclude it was all a ruse then. Not that I care about having the app anyway. Thanks for sharing buddy.Haha....I guess we can safely conclude it was all a ruse then. Not that I care about having the app anyway. 2 Likes

Mine too still works perfectly well.

Still functioning fully over here 2 Likes

Still working though

Although I read some reviews on app world complaining of their whatsapp not working again.



If it stops working, i got an alternative whatsapp already



uninstall it and try to install it again uninstall it and try to install it again 4 Likes

And What Will Happen After That? And What Will Happen After That?

Mine still working. 2 Likes

Why not find out yourself

Mine is still working

Na dem sabi,using mine though. 2 Likes

Not all blackberry.

Remember when use it to be the it phone

what is it with Blackberry and Whatsapp everytime sef . . .

Still working for me 2 Likes

I think so

WhatsApp that is just making mouth 2 Likes

lla



I did when I wipe my BB 9900! I reinstall WhatsApp and it is working! Though some functions are missing! llaI did when I wipe my BB 9900! I reinstall WhatsApp and it is working! Though some functions are missing! 2 Likes

Yes, it does. Mine is a BlackBerry Passport but I don't know about others 2 Likes

Its still working jare 2 Likes

To learn how to use waafix..

Plus android WhatsApp on BlackBerry to enable your Android WhatsApp to be able to share and receive files without stress just quote me. .

Mine is still working.......Blackberry Bold5 1 Like

SoNature:

Yes, it does. Mine is a BlackBerry Passport but I don't know about others

Blackberry passport here too.



Mine no gree work o Blackberry passport here too.Mine no gree work o

it's very hard to let traffic coming from blackberry phones to go. There should be at least 1 million bb10 users all over the world

What they meant was that, they will no longer bring in new updates to the device. It doesn't mean it will not work. New features will not be added to whatsapp for such devices. After a while, when new security updates are done, you wouldn't be able to receive messages as a result of the new encryption algorithms implemented 3 Likes

still dey work wella