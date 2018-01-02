₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,890 members, 4,000,848 topics. Date: Tuesday, 02 January 2018 at 07:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? (2524 Views)
Iphone Users Have More Sex Than Android & Blackberry Users - OK Cupid’s Survey / Whatsapp still supports bold 5 / What Does Whatsapp Means By This? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by geezville(m): 9:34am On Jan 01
After extending the deadline several times to cease supporting BlackBerry phones, I was just wondering if whatsapp really pulled off their threat this time of shutting down the application by December 31, 2017.
As for me, it appears the app still works on my BlackBerry phone. Could we assuming this was another bluff?
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by ddjay: 11:24am On Jan 01
I told you guys to pray hard about this whatsapp/bb wahala,UNA tink say I dey joke,some curve my post,now see.but all is not lost,just come together and pray about it and whatsapp will grats forever access
1 Like
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by austinereds(m): 11:44am On Jan 01
our BlackBerry10 is still functioning well with whatsapp messages flowing in.
9 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by geezville(m): 11:51am On Jan 01
austinereds:
Thanks for sharing buddy.
Haha....I guess we can safely conclude it was all a ruse then. Not that I care about having the app anyway.
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by partnerus: 3:05pm On Jan 01
Mine too still works perfectly well.
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by ijobaooorun(m): 3:54pm On Jan 01
Still functioning fully over here
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by YoungRichRuler(m): 4:16pm On Jan 01
Still working though
Although I read some reviews on app world complaining of their whatsapp not working again.
If it stops working, i got an alternative whatsapp already
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by femi4: 4:52pm On Jan 01
geezville:uninstall it and try to install it again
4 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by MetroBaba1: 5:23pm On Jan 01
femi4:
And What Will Happen After That?
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by fairprince(m): 5:33pm On Jan 01
Mine still working.
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by femi4: 6:33pm On Jan 01
MetroBaba1:Why not find out yourself
6 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by Estellar: 9:19pm On Jan 01
Mine is still working
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by bomasek(m): 10:12pm On Jan 01
Na dem sabi,using mine though.
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by Swegzfreak: 7:07am
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by kenyguy(m): 7:08am
Not all blackberry.
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by klosety45: 7:08am
Mine still working great. http://musicdownloadz.
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by olamil34(m): 7:08am
Remember when use it to be the it phone
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by imhotep: 7:08am
what is it with Blackberry and Whatsapp everytime sef . . .
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by wristbangle(m): 7:09am
Still working for me
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by IStandWithFynes: 7:10am
I think so
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by Fesomu(m): 7:13am
WhatsApp that is just making mouth
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by olabisimichael: 7:14am
MetroBaba1:lla
I did when I wipe my BB 9900! I reinstall WhatsApp and it is working! Though some functions are missing!
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by SoNature(m): 7:14am
Yes, it does. Mine is a BlackBerry Passport but I don't know about others
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by Lomprico2: 7:16am
Its still working jare
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by knightsteamer(m): 7:16am
To learn how to use waafix..
Plus android WhatsApp on BlackBerry to enable your Android WhatsApp to be able to share and receive files without stress just quote me. .
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by longest18(m): 7:18am
Mine is still working.......Blackberry Bold5
1 Like
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by Dhayor001(m): 7:18am
SoNature:
Blackberry passport here too.
Mine no gree work o
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by tippyboy(m): 7:19am
it's very hard to let traffic coming from blackberry phones to go. There should be at least 1 million bb10 users all over the world
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by ironheart(m): 7:19am
What they meant was that, they will no longer bring in new updates to the device. It doesn't mean it will not work. New features will not be added to whatsapp for such devices. After a while, when new security updates are done, you wouldn't be able to receive messages as a result of the new encryption algorithms implemented
3 Likes
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by Danieldexii(m): 7:19am
still dey work wella
|Re: Blackberry Users In The House, Does Whatsapp Still Function On Your Phone? by kenny160(f): 7:19am
mine is still working fine ooo even till this morning
Which Network Has The Best Internet Service In Nigeria? / Mtn 5mb Bonus / Apple Unveils Iphone 6 And Iphone 6 Plus
Viewing this topic: Vahya(m), OluCypher(m), Dagger111(m), Alexis410, OriEyeLe(m), ijekul(m), bigfrancis21(m), espn(m), xplode556, nnanyereugo, DANSULEIMAN(m), MabraO, W3xy1(m), Enoquin(f), Delaw7(m), faitheverest(f), ogene144, ozone0801(m), geefasee, ritababe(f), Yenime1(m), beloved24, kokumo1949, toluodek(m), music4me, Carshopper(m), Olagde, endeedike(m), djfiki, Akfakorede(m), Jaiyeola24(m), Bash399(m), Tintinnoty(m), omokab, Niseed(m), caterpillar, inioluwaDaniels(m), Milllz, Lordfiido, venorite, abes(m), stalwart123(m), slickkay(m), Chyjee, obidevine(m), sincerlyyo(m), neloyah(f), bosman4u, Esaylai, Macgabe(m), njinah(m), edoboy33(m), JkDanchi005(m), Sage7(m), bokunrawo(m), Donpuffy(m), Angy55(f), jaysan82(m), sinola(m), chauvinist(m), FlyinDutchMan(m), Alexdon200089(m), Jobesi(m), efismikoko(m), Owodiran1(m), Machinemayana(m), Freethought(m), Felixalex(m), DeWisedon(m), Celestyn8213, Blacklight, fadedayo, zicocards(m), kuffy05(m), holar2ge(m), Banter1, beejayphako(m), woflex(m), rossychik(f), elantraceey(f), DonFreshmoney(m), arinze4u(m) and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17