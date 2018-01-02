Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel (8453 Views)

Nigerian celebrities spotted at the Event was Omawunmi,Segun Arinze,Lesisi Elenu







News by JoelsBlog: The #AlibabaJanuaryConcert taking place at Eko Hotel and suites has just began and is already flooded with souls to watch different personalities perform and win awards.Nigerian celebrities spotted at the Event was Omawunmi,Segun Arinze,Lesisi Elenu

Where is lasisi elenu 2 Likes

not feeling the event like the previous editions, is it just me?? 1 Like

More photos!!

Cc:Mynd44

Cc: lalasticlala

Bros Alibaba and the all stars comedian crew!

More Dry Comedians

Even More Dry Comedians

Every single comedian was dry. I began to think I was the only having a problem.



only Basketmouth make sense



I prefer to watch Maraji all day

Dry Comedians
More Dry Comedians
Even More Dry Comedians
Every single comedian was dry. I began to think I was the only having a problem.
only Basketmouth make sense
I prefer to watch Maraji all day

Which of the mods is awake at this hour?

The kingdom has been divided. There are several new kings in town. The earlier he knows the better.

Very dry.



The guy from America couldn't connect with the audience.



I had to switch to another channel





Rubbish

he try

But Ali Baba when Patience Jonathan day power we day hear your voice well well oh. you day insult the first lady openly. now we don get dumb first lady. you sef don dumb? we get deaf president, you sef won def follow am?



dem day kill Christians una day act blind men abi?



make una day do oh

Happy new year my people!

Dry is understatement,



The American guy

The competition of who goes with a car(that girl deserve beating)

The Patience Jonathan guy-woman

The Buhari look-alike



Kenny Blaq also did his best,



I enter Nat Geo Wild jooor.....















We are still in pause mode

una well done for there oh. make una day remind dem say people day die oh.

I miss that though but I hope to see it soon on YouTube channels.

Nice pics

Boring

Ay, koff, dry joke, no fresh material again

2 Likes

all this naija comedians with empty jokes.....

Ali Baba has lost touch, Nigeria comedy don evolve pass dis one 3 Likes