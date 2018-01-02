₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by MissAprokoMedia(f): 12:46am
The #AlibabaJanuaryConcert taking place at Eko Hotel and suites has just began and is already flooded with souls to watch different personalities perform and win awards.
Nigerian celebrities spotted at the Event was Omawunmi,Segun Arinze,Lesisi Elenu
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by AceGang(m): 12:51am
Where is lasisi elenu
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by PheezyLee(m): 1:11am
not feeling the event like the previous editions, is it just me??
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:34am
More photos!!
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by MissAprokoMedia(f): 2:03am
.
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by MissAprokoMedia(f): 2:11am
Cc:Mynd44
Cc: lalasticlala
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by deeLima86(m): 3:52am
Bros Alibaba and the all stars comedian crew!
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by ngwababe(f): 3:52am
Okay
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by ShakeTV(f): 3:53am
Dry Comedians
More Dry Comedians
Even More Dry Comedians
Every single comedian was dry. I began to think I was the only having a problem.
only Basketmouth make sense
I prefer to watch Maraji all day
see signature.......
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by Kenny4lyfe(m): 3:53am
Which of the mods is awake at this hour?
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by beejayphako(m): 3:54am
Ok
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by hobermener: 3:59am
F
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by calmbabadee(m): 3:59am
The kingdom has been divided. There are several new kings in town. The earlier he knows the better.
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by Barbarthundey(m): 4:06am
calmbabadee:
are you serious! tell me something
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by Queenext: 4:07am
Very dry.
The guy from America couldn't connect with the audience.
I had to switch to another channel
Rubbish
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by ToluSuo(m): 4:07am
Ok
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by Aitunes: 4:08am
cool
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by kolawoleibukun: 4:11am
he try
But Ali Baba when Patience Jonathan day power we day hear your voice well well oh. you day insult the first lady openly. now we don get dumb first lady. you sef don dumb? we get deaf president, you sef won def follow am?
dem day kill Christians una day act blind men abi?
make una day do oh
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by faitheverest(f): 4:17am
Happy new year my people!
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by fergie001(m): 4:18am
Dry is understatement,
The American guy
The competition of who goes with a car(that girl deserve beating)
The Patience Jonathan guy-woman
The Buhari look-alike
Kenny Blaq also did his best,
I enter Nat Geo Wild jooor.....
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by paulchineduN(m): 4:20am
We are still in pause mode
kolawoleibukun:
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by kolawoleibukun: 4:21am
paulchineduN:una well done for there oh. make una day remind dem say people day die oh.
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by CaptainJeffry: 4:23am
I miss that though but I hope to see it soon on YouTube channels.
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by chukslawrence(m): 4:29am
Nice pics
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by Cooladex(m): 4:30am
Boring
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by Damarislopez: 4:34am
Ay, koff, dry joke, no fresh material again
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by Badgers14: 4:35am
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by BruncleZuma: 4:38am
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by anonimi: 4:58am
Cooladex:
As boring as bubu
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by lawalosky(m): 4:58am
all this naija comedians with empty jokes.....
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by richyfunky(m): 5:06am
Ali Baba has lost touch, Nigeria comedy don evolve pass dis one
|Re: See Photos From #alibabajanuaryconcert Taking Place In Eko Hotel by tiwapit: 5:11am
ngwababe:
