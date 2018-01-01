₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by harbdulrasaq88(m): 4:33pm
The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has placed a N200 million bounty on the perpetrators of Monday, January 1, killing in Omuko, Rivers state. The governor urged anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the killers to help the state government.
Speaking during a visit to the families of the deceased, Wike, who led the Rivers state security council on a fact finding mission in Omuko condemned the act in the area by some hoodlums.
Sympathising with families of the deceased and victims of the attack, the governor said anyone or group of people connected to the crime would have their house forfeited to the state government.
Wike said:
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by free2ryhme: 4:35pm
harbdulrasaq88:
Dont steal content
1 Like
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by fergie001(m): 4:38pm
This should be heavily followed by FORCE of ACTION.
Please,for the sake of the families who have lost loved ones,
Wike,NPF please
I beg you all....
3 Likes
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by malware: 4:39pm
Mek I kuku relocate to Rivers then
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by ChangetheChange: 4:43pm
Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by TrueSenator(m): 4:45pm
That is the least he should do.......I expect PMB to do same against FH menace?
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by lordkush: 5:01pm
very good. they should be fished out.
buhari should emulate him. this is how you fight killers.
instead elrufai will pay the killers, while buhari smiles and winks at them
11 Likes
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by ikorodureporta: 5:41pm
N200m
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by koolgee(m): 7:02pm
200 what?
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by kenonze(f): 7:02pm
Wike is a debauche.
It will not take up to 10m to sincerely fix security issues in that small village of Omouku
8 Likes
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by DozieInc(m): 7:02pm
Ok
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by olaolulazio(m): 7:03pm
Let the search begins..
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by Flets: 7:03pm
Online zombies have called for the head of wike in the wake of omoku new year killings...... Now what?
Buhari has supervised Fulani killings for over 2.5yrs without a single word but the online zombies have conveniently left buhari off the hook for the massacre/ religious cleansing by the Fulani's
Foolish people everywhere in this country
8 Likes
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by cinoedhunter: 7:03pm
#200m... ? Make them no go implicate innocent person o....
1 Like
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by olamil34(m): 7:03pm
So you even have 200 million and you couldn't invest it in the security of your people
3 Likes
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by kennosklint(m): 7:04pm
I need my share from it
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by DivinelyBlessed: 7:04pm
Wike, on behalf of Riverians..... are you crayzee? 200 Million Naira ?? Whats is wrong with you this guy? Something that in this poverty striken country, ordinary 2 Million Naira will fish out the perpetrators and their family. Waris wrong with you mehn. People are dying of hunger.
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by Endtimesmith: 7:04pm
Na so....Buhari please follow suit ooo
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by Jerryojozy(m): 7:04pm
Chai see money! Person gat visit India for this kind money ooo. Over to you naija native doctors.
Where is NwaAmaikpe?#FreeNwaAmaikpe
Genius J
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by ekensi01(m): 7:05pm
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by Dutchey(m): 7:05pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by AlphaStyles(m): 7:05pm
did u say 200m? dusting my suit CIA/FBI mode activated
1 Like
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by deomelo: 7:05pm
When your governor stood behind the official podium with state seal on with cutlass, a violent weapon and threaten to kill his perceived enemies, what exactly do you expect from the citizenry?
This is the chief executive and the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Rivers State brandishing cutlass out in the open and threatening to kill people.
He's been disrupting his own state and making sure his state doesn't, making his own state volatile, restless and peace-less, the man is basically fighting everybody as if that's what they put him in office to do.
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by Bambless1(m): 7:05pm
Nice move by Mr Wike
1 Like
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by nairavsdollars: 7:05pm
When will this political insurgency in Rivers stop?
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by Akinz0126(m): 7:06pm
Well no be my problem be that.
In other words,I just read on naij.com news 2 hours ago that The peace corp bill was just delivered to the president office today.
God you are indeed marvelous finally Baba God go answer me and other nairalanders calls this year.
Praise da lord
1 Like
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by NubiLove(m): 7:07pm
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by pennywys: 7:08pm
Ok
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by JORDAN202: 7:08pm
SAD !
WITH N200M, MANY PEOPLE WILL LIE JUST TO IMPLICATE INNOCENT PEOPLE IN OTHER TO COLLECT THEIR SHARE.
IT IS A VERY GOOD STRATEGY, BUT THE BEST RESULT IS TO IDENTIFY THE KILLERS, AND ALSO MASSACRE THEM & THEIR OWN FAMILIES.
CHAPTER 2018, SECTION 1st JANUARY, CLEARLY STATES THAT "do unto others, and they will do unto you".
NIGERIANS MUST STOP TREATING MURDER & KILLINGS AS POLICE CASE. THE ONLY ROLE THE POLICE SHOULD HAVE GOING FORWARD IS TO IDENTIFY THE CULPRITS, AND THE ABOVE LAW MUST APPLY.
WHEN WE PRACTICE do-me-i-do-you, EVEN GOD WILL HAVE NO REASON TO VEX.
THE FULANI HERDSMEN WILL CONTINUE TO KILL BECAUSE SOME useless NIGERIANS KEEP PREACHING PEACE INSTEAD OF FULL WAR.
BULLIES ARE SCARED OF PEOPLE WHO FIGHT BACK.
IF THEY KILL ONE OF YOU, AND YOU KILL 50 OF THEM, THEY WILL THINK TWICE BEFORE KILLING AGAIN.
IF THE KILLERS IN OMUKO IN RIVERS STATE KNOW THAT THEIR FAMILIES WILL BE SLAUGHTERED, I AM SURE THEY WILL UNDERSTAND THAT NOBODY HAS MONOPOLY ON VIOLENCE.
THE ONLY LANGUAGE THAT THEY WILL APPRECIATE IS EXCESSIVE RETALIATORY-VIOLENCE.
FIGHTING VIOLENCE MUST NEVER BE BASED ON MEASURED VIOLENCE, IT MUST FAR EXCEED THE CRIME.
IT MUST NOT BE A 1:1 GOALLESS DRAW.
ARSENAL=1, CHELSEA=5
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by fishbone123: 7:09pm
it will be stupid and silly to believe that Wine will part with such a huge amount of money... I swear if u give dem the right info,.. they will only record and ask u to come back the next day and dats d end... 200kobo u no go see... instead of acing 200m for ordinary information, can't they ask those herbalist and babalawo in river state and give dem 20k..
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:09pm
dis one be like whistle blower money, u fit mad before you collect am
1 Like
|Re: Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing by JusticePlanet: 7:11pm
Wike even your hand no clean self
1 Like
