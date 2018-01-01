Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Places N200 Million Bounty On Perpetrators Of New Year Day Killing (5644 Views)

Speaking during a visit to the families of the deceased, Wike, who led the Rivers state security council on a fact finding mission in Omuko condemned the act in the area by some hoodlums.



Sympathising with families of the deceased and victims of the attack, the governor said anyone or group of people connected to the crime would have their house forfeited to the state government.



Wike said:



"We have placed a N200 million bounty for relevant information that will lead to the arrest of all those involved in this unfortunate act of violence. Governor Wike places N200 million bounty on perpetrators of Omoku violence Governor Wike said this while visiting families of the deceased and victims of the attack. "Anybody who is connected to this crime in any way will have his/her houses forfeited to the Government. This place has been peaceful before this unfortunate mayhem.



"We will not allow another case of this violence. We have mobilised the security agencies to take the battle to the perpetrators. Governor Wike said all those linked to the Omoku violence will face the full weight of the law.





harbdulrasaq88:

This should be heavily followed by FORCE of ACTION.



Please,for the sake of the families who have lost loved ones,

Wike,NPF please

I beg you all.... 3 Likes

Fulani herdsmen

That is the least he should do.......I expect PMB to do same against FH menace? 2 Likes

very good. they should be fished out.



buhari should emulate him. this is how you fight killers.

instead elrufai will pay the killers, while buhari smiles and winks at them 11 Likes

Wike is a debauche.



It will not take up to 10m to sincerely fix security issues in that small village of Omouku 8 Likes

Online zombies have called for the head of wike in the wake of omoku new year killings...... Now what?



Buhari has supervised Fulani killings for over 2.5yrs without a single word but the online zombies have conveniently left buhari off the hook for the massacre/ religious cleansing by the Fulani's



Foolish people everywhere in this country 8 Likes

#200m... ? Make them no go implicate innocent person o.... 1 Like

So you even have 200 million and you couldn't invest it in the security of your people



Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com 3 Likes

Wike, on behalf of Riverians..... are you crayzee? 200 Million Naira ?? Whats is wrong with you this guy? Something that in this poverty striken country, ordinary 2 Million Naira will fish out the perpetrators and their family. Waris wrong with you mehn. People are dying of hunger.

Na so....Buhari please follow suit ooo

When your governor stood behind the official podium with state seal on with cutlass, a violent weapon and threaten to kill his perceived enemies, what exactly do you expect from the citizenry?





This is the chief executive and the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Rivers State brandishing cutlass out in the open and threatening to kill people.



He's been disrupting his own state and making sure his state doesn't, making his own state volatile, restless and peace-less, the man is basically fighting everybody as if that's what they put him in office to do. When your governor stood behind the official podium with state seal on with cutlass, a violent weapon and threaten to kill his perceived enemies, what exactly do you expect from the citizenry?This is the chief executive and thebrandishing cutlass out in the open and threatening to kill people.He's been disrupting his own state and making sure his state doesn't, making his own state volatile, restless and peace-less, the man is basically fighting everybody as if that's what they put him in office to do. 2 Likes

When will this political insurgency in Rivers stop?





WITH N200M, MANY PEOPLE WILL LIE JUST TO IMPLICATE INNOCENT PEOPLE IN OTHER TO COLLECT THEIR SHARE.





IT IS A VERY GOOD STRATEGY, BUT THE BEST RESULT IS TO IDENTIFY THE KILLERS, AND ALSO MASSACRE THEM & THEIR OWN FAMILIES.





CHAPTER 2018, SECTION 1st JANUARY, CLEARLY STATES THAT "do unto others, and they will do unto you".





NIGERIANS MUST STOP TREATING MURDER & KILLINGS AS POLICE CASE. THE ONLY ROLE THE POLICE SHOULD HAVE GOING FORWARD IS TO IDENTIFY THE CULPRITS, AND THE ABOVE LAW MUST APPLY.





WHEN WE PRACTICE do-me-i-do-you, EVEN GOD WILL HAVE NO REASON TO VEX.





THE FULANI HERDSMEN WILL CONTINUE TO KILL BECAUSE SOME useless NIGERIANS KEEP PREACHING PEACE INSTEAD OF FULL WAR.





BULLIES ARE SCARED OF PEOPLE WHO FIGHT BACK.





IF THEY KILL ONE OF YOU, AND YOU KILL 50 OF THEM, THEY WILL THINK TWICE BEFORE KILLING AGAIN.





IF THE KILLERS IN OMUKO IN RIVERS STATE KNOW THAT THEIR FAMILIES WILL BE SLAUGHTERED, I AM SURE THEY WILL UNDERSTAND THAT NOBODY HAS MONOPOLY ON VIOLENCE.



THE ONLY LANGUAGE THAT THEY WILL APPRECIATE IS EXCESSIVE RETALIATORY-VIOLENCE.





FIGHTING VIOLENCE MUST NEVER BE BASED ON MEASURED VIOLENCE, IT MUST FAR EXCEED THE CRIME.



IT MUST NOT BE A 1:1 GOALLESS DRAW.



ARSENAL=1, CHELSEA=5

it will be stupid and silly to believe that Wine will part with such a huge amount of money... I swear if u give dem the right info,.. they will only record and ask u to come back the next day and dats d end... 200kobo u no go see... instead of acing 200m for ordinary information, can't they ask those herbalist and babalawo in river state and give dem 20k.. 2 Likes

dis one be like whistle blower money, u fit mad before you collect am 1 Like