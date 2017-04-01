₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pictures Of Desire Oparanozie And Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) At The 2017 DNC Unity Cup by naptu2: 4:47pm
Pictures of Desire Oparanozie and Osita Iheme at the 2017 DNC Unity Cup
The DNC Unity Cup is an annual competition for youths in Eziama-Obiato in Imo State. This year's edition was held in honour of Super Falcons goal machine, Desire Oparanozie. Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) was a special guest at the final of the tournament which held on December 30th, 2017.
Oparanozie talking about the Unity Cup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1UbN9SgUgI
Re: Pictures Of Desire Oparanozie And Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) At The 2017 DNC Unity Cup by naptu2: 4:47pm
The first edition of the tournament was held in 2013 and it was held in honour of Professor Samuel C. Ohaegbulam, a renowned neurosurgeon. This year's edition is in honour of Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie.
Re: Pictures Of Desire Oparanozie And Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) At The 2017 DNC Unity Cup by naptu2: 4:48pm
Interview with Oparanozie in France.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jJ5TC_Ojxk
Re: Pictures Of Desire Oparanozie And Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) At The 2017 DNC Unity Cup by naptu2: 4:55pm
Desire Oparanozie ‘creates’ three goals in epic comeback against PSG Ladies
https://www.thecable.ng/oparanozie-assist-scores-in-epic-come-back-against-psg-ladies
Re: Pictures Of Desire Oparanozie And Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) At The 2017 DNC Unity Cup by JPENG(m): 4:59pm
Re: Pictures Of Desire Oparanozie And Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) At The 2017 DNC Unity Cup by naptu2: 5:00pm
The teams
Re: Pictures Of Desire Oparanozie And Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) At The 2017 DNC Unity Cup by naptu2: 5:03pm
Desire Oparanozie (freekick) and Asisat Oshoala score as the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Cameroon to win the 2014 African Women's Cup of Nations in Namibia.
Watch out for Gaelle Enganamouit's amazing shot that hit the crossbar.
Oshoala is the 2014 & 2016 Africa women's player of the year, while Enganamouit is the 2015 African women's player of the year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tde1Xoaz2RM
This was a very tight game. There were stars right across the park.
Gaelle Enganamouit (the female Samuel Eto'o) was the highest goal scorer in the Swedish League in 2015. She also scored one of the fastest goals in women football history and she was named the African footballer of the year for 2015.
However she was injured for the most part of the 2016 season and she only just returned in time for the Nations Cup (I suspect that she was rushed back). However, she was heavily marked during this tournament and she didn't score any goal. It was left to Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene to score the goals that Cameroon needed to get to the finals, while Enganamouit served as decoy.
Desire Oparanozie was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 African Women's Nations Cup in Namibia, but she got injured during the 2016 tournament in Cameroon and Asisat Oshoala took over the scoring duties. Oshoala was the highest goal scorer in the 2016 tournament and she was named the African women's player of the year for 2016 (beating Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene).
Desire Oparanozie returned in time to score the freekick goal that took Nigeria to the final and also score the goal that beat Cameroon in the final and won the 2016 Nations Cup for Nigeria.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_CJgCIS7wQ
1) Asisat Oshoala (player of the tournament) and Desire Oparanozie (highest goal scorer) at the 2014 African Women's Nations Cup.
2) Desire Oparanozie, Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega.
Re: Pictures Of Desire Oparanozie And Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) At The 2017 DNC Unity Cup by naptu2: 5:32pm
Desire Oparanozie was injured in a 2016 African Nations Cup qualifier against Senegal. A Senegalese player raked her studs down Oparanozie's forehead. The player was not punished and CAF did not punish the referee for ignoring the incident.
A Nigerian fan sent her flowers while she was recovering.
Re: Pictures Of Desire Oparanozie And Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) At The 2017 DNC Unity Cup by kolawoleibukun: 6:02pm
I love these girls. I for one, respect these girls cos I no the kind pressure way dem day face.
these girls have endured so much. the way Nigerians day look dem like say dem be outcast bad well well. the insult and unfair treatment. i remember one girl like that for our former street way dem day insult before when she day hustle her way. but i see her for TV way she day play ball for europe. this life. we still get a long way to go for this country.
the worst country to play for is Nigeria.
people way no fit help people go dem condemn people. let people do their things. if person even talk for nairaland some people way feel say na dem get wisdom pass go attack you. yet their wisdom no fit change their name to Bill Gates. dem go feel say dem sabi but their condition na otherwise. some go day feel say becos dem get degree make dem opress people. like say degree na check. if you see dem for interview to answer simple questions you go day wonder weda no be the graduate be that again.
one of my guy way dem day call edewor, na so when the guy begin plate women hair dem day call am woman wrapper but today the guy don buy jeep build him own house. while people way day call am woman wrapper no still fit buy one wrapper for their women.
nigerians na dreamkillers. dem plenty for nairaland here. critics way just won opress poor people. if you day talk a way forward dem go kill you leave the original evil man.
these girls win cup way men no fit win common to pay dem money way no reach the amount way Aisha Buhari take buy ordinary watch hard our government. wetin go make me, Kola represent a dead country?
a whole innoson way get manufacturing company for this country dem rough handle am like say e thief ontop him own money again oh. which kind country be this? and we day call investors make dem come. come do wetin? this one way dangote day excel so na political. the business go fall once the regime change.
some group of northerners just hijack oil wells for niger delta. only dem just day suck the entire country dry. if person talk some wretched poor men way the sole of their pa shoe don chop finish go attack you.
see as arabs day transform their countries with their money. sotay dem day buy xavi and figo dem. dangote eye just day the oil. e day go build refinery. everybody na the oil. e bad say dangote or one big man for there build stadium like manchester stadium make our boys day play local league instead fo to day go europe?
if Dino melaye, small boy way just start yesterday fit get all those luxury cars and houses, imagine wetin all these men way get oil well go get. with their crude oil belle. dem just day drink the success of the country like water. them no day work, their children no day work.
see as God day do things o. no matter the best schools way dem day send their kids, none of the kids day ever get first class. none day get better grade. none day achieve anything recognizable in the world. na still we way don suffer finish na day make the country proud after so much suffering.
